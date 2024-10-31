UPCOMING WEBINAR: Canada/U.S. Border: Fact Or Fiction

Green and Spiegel is one of the world's oldest immigration law firms, with over 60 years of experience assisting a global clientele. Focusing exclusively on immigration law, the lawyers at Green and Spiegel provide a broad range of immigration services to individual, institutional, and corporate clients in Canada, the United States, and Europe.

Date: 12 February 2025

Time: 5:00 PM UTC

Duration: 60 min

Language: English

Format: Online

Good fences may make good neighbors, but from an immigration point of view the Canada/U.S. border can be a source of headaches for businesses on both sides of the border.

When a business has offices in both Canada and the U.S. and employees need to work in both countries, employees cannot bounce back and forth over the border without the proper work permits/visas. If a company wants to establish an new location in Canada or the U.S. and wants to bring key employees into the country to help set up the new business venture, proper work permits/visas are also critical.

This webinar will address the uniqueness of the Canada/U.S. border and provide practical solutions to common cross-border issues. Compliance with immigration laws in Canada and the U.S. is important for any business, whether it is a multinational company or a small business, if their workforce includes foreign nationals.

