Bell Let's Talk Day 2025

Bell Let's Talk Day is a powerful reminder of the importance of open conversations about mental health. Today, we were inspired by Carole Dagher's courageous and heartfelt journey of navigating mental illness while balancing a thriving legal career and family life.

Carole's decision to share her story exemplifies the strength in vulnerability. By opening up about her mental health challenges, she has become a source of hope and change, breaking down the stigma that often surrounds mental health in the legal profession.

Her message was clear: kindness and compassion are essential to creating meaningful progress in mental health advocacy. Let her story remind us all that being vulnerable is not a sign of weakness—it's a profound display of strength.

Let's continue to lift each other up, listen without judgment, and build a world where mental health is treated with the care and respect it deserves. Together, we can move the dial.

