Canada Modernizes Drug And Medical Device Regulations: What You Need To Know

On November 29, 2024, the Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made under the Food and Drugs Act (Agile Licensing) were published in the Canada Gazette, Part 2. These amendments introduce a series of updates to the Food and Drug Regulations (the "FDR") and the Medical Devices Regulations to modernize them, increase alignment with international regulatory schemes, codify existing Health Canada policies, and put in force new regulatory agilities piloted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The key amendments are as follows:

Terms and conditions ("T&Cs") on drugs and medical devices: T&Cs can be imposed by the Minister of Health (the " Minister ") on a drug or medical device to optimize its benefits and manage the risks and uncertainties associated with it. While T&Cs were previously used in relation to specific drugs and the testing of medical devices, the new amendments have expanded their scope of use to include all drugs, as well as matters related to medical devices other than tests. T&Cs can be imposed, amended, or removed at any time. When imposing T&Cs, the Minister must first consider whether less burdensome alternatives are available. Public health emergency drugs are already subject to T&Cs, with broader implementation being phased in over time (see timelines below).

Related guidance documents and notices

In relation to these changes, Health Canada has published the following guidance documents and notices:

Coming into force: Key dates

While most changes took effect on November 29, 2024, the following amendments have staggered implementation timelines:

Modernizing requirements for biologics (July 1, 2025); T&Cs for Class II, III, and IV medical devices (January 1, 2026); T&Cs for all drugs (April 1, 2027); and Risk management plans (April 1, 2027).

