Rosen Sunshine's Top 10 Blog Posts Of 2024

The Court of Appeal's dismissal of appeal in the Jordan Peterson case offers a final word on the regulator's policing of professionals' social media. For regulated professionals generally, this means that their regulatory bodies may examine statements they make and may take regulatory action where such statements do not comply with the standards of their profession.

At its July 8, 2024 meeting, the Ontario College of Pharmacists Board of Directors followed through with its commitment to adopt a position statement that is critical of preferred provider networks. This position statement represents only a first step on the part of the OCP to fight the proliferation of closed PPNs in Ontario.

On July 1st 2024 the Psychology and Applied Behaviour Analysis Act, 2021 came into force, creating a new category of regulated health professional in Ontario – the Behaviour Analyst.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario Council reviewed its draft policy in 2024 “Principles of Medical Professionalism: Guiding Values and Duties”. In this post we outline practices physicians should implement to ensure they meet CPSO standards.

In CPSO v. Kilian, the Ontario Court of Appeal provided guidance on two questions: Must regulated professionals always comply with a College's investigation of their practice? And when is it appropriate to seek review of an administrative decision maker's process?

In 2024 the Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario published an infographic explaining a dentist's professional obligations when posting on social media. In this post we outline the five main areas dentists should keep in mind when posting on social media.

This past year, the Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Tribunal reconsidered whether reprimands are effective or necessary in every circumstance. In this post we consider how and whether reprimands can serve their intended purpose should they continue to be used by regulatory bodies.

Recent news stories have highlighted concerns about Ontario's MedsCheck program, which reimburses pharmacies for conducting medication reviews. In this post, we outline what pharmacists need to do to avoid facing allegations of professional misconduct when conducting medication reviews.

At a Board meeting in 2024, the Ontario College of Pharmacists Board of Directors made two important decisions about business practices that are impacting pharmacy professionals and, consequently, patient care.

In this blog post, we review a 2024 decision of the Ontario Court of Appeal which affirmed the enforceability of a restrictive non-competition clause in a business purchase and sale agreement of a dental practice.

