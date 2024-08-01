On June 25, 2024, Health Canada published a notice of intent and Building resilience: Health Canada's plan to address health product shortages, 2024 to 2028...

Smart & Biggar uncovers and maximizes intellectual property and technology assets for our clients. Today’s fast-paced innovation economy demands a higher level of expertise and attention to detail when it comes to IP strategy and protection. With over 125 lawyers, patent agents and trademark agents collaborating across five Canadian offices, Smart & Biggar is trusted by the world’s leading innovators to find value in their IP rights. As market leaders in IP, Smart & Biggar’s team is on the pulse when it comes to the latest developments and the wider industry changes that impact our clients. To stay informed, visit smartbiggar.ca/insights, including access to our RxIP Update (smartbiggar.ca/insights/rx-ip-updates), a monthly digest of the latest decisions and law surrounding the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On June 25, 2024, Health Canada published a notice of intent and Building resilience: Health Canada's plan to address health product shortages, 2024 to 2028, relating to Health Canada's plan over the next 4 years to address health product shortages, including proposed amendments to the Food and Drug Regulations and Medical Devices Regulations. The consultation on both was open until July 25, 2024. Amendments to the regulations will be published in the Canada Gazette Part I this fall for additional comment.

Health Canada's plan includes measures for (1) identifying and addressing shortage risks; (2) enhancing and sharing supply chain information (for example, by enhancing regulatory responses and reporting requirements); and (3) improving access to health products by modernizing regulatory frameworks.

As stated in the notice of intent, the proposed measures in the amendments to the regulations would help prevent shortages of drugs and medical devices for human use, and reduce the impacts of shortages that cannot be prevented.

The proposed amendments to the Food and Drug Regulations include:

applying the regulations that deal with shortages to additional drugs or classes of drugs

expanding the use of the exceptional importation framework

allowing the exceptional sale of a foreign-authorized, domestically manufactured drug to address a shortage, and

requiring manufacturers to ensure that 3 months of safety stock is maintained in Canada for drugs that are critical and vulnerable to shortage, based on historical demand.

The proposed amendments to the Medical Devices Regulations include:

using the exceptional importation framework in a more targeted way to help reduce safety risks, such as by specifying that the framework can be used to address a shortage or a risk of a shortage that could cause harm, and

requiring importers to notify Health Canada when the foreign authorization of an exceptionally imported medical device is suspended or cancelled.

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact a member of the Life Sciences Regulatory & Compliance group.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.