Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 08/22 to 09/11.
In This Issue
|Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
|Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse
|Alberta / Alberta
|Nunavut / Nunavut
|British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
|Ontario / Ontario
|Manitoba / Manitoba
|Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
|New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
|Quebec / Québec
|Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
|Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
|Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
|Yukon / Yukon
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, August 28, 2024:
Cannabis Act
|SI/2024-38
|Order Amending the Cannabis Fees Order
Food and Drugs Act
|SOR/2024-169
|Supplementary Rules Respecting Nicotine Replacement Therapies Order
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2024-167
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Belarus) Regulations
|SOR/2024-168
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Burma) Regulations
Canada Gazette, Part II, September 11, 2024:
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2024-172
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 24, 2024:
Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development, Dept. of
- Order Amending the General Import Permit No. 80 — Carbon Steel
- Order Amending the General Import Permit No. 81 — Specialty Steel Products
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
An Act to amend certain Acts and to make certain consequential amendments (firearms), SC 2023 c 32
- Sections 20, 27 to 29, 32 and 33 and subsection 35(1) in force October 1, 2024 (PC 2024-1002)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 24, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 21901
- Notice regarding the Interim Order Respecting Releases of Benzene from Petrochemical Facilities in Sarnia, Ontario
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 24, 2024:
- Validus Reinsurance, Ltd. — Release of assets
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 31, 2024:
- Property and Casualty Insurance — Compensation Corporation Application to incorporate a property and casualty insurance company
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 24, 2024:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — Manitoba Hydro
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 890792542RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals —Notice No. HA-2024-008
- Expiry review of orders — Circular copper tube
- Inquiry — Cleaning and janitorial services
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 31, 2024:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — ALLETE, Inc. d/b/a Minnesota Power
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals — Notice No. HA-2024-009
- Determination — Environmental services
- Order — Sucker rods
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 24, 2024:
Copyright Board
- SOCAN Tariff 23 — Hotel and Motel In-Room Services (2025-2027)
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, August 31, 2024:
Crown's Right of Recovery Act
|Alta Reg 147/2024
|Crown's Right of Recovery (President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance) (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act
|Alta Reg 146/2024
|Electronics Designation Amendment Regulation
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, September 3, 2024:
Energy Resource Activities Act
|BC Reg 256/2024
|Amends BC Regs
282/2010 — Drilling and Production Regulation
48/2021 — Oil and Gas Processing Facility Regulation
281/2010 — Pipeline Regulation
Petroleum and Natural Gas Act
|BC Reg 259/2024
|Amends BC Reg 495/92 — Petroleum and Natural Gas Royalty and Freehold Production Tax Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, September 10, 2024:
Workers Compensation Act
|BC Reg 260/2024
|Amends BC Reg 296/97 — Occupational Health and Safety Regulation
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Water Protection Act
|Man Reg 77/2024
|Nutrient Targets Regulation
The Court of Appeal Act
|Man Reg 78/2024
|Court of Appeal Rules, amendment
The Public Interest Disclosure (Whistleblower Protection) Act
|Man Reg 79/2024
|Public Interest Disclosure (Whistleblower Protection) Regulation, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Judicature Act
Provincial Offences Procedure Act
|NB Reg 2024-59
|NB Reg 82-73, amendment
|NB Reg 2024-60
|NB Reg 82-73, amendment
|NB Reg 2024-61
|NB Reg 82-73, amendment
Prescription and Catastrophic Drug Insurance Act
|NB Reg 2024-63
|NB 2014-27, amendment
Post-Secondary Student Financial Assistance Act
|NB Reg 2024-67
|NB 2007-78, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, September 4, 2024:
An Act Respecting Hearing Officers, SNB 2024, c 20
- Sections 1 to 3, subsections 4(1), 4(2), 4(4), 4(6) and 4(7) and sections 5 to 10 in force December 1, 2024.
Livestock Health Act, SNB 2023, c 19
- Act in force September 1, 2024.
An Act Respecting Local Governance and Regional Service Delivery, SNB 2024, c 22
- Act in force August 31, 2024.
An Act to Amend the Assessment Act, SNB 2023, c 41
- Act in force August 13, 2024.
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, September 11, 2024:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice of Adoption
- The adoption of amendments to National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds and changes to its Companion Policy ("Amendments").
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Health Professions Act
|NLR 51/24
|Dental Hygienists Regulations (Amendment)
Radiation Health and Safety Act, 2021
|NLR 58/24
|Radiation Health and Safety Regulations, 2024
Proclamations / Proclamations
Newfoundland and Labrador Gazette, Part II, September 6, 2024:
Radiation Health and Safety Act, 2021, SNL 2021, c R-1.01
- Act in force December 2, 2024. (NLR 57/24)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, August 31, 2024:
Student Financial Assistance Act
|NWT Reg R-083-2024
|Student Financial Assistance Regulations, amendment
Employment Standards Act
|NWT Reg R-084-2024
|Employment Standards Regulations, amendment
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|459
|Health Professional Associations Continuation Act
|464
|Stronger Workplaces for Nova Scotia Act
|467
|Interim Residential Rental Increase Cap Act (amended) and Residential Tenancies Act (amended)
|471
|Advancing Nova Scotia Opportunities Act
|476
|French-language Services Act (amended)
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, August 23, 2024:
Electricity Act
|NS Reg 159/2024
|Prescribed Energy-Storage Projects Regulations — repeal
|NS Reg 160/2024
|Prescribed Generation Facilities and Energy-Storage Projects Regulations
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 152/2024
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|NS Reg 162/2024
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Tourist Accommodations Registration Act
|NS Reg 158/2024
|Short-term Rentals Registration Regulations — replacement
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, September 6, 2024:
Environment Act
|NS Reg 181/2024
|Output-Based Pricing System Reporting and Compliance Standard Adoption Regulations
Income Tax Act
|NS Reg 184/2024
|Personal Income Tax Indexation Regulations
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 177/2024
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|NS Reg 182/2024
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Summary Proceedings Act
|NS Reg 186/2024
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 187/2024
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Tourist Accommodations Registration Act
|NS Reg 185/2024
|Short-term Rentals Registration Regulations — amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, August 23, 2024:
An Act to Amend Chapter 9 of the Acts of 2019, the Tourist Accommodations Registration Act, SNS 2023, c 22
- Act in force September 30, 2024 (NS Reg 157/2024)
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, September 6, 2024:
Financial Measures (2024) Act, SNS 2024, c 3
- Sections 2 to 8 in force September 30, 2024. (NS Reg 183/2024)
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Environmental Protection Act
|O Reg 335/24
|Gasoline Volatility, amending O Reg 271/91
|O Reg 336/24
|Ozone Depleting Substances and Other Halocarbons, amending O Reg 463/10
Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019
|O Reg 338/24
|General, amending O Reg 745/21
|O Reg 339/24
|Licensing, amending O Reg 746/21
Planning Act
|O Reg 331/24
|Approval Authority — Plans of Subdivision, amending O Reg 353/02
|O Reg 332/24
|Consent Granting Authority, amending O Reg 354/02
|O Reg 337/24
|Zoning Order — City of Port Colborne, Regional Municipality of Niagara
Provincial Offences Act
|O Reg 334/24
|Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990
Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016
|O Reg 340/24
|Blue Box, amending O Reg 391/21
Digital Platform Workers' Rights Act, 2022
|O Reg 344/24
|General
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Insurance Act
August 23, 2024
Proposed amendments to Ontario Regulation 664 (Automobile Insurance) under the Insurance Act regarding increasing the minor accident property damage threshold; and proposed amendments to the Insurance Act and regulations under the Insurance Act and the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act regarding expanding the use of electronic communications between an insurer and an insured, and clarifying requirements for notices sent by prepaid courier — Comments by October 7, 2024
Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021
September 11, 2024
Consultation on Amendments to Ontario Regulation 246/22 Under the Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021 — Comments by October 11, 2024
Preferred Provider Networks
August 23, 2024
Preferred Provider Networks in the Employer-Sponsored Drug Insurance Sector — Comments by October 22, 2024
Securities Act
September 3, 2024
Amendments to Section 163 of Ontario Regulation 1015 of the Securities Act — Comments by October 18, 2024
Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016
September 5, 2024
Amendments to four producer responsibility regulations for tires, batteries, electrical and electronic equipment, and hazardous and special products — Comments by October 20, 2024
Your Health: A Plan for Connected and Convenient Care
September 5, 2024
Consultation on proposed changes to advance the pharmacy sector in Ontario — Comments by October 20, 2024
September 10, 2024
Consultation on potential changes to scopes of practice for nurse practitioners and registered nurses — Comments by October 25, 2024
Orders In Council
Helping Homebuyers, Protecting Tenants Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 10
- Schedule 6, subsections 1(1), (2), (12), which amend the Planning Act, in force October 20, 2024 (OIC 1098/2024)
Planning Act, RSO 1990, c P.13
- " Provincial Planning Statement in force October 20, 2024 and the Provincial Policy Statement and its predecessors are revoked on October 20, 2024 (OIC 1099/2024)
Greenbelt Act, 2005, SO 2005, c 1
- Greenbelt Plan Amendment No. 4 in force October 20, 2024 (OIC 1101/2024)
Places to Grow Act, 2005, SO 2005, c 13
- Growth Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe, 2019 is revoked on October 20, 2024 (OIC 1100/2024)
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, August 24, 2024:
Ontario Securities Commission
- Amendments to National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, September 7, 2024:
Boilers and Pressure Vessels Act
|EC2024-795
|Regulations, amendment
Long-Term Care Subsidization Act
|EC2024-819
|Regulations, amendment
Regulated Health Professions Act
|EC2024-821
|Pharmacist and Pharmacy Technician Regulations, amendment
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|71
|Loi visant à améliorer l'accompagnement des personnes et à simplifier le régime d'assistance sociale
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|71
|An Act to improve support for persons and to simplify the social assistance regime
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 septembre 2024:
Loi sur la qualité de
l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
|Décret 1342-2024
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'enfouissement et l'incinération de matières résiduelles
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 4, 2024:
Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
|OC 1342-2024
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the landfilling and incineration of residual materials
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 août 2024:
Code des professions
- Code de déontologie des diététistes
- Règlement sur l'exercice en société des membres de l'Ordre professionnel des diététistes-nutritionnistes du Québec
- Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des personnes autres que des audioprothésistes
Loi sur le bâtiment
- Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité et le Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité
Loi sur la gouvernance du système de
santé et de services sociaux
Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux
- Règlement sur le recours aux services des agences de placement de personnel et à de la main-d'Suvre indépendante dans le domaine de la santé et des services sociaux
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 septembre 2024:
Loi sur les valeurs mobilières
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les valeurs mobilières
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 septembre 2024:
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la déclaration obligatoire de certaines émissions de contaminants dans l'atmosphère
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 28, 2024:
Professional Code
- Code of ethics of dietitians
- Regulation respecting the practice of members of the Ordre professionnel des diététistes-nutritionnistes du Québec within a partnership or a joint-stock company
- Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by persons other than hearing-aid acousticians
Building Act
- Regulation amending the Safety Code and the Regulation to amend the Safety Code
Act respecting the governance of the health and
social services system
Act respecting health services and social services
- Regulation respecting the use of personnel placement agencies' services and independent labour in the field of health and social services
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 4, 2024:
Securities Act
- Regulation to amend the Securities Regulation
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 11, 2024:
Environment Quality Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting mandatory reporting of certain emissions of contaminants into the atmosphere
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 septembre 2024:
Loi sur les services de santé et les services
sociaux
Loi visant à augmenter l'offre de services de première ligne et à améliorer la gestion de cette offre
|AM 2024-016
|Règlement sur les services de santé et les services sociaux pouvant être dispensés et les activités pouvant se dérouler à distance — Arrêté numéro 2024-016 du ministre de la Santé
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 11, 2024:
Act respecting health services and social
services
Act to increase the supply of primary care services and to improve the management of that supply
|MO 2024-016
|Regulation respecting health services and social services that may be provided and activities that may be conducted from a distance — Order 2024-016 of the Minister of Health
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 août 2024:
Loi donnant suite à la Table Justice-Québec en vue de réduire les délais en matière criminelle et pénale et visant à rendre l'administration de la justice plus performante, SQ 2024, c 7
- Articles 2 à 8 en vigueur au 14 août 2024. (Décret 1242-2024)
Loi visant à renforcer la protection des élèves concernant notamment les actes de violence à caractère sexuel, SQ 2024, c 9
- Que soit fixée au 1er septembre 2024 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 2, 3, 5 à 11 et 16, du paragraphe 1° de l'article 17, des articles 18, 23, 24, sauf en ce qu'elles réfèrent à un signalement et à une plainte effectués en application des articles 258.0.1 et 262 de la Loi sur l'instruction publique (chapitre I-13.3), respectivement édictés par les articles 14 et 19 de la Loi visant à renforcer la protection des élèves concernant notamment les actes de violence à caractère sexuel (2024, chapitre 9), 25 et 28, du paragraphe 1° de l'article 29, des articles 30, 32, 36, 37, sauf en ce qu'elles réfèrent à un signalement et à une plainte effectués en application de l'article 54.11.4 de la Loi sur l'enseignement privé (chapitre E-9.1), édicté par l'article 31 de la Loi visant à renforcer la protection des élèves concernant notamment les actes de violence à caractère sexuel, et 38 de la Loi visant à renforcer la protection des élèves concernant notamment les actes de violence à caractère sexuel. (Décret 1300-2024)
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 septembre 2024:
Loi modifiant la Loi concernant les soins de fin de vie et d'autres dispositions législatives, SQ 2023, c 15
- Que soit fixée au 30 octobre 2024 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 15, 17, 18 et 20, de l'article 21, en ce qu'il édicte le troisième alinéa de l'article 30 de la Loi concernant les soins de fin de vie (chapitre S-32.0001), les articles 30.1 et 30.2 de cette loi et l'intitulé de la sous-section 5 de la section II du chapitre IV du titre II de cette loi, de l'article 22, en ce qu'il édicte les paragraphes 2° et 3° du premier alinéa de l'article 31 de cette loi, et du sous-paragraphe b du paragraphe 2° de l'article 30 de la Loi modifiant la Loi concernant les soins de fin de vie et d'autres dispositions législatives (2023, chapitre 15). (Décret 1369-2024)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 28, 2024:
Act to follow up on the Table Justice-Québec with a view to reducing processing times in criminal and penal matters and to make the administration of justice more efficient, SQ 2024, c 7
- Sections 2 to 8 in force August 14, 2024. (OC 1242-2024)
Act to reinforce the protection of students, including with regard to acts of sexual violence, SQ 2024, c 9
- September 1, 2024 be set as the date of coming into force of sections 2, 3, 5 to 11 and 16, paragraph 1 of section 17, sections 18, 23, 24, except in respect of reports and complaints made pursuant to sections 258.0.1 and 262 of the Education Act (chapter I‐13.3), made respectively by sections 14 and 19 of the Act to reinforce the protection of students, including with regard to acts of sexual violence (2024, chapter 9), sections 25 and 28, paragraph 1 of section 29, sections 30, 32, 36, 37, except in respect of reports and complaints made pursuant to section 54.11.4 of the Act respecting private education (chapter E-9.1), made by section 31 of the Act to reinforce the protection of students, including with regard to acts of sexual violence, and section 38 of the Act to reinforce the protection of students, including with regard to acts of sexual violence (2024, chapter 9). (OC 1300-2024)
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 11, 2024:
Act to amend the Act respecting end-of-life care and other legislative provisions, SQ 2023, c 15
- 30 October 2024 be set as the date of coming into force of sections 15, 17, 18 and 20 of the Act, section 21 of the Act insofar as it enacts the third paragraph of section 30 of the Act respecting end-of-life care (chapter S-32.0001), sections 30.1 and 30.2 of the Act and the heading of subdivision 5 of Division II of Chapter IV of Title II of the Act, section 22 of the Act insofar as it enacts subparagraphs 2 and 3 of the first paragraph of section 31 of the Act, and subparagraph b of paragraph 2 of section 30 of the Act to amend the Act respecting end-of-life care and other legislative provisions (2023, chapter 15). (OC 1369-2024)
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, September 6, 2024:
The Provincial Health Authority Act
|RRS c P‑30.3 Reg 4
|The Special-care Homes Regulations, 2024
|Sask Reg 71/2024
|The Attending Health Professionals Amendment Regulations, 2024
The Securities Act, 1988
|Sask Reg 65/2024
|The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (NI 81-102) Amendment Regulations, 2024
Proclamations / Proclamations
Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat
The Plant Health Act, SS 2023, c 16
- Act in force August 30, 2024. (OC 399/2024)
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, August 30, 2024:
Rules of Court
The King's Bench Act
- Repeal of the Criminal Pre-trial Conference Rules.
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, September 6, 2024:
Rules of Court
Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan (Practice Directives)
- Family Practice Directive No. 6 — Chambers Appearance Memo
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.