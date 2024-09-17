Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 08/22 to 09/11.

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse Alberta / Alberta Nunavut / Nunavut British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique Ontario / Ontario Manitoba / Manitoba Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick Quebec / Québec Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest Yukon / Yukon

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, August 28, 2024:

Cannabis Act

SI/2024-38 Order Amending the Cannabis Fees Order

Food and Drugs Act

SOR/2024-169 Supplementary Rules Respecting Nicotine Replacement Therapies Order

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2024-167 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Belarus) Regulations SOR/2024-168 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Burma) Regulations

Canada Gazette, Part II, September 11, 2024:

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2024-172 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 24, 2024:

Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development, Dept. of

Order Amending the General Import Permit No. 80 — Carbon Steel

Order Amending the General Import Permit No. 81 — Specialty Steel Products

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

An Act to amend certain Acts and to make certain consequential amendments (firearms), SC 2023 c 32

Sections 20, 27 to 29, 32 and 33 and subsection 35(1) in force October 1, 2024 (PC 2024-1002)

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 24, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Ministerial Condition No. 21901

Notice regarding the Interim Order Respecting Releases of Benzene from Petrochemical Facilities in Sarnia, Ontario

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 24, 2024:

Validus Reinsurance, Ltd. — Release of assets

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 31, 2024:

Property and Casualty Insurance — Compensation Corporation Application to incorporate a property and casualty insurance company

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 24, 2024:

Canada Energy Regulator

Application to export electricity to the United States — Manitoba Hydro

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 890792542RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeals —Notice No. HA-2024-008

Expiry review of orders — Circular copper tube

Inquiry — Cleaning and janitorial services

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Notices of consultation

Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 31, 2024:

Canada Energy Regulator

Application to export electricity to the United States — ALLETE, Inc. d/b/a Minnesota Power

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeals — Notice No. HA-2024-009

Determination — Environmental services

Order — Sucker rods

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 24, 2024:

Copyright Board

SOCAN Tariff 23 — Hotel and Motel In-Room Services (2025-2027)

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, August 31, 2024:

Crown's Right of Recovery Act

Alta Reg 147/2024 Crown's Right of Recovery (President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance) (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Alta Reg 146/2024 Electronics Designation Amendment Regulation

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, September 3, 2024:

Energy Resource Activities Act

BC Reg 256/2024 Amends BC Regs

282/2010 — Drilling and Production Regulation

48/2021 — Oil and Gas Processing Facility Regulation

281/2010 — Pipeline Regulation

Petroleum and Natural Gas Act

BC Reg 259/2024 Amends BC Reg 495/92 — Petroleum and Natural Gas Royalty and Freehold Production Tax Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, September 10, 2024:

Workers Compensation Act

BC Reg 260/2024 Amends BC Reg 296/97 — Occupational Health and Safety Regulation

Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Water Protection Act

Man Reg 77/2024 Nutrient Targets Regulation

The Court of Appeal Act

Man Reg 78/2024 Court of Appeal Rules, amendment

The Public Interest Disclosure (Whistleblower Protection) Act

Man Reg 79/2024 Public Interest Disclosure (Whistleblower Protection) Regulation, amendment

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Judicature Act

Provincial Offences Procedure Act

NB Reg 2024-59 NB Reg 82-73, amendment NB Reg 2024-60 NB Reg 82-73, amendment NB Reg 2024-61 NB Reg 82-73, amendment

Prescription and Catastrophic Drug Insurance Act

NB Reg 2024-63 NB 2014-27, amendment

Post-Secondary Student Financial Assistance Act

NB Reg 2024-67 NB 2007-78, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, September 4, 2024:

An Act Respecting Hearing Officers, SNB 2024, c 20

Sections 1 to 3, subsections 4(1), 4(2), 4(4), 4(6) and 4(7) and sections 5 to 10 in force December 1, 2024.

Livestock Health Act, SNB 2023, c 19

Act in force September 1, 2024.

An Act Respecting Local Governance and Regional Service Delivery, SNB 2024, c 22

Act in force August 31, 2024.

An Act to Amend the Assessment Act, SNB 2023, c 41

Act in force August 13, 2024.

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, September 11, 2024:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice of Adoption

The adoption of amendments to National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds and changes to its Companion Policy ("Amendments").

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Health Professions Act

NLR 51/24 Dental Hygienists Regulations (Amendment)

Radiation Health and Safety Act, 2021

NLR 58/24 Radiation Health and Safety Regulations, 2024

Proclamations / Proclamations

Newfoundland and Labrador Gazette, Part II, September 6, 2024:

Radiation Health and Safety Act, 2021, SNL 2021, c R-1.01

Act in force December 2, 2024. (NLR 57/24)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, August 31, 2024:

Student Financial Assistance Act

NWT Reg R-083-2024 Student Financial Assistance Regulations, amendment

Employment Standards Act

NWT Reg R-084-2024 Employment Standards Regulations, amendment

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 459 Health Professional Associations Continuation Act 464 Stronger Workplaces for Nova Scotia Act 467 Interim Residential Rental Increase Cap Act (amended) and Residential Tenancies Act (amended) 471 Advancing Nova Scotia Opportunities Act 476 French-language Services Act (amended)

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, August 23, 2024:

Electricity Act

NS Reg 159/2024 Prescribed Energy-Storage Projects Regulations — repeal NS Reg 160/2024 Prescribed Generation Facilities and Energy-Storage Projects Regulations

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 152/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 162/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

Tourist Accommodations Registration Act

NS Reg 158/2024 Short-term Rentals Registration Regulations — replacement

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, September 6, 2024:

Environment Act

NS Reg 181/2024 Output-Based Pricing System Reporting and Compliance Standard Adoption Regulations

Income Tax Act

NS Reg 184/2024 Personal Income Tax Indexation Regulations

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 177/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 182/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 186/2024 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment NS Reg 187/2024 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Tourist Accommodations Registration Act

NS Reg 185/2024 Short-term Rentals Registration Regulations — amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, August 23, 2024:

An Act to Amend Chapter 9 of the Acts of 2019, the Tourist Accommodations Registration Act, SNS 2023, c 22

Act in force September 30, 2024 (NS Reg 157/2024)

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, September 6, 2024:

Financial Measures (2024) Act, SNS 2024, c 3

Sections 2 to 8 in force September 30, 2024. (NS Reg 183/2024)

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Environmental Protection Act

O Reg 335/24 Gasoline Volatility, amending O Reg 271/91 O Reg 336/24 Ozone Depleting Substances and Other Halocarbons, amending O Reg 463/10

Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019

O Reg 338/24 General, amending O Reg 745/21 O Reg 339/24 Licensing, amending O Reg 746/21

Planning Act

O Reg 331/24 Approval Authority — Plans of Subdivision, amending O Reg 353/02 O Reg 332/24 Consent Granting Authority, amending O Reg 354/02 O Reg 337/24 Zoning Order — City of Port Colborne, Regional Municipality of Niagara

Provincial Offences Act

O Reg 334/24 Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990

Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016

O Reg 340/24 Blue Box, amending O Reg 391/21

Digital Platform Workers' Rights Act, 2022

O Reg 344/24 General

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Insurance Act

August 23, 2024

Proposed amendments to Ontario Regulation 664 (Automobile Insurance) under the Insurance Act regarding increasing the minor accident property damage threshold; and proposed amendments to the Insurance Act and regulations under the Insurance Act and the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act regarding expanding the use of electronic communications between an insurer and an insured, and clarifying requirements for notices sent by prepaid courier — Comments by October 7, 2024

Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021

September 11, 2024

Consultation on Amendments to Ontario Regulation 246/22 Under the Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021 — Comments by October 11, 2024

Preferred Provider Networks

August 23, 2024

Preferred Provider Networks in the Employer-Sponsored Drug Insurance Sector — Comments by October 22, 2024

Securities Act

September 3, 2024

Amendments to Section 163 of Ontario Regulation 1015 of the Securities Act — Comments by October 18, 2024

Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016

September 5, 2024

Amendments to four producer responsibility regulations for tires, batteries, electrical and electronic equipment, and hazardous and special products — Comments by October 20, 2024

Your Health: A Plan for Connected and Convenient Care

September 5, 2024

Consultation on proposed changes to advance the pharmacy sector in Ontario — Comments by October 20, 2024

September 10, 2024

Consultation on potential changes to scopes of practice for nurse practitioners and registered nurses — Comments by October 25, 2024

Orders In Council

Helping Homebuyers, Protecting Tenants Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 10

Schedule 6, subsections 1(1), (2), (12), which amend the Planning Act, in force October 20, 2024 (OIC 1098/2024)

Planning Act, RSO 1990, c P.13

" Provincial Planning Statement in force October 20, 2024 and the Provincial Policy Statement and its predecessors are revoked on October 20, 2024 (OIC 1099/2024)

Greenbelt Act, 2005, SO 2005, c 1

Greenbelt Plan Amendment No. 4 in force October 20, 2024 (OIC 1101/2024)

Places to Grow Act, 2005, SO 2005, c 13

Growth Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe, 2019 is revoked on October 20, 2024 (OIC 1100/2024)

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, August 24, 2024:

Ontario Securities Commission

Amendments to National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, September 7, 2024:

Boilers and Pressure Vessels Act

EC2024-795 Regulations, amendment

Long-Term Care Subsidization Act

EC2024-819 Regulations, amendment

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2024-821 Pharmacist and Pharmacy Technician Regulations, amendment

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 71 Loi visant à améliorer l'accompagnement des personnes et à simplifier le régime d'assistance sociale

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 71 An Act to improve support for persons and to simplify the social assistance regime

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 septembre 2024:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Décret 1342-2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'enfouissement et l'incinération de matières résiduelles

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 4, 2024:

Environment Quality Act

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

OC 1342-2024 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the landfilling and incineration of residual materials

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 août 2024:

Code des professions

Code de déontologie des diététistes

Règlement sur l'exercice en société des membres de l'Ordre professionnel des diététistes-nutritionnistes du Québec

Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des personnes autres que des audioprothésistes

Loi sur le bâtiment

Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité et le Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité

Loi sur la gouvernance du système de santé et de services sociaux

Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux

Règlement sur le recours aux services des agences de placement de personnel et à de la main-d'Suvre indépendante dans le domaine de la santé et des services sociaux

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 septembre 2024:

Loi sur les valeurs mobilières

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les valeurs mobilières

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 septembre 2024:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la déclaration obligatoire de certaines émissions de contaminants dans l'atmosphère

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 28, 2024:

Professional Code

Code of ethics of dietitians

Regulation respecting the practice of members of the Ordre professionnel des diététistes-nutritionnistes du Québec within a partnership or a joint-stock company

Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by persons other than hearing-aid acousticians

Building Act

Regulation amending the Safety Code and the Regulation to amend the Safety Code

Act respecting the governance of the health and social services system

Act respecting health services and social services

Regulation respecting the use of personnel placement agencies' services and independent labour in the field of health and social services

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 4, 2024:

Securities Act

Regulation to amend the Securities Regulation

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 11, 2024:

Environment Quality Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting mandatory reporting of certain emissions of contaminants into the atmosphere

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 septembre 2024:

Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux

Loi visant à augmenter l'offre de services de première ligne et à améliorer la gestion de cette offre

AM 2024-016 Règlement sur les services de santé et les services sociaux pouvant être dispensés et les activités pouvant se dérouler à distance — Arrêté numéro 2024-016 du ministre de la Santé

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 11, 2024:

Act respecting health services and social services

Act to increase the supply of primary care services and to improve the management of that supply

MO 2024-016 Regulation respecting health services and social services that may be provided and activities that may be conducted from a distance — Order 2024-016 of the Minister of Health

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 août 2024:

Loi donnant suite à la Table Justice-Québec en vue de réduire les délais en matière criminelle et pénale et visant à rendre l'administration de la justice plus performante, SQ 2024, c 7

Articles 2 à 8 en vigueur au 14 août 2024. (Décret 1242-2024)

Loi visant à renforcer la protection des élèves concernant notamment les actes de violence à caractère sexuel, SQ 2024, c 9

Que soit fixée au 1er septembre 2024 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 2, 3, 5 à 11 et 16, du paragraphe 1° de l'article 17, des articles 18, 23, 24, sauf en ce qu'elles réfèrent à un signalement et à une plainte effectués en application des articles 258.0.1 et 262 de la Loi sur l'instruction publique (chapitre I-13.3), respectivement édictés par les articles 14 et 19 de la Loi visant à renforcer la protection des élèves concernant notamment les actes de violence à caractère sexuel (2024, chapitre 9), 25 et 28, du paragraphe 1° de l'article 29, des articles 30, 32, 36, 37, sauf en ce qu'elles réfèrent à un signalement et à une plainte effectués en application de l'article 54.11.4 de la Loi sur l'enseignement privé (chapitre E-9.1), édicté par l'article 31 de la Loi visant à renforcer la protection des élèves concernant notamment les actes de violence à caractère sexuel, et 38 de la Loi visant à renforcer la protection des élèves concernant notamment les actes de violence à caractère sexuel. (Décret 1300-2024)

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 septembre 2024:

Loi modifiant la Loi concernant les soins de fin de vie et d'autres dispositions législatives, SQ 2023, c 15

Que soit fixée au 30 octobre 2024 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 15, 17, 18 et 20, de l'article 21, en ce qu'il édicte le troisième alinéa de l'article 30 de la Loi concernant les soins de fin de vie (chapitre S-32.0001), les articles 30.1 et 30.2 de cette loi et l'intitulé de la sous-section 5 de la section II du chapitre IV du titre II de cette loi, de l'article 22, en ce qu'il édicte les paragraphes 2° et 3° du premier alinéa de l'article 31 de cette loi, et du sous-paragraphe b du paragraphe 2° de l'article 30 de la Loi modifiant la Loi concernant les soins de fin de vie et d'autres dispositions législatives (2023, chapitre 15). (Décret 1369-2024)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 28, 2024:

Act to follow up on the Table Justice-Québec with a view to reducing processing times in criminal and penal matters and to make the administration of justice more efficient, SQ 2024, c 7

Sections 2 to 8 in force August 14, 2024. (OC 1242-2024)

Act to reinforce the protection of students, including with regard to acts of sexual violence, SQ 2024, c 9

September 1, 2024 be set as the date of coming into force of sections 2, 3, 5 to 11 and 16, paragraph 1 of section 17, sections 18, 23, 24, except in respect of reports and complaints made pursuant to sections 258.0.1 and 262 of the Education Act (chapter I‐13.3), made respectively by sections 14 and 19 of the Act to reinforce the protection of students, including with regard to acts of sexual violence (2024, chapter 9), sections 25 and 28, paragraph 1 of section 29, sections 30, 32, 36, 37, except in respect of reports and complaints made pursuant to section 54.11.4 of the Act respecting private education (chapter E-9.1), made by section 31 of the Act to reinforce the protection of students, including with regard to acts of sexual violence, and section 38 of the Act to reinforce the protection of students, including with regard to acts of sexual violence (2024, chapter 9). (OC 1300-2024)

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 11, 2024:

Act to amend the Act respecting end-of-life care and other legislative provisions, SQ 2023, c 15

30 October 2024 be set as the date of coming into force of sections 15, 17, 18 and 20 of the Act, section 21 of the Act insofar as it enacts the third paragraph of section 30 of the Act respecting end-of-life care (chapter S-32.0001), sections 30.1 and 30.2 of the Act and the heading of subdivision 5 of Division II of Chapter IV of Title II of the Act, section 22 of the Act insofar as it enacts subparagraphs 2 and 3 of the first paragraph of section 31 of the Act, and subparagraph b of paragraph 2 of section 30 of the Act to amend the Act respecting end-of-life care and other legislative provisions (2023, chapter 15). (OC 1369-2024)

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, September 6, 2024:

The Provincial Health Authority Act

RRS c P‑30.3 Reg 4 The Special-care Homes Regulations, 2024 Sask Reg 71/2024 The Attending Health Professionals Amendment Regulations, 2024

The Securities Act, 1988

Sask Reg 65/2024 The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (NI 81-102) Amendment Regulations, 2024

Proclamations / Proclamations

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Plant Health Act, SS 2023, c 16

Act in force August 30, 2024. (OC 399/2024)

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, August 30, 2024:

Rules of Court

The King's Bench Act

Repeal of the Criminal Pre-trial Conference Rules.

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, September 6, 2024:

Rules of Court

Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan (Practice Directives)

Family Practice Directive No. 6 — Chambers Appearance Memo

Yukon / Yukon

No entries for this issue

