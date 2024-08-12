ARTICLE
12 August 2024

Political Leaders Must Face Fiscal Realities Now, Not In 2025 Or 2026: Serge Dupont Op-Ed

Serge Dupont writes an op-ed in the Financial Post on Canada's hard fiscal realities and the need to be transparent about the choices we face. He says there should be no reason, after the next federal election.
Canada Strategy
Serge Dupont writes an op-ed in the Financial Post on Canada's hard fiscal realities and the need to be transparent about the choices we face. He says there should be no reason, after the next federal election, for a Canadian finance minister to claim, like Rachel Reeves just did in the U.K., that public finances are much worse than expected.

Serge points to the cost pressures of defence spending, health and social benefits, pharmacare, infrastructure, industrial policy, and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. The public service has also grown by 40 per cent since 2015.

The full FP Comment op-ed is available on the Financial Post's website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

