European Union:
Dutch Customs Authority Suspends Implementation Of Requirement For Exporters To Be Established In The EU
06 April 2020
Gowling WLG
With effect from April 2020, the Dutch customs authority had
previously decided to implement the requirement that an exporter
making an export declaration must be established within the
European Union (EU). As a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic,
the customs authority has taken the decision to suspend the
implementation of this requirement. The suspension shall be in
place until the Dutch government confirms that the current measures
adopted in relation to COVID-19 have been revoked. Following such
confirmation by the Dutch government, the suspension shall continue
until the 15th day of the subsequent month.
European based importers and exporters will find this to be an
interesting development, given that this is a U-turn from the
previous legislation in this area.
