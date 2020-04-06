With effect from April 2020, the Dutch customs authority had previously decided to implement the requirement that an exporter making an export declaration must be established within the European Union (EU). As a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the customs authority has taken the decision to suspend the implementation of this requirement. The suspension shall be in place until the Dutch government confirms that the current measures adopted in relation to COVID-19 have been revoked. Following such confirmation by the Dutch government, the suspension shall continue until the 15th day of the subsequent month.

European based importers and exporters will find this to be an interesting development, given that this is a U-turn from the previous legislation in this area.

