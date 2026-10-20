Takeaways From The Canada–Italy Aerospace Conference

Canada’s defence sector is entering a period of significant change. Increased investment and a renewed focus on domestic industrial capacity are creating opportunities across defence, aerospace, space and advanced manufacturing. At the same time, Canada is looking to deepen industrial relationships with trusted international partners.

The federal government’s Defence Industrial Strategy reflects this shift. Its Build–Partner–Buy framework prioritizes building domestically in areas of Canadian strength and sovereign importance, partnering with allies where collaboration makes sense and buying from abroad where necessary.

What will it take to translate those ambitions into actual industrial capacity?

That question was at the centre of Sovereign Skies: Building the New Canada–Italy Industrial Alliance in Defence, Space and Advanced Manufacturing, the Canada–Italy Aerospace Conference held in Montréal on September 22. Across two panels bringing together leaders from industry, finance and law, a consistent theme emerged: capturing the opportunity will require long-term investment, stronger supply chains, strategic partnerships and early preparation.

Building Where Canada Can Lead – and Partnering Where It Cannot

Strengthening Canadian defence capabilities does not mean attempting to build everything domestically.

Instead, Canada will need to identify where it can develop or maintain best-in-class capabilities, where additional domestic capacity is necessary to create resilience and redundancy, and where international partnerships offer a more effective path.

The conference provided several examples of longstanding relationships between Canadian and Italian businesses involving pilot training, aircraft manufacturing, space systems and radar technologies. These illustrated how relationships initially built around a particular capability or program can evolve over time and extend into other markets and opportunities.

For businesses, the discussion highlighted the value of looking beyond partnerships built around an individual opportunity. Companies can work together across programs and markets, creating longer-term industrial value.

Making Defence Investment More Strategic

The same longer-term thinking applies to industrial investment. Traditional approaches under the Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) Policy have not always produced the durable capabilities Canada needs. A more strategic approach would see investment associated with major procurements support capabilities and supply-chain relationships that can endure beyond a particular transaction.

Larger companies also have a role to play in developing the broader industrial base. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) may have valuable technologies and capabilities, but entering defence and aerospace supply chains can require significant investment and expertise. As such, collaboration among government, major industry participants and SMEs will be important to identifying capabilities worth developing and helping smaller businesses integrate into domestic and international supply chains.

The Opportunity Extends Beyond Traditional Defence Companies

The potential supplier base is also broader than companies already operating principally in defence. Businesses with dual-use and defence-adjacent capabilities can play a key role – they may already possess technologies, manufacturing capabilities or expertise relevant to defence applications without yet participating meaningfully in the sector. Bringing more of those companies into defence supply chains could help increase Canadian capacity. But making that transition is not as simple as identifying a potential customer.

As Franziska Ruf explained, defence can appear daunting to new entrants precisely because it is highly regulated. Businesses may encounter requirements involving certifications, government procurement, security, personnel, residency, imports and exports, among others. The more useful starting point is therefore not to treat the regulatory environment as a single obstacle, but to determine what actually applies to the particular business and opportunity. Where does the company sit in the supply chain? What requirements apply to that role? What needs to be in place before it can bid, partner or transact?

Breaking the process down in that way can make the path into the sector considerably more manageable.

Start Preparing Before the Opportunity Arrives

For SMEs in particular, entering the defence sector can be a multi-year undertaking. Certifications and security processes take time. Relationships within the supply chain need to be established. Companies may also need to develop new capabilities before they are positioned to pursue particular opportunities.

Financing adds another challenge. Companies can face a mismatch between the investment required to prepare and scale and the timing and predictability of revenue from defence work. Traditional lenders generally look for reliable cash flows, while businesses may need to invest well before a contract produces them. That makes financing strategy part of market-entry strategy.

Companies should begin considering how future growth will be financed before a contract arrives. Public funding and government-supported financing can play a role, but Canada’s defence ambitions cannot be financed by public capital alone. Private investment will be necessary as the industrial base grows.

Partnerships, Investments and M&A Offer Different Paths into the Sector

There is also no single route into Canada’s defence ecosystem. Businesses may pursue opportunities through partnerships, joint ventures, investments or acquisitions. The appropriate route will depend on the company’s capabilities, objectives and place within the supply chain. Those choices also bring different legal considerations.

Companies need to understand early how competition and foreign investment rules may affect their strategy, particularly given that defence is a sector where national security considerations under foreign investment rules can arise.

Security requirements can also have practical consequences for transactions. Franziska pointed to due diligence involving classified information as one example: parties cannot necessarily conduct a conventional diligence process if those reviewing information do not have the required clearances. Depending on the circumstances, appropriately cleared personnel or structures such as clean teams may be necessary.

The broader lesson is straightforward: in defence, legal and regulatory considerations can influence not only whether a transaction or opportunity proceeds, but how it needs to be structured and executed.

Conclusion

Perhaps the most consistent message across the conference was the need to turn policy announcements and investment commitments into action. For government, the importance of clear priorities, strategic investment and speed in translating policy into programs, contracts and industrial activity cannot be overstated.

For industry, the challenge is different. Companies cannot necessarily wait for a procurement opportunity to appear before deciding whether they are ready to participate. Understanding their position in the supply chain, identifying applicable regulatory and certification requirements, building relationships, considering financing and evaluating potential partnerships all take time.

The opportunity created by Canada’s defence build-out may be substantial. But for businesses hoping to participate in it, one of the most important steps may also be the simplest: start preparing now.