Legislative Update Report No. 2026-18 Le Bulletin d’actualités législatives

In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-38
|Canadian Fuel Affordability Act
|C-39
|Building Canada Strong Act
|C-266
|National Framework on Skilled Trades and Labour Mobility Act
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, September 23, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2026-190
|Order 2026-66-11-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2026-191
|Order 2026-87-11-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2026-192
|Order 2026-112-11-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2026-188
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Customs Tariff
|SOR/2026-186
|United States Surtax Order (2026)
|SOR/2026-187
|Order Amending the United States Surtax Order (Steel and Aluminum 2025)
|SOR/2026-154
|Order Amending the United States Surtax Remission Order (2025)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 12, 2026:
Aeronautics Act
- Interim Order No. 2 (2026) Respecting Certain ICAO Requirements (Standard Operating Procedures, Conflict Zones, Minimum Equipment Lists, Flight Data Monitoring Program and Air Navigation Services — Training and Licensing)
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 19, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order 2026-87-11-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
Building Canada Act
- Notice — Deep Geological Repository for Canada’s Used Nuclear Fuel Project
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 12, 2026:
- ARAG Canada Holdings Ltd. — Application to establish an insurance company
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 12, 2026:
Special Import Measures Act
- Steel racks — Decisions
- Truck and bus tires — Decisions
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Expiry review RR-2026-006 — Notice of expiry review of finding — Certain upholstered domestic seating
- File PR-2026-006 — Notice of determination — Event management services
- Inquiry NQ-2026-001 — Notice of finding — Certain oil and gas well casing
- Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2026-005 — Notice of commencement of preliminary injury inquiry — Truck and bus tires
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 19, 2026:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals — Notice No. HA-2026-015
- File PR-2026-025 — Notice of inquiry — Research vessel charter
- File PR-2026-041 — Notice of inquiry — Armoured vehicle
- Inquiry NQ-2026-005 — Notice of commencement of inquiry — Certain steel racks
- Safeguard inquiry GC-2025-001 — Notice of report — Certain vegetable goods
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, September 15, 2026:
Provincial Administrative Penalties Act
|Alta Reg 221/2026
|Provincial Administrative Penalties Amendment Regulation
Orders in Council / Décrets
Alberta King’s Printer
Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, SA 2026, c 12
- Sections 17 and 19 in force September 17, 2026 (OIC 326/2026)
Notices / Avis
Alberta Gazette, Part I, September 15, 2026:
Securities Act
- Amendments to National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations
- Amendments to National Instrument 54-101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, September 15, 2026:
Energy Resource Activities Act
|BC Reg 158/2026
|Amends BC Reg 28/2026 — Renewable Energy Projects Regulation
Securities Act
|BC Reg 156/2026
|Amends BC Regs
110/2004 — National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations
154/2002 — National Instrument 54-101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer
|BC Reg 157/2026
|Amends BC Regs
1/2000 — National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure
2/2000 — National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds
131/98 — National Instrument 81-105 Mutual Fund Sales Practices
226A/2009 — National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, September 22, 2026:
Provincial Sales Tax Act
|BC Reg 160/2026
|Amends BC Reg 93/2013 — Designated Accommodation Area Tax Regulation
|BC Reg 161/2026
|
Amends BC Regs
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, September 22, 2026:
Trade Recognition Act, SBC 2026, c 3
- Act in force October 1, 2026. (BC Reg 162/2026)
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Regulated Health Professions Act
|Man Reg 93/2026
|College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba General Regulation, amendment
|Man Reg 94/2026
|College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba General Regulation, amendment
The Provincial Offences Act
|Man Reg 96/2026
|Preset Fines and Offence Descriptions Regulation, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Manitoba Laws
The Red Tape Reduction and Government Efficiency Act, 2018, SM 2018, c 29
- Subsections 26(2) and (10) in force September 30, 2026. (OIC 198/2026)
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Real Property Tax Act
|NB Reg 2026-50
|NB Reg 84-210, amendment
Small Claims Act
|NB Reg 2026-51
|NB Reg 2012-103, amendment
Probate Court Act
|NB Reg 2026-52
|NB Reg 84-9, amendment
Medical Services Payment Act
|NB Reg 2026-53
|NB Reg 84-20, amendment
Hospital Services Act
|NB Reg 2026-54
|NB Reg 84-167, amendment
Prescription Drug Payment Act
|NB Reg 2026-55
|NB Reg 84-170, amendment
Species at Risk Act
|NB Reg 2026-56
|NB Reg 2013-38, amendment
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
- No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|253
|Service Efficiency Act
|256
|Labour Standards Code (amended)
|263
|Performance-based Regulation Review Act
|269
|An Act Respecting Public Safety
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Courts of Justice Act
|O Reg 310/26
|Family Law Rules, amending O Reg 114/99
Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016
|O Reg 311/26
|Tires, amending O Reg 225/18
|O Reg 312/26
|Hazardous and Special Products, amending O Reg 449/21
|O Reg 313/26
|Blue Box, amending O Reg 391/21
|O Reg 314/26
|Electrical and Electronic Equipment, amending O Reg 522/20
|O Reg 315/26
|Batteries, amending O Reg 30/20
|O Reg 316/26
|Administrative Penalties, amending O Reg 558/22
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Condominium Act, 1998
September 10, 2026
Increasing Clarity and Transparency in the Condominium Sector to Improve Consumer Protection — Comments by September 30, 2026
Pension Benefits Act
September 17, 2026
Proposed Amendments to Eliminate Pension Benefits Guarantee Fund (PBGF) Assessments Earlier for DB SEPP to JSPP Mergers — Comments by November 1, 2026
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, September 19, 2026:
Election Finances Act
- Election Finances Act Guidelines
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
- No entries for this issue
Quebec / Québec
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 16 septembre 2026:
Loi sur la distribution de produits et services financiers
|AM 2026-22
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif à la délivrance et au renouvellement du certificat de représentant — Arrêté numéro D-9.2-2026-22 du ministre des Finances
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 16, 2026:
Act respecting the distribution of financial products and services
|MO 2026-22
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the issuance and renewal of representatives’ certificates — Order number D-9.2-2026-22 of the Minister of Finance
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, September 18, 2026:
The Defamation Act
|Sask Reg 62/2026
|The Defamation Regulations
The Summary Offences Procedure Act, 1990
|Sask Reg 63/2026
|The Summary Offences Procedure (Immigration) Amendment Regulations, 2026
Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat
The Defamation Act, SS 2026, c 15
- Act in force October 1, 2026. (OC 375/2026)
Yukon / Yukon
Regulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part II, September 15, 2026:
Placer Mining Act
Quartz Mining Act
|YOIC 2026/87
|Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (McGregor Creek) (2026)
|YOIC 2026/88
|Order to amend the Prohibition of Entry on Certain Lands (Old Crow Flats Remainder) Order (2026)
Summary Convictions Act
|YOIC 2026/89
|Regulation to amend the Summary Convictions Regulation in respect of Motor Vehicles and Tobacco and Vaping Products (2026)
Order / Ordre
Yukon Gazette, Part II, September 15, 2026:
Oil and Gas Act
|MO 2026/32
|Order to Extend Initial and Renewal Terms of Chance Oil and Gas Limited Permits (2026)
|MO 2026/33
|Order to amend the Withdrawal from Disposition of Certain Yukon Oil and Gas Lands (Old Crow Flats Remainder) Order (2026)
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