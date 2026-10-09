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9 October 2026

Legislative Update Report No. 2026-18 Le Bulletin D’actualités Législatives

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Legislative Update Report No. 2026-18 Le Bulletin d’actualités législatives
Canada British Columbia Government, Public Sector
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In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse
Alberta / Alberta Nunavut / Nunavut
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique Ontario / Ontario
Manitoba / Manitoba Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick Quebec / Québec
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest Yukon / Yukon

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only
C-38 Canadian Fuel Affordability Act
C-39 Building Canada Strong Act
C-266 National Framework on Skilled Trades and Labour Mobility Act

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, September 23, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2026-190 Order 2026-66-11-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
SOR/2026-191 Order 2026-87-11-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
SOR/2026-192 Order 2026-112-11-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2026-188 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations

Customs Tariff

SOR/2026-186 United States Surtax Order (2026)
SOR/2026-187 Order Amending the United States Surtax Order (Steel and Aluminum 2025)
SOR/2026-154 Order Amending the United States Surtax Remission Order (2025)

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 12, 2026:

Aeronautics Act

  • Interim Order No. 2 (2026) Respecting Certain ICAO Requirements (Standard Operating Procedures, Conflict Zones, Minimum Equipment Lists, Flight Data Monitoring Program and Air Navigation Services — Training and Licensing)

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 19, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Order 2026-87-11-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Building Canada Act

  • Notice — Deep Geological Repository for Canada’s Used Nuclear Fuel Project

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 12, 2026:

  • ARAG Canada Holdings Ltd. — Application to establish an insurance company

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 12, 2026:

Special Import Measures Act

  • Steel racks — Decisions
  • Truck and bus tires — Decisions

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Expiry review RR-2026-006 — Notice of expiry review of finding — Certain upholstered domestic seating
  • File PR-2026-006 — Notice of determination — Event management services
  • Inquiry NQ-2026-001 — Notice of finding — Certain oil and gas well casing
  • Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2026-005 — Notice of commencement of preliminary injury inquiry — Truck and bus tires

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Decisions

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 19, 2026:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Appeals — Notice No. HA-2026-015
  • File PR-2026-025 — Notice of inquiry — Research vessel charter
  • File PR-2026-041 — Notice of inquiry — Armoured vehicle
  • Inquiry NQ-2026-005 — Notice of commencement of inquiry — Certain steel racks
  • Safeguard inquiry GC-2025-001 — Notice of report — Certain vegetable goods

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, September 15, 2026:

Provincial Administrative Penalties Act

Alta Reg 221/2026 Provincial Administrative Penalties Amendment Regulation

Orders in Council / Décrets

Alberta King’s Printer

Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, SA 2026, c 12

  • Sections 17 and 19 in force September 17, 2026 (OIC 326/2026)

Notices / Avis

Alberta Gazette, Part I, September 15, 2026:

Securities Act

  • Amendments to National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations
  • Amendments to National Instrument 54-101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, September 15, 2026:

Energy Resource Activities Act

BC Reg 158/2026 Amends BC Reg 28/2026 — Renewable Energy Projects Regulation

Securities Act

BC Reg 156/2026 Amends BC Regs
110/2004 — National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations
154/2002 — National Instrument 54-101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer
BC Reg 157/2026 Amends BC Regs
1/2000 — National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure
2/2000 — National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds
131/98 — National Instrument 81-105 Mutual Fund Sales Practices
226A/2009 — National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, September 22, 2026:

Provincial Sales Tax Act

BC Reg 160/2026 Amends BC Reg 93/2013 — Designated Accommodation Area Tax Regulation
BC Reg 161/2026

Amends BC Regs
114/2026
97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, September 22, 2026:

Trade Recognition Act, SBC 2026, c 3

  • Act in force October 1, 2026. (BC Reg 162/2026)

Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Regulated Health Professions Act

Man Reg 93/2026 College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba General Regulation, amendment
Man Reg 94/2026 College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba General Regulation, amendment

The Provincial Offences Act

Man Reg 96/2026 Preset Fines and Offence Descriptions Regulation, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

The Red Tape Reduction and Government Efficiency Act, 2018, SM 2018, c 29

  • Subsections 26(2) and (10) in force September 30, 2026. (OIC 198/2026)

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Real Property Tax Act

NB Reg 2026-50 NB Reg 84-210, amendment

Small Claims Act

NB Reg 2026-51 NB Reg 2012-103, amendment

Probate Court Act

NB Reg 2026-52 NB Reg 84-9, amendment

Medical Services Payment Act

NB Reg 2026-53 NB Reg 84-20, amendment

Hospital Services Act

NB Reg 2026-54 NB Reg 84-167, amendment

Prescription Drug Payment Act

NB Reg 2026-55 NB Reg 84-170, amendment

Species at Risk Act

NB Reg 2026-56 NB Reg 2013-38, amendment

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

  • No entries for this issue

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

  • No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only
253 Service Efficiency Act
256 Labour Standards Code (amended)
263 Performance-based Regulation Review Act
269 An Act Respecting Public Safety

Nunavut / Nunavut

  • No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Courts of Justice Act

O Reg 310/26 Family Law Rules, amending O Reg 114/99

Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016

O Reg 311/26 Tires, amending O Reg 225/18
O Reg 312/26 Hazardous and Special Products, amending O Reg 449/21
O Reg 313/26 Blue Box, amending O Reg 391/21
O Reg 314/26 Electrical and Electronic Equipment, amending O Reg 522/20
O Reg 315/26 Batteries, amending O Reg 30/20
O Reg 316/26 Administrative Penalties, amending O Reg 558/22

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Condominium Act, 1998

September 10, 2026
Increasing Clarity and Transparency in the Condominium Sector to Improve Consumer Protection — Comments by September 30, 2026

Pension Benefits Act

September 17, 2026
Proposed Amendments to Eliminate Pension Benefits Guarantee Fund (PBGF) Assessments Earlier for DB SEPP to JSPP Mergers — Comments by November 1, 2026

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, September 19, 2026:

Election Finances Act

  • Election Finances Act Guidelines

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

  • No entries for this issue

Quebec / Québec

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 16 septembre 2026:

Loi sur la distribution de produits et services financiers

AM 2026-22 Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif à la délivrance et au renouvellement du certificat de représentant — Arrêté numéro D-9.2-2026-22 du ministre des Finances

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 16, 2026:

Act respecting the distribution of financial products and services

MO 2026-22 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the issuance and renewal of representatives’ certificates — Order number D-9.2-2026-22 of the Minister of Finance

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, September 18, 2026:

The Defamation Act

Sask Reg 62/2026 The Defamation Regulations

The Summary Offences Procedure Act, 1990

Sask Reg 63/2026 The Summary Offences Procedure (Immigration) Amendment Regulations, 2026

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Defamation Act, SS 2026, c 15

  • Act in force October 1, 2026. (OC 375/2026)

Yukon / Yukon

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, September 15, 2026:

Placer Mining Act
Quartz Mining Act

YOIC 2026/87 Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (McGregor Creek) (2026)
YOIC 2026/88 Order to amend the Prohibition of Entry on Certain Lands (Old Crow Flats Remainder) Order (2026)

Summary Convictions Act

YOIC 2026/89 Regulation to amend the Summary Convictions Regulation in respect of Motor Vehicles and Tobacco and Vaping Products (2026)

Order / Ordre

Yukon Gazette, Part II, September 15, 2026:

Oil and Gas Act

MO 2026/32 Order to Extend Initial and Renewal Terms of Chance Oil and Gas Limited Permits (2026)
MO 2026/33 Order to amend the Withdrawal from Disposition of Certain Yukon Oil and Gas Lands (Old Crow Flats Remainder) Order (2026)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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