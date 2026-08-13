Part 1 | Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy: What Changes For Lawyers And Industry

Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy introduces a fundamental shift in defence procurement through its Build-Partner-Buy framework, requiring businesses and legal counsel to rethink how they position for opportunities. This analysis examines the five integrated pillars of the strategy and explains why legal positioning must now begin before formal procurement processes start.

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Series Glossary

B-P-B - Build-Partner-Buy

DIA - Defence Investment Agency

DIS - Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy

ITBs - Industrial and Technological Benefits

R&D – Research and Development

Introduction

The release of Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy (“DIS”) on February 17, 2026, marked an important shift in how our nation’s defence capabilities are planned, procured, and sustained. The DIS is an industrial and economic strategy that impacts the legal landscape for defence procurements and for businesses operating in defence, defence-adjacent, or dual-use sectors.

For counsel and industry, the DIS extends beyond a mere policy announcement. This is a practical shift in how defence work will be accessed, evaluated, and governed over the next decade in Canada.

Industrial and Legal Strategy

The DIS connects national security objectives with economic resilience. It aims to improve defence readiness while simultaneously strengthening Canadian industrial capacity, domestic supply chains, intellectual property ownership, and export potential.

These objectives are no longer just abstract policy goals. They will be materially present in procurement design, bid evaluation criteria, contract terms, and post-award obligations. Counsel’s legal advice can shape whether a company can successfully access these defence opportunities, not just how risk is allocated once an award is already granted or a contract is signed.

Five Integrated Pillars

The DIS is implemented through five integrated pillars:

Renewing relationships with industry Procuring strategically through a Build-Partner-Buy framework Supporting innovation, SMEs, IP, exports, and workforce development Securing supply chains Strengthening domestic partnerships, including in the North/Arctic and with Indigenous rights holders

These pillars function together. Decisions made under one pillar (e.g., procurement pathway selection) carry consequences across others (e.g., IP ownership, supply chain commitments, and partnership structures).

Build-Partner-Buy: The New Focus

One of the most significant changes introduced by the DIS is the explicit adoption of a Build-Partner-Buy procurement strategy:

Build in Canada first,

Partner where necessary, and

Buy with conditions tied to domestic industry and sovereign control.

This signals that pathway selection will increasingly influence bid competitiveness, contract design, and long-term sustainment expectations. For counsel and industry alike, this moves strategy away from a price-focused analysis and towards early positioning, deal structure, and value narratives aligned with Canadian capabilities.

The Defence Investment Agency

The DIS designates the Defence Investment Agency (“DIA”) as a centralized coordinating body for defence procurement and industrial participation. While the DIA is intended to accelerate procurement and provide clearer engagement pathways for industry, much of its governance structure and operational details remain in development.

Counsel and industry should treat DIS targets as directional signals that shape evaluation and negotiation rather than definitive rules imposed by the DIA.

Ten-Year Targets

The DIS sets ambitious ten-year targets ranging from fleet serviceability and R&D investment to Canadian participation in defence acquisitions. For lawyers and industry, these targets are best understood as policy drivers that influence procurement design, contractual obligations, and performance monitoring.

These targets help explain why procurement, IP ownership, sustainment, and supply chain assurances are likely to receive heightened attention (and also scrutiny) going forward.

Why Legal Advice Starts Earlier

Perhaps the most important takeaway from the release of the DIS is timing. Under this new strategy, many decisive legal issues arise before formal procurement processes even begin:

Governance and compliance readiness

Security clearances and facility accreditation

IP posture and commercialization strategy

Deal structure and partnering choices

For those engaging with defence or dual-use work, early legal positioning increasingly determines eligibility and competitiveness long before bids are submitted.

Learn more in Part 2 of this blog post series where we examine how the Build-Partner-Buy framework impacts bids, contracts, and IP negotiations.

Read Part 2

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.