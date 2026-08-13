Part 2 | Build-Partner-Buy In Practice: Procurement, Deals, And IP Under The Defence Industrial Strategy

Series Glossary

B-P-B- Build-Partner-Buy

DIA - Defence Investment Agency

DIS - Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy

ITBs - Industrial and Technological Benefits

R&D – Research and Development

Introduction

Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy’s most significant operational shift is its adoption of a formal Build-Partner-Buy (“B-P-B”) procurement posture. While presented at a policy level, B-P-B has concrete legal consequences for how bids are framed, how deals are structured, and how intellectual property is negotiated.

For both counsel and industry, this new framework operates as a sorting mechanism.

Build-Partner-Buy as a Legal Framework

Under the DIS, pathway selection is not passive or downstream. Whether a project is positioned as Build, Partner, or Buy affects:

Evaluation criteria

The role of Canadian content and capability

Sustainment and lifecycle expectations

IP ownership, access, and licensing terms

As a result, procurement strategy and legal strategy have become increasingly intertwined.

Deal Structure is Decisive

As B-P-B emphasizes domestic capability and long-term sustainment, contractual design becomes a key focal point. Partnership agreements, joint ventures, and subcontracting arrangements are no longer accessory documents – they are materially affecting proponents’ bid potential.

Key legal considerations include:

Governance and decision-making authority

Allocation of liability and risk

Export controls and data handling

Dispute resolution mechanisms

Poorly aligned deal structures can undercut otherwise technically or commercially strong bids.

Practical IP Structuring by Pathway

The DIS places a clear priority on Canadian ownership, protection, and access to intellectual property. At the same time, many defence suppliers (particularly tech companies and SMEs) depend on retaining their own scalable IP models and export commercialization to remain commercially viable.

This tension drives negotiation risk around:

Broad government licenses

Step-in and access rights

Assignment and transfer restrictions

“Use beyond scope” provisions

Effective contractual drafting should separate ownership, field-of-use, sustainment access, and export commercialization rights instead of collapsing them into a single license grant.

While no single IP model fits all procurements, common patterns are emerging:

Build/Partner scenarios often involve background IP retained by the contractor where the government receives defined licenses for use and sustainment or field-of-use splits.

Buy scenarios typically involve more off-the-shelf style purchasing with maintenance rights, update access, and onward disclosure controls.

The DIS pushes towards sovereign control, but commercially sustainable structures remain possible where addressed early and deliberately.

The Evolving Role of ITBs

The DIS signals a shift in how Industrial and Technological Benefits (“ITBs”) function. Rather than a compliance checkbox, ITBs are positioned as a strategic narrative tied to measurable Canadian value, long-term capability, and industrial presence.

Counsel should expect ITB commitments to influence both bid evaluation and contractual performance obligations, even as operational details continue to evolve through policy updates.

What Should be Flagged Early

Under the B-P-B framework, early legal guidance should focus on:

Procurement pathway selection

Alignment between deal structure and pathway positioning

IP posture consistency across bids and contracts

Sustainment, flow-down, and continuity obligations

Treating these issues as downstream risks rather than early positioning opportunities increasingly carries potential bid-losing consequences.

Learn more in Part 3 where we look beyond bids and contracts to readiness, supply chains, and domestic partnerships where DIS risks materialize after DIA awards.