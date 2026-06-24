Legislative Update Report No. 2026-12 Le Bulletin D’actualités Législatives

- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
- in Canada
- with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
Safe Social Media Act
|
Ban on Importing Goods Made with Forced Labour Act
|
Protecting Privacy and Consumer Data Act
|
First Nations Clean Water Act
|
Silver Alert National Framework Act
|
An Act to amend the Food and Drugs Act (List of Therapeutic Products Pre-approved for Special Access)
|
National Framework on the Durability of Electronic Products and Essential Home Appliances Act
|
Spectrum Policy Framework for Canada Act
Senate / Sénat
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to amend the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Act
|
An Act to amend the Director of Public Prosecutions Act
|
Canadian Prosperity Act
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, June 17, 2026:
Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation and Offshore Renewable Energy Management Act
|
SOR/2026-97
|
Regulations Amending the Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Area Petroleum Operations Framework Regulations
Canada–Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation and Offshore Renewable Energy Management Act
|
SOR/2026-98
|
Regulations Amending the Canada–Nova Scotia Offshore Area Petroleum Operations Framework Regulations
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|
SOR/2026-90
|
Order 2026-87-06-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|
SOR/2026-115
|
Order 2026-87-07-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|
SOR/2026-116
|
Order 2026-112-07-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Canadian Navigable Waters Act
|
SOR/2026-111
|
Order Exempting Certain Navigable Waters Located in Newfoundland and Labrador from the Application of Sections 22 and 23 of the Canadian Navigable Waters Act
Criminal Code
|
SOR/2026-114
|
Order Amending Certain Orders Declaring an Amnesty Period
Customs Tariff
|
SOR/2026-95
|
Order Amending the Ukraine Goods Remission Order
|
SOR/2026-108
|
Refined Sugar Anti-dumping Duty Remission Order, 2026
Excise Tax Act
|
SOR/2026-94
|
Regulations Amending the New Harmonized Value-added Tax System Regulations, No. 2 and the Real Property (GST/HST) Regulations
Export and Import Permits Act
|
SOR/2026-89
|
Order Amending and Repealing Certain Permits and Orders Made Under the Export and Import Permits Act
Fisheries Act
|
SOR/2026-93
|
Regulations Amending the Aquatic Invasive Species Regulations
|
SOR/2026-107
|
Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Fisheries Act
Food and Drugs Act
|
SOR/2026-96
|
Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Food and Drugs Act (Shortages and Discontinuation of Sale of Drugs and Medical Devices)
|
SOR/2026-110
|
Regulations Amending the Medical Devices Regulations (Establishment Licences)
Food and Drugs Act
Pest Control Products Act
Assisted Human Reproduction Act
Human Pathogens and Toxins Act
Canada Consumer Product Safety Act
Cannabis Act
|
SOR/2026-113
|
Regulations Amending Certain Department of Health Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)
Impact Assessment Act
|
SOR/2026-100
|
Regulations Amending Schedule 1 to the Impact Assessment Act (Miscellaneous Program)
Pension Act
|
SOR/2026-99
|
Regulations Amending Schedule IV to the Pension Act
Special Economic Measures Act
|
SOR/2026-109
|
Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Extremist Settler Violence) Regulations
Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act, 1992
|
SOR/2026-112
|
Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act, 1992 (Part 12 and International Harmonization Update)
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 13, 2026:
Canada Labour Code
- Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code (Personal Protective Equipment and Other Preventive Measures)
Pest Control Products Act
- Regulations Amending the Pest Control Products Regulations (Exemptions and Product Authorizations)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Canada–Indonesia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement Implementation Act, SC 2026, c 8
- Act in force the day of entry into force of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Canada and Indonesia (PC 2026-0601)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
June 15, 2026
- Bill C-8, Critical Cyber Systems Protection Act — Chapter No. 9
- Bill C-14, Bail and Sentencing Reform Act — Chapter No. 11
- Bill S-228, An Act to amend the Criminal Code (sterilization procedures) — Chapter No. 10
June 17, 2026
- Bill C-225, An Act to amend the Criminal Code — Chapter No. 12
June 18, 2026
- Bill C-16, Protecting Victims Act — Chapter No. 19
- Bill C-20, Build Canada Homes Act — Chapter No. 18
- Bill C-25, Strong and Free Elections Act — Chapter No. 20
- Bill C-30, Spring Economic Update 2026 Implementation Act — Chapter No. 22
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 6, 2026:
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
- Interim Order for the Protection of the Southern Resident Killer Whale (Orcinus orca) in the Waters of Southern British Columbia, 2026
- Interim Order Respecting the False Creek Exclusion Zone
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 13, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 22545
- Order 2026-87-06-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
Canada–Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation and Offshore Renewable Energy Management Act
- Joint directive
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 13, 2026:
- Citibank Canada — Relocation of a designated office for the service of enforcement notices
- Guaranteed Funeral Deposits of Canada (Fraternal) — Application to establish a trust company
- Tru Cooperative Bank — Designated office for the service of enforcement notices
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 6, 2026:
Special Import Measures Act
- Forged grinding media — Decisions
- Thermoformed molded fibre tableware — Decisions
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — Exsocert LLC
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2026-006
- File PR-2026-014 — Notice of inquiry — Building, event management and exhibition services
- File PR-2026-015 — Notice of inquiry — Hotels and lodging and meeting facilities
- File PR-2026-016 — Notice of inquiry — Torsion meter system
- Inquiry NQ-2026-002 — Notice of commencement of inquiry — Forged grinding media
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
- Notices of consultation (Erratum)
- Regulatory policies
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 13, 2026:
Special Import Measures Act
- Truck bodies — Decisions
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of charities [Failure to file, 702967720RR0001]
Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation and Offshore Renewable Energy Management Act
- Call for Bids (Cumulative Parcels) No. NL26-CFB01 (Eastern Newfoundland)
- Call for Bids (Cumulative Parcels) No. NL26-CFB02 (South Eastern Newfoundland)
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2026-007
- Expiry review RR-2025-002 — Notice of order — Concrete reinforcing bar
- File PR-2026-017 — Notice of inquiry — Compost and sawdust collection and disposal
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Notices of consultation
- Part 1 applications
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, June 15, 2026:
Health Information Act
|
Alta Reg 106/2026
|
Health Information (Ministerial) Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
Alberta King’s Printer
Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2), SA 2025, c 21
- Subsections 1(8)(b), 7(6) and (7) and 8(2)(a) and (d), (3), (5), (6) and (8), which amend the Alberta Health Care Insurance Act, in force July 2, 2026 (OIC 186/2026)
- Subsection 1(46), to the extent that it enacts Part 3 of the Alberta Health Care Insurance Act, which amends the Alberta Health Care Insurance Act, in force October 1, 2026 (OIC 186/2026)
- Subsections 1(3)(c), (f) and (g), (10) to (12), (13)(b) and (d), (15), (16)(b), (17)(b), (19), (21)(b), (22)(a)(ii), to the extent that it enacts section 16(1)(c.01) of the Alberta Health Care Insurance Act, and (v), (25), (26)(a)(ii) and (47), which amend the Alberta Health Care Insurance Act, in force June 18, 2026 (OIC 210/2026)
- Subsections 1(3)(e), (5) and (22)(a)(ii), to the extent that it enacts section 16(1)(c.02) of the Alberta Health Care Insurance Act, which amend the Alberta Health Care Insurance Act, in force September 1, 2026 (OIC 210/2026)
iGaming Alberta Act, SA 2025 c I-0.2
- Subsection 24(10), to the extent it enacts section 49.1(1)(b) of the Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act, whic amends the Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act, in force June 18, 2026 (OIC 203/2026)
Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2), SA 2025, c 25
- Section 5, which amends the Livestock Industry Diversification Act, in force on June 30, 2026 (OIC 207/2026)
Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, SA 2026, c 12
- Sections 3, 5(3) to (8) and 11, which amend the Daylight Saving Time Act, in force June 18, 2026 (OIC 204/2026)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
May 14, 2026
- Bill 18, Safeguards for Last Resort Termination of Life Act — Chapter No. S-0.3
- Bill 22, Animal Protection Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 6
- Bill 25, An Act to Remove Politics and Ideology from Classrooms and Amend the Education Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 13
- Bill 26, Immigration Oversight Act — Chapter No. I-0.3
- Bill 27, Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 8
- Bill 28, Municipal Affairs and Housing Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 10
- Bill 29, Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 9
- Bill 30, Expedited 120-Day Approvals Act — Chapter No. E-12.8
- Bill 31, Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 12
- Bill 32, Electoral Boundaries Commission Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 7
- Bill 207, Primary Provincial Industries Recognition Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 11
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 9, 2026:
Accessible British Columbia Act
|
BC Reg 94/2026
|
Amends BC Reg 105/2022 — Accessible British Columbia Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 16, 2026:
Health Professions and Occupations Act
|
BC Reg 98/2026
|
Amends BC Reg 129/2025 — Regulated Health Practitioners Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 9, 2026:
Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2026, SBC 2026, c 5
- Various provisions in force June 30, 2026. (BC Reg 94/2026)
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Regulated Health Professions Act
|
Man Reg 48/2026
|
Practice of Massage Therapy Regulation
The Health Services Insurance Act
|
Man Reg 49/2026
|
Optometric Services Insurance Regulation, amendment
The Fair Trade in Canada (Internal Trade Mutual Recognition) Act
|
Man Reg 53/2026
|
Internal Trade Mutual Recognition Regulation, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Manitoba Laws
The Buy Canadian Act (Government Purchases Act Amended), SM 2025, c 37
- Act in force July 1, 2026.
The Business Practices Amendment Act, SM 2026, c 41
- Act in force July 1, 2026.
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Judicature Act
Provincial Offences Procedure Act
|
NB Reg 2026-28
|
NB Reg 82-73, amendment
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to Amend the Workers’ Compensation Act, No. 2
|
Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act
|
Marine Transportation Corporation Act
|
An Act to Amend the Local Authorities Elections Act
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, June 12, 2026:
Dairy Industry Act
|
NS Reg 142/2026
|
Total Production Quota Regulations — amendment
Hospitals Act
|
NS Reg 127/2026
|
Hospitals Regulations — amendment
Regulated Health Professions Act
|
NS Reg 126/2026
|
Medical Imaging and Radiation Therapy Regulations
Summary Proceedings Act
|
NS Reg 140/2026
|
Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, June 12, 2026:
Regulated Health Professions Act, SNS 2023, c 15
- Section 188 and clause 222(k) (re repeal of the Medical Imaging and Radiation Therapy Professionals Act and amendment to the Patient Access to Care Act) in force June 1, 2026. (NS Reg 125/2026)
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Consumer Protection Act, 2002
|
O Reg 173/26
|
General, amending O Reg 17/05
Pension Benefits Act
|
O Reg 170/26
|
General, amending Reg 909 of RRO 1990
Provincial Offences Act
|
O Reg 167/26
|
Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990
Regulatory Modernization Act, 2007
|
O Reg 174/26
|
Designations, amending O Reg 75/08
Residential Tenancies Act, 2006
|
O Reg 178/26
|
Limits On Board’s Review Powers
Ticket Sales Act, 2017
|
O Reg 172/26
|
Prescribed Provisions as Basis for Administrative Penalties, amending O Reg 317/18
|
O Reg 175/26
|
Administrative Penalties — General, amending O Reg 318/18
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Electricity Act, 1998
June 17, 2026
Reviewing the regulatory framework for appointments to the Independent Electricity System Operator’s board of directors — Comments by July 17, 2026
Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990
June 5, 2026
Renewable Energy Approval: Proposed Amendments to Recognize the Biogenic Portion of Municipal Solid Waste — Comments by July 20, 2026
Food Safety and Quality Act, 2001
June 15, 2026
OMAFA is proposing amendments to O Reg 31/05 – Meat under the Food Safety and Quality Act, 2001 (FSQA) to modernize permits and licences — Comments by July 30, 2026
Ministry of Natural Resources
June 12, 2026
Technical Guide — River and Stream Systems: Flooding Hazard Limit and Technical Bulletin — Special Flooding Hazard Conditions in River and Stream Systems — Comments by August 11, 2026
Orders In Council
Building a More Competitive Economy Act, 2025, SO 2025, c 11
- Schedule 1, sections 2-5, 11(1), which amend the Clean Water Act, 2006, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 928/2026)
- Schedule 1, sections 1, 6-10, 11(2), which amend the Clean Water Act, 2006, in force January 1, 2027 (OIC 928/2026)
Building Homes and Improving Transportation Infrastructure Act, 2026, SO 2026, c 8
- Schedule 7, section 9, which amends the Planning Act, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 934/2026)
- Schedule 5, sections 1-3, which amend the Metrolinx Act, 2006, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 935/2026)
- Schedule 9, sections 1-6, which amend the Water and Wastewater Public Corporations Act, 2025, in force June 19, 2026 (OIC 927/2026)
Building Ontario For You Act (Budget Measures), 2024, SO 2024, c 20
- Schedule 5, sections 10, 11, 13, which amend the Credit Unions and Caisses Populaires Act, 2020, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 859/2026)
Fighting Delays, Building Faster Act, 2025, SO 2025, c 14
- Schedule 16, sections 1-21, being the Water and Wastewater Public Corporations Act, 2025, in force June 19, 2026 (OIC 926/2026)
Get It Done Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 9
- Schedule 4, section 1, which amends the Photo Card Act, 2008, in force June 25, 2026 (OIC 939/2026)
Keeping Criminals Behind Bars Act, 2026, SO 2026, c 7
- Schedule 1, sections 1-13, which amend the Animals for Research Act, in force January 1, 2027 (OIC 295/2026)
Moving Ontarians More Safely Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 26
- Schedule 3, section 45, being the Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 936/2026)
Pension Benefits Act, RSO 1990, c P.8
- Subsections 73(3) and (4) repealed on July 1, 2026 (OIC 860/2026)
Protecting What Matters Most Act (Budget Measures), 2019, SO 2019, c 7
- Schedule 58, section 9, which amends the Ticket Sales Act, 2017, in force June 10, 2026 (OIC 820/2026)
Putting Student Achievement First Act, 2026, SO 2026, c 4
- Schedule 2, section 25, which amends the Education Act, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 924/2026)
Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 25
- Schedule 4, section 2, which amends the Highway Traffic Act, in force June 25, 2026 (OIC 938/2026)
Safer Streets, Stronger Communities Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 27
- Schedule 8, sections 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, which amend the Highway Traffic Act, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 857/2026)
- Schedule 2, sections 1-3, which amend the Change of Name Act, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 931/2026)
- Schedule 2, section 4, which amends Christopher’s Law (Sex Offender Registry), 2000, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 931/2026)
More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 21
- Schedule 9, subsection 12(15), which amends the Planning Act, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 933/2026)
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, June 6, 2026:
Ontario Securities Commission
- Amendments to Multilateral Instrument 25-102 Designated Benchmarks and Benchmark Administrators and Ontario Securities Commission Rule 25-501 (Commodity Futures Act) Designated Benchmarks and Benchmark Administrators
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, June 6, 2026:
Personal Property Security Act
|
EC2026-637
|
Regulations, amendment
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, June 13, 2026:
Employment Standards Act
|
EC2026-649
|
Emergency Leave Regulations Revocation
|
EC2026-650
|
Exemption Regulations Revocation
|
EC2026-651
|
General Regulations Revocation
|
EC2026-652
|
Domestic Violence, Intimate Partner Violence and Sexual Violence Leave Regulations, amendment
|
EC2026-653
|
Employment Standards Regulations
Proclamations / Proclamations
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, June 13, 2026:
Employment Standards Act, SPEI 2024, 66
- Act in force June 30, 2026.
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|
Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|
Loi visant à prévenir les effets nocifs de la boisson énergisante sur la santé des jeunes
|
Loi instaurant la charge de greffier spécial
Bills
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to prevent the harmful effects of energy drinks on the health of young people
|
An Act to establish the office of special clerk
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 juin 2026:
Loi sur l’aide financière aux études
|
Décret 789-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l’aide financière aux études
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
|
Décret 812-2026
|
Règlement intérieur de la Commission des normes, de l’équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail
|
Décret 814-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité dans les travaux d’aménagement forestier
|
Décret 815-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail dans les mines
|
Décret 816-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les pompes à béton et les mâts de distribution
|
Décret 817-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité pour les travaux de construction
Loi favorisant le commerce des produits et la mobilité de la main-d’œuvre en provenance des autres provinces et des territoires du Canada
|
Décret 837-2026
|
Règlement d’application de l’article 2 de la Loi favorisant le commerce des produits et la mobilité de la main-d’œuvre en provenance des autres provinces et des territoires du Canada
|
Décret 838-2026
|
Règlement favorisant la mobilité de la main-d’œuvre en provenance des autres provinces et des territoires du Canada
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 juin 2026:
Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement
|
Décret 840-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le prélèvement des eaux et leur protection
|
Décret 841-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l’encadrement d’activités en fonction de leur impact sur l’environnement
|
Décret 842-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l’enfouissement et l’incinération de matières résiduelles
|
Décret 843-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l’évacuation et le traitement des eaux usées des résidences isolées
|
Décret 844-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les ouvrages municipaux d’assainissement des eaux usées
|
Décret 845-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la qualité de l’eau potable
|
Décret 846-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la qualité de l’eau des piscines et autres bassins artificiels
|
Décret 847-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le stockage et les centres de transfert de sols contaminés
Loi sur l’assurance automobile
|
Décret 870-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le remboursement de certains frais
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 10, 2026:
Act respecting financial assistance for education expenses
|
OC 789-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financial assistance for education expenses
Act respecting occupational health and safety
|
OC 812-2026
|
Internal by-laws of the Commission des normes, de l’équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail
|
OC 814-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting health and safety in forest development work
|
OC 815-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety in mines
|
OC 816-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting concrete pumps and distribution masts
|
OC 817-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Safety Code for the construction industry
Act to facilitate the trade of goods and the mobility of labour from the other provinces and the territories of Canada
|
OC 837-2026
|
Regulation under section 2 of the Act to facilitate the trade of goods and the mobility of labour from the other provinces and the territories of Canada
|
OC 838-2026
|
Regulation to facilitate the mobility of labour from the other provinces and the territories of Canada
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 17, 2026:
Environment Quality Act
|
OC 840-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Water Withdrawal and Protection Regulation
|
OC 841-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact
|
OC 842-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the landfilling and incineration of residual materials
|
OC 843-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting waste water disposal systems for isolated dwellings
|
OC 844-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting municipal wastewater treatment works
|
OC 845-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the quality of drinking water
|
OC 846-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting water quality in swimming pools and other artificial pools
|
OC 847-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting contaminated soil storage and contaminated soil transfer stations
Automobile Insurance Act
|
OC 870-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the reimbursement of certain expenses
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 juin 2026:
Loi sur le bâtiment
Loi visant principalement à accroître la qualité de la construction et la sécurité du public
- Règlement modifiant le Code de construction
Loi sur le bâtiment
- Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 10, 2026:
Building Act
Act mainly to enhance the quality of construction and public safety
- Regulation to amend the Construction Code
Building Act
- Regulation to amend the Safety Code
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 juin 2026:
Code des professions
|
AM 2026
|
L’autorisation à l’Ordre des médecins vétérinaires du Québec de délivrer des autorisations spéciales d’exercer certaines activités professionnelles réservées aux membres de l’Ordre — Arrêté numéro 2026-003 du ministre du Travail
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 juin 2026:
Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement
|
AM 2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les frais exigibles relatifs au régime d’autorisation environnementale et d’autres frais — Arrêté de la Ministre de l’Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs
Loi sur la gouvernance du système de santé et de services sociaux
|
AM 2026
|
La désignation d’établissements et d’installations en vertu de l’article 406 de la Loi sur la gouvernance du système de santé et de services sociaux — Arrêté numéro 2026-013 de la ministre de la Santé
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 10, 2026:
Professional Code
|
MO 2026
|
Authorization of the Ordre des médecins vétérinaires du Québec to issue special authorizations to engage in certain professional activities reserved for members of the Order — Order 2026-003 of the Minister of Labour
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 17, 2026:
Environment Quality Act
|
MO 2026
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the fees payable with respect to the environmental authorization scheme and other fees — Order of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks
Act respecting the governance of the health and social services system
|
MO 2026
|
Institutions and facilities designated under section 406 of the Act respecting the governance of the health and social services system — Order 2026-013 of the Minister of Health
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 juin 2026:
Loi donnant suite à l’entente entre le ministre de la Justice et le Barreau du Québec pour la bonification des tarifs de l’aide juridique, SQ 2024, c 38
- Que soit fixée au 3 juin 2026 la date de l’entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l’article 3. (Décret 802-2026)
Loi favorisant le commerce des produits et la mobilité de la main-d’œuvre en provenance des autres provinces et des territoires du Canada, RLRQ c C-30.1
- Que soit fixée au 30 juin 2026 la date de l’entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 2 à 9. (Décret 836-2026)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 10, 2026:
An Act to give effect to the agreement between the Minister of Justice and the Barreau du Québec to improve the tariffs for legal aid, SQ 2024, c 38
- Section 3 in force June 3, 2026. (OC 802-2026)
Act to facilitate the trade of goods and the mobility of labour from the other provinces and the territories of Canada, CQLR c C-30.1
- Sections 2 to 9 in force June 30 2026. (OC 836-2026)
Sanctions
11 juin 2026
- Loi nº 4, Loi sur la communication de renseignements aux fins de protection contre la violence d’un partenaire intime et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives — Chapitre nº 14
- Loi nº 9, Loi visant à prévenir les effets nocifs de la boisson énergisante sur la santé des jeunes — Chapitre nº 11
- Loi nº 12, Loi instituant la prestation de services de garde éducatifs à l’enfance par les personnes reconnues à titre de responsables d’un service de garde éducatif en communauté — Chapitre nº 13
12 juin 2026
- Loi nº 3, Loi visant à assurer la représentation effective des électeurs — Chapitre nº 15
- Loi nº 10, Loi protégeant les consommateurs contre les pratiques abusives de revente de billets et de renouvellement d’abonnements en ligne — Chapitre nº 16
- Loi nº 17, Loi modifiant la Loi sur le stockage de gaz naturel et sur les conduites de gaz naturel et de pétrole aux fins d’autoriser la mise en œuvre d’un projet pilote relatif à la recherche ou à l’exploitation d’un réservoir souterrain ou de certains fluides — Chapitre nº 17
- Loi nº 22, Loi bonifiant les pouvoirs d’intervention des municipalités et modifiant d’autres dispositions législatives — Chapitre nº 18
- Loi nº 23, Loi visant principalement à mieux accompagner les personnes dont l’état mental pourrait représenter un risque pour leur propre sécurité ou celle d’autrui — Chapitre nº 19
- Loi nº 24, Loi protégeant le consommateur contre l’utilisation trompeuse ou frauduleuse de l’identité ou de l’image d’une personne — Chapitre nº 20
Assents
June 11, 2026
- Bill 4, An Act respecting the communication of information for the purpose of protecting against intimate partner violence, and amending various legislative provisions — Chapter No. 14
- Bill 9, An Act to prevent the harmful effects of energy drinks on the health of young people — Chapter No. 11
- Bill 12, An Act to establish the provision of educational childcare by recognized persons responsible for a community educational childcare service — Chapter No. 13
June 12, 2026
- Bill 3, An Act to ensure effective representation of electors — Chapter No. 15
- Bill 10, An Act to protect consumers against abusive practices in ticket reselling and online subscription renewal — Chapter No. 16
- Bill 17, An Act to amend the Act respecting natural gas storage and natural gas and oil pipelines in order to authorize the implementation of a pilot project relating to the exploration for underground reservoirs or certain fluids, or their operation or exploitation — Chapter No. 17
- Bill 22, An Act to broaden the intervention powers of municipalities and to amend other legislative provisions — Chapter No. 18
- Bill 23, An Act mainly to provide better support to persons whose mental state could present a risk for their own safety or that of others — Chapter No. 19
- Bill 24, An Act to protect consumers against the misleading or fraudulent use of a person’s identity or image — Chapter No. 20
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, June 12, 2026:
The Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act, 1997
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Sask Reg 36/2026
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The Alcohol Control Amendment Regulations, 2026
The Crown Minerals Act
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Sask Reg 38/2026
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The Oil and Gas Tenure Registry Amendment Regulations, 2026
Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat
The Tailgating Act
- Act in force June 8, 2026. (OC 231/2026)
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
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