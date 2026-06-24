Legislative Update Report No. 2026-12 Le Bulletin D’actualités Législatives

This comprehensive legislative update compiles recent bills, regulations, proclamations, and notices from federal, provincial, and territorial jurisdictions across Canada. How do these diverse legislative changes across multiple jurisdictions impact regulatory compliance and legal practice in areas ranging from environmental protection to securities regulation?

Osler is a leading law firm with a singular focus – your business. Our collaborative “one firm” approach draws on the expertise of over 600 lawyers to provide responsive, proactive and practical legal solutions driven by your business needs. It’s law that works.

Article Insights

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP are most popular: with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in Canada

with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-34 Safe Social Media Act C-35 Ban on Importing Goods Made with Forced Labour Act C-36 Protecting Privacy and Consumer Data Act C-37 First Nations Clean Water Act C-263 Silver Alert National Framework Act C-265 An Act to amend the Food and Drugs Act (List of Therapeutic Products Pre-approved for Special Access) C-267 National Framework on the Durability of Electronic Products and Essential Home Appliances Act C-268 Spectrum Policy Framework for Canada Act

Senate / Sénat

Referenced on first reading only S-223 An Act to amend the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Act S-224 An Act to amend the Director of Public Prosecutions Act S-239 Canadian Prosperity Act

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, June 17, 2026:

Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation and Offshore Renewable Energy Management Act

SOR/2026-97 Regulations Amending the Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Area Petroleum Operations Framework Regulations

Canada–Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation and Offshore Renewable Energy Management Act

SOR/2026-98 Regulations Amending the Canada–Nova Scotia Offshore Area Petroleum Operations Framework Regulations

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2026-90 Order 2026-87-06-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2026-115 Order 2026-87-07-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2026-116 Order 2026-112-07-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

Canadian Navigable Waters Act

SOR/2026-111 Order Exempting Certain Navigable Waters Located in Newfoundland and Labrador from the Application of Sections 22 and 23 of the Canadian Navigable Waters Act

Criminal Code

SOR/2026-114 Order Amending Certain Orders Declaring an Amnesty Period

Customs Tariff

SOR/2026-95 Order Amending the Ukraine Goods Remission Order SOR/2026-108 Refined Sugar Anti-dumping Duty Remission Order, 2026

Excise Tax Act

SOR/2026-94 Regulations Amending the New Harmonized Value-added Tax System Regulations, No. 2 and the Real Property (GST/HST) Regulations

Export and Import Permits Act

SOR/2026-89 Order Amending and Repealing Certain Permits and Orders Made Under the Export and Import Permits Act

Fisheries Act

SOR/2026-93 Regulations Amending the Aquatic Invasive Species Regulations SOR/2026-107 Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Fisheries Act

Food and Drugs Act

SOR/2026-96 Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Food and Drugs Act (Shortages and Discontinuation of Sale of Drugs and Medical Devices) SOR/2026-110 Regulations Amending the Medical Devices Regulations (Establishment Licences)

Food and Drugs Act

Pest Control Products Act

Assisted Human Reproduction Act

Human Pathogens and Toxins Act

Canada Consumer Product Safety Act

Cannabis Act

SOR/2026-113 Regulations Amending Certain Department of Health Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)

Impact Assessment Act

SOR/2026-100 Regulations Amending Schedule 1 to the Impact Assessment Act (Miscellaneous Program)

Pension Act

SOR/2026-99 Regulations Amending Schedule IV to the Pension Act

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2026-109 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Extremist Settler Violence) Regulations

Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act, 1992

SOR/2026-112 Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act, 1992 (Part 12 and International Harmonization Update)

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 13, 2026:

Canada Labour Code

Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code (Personal Protective Equipment and Other Preventive Measures)

Pest Control Products Act

Regulations Amending the Pest Control Products Regulations (Exemptions and Product Authorizations)

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Canada–Indonesia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement Implementation Act, SC 2026, c 8

Act in force the day of entry into force of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Canada and Indonesia (PC 2026-0601)

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

June 15, 2026

Bill C-8, Critical Cyber Systems Protection Act — Chapter No. 9

Bill C-14, Bail and Sentencing Reform Act — Chapter No. 11

Bill S-228, An Act to amend the Criminal Code (sterilization procedures) — Chapter No. 10

June 17, 2026

Bill C-225, An Act to amend the Criminal Code — Chapter No. 12

June 18, 2026

Bill C-16, Protecting Victims Act — Chapter No. 19

Bill C-20, Build Canada Homes Act — Chapter No. 18

Bill C-25, Strong and Free Elections Act — Chapter No. 20

Bill C-30, Spring Economic Update 2026 Implementation Act — Chapter No. 22

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 6, 2026:

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

Interim Order for the Protection of the Southern Resident Killer Whale (Orcinus orca) in the Waters of Southern British Columbia, 2026

Interim Order Respecting the False Creek Exclusion Zone

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 13, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Ministerial Condition No. 22545

Order 2026-87-06-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Canada–Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation and Offshore Renewable Energy Management Act

Joint directive

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 13, 2026:

Citibank Canada — Relocation of a designated office for the service of enforcement notices

Guaranteed Funeral Deposits of Canada (Fraternal) — Application to establish a trust company

Tru Cooperative Bank — Designated office for the service of enforcement notices

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 6, 2026:

Special Import Measures Act

Forged grinding media — Decisions

Thermoformed molded fibre tableware — Decisions

Canada Energy Regulator

Application to export electricity to the United States — Exsocert LLC

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2026-006

File PR-2026-014 — Notice of inquiry — Building, event management and exhibition services

File PR-2026-015 — Notice of inquiry — Hotels and lodging and meeting facilities

File PR-2026-016 — Notice of inquiry — Torsion meter system

Inquiry NQ-2026-002 — Notice of commencement of inquiry — Forged grinding media

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Notices of consultation

Notices of consultation (Erratum)

Regulatory policies

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 13, 2026:

Special Import Measures Act

Truck bodies — Decisions

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of charities [Failure to file, 702967720RR0001]

Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation and Offshore Renewable Energy Management Act

Call for Bids (Cumulative Parcels) No. NL26-CFB01 (Eastern Newfoundland)

Call for Bids (Cumulative Parcels) No. NL26-CFB02 (South Eastern Newfoundland)

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2026-007

Expiry review RR-2025-002 — Notice of order — Concrete reinforcing bar

File PR-2026-017 — Notice of inquiry — Compost and sawdust collection and disposal

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Notices of consultation

Part 1 applications

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, June 15, 2026:

Health Information Act

Alta Reg 106/2026 Health Information (Ministerial) Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

Alberta King’s Printer

Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2), SA 2025, c 21

Subsections 1(8)(b), 7(6) and (7) and 8(2)(a) and (d), (3), (5), (6) and (8), which amend the Alberta Health Care Insurance Act, in force July 2, 2026 (OIC 186/2026)

Subsection 1(46), to the extent that it enacts Part 3 of the Alberta Health Care Insurance Act, which amends the Alberta Health Care Insurance Act, in force October 1, 2026 (OIC 186/2026)

Subsections 1(3)(c), (f) and (g), (10) to (12), (13)(b) and (d), (15), (16)(b), (17)(b), (19), (21)(b), (22)(a)(ii), to the extent that it enacts section 16(1)(c.01) of the Alberta Health Care Insurance Act, and (v), (25), (26)(a)(ii) and (47), which amend the Alberta Health Care Insurance Act, in force June 18, 2026 (OIC 210/2026)

Subsections 1(3)(e), (5) and (22)(a)(ii), to the extent that it enacts section 16(1)(c.02) of the Alberta Health Care Insurance Act, which amend the Alberta Health Care Insurance Act, in force September 1, 2026 (OIC 210/2026)

iGaming Alberta Act, SA 2025 c I-0.2

Subsection 24(10), to the extent it enacts section 49.1(1)(b) of the Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act, whic amends the Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act, in force June 18, 2026 (OIC 203/2026)

Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2), SA 2025, c 25

Section 5, which amends the Livestock Industry Diversification Act, in force on June 30, 2026 (OIC 207/2026)

Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, SA 2026, c 12

Sections 3, 5(3) to (8) and 11, which amend the Daylight Saving Time Act, in force June 18, 2026 (OIC 204/2026)

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

May 14, 2026

Bill 18, Safeguards for Last Resort Termination of Life Act — Chapter No. S-0.3

Bill 22, Animal Protection Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 6

Bill 25, An Act to Remove Politics and Ideology from Classrooms and Amend the Education Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 13

Bill 26, Immigration Oversight Act — Chapter No. I-0.3

Bill 27, Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 8

Bill 28, Municipal Affairs and Housing Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 10

Bill 29, Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 9

Bill 30, Expedited 120-Day Approvals Act — Chapter No. E-12.8

Bill 31, Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 12

Bill 32, Electoral Boundaries Commission Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 7

Bill 207, Primary Provincial Industries Recognition Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 11

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 9, 2026:

Accessible British Columbia Act

BC Reg 94/2026 Amends BC Reg 105/2022 — Accessible British Columbia Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 16, 2026:

Health Professions and Occupations Act

BC Reg 98/2026 Amends BC Reg 129/2025 — Regulated Health Practitioners Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 9, 2026:

Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2026, SBC 2026, c 5

Various provisions in force June 30, 2026. (BC Reg 94/2026)

Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Regulated Health Professions Act

Man Reg 48/2026 Practice of Massage Therapy Regulation

The Health Services Insurance Act

Man Reg 49/2026 Optometric Services Insurance Regulation, amendment

The Fair Trade in Canada (Internal Trade Mutual Recognition) Act

Man Reg 53/2026 Internal Trade Mutual Recognition Regulation, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

The Buy Canadian Act (Government Purchases Act Amended), SM 2025, c 37

Act in force July 1, 2026.

The Business Practices Amendment Act, SM 2026, c 41

Act in force July 1, 2026.

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Judicature Act

Provincial Offences Procedure Act

NB Reg 2026-28 NB Reg 82-73, amendment

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

No entries for this issue

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 48 An Act to Amend the Workers’ Compensation Act, No. 2 49 Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act 50 Marine Transportation Corporation Act 51 An Act to Amend the Local Authorities Elections Act

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, June 12, 2026:

Dairy Industry Act

NS Reg 142/2026 Total Production Quota Regulations — amendment

Hospitals Act

NS Reg 127/2026 Hospitals Regulations — amendment

Regulated Health Professions Act

NS Reg 126/2026 Medical Imaging and Radiation Therapy Regulations

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 140/2026 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, June 12, 2026:

Regulated Health Professions Act, SNS 2023, c 15

Section 188 and clause 222(k) (re repeal of the Medical Imaging and Radiation Therapy Professionals Act and amendment to the Patient Access to Care Act) in force June 1, 2026. (NS Reg 125/2026)

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Consumer Protection Act, 2002

O Reg 173/26 General, amending O Reg 17/05

Pension Benefits Act

O Reg 170/26 General, amending Reg 909 of RRO 1990

Provincial Offences Act

O Reg 167/26 Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990

Regulatory Modernization Act, 2007

O Reg 174/26 Designations, amending O Reg 75/08

Residential Tenancies Act, 2006

O Reg 178/26 Limits On Board’s Review Powers

Ticket Sales Act, 2017

O Reg 172/26 Prescribed Provisions as Basis for Administrative Penalties, amending O Reg 317/18 O Reg 175/26 Administrative Penalties — General, amending O Reg 318/18

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Electricity Act, 1998

June 17, 2026

Reviewing the regulatory framework for appointments to the Independent Electricity System Operator’s board of directors — Comments by July 17, 2026

Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990

June 5, 2026

Renewable Energy Approval: Proposed Amendments to Recognize the Biogenic Portion of Municipal Solid Waste — Comments by July 20, 2026

Food Safety and Quality Act, 2001

June 15, 2026

OMAFA is proposing amendments to O Reg 31/05 – Meat under the Food Safety and Quality Act, 2001 (FSQA) to modernize permits and licences — Comments by July 30, 2026

Ministry of Natural Resources

June 12, 2026

Technical Guide — River and Stream Systems: Flooding Hazard Limit and Technical Bulletin — Special Flooding Hazard Conditions in River and Stream Systems — Comments by August 11, 2026

Orders In Council

Building a More Competitive Economy Act, 2025, SO 2025, c 11

Schedule 1, sections 2-5, 11(1), which amend the Clean Water Act, 2006, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 928/2026)

Schedule 1, sections 1, 6-10, 11(2), which amend the Clean Water Act, 2006, in force January 1, 2027 (OIC 928/2026)

Building Homes and Improving Transportation Infrastructure Act, 2026, SO 2026, c 8

Schedule 7, section 9, which amends the Planning Act, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 934/2026)

Schedule 5, sections 1-3, which amend the Metrolinx Act, 2006, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 935/2026)

Schedule 9, sections 1-6, which amend the Water and Wastewater Public Corporations Act, 2025, in force June 19, 2026 (OIC 927/2026)

Building Ontario For You Act (Budget Measures), 2024, SO 2024, c 20

Schedule 5, sections 10, 11, 13, which amend the Credit Unions and Caisses Populaires Act, 2020, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 859/2026)

Fighting Delays, Building Faster Act, 2025, SO 2025, c 14

Schedule 16, sections 1-21, being the Water and Wastewater Public Corporations Act, 2025, in force June 19, 2026 (OIC 926/2026)

Get It Done Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 9

Schedule 4, section 1, which amends the Photo Card Act, 2008, in force June 25, 2026 (OIC 939/2026)

Keeping Criminals Behind Bars Act, 2026, SO 2026, c 7

Schedule 1, sections 1-13, which amend the Animals for Research Act, in force January 1, 2027 (OIC 295/2026)

Moving Ontarians More Safely Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 26

Schedule 3, section 45, being the Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 936/2026)

Pension Benefits Act, RSO 1990, c P.8

Subsections 73(3) and (4) repealed on July 1, 2026 (OIC 860/2026)

Protecting What Matters Most Act (Budget Measures), 2019, SO 2019, c 7

Schedule 58, section 9, which amends the Ticket Sales Act, 2017, in force June 10, 2026 (OIC 820/2026)

Putting Student Achievement First Act, 2026, SO 2026, c 4

Schedule 2, section 25, which amends the Education Act, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 924/2026)

Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 25

Schedule 4, section 2, which amends the Highway Traffic Act, in force June 25, 2026 (OIC 938/2026)

Safer Streets, Stronger Communities Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 27

Schedule 8, sections 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, which amend the Highway Traffic Act, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 857/2026)

Schedule 2, sections 1-3, which amend the Change of Name Act, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 931/2026)

Schedule 2, section 4, which amends Christopher’s Law (Sex Offender Registry), 2000, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 931/2026)

More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 21

Schedule 9, subsection 12(15), which amends the Planning Act, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 933/2026)

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, June 6, 2026:

Ontario Securities Commission

Amendments to Multilateral Instrument 25-102 Designated Benchmarks and Benchmark Administrators and Ontario Securities Commission Rule 25-501 (Commodity Futures Act) Designated Benchmarks and Benchmark Administrators

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, June 6, 2026:

Personal Property Security Act

EC2026-637 Regulations, amendment

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, June 13, 2026:

Employment Standards Act

EC2026-649 Emergency Leave Regulations Revocation EC2026-650 Exemption Regulations Revocation EC2026-651 General Regulations Revocation EC2026-652 Domestic Violence, Intimate Partner Violence and Sexual Violence Leave Regulations, amendment EC2026-653 Employment Standards Regulations

Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, June 13, 2026:

Employment Standards Act, SPEI 2024, 66

Act in force June 30, 2026.

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 9 Loi visant à prévenir les effets nocifs de la boisson énergisante sur la santé des jeunes 13 Loi instaurant la charge de greffier spécial

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 9 An Act to prevent the harmful effects of energy drinks on the health of young people 13 An Act to establish the office of special clerk

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 juin 2026:

Loi sur l’aide financière aux études

Décret 789-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l’aide financière aux études

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Décret 812-2026 Règlement intérieur de la Commission des normes, de l’équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail Décret 814-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité dans les travaux d’aménagement forestier Décret 815-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail dans les mines Décret 816-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les pompes à béton et les mâts de distribution Décret 817-2026 Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité pour les travaux de construction

Loi favorisant le commerce des produits et la mobilité de la main-d’œuvre en provenance des autres provinces et des territoires du Canada

Décret 837-2026 Règlement d’application de l’article 2 de la Loi favorisant le commerce des produits et la mobilité de la main-d’œuvre en provenance des autres provinces et des territoires du Canada Décret 838-2026 Règlement favorisant la mobilité de la main-d’œuvre en provenance des autres provinces et des territoires du Canada

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 juin 2026:

Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement

Décret 840-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le prélèvement des eaux et leur protection Décret 841-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l’encadrement d’activités en fonction de leur impact sur l’environnement Décret 842-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l’enfouissement et l’incinération de matières résiduelles Décret 843-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l’évacuation et le traitement des eaux usées des résidences isolées Décret 844-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les ouvrages municipaux d’assainissement des eaux usées Décret 845-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la qualité de l’eau potable Décret 846-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la qualité de l’eau des piscines et autres bassins artificiels Décret 847-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le stockage et les centres de transfert de sols contaminés

Loi sur l’assurance automobile

Décret 870-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le remboursement de certains frais

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 10, 2026:

Act respecting financial assistance for education expenses

OC 789-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financial assistance for education expenses

Act respecting occupational health and safety

OC 812-2026 Internal by-laws of the Commission des normes, de l’équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail OC 814-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting health and safety in forest development work OC 815-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety in mines OC 816-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting concrete pumps and distribution masts OC 817-2026 Regulation to amend the Safety Code for the construction industry

Act to facilitate the trade of goods and the mobility of labour from the other provinces and the territories of Canada

OC 837-2026 Regulation under section 2 of the Act to facilitate the trade of goods and the mobility of labour from the other provinces and the territories of Canada OC 838-2026 Regulation to facilitate the mobility of labour from the other provinces and the territories of Canada

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 17, 2026:

Environment Quality Act

OC 840-2026 Regulation to amend the Water Withdrawal and Protection Regulation OC 841-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact OC 842-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the landfilling and incineration of residual materials OC 843-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting waste water disposal systems for isolated dwellings OC 844-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting municipal wastewater treatment works OC 845-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the quality of drinking water OC 846-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting water quality in swimming pools and other artificial pools OC 847-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting contaminated soil storage and contaminated soil transfer stations

Automobile Insurance Act

OC 870-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the reimbursement of certain expenses

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 juin 2026:

Loi sur le bâtiment

Loi visant principalement à accroître la qualité de la construction et la sécurité du public

Règlement modifiant le Code de construction

Loi sur le bâtiment

Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 10, 2026:

Building Act

Act mainly to enhance the quality of construction and public safety

Regulation to amend the Construction Code

Building Act

Regulation to amend the Safety Code

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 juin 2026:

Code des professions

AM 2026 L’autorisation à l’Ordre des médecins vétérinaires du Québec de délivrer des autorisations spéciales d’exercer certaines activités professionnelles réservées aux membres de l’Ordre — Arrêté numéro 2026-003 du ministre du Travail

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 juin 2026:

Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement

AM 2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les frais exigibles relatifs au régime d’autorisation environnementale et d’autres frais — Arrêté de la Ministre de l’Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs

Loi sur la gouvernance du système de santé et de services sociaux

AM 2026 La désignation d’établissements et d’installations en vertu de l’article 406 de la Loi sur la gouvernance du système de santé et de services sociaux — Arrêté numéro 2026-013 de la ministre de la Santé

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 10, 2026:

Professional Code

MO 2026 Authorization of the Ordre des médecins vétérinaires du Québec to issue special authorizations to engage in certain professional activities reserved for members of the Order — Order 2026-003 of the Minister of Labour

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 17, 2026:

Environment Quality Act

MO 2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the fees payable with respect to the environmental authorization scheme and other fees — Order of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks

Act respecting the governance of the health and social services system

MO 2026 Institutions and facilities designated under section 406 of the Act respecting the governance of the health and social services system — Order 2026-013 of the Minister of Health

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 juin 2026:

Loi donnant suite à l’entente entre le ministre de la Justice et le Barreau du Québec pour la bonification des tarifs de l’aide juridique, SQ 2024, c 38

Que soit fixée au 3 juin 2026 la date de l’entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l’article 3. (Décret 802-2026)

Loi favorisant le commerce des produits et la mobilité de la main-d’œuvre en provenance des autres provinces et des territoires du Canada, RLRQ c C-30.1

Que soit fixée au 30 juin 2026 la date de l’entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 2 à 9. (Décret 836-2026)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 10, 2026:

An Act to give effect to the agreement between the Minister of Justice and the Barreau du Québec to improve the tariffs for legal aid, SQ 2024, c 38

Section 3 in force June 3, 2026. (OC 802-2026)

Act to facilitate the trade of goods and the mobility of labour from the other provinces and the territories of Canada, CQLR c C-30.1

Sections 2 to 9 in force June 30 2026. (OC 836-2026)

Sanctions

11 juin 2026

Loi nº 4, Loi sur la communication de renseignements aux fins de protection contre la violence d’un partenaire intime et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives — Chapitre nº 14

Loi nº 9, Loi visant à prévenir les effets nocifs de la boisson énergisante sur la santé des jeunes — Chapitre nº 11

Loi nº 12, Loi instituant la prestation de services de garde éducatifs à l’enfance par les personnes reconnues à titre de responsables d’un service de garde éducatif en communauté — Chapitre nº 13

12 juin 2026

Loi nº 3, Loi visant à assurer la représentation effective des électeurs — Chapitre nº 15

Loi nº 10, Loi protégeant les consommateurs contre les pratiques abusives de revente de billets et de renouvellement d’abonnements en ligne — Chapitre nº 16

Loi nº 17, Loi modifiant la Loi sur le stockage de gaz naturel et sur les conduites de gaz naturel et de pétrole aux fins d’autoriser la mise en œuvre d’un projet pilote relatif à la recherche ou à l’exploitation d’un réservoir souterrain ou de certains fluides — Chapitre nº 17

Loi nº 22, Loi bonifiant les pouvoirs d’intervention des municipalités et modifiant d’autres dispositions législatives — Chapitre nº 18

Loi nº 23, Loi visant principalement à mieux accompagner les personnes dont l’état mental pourrait représenter un risque pour leur propre sécurité ou celle d’autrui — Chapitre nº 19

Loi nº 24, Loi protégeant le consommateur contre l’utilisation trompeuse ou frauduleuse de l’identité ou de l’image d’une personne — Chapitre nº 20

Assents

June 11, 2026

Bill 4, An Act respecting the communication of information for the purpose of protecting against intimate partner violence, and amending various legislative provisions — Chapter No. 14

Bill 9, An Act to prevent the harmful effects of energy drinks on the health of young people — Chapter No. 11

Bill 12, An Act to establish the provision of educational childcare by recognized persons responsible for a community educational childcare service — Chapter No. 13

June 12, 2026

Bill 3, An Act to ensure effective representation of electors — Chapter No. 15

Bill 10, An Act to protect consumers against abusive practices in ticket reselling and online subscription renewal — Chapter No. 16

Bill 17, An Act to amend the Act respecting natural gas storage and natural gas and oil pipelines in order to authorize the implementation of a pilot project relating to the exploration for underground reservoirs or certain fluids, or their operation or exploitation — Chapter No. 17

Bill 22, An Act to broaden the intervention powers of municipalities and to amend other legislative provisions — Chapter No. 18

Bill 23, An Act mainly to provide better support to persons whose mental state could present a risk for their own safety or that of others — Chapter No. 19

Bill 24, An Act to protect consumers against the misleading or fraudulent use of a person’s identity or image — Chapter No. 20

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, June 12, 2026:

The Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act, 1997

Sask Reg 36/2026 The Alcohol Control Amendment Regulations, 2026

The Crown Minerals Act

Sask Reg 38/2026 The Oil and Gas Tenure Registry Amendment Regulations, 2026

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Tailgating Act

Act in force June 8, 2026. (OC 231/2026)

Yukon / Yukon

No entries for this issue

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.