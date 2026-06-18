Legislative Update Report No. 2026-11 Le Bulletin D’actualités Législatives

- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
- in Canada
- with readers working within the Technology industries
Common Business Number Act
|Alta Reg 101/2026
|Common Business Number (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Companies Act
|Alta Reg 93/2026
|Companies Amendment Regulation
Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act
|Alta Reg 90/2026
|Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 91/2026
|Extended Producer Responsibility Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 92/2026
|Lubricating Oil Material Designation Amendment Regulation
Public Health Act
|Alta Reg 99/2026
|Public Health Act Regulations (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Societies Act
|Alta Reg 95/2026
|Societies Amendment Regulation
Tobacco, Smoking and Vaping Reduction Act
|Alta Reg 100/2026
|Tobacco, Smoking and Vaping Reduction (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
Alberta King’s Printer
Alberta Whisky Act, SA 2026, c A-37.7
- Act in force May 21, 2026 (OIC 159/2026)
Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2), SA 2025, c 21
- Section 7, except subsections (2)(a)(v)(B) and (xi), (6) and (7) in force June 22, 2026 (OIC 176/2026)
Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 22
- Section 6(2), (4), (8) and (9) in force September 1, 2026 (OIC 163/2026)
Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2), SA 2025, c 25
- Sections 3 and 6 in force July 2, 2026 (OIC 169/2026)
Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, SA 2026, c 12
- Section 9(1), (2)(f), (h) and (j), (4) to (6), (9), (11)(a), (68)(a) and (78)(a), (b) and (e) in force September 1, 2026 (OIC 170/2026)
Regulated Professions Neutrality Act, SA 2025, c R-13.3
- Regulated Professions Neutrality Act, except sections 15, 18 and 22, clauses (c), (d), (p) and (cc) of Schedule 1 and clauses (e) to (j), (o) and (z) of Schedule 2, in force September 1, 2026 (OIC 164/2026)
- Section 15, clauses (c) and (d) of Schedule 1 and clauses (e) to (j) of Schedule 2 in force January 4, 2027 (OIC 164/2026)
- Section 18, clause (p) of Schedule 1 and clause (o) of Schedule 2 in force on August 10, 2027 (OIC 164/2026)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
May 14, 2026
- Bill 24, Alberta Whisky Act — Chapter No. A-37.7
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 26, 2026:
Business Corporations Act
|BC Reg 84/2026
|Amends BC Reg 65/2004 — Business Corporations Regulation
Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act
|BC Reg 84/2026
|Amends BC Reg 273/2004 — Disclosure of the Cost of Consumer Credit Regulation
Financial Institutions Act
|BC Reg 84/2026
|Amends BC Reg 328/90 — Insurance Licensing Exemptions Regulation
Property Transfer Tax Act
|BC Reg 86/2026
|Amends BC Reg 74/88 — Property Transfer Tax Regulation
Provincial Sales Tax Act
|BC Reg 87/2026
|Amends BC Reg 93/2013 — Designated Accommodation Area Tax Regulation
Real Estate Services Act
|BC Reg 84/2026
|Amends BC Reg
506/2004 — Real Estate Services Regulation
209/2021 — Real Estate Services Rules
Securities Act
|BC Reg 84/2026
|Amends BC Reg 194/97 — Securities Rule
Workers Compensation Act
|BC Reg 88/2026
|Amendments to the Act resulting from changes to the Consumer Price Index
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 2, 2026:
Income Tax Act
|BC Reg 91/2026
|Amends BC Reg 243/2007 — Training Tax Credits Regulation
Liquor Control and Licensing Act
|BC Reg 92/2026
|Amends BC Reg 241/2016 — Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation
Mineral Tenure Act
|BC Reg 90/2026
|Amends BC Regs
271/2007 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation
71/2010 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 26, 2026:
Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2026, SBC 2026, c 5
- Sections 62, 63 and 95 in force March 26, 2026. (BC Reg 83/2026)
Royal Assents
May 21, 2026
- Bill, 14, Forests Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 14
- Bill 16, Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 15
May 28, 2026
- Bill, 9, Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 19
- Bill 20, K’ómoks Treaty Act — Chapter No. 18
- Bill 217, Dashboard Cameras in Commercial Vehicles Act — Chapter No. 17
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|54
|The Smoking and Vapour Products Control Amendment Act
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|46
|Energy Sector Consumer Advocate Act
|47
|An Act Respecting the Energy Sector Consumer Advocate
|49
|An Act Respecting Property Tax Reform
|50
|An Act Respecting the Enforcement of First Nations Laws and the Prosecution of Offences under First Nations Laws
|51
|New Brunswick Real Estate Association Act
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Fair Registration Practices in Regulated Professions Act
|NB Reg 2026-27
|NB Reg 2023-22, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, June 3, 2026:
An Act to Amend the Fair Registration Practices in Regulated Professions Act, SNB 2025, c 10
- Act in force May 31, 2026.
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, May 27, 2026:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice and Request for Comment
- Publication for comment of proposed amendments and changes to the Issuer Bid, Take-Over Bid and Beneficial Ownership Reporting Regimes (Proposed Amendments).
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|13
|An Act to Amend the Forestry Act
|16
|An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act, 2000
|17
|An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act, 2000 No. 2
|18
|Attorney General Statutes Amendment Act, 2026
|19
|An Act to Amend the Pharmaceutical Services Act
|20
|An Act to Amend the Liquor Control Act
|21
|An Act to Amend the Judicature Act
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, May 31, 2026:
Boilers and Pressure Vessels Act
|NWT Reg 33-2026
|Boilers and Pressure Vessels Regulation, amendment
Electrical Protection Act
|)NWT Reg 34-2026
|Electrical Protection Regulations, amendment
Gas Protection Act
|NWT Reg 35-2026
|Gas Protection Regulations, amendment
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
- No entries for this issue
Nunavut / Nunavut
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|3
|Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act
|4
|An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|119
|Protecting Ontario’s Streets and Communities Act, 2026
Regulations / Règlements
Coroners Act
|O Reg 153/26
|General, amending Reg 180 of RRO 1990
Provincial Offences Act
|O Reg 143/26
|Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 154/26
|Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990
Measures Respecting Premises with Illegal Drug Activity Act, 2025
|O Reg 144/26
|Prescribed Offences
|O Reg 145/26
|Exclusion of Certain Landlords
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Building Code Act, 1992
May 27, 2026
The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing is proposing changes to Part 8 "Sewage Systems" in the Building Code to add requirements for Combined Treatment and Dispersal Systems, and to the Building Code related to Four-Storey Townhouses — Comments by Jun 26, 2026
June 1, 2026
Expanding the Use of Cellular Core Polyvinyl Chloride Drain Waste Vent Pipe in Ontario’s Building Code — Comments by June 16, 2026
Protecting Ontario’s Streets and Communities Act, 2026
May 25, 2026
Bill 119, Protecting Ontario’s Streets and Communities Act, 2026 – Proposed Amendments to the Social Work and Social Service Work Act, 1998, to Protect Clients and Improve Safety — Comments by June 24, 2026
May 25, 2026
Protecting Ontario’s Streets and Communities Act – Proposed Pill Presses and Precursors Act, 2026 — Comments by June 25, 2026
Royal Assents
June 2, 2026
- Bill 9, An Act to amend the City of Toronto Act, 2006 and the Municipal Act, 2001 in relation to codes of conduct — Chapter No. 6
- Bill 75, An Act to enact the Constable Joe MacDonald Public Safety Officers’ Survivors Scholarship Fund Act, 2025 and to amend various other Acts — Chapter No. 7
- Bill 98, An Act to enact the Fare Alignment and Seamless Transit Act, 2026 and to amend various Acts — Chapter No. 8
- Bill 110, An Act to enact the Building Billy Bishop Airport Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 9
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|106
|An Act to Amend the Employment Standards Act
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, May 23, 2026:
Pesticides Control Act
|EC2026-581
|Regulations amendment
Summary Proceedings Act
|EC2026-586
|Ticket Regulations amendment
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|8
|Loi encadrant la langue de l’enseignement en formation professionnelle et en formation générale des adultes
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|8
|An Act to regulate the language of instruction in vocational training and in adult general education
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 mai 2026:
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
|Décret 741-2026
|Règlement concernant les mesures pour prévenir ou faire cesser une situation de violence à caractère sexuel
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 juin 2026:
Loi sur les instruments dérivés
|Décret 792-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Tarif des frais et des droits exigibles en matière d’instruments dérivés
Loi sur les valeurs mobilières
|Décret 793-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les valeurs mobilières
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 27, 2026:
Act respecting occupational health and safety
|OC 741-2026
|Regulation respecting the measures to prevent or put a stop to sexual violence
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 3, 2026:
Derivatives Act
|OC 792-2026
|Regulation to amend the Tariffs for costs and fees payable in respect of derivatives
Securities Act
|OC 793-2026
|Regulation to amend the Securities Regulation
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 mai 2026:
Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement
Loi modifiant diverses dispositions en matière d’environnement
- Règles de procédure du Bureau d’audiences publiques sur l’environnement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 juin 2026:
Code des professions
Loi sur les comptables professionnels agréés
- Règlement sur le permis de comptabilité publique de l’Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec
Loi sur la santé publique
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement d’application de la Loi sur la santé publique
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 27, 2026:
Environment Quality Act
Act to amend various provisions relating to the environment
- Rules of procedure of the Bureau d’audiences publiques sur l’environnement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 3, 2026:
Professional Code
Chartered Professional Accountants Act
- Regulation respecting the public accountancy permit of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec
Public Health Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation under the Public Health Act
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 juin 2026:
Loi sur les valeurs mobilières
|AM 2026-11
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement 31-103 sur les obligations et dispenses d’inscription et les obligations continues des personnes inscrites — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2026-11 du ministre des Finances
|AM 2026-12
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement 13-103 sur le Système électronique de données, d’analyse et de recherche + (SEDAR+) — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2026-12 du ministre des Finances
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 3, 2026:
Securities Act
|MO 2026-11
|Regulation to amend Regulation 31-103 respecting Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations — Order number V-1.1-2026-11 of the Minister of Finance
|MO 2026-12
|Regulation to amend Regulation 13-103 respecting System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + (SEDAR+) — Order number V-1.1-2026-12 of the Minister of Finance
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 juin 2026:
Loi modifiant diverses dispositions principalement aux fins d’allègement du fardeau réglementaire et administratif, SQ 2025, c 8
- Que soit fixée au 23 mai 2026 la date de l’entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 52 et 58. (Décret 765-2026)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 3, 2026:
Act to amend various provisions for the main purpose of reducing regulatory and administrative burden, SQ 2025, c 8
- Sections 52 and 58 in force May 23, 2026. (OC 765-2026)
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, May 29, 2026:
The Securities Act, 1988
|Sask Reg 35/2026
|The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (MI 25-102) Amendment Regulations, 2026
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, May 22, 2026:
The Accounting Profession Act
- Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaws
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]