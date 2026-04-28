Legislative Update Report No. 2026-08 Le Bulletin D’actualités Législatives

- within Transport topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
- in Canada
- with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Healthcare and Utilities industries
FEDERAL GOVERNMENT / GOUVERNEMENT FÉDÉRAL
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-28
|Canadian Space Launch Act
|C-226
|National Framework for Food Price Transparency Act
|C-231
|An Act to amend the Youth Criminal Justice Act
|C-238
|An Act to amend the Criminal Code (restitution orders)
Senate / Sénat
|Referenced on first reading only
|S-229
|Gatineau Park Act
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 11, 2026:
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
- Interim Order Respecting the Recycling of Vessels
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 18, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 22468
- Significant New Activity Notice No. 22295
Global Affairs Canada
- Consulting interested parties on the allocation and administration of the import quota for electric vehicles from China
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 11, 2026:
Special Import Measures Act
- Forged grinding media — Decision
Canadian radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 18, 2026:
Canada Energy regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — Ontario Power Generation Inc.
Canadian international Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2026-001
- Expiry review RR-2026-001 — Notice of expiry review of order — Certain whole potatoes
- Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-009 — Notice of determination — Certain oil and gas well casing
Canadian radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
ALBERTA / ALBERTA
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|29
|Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2026
|30
|Expedited 120-Day Approvals Act
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, April 15, 2026:
Electronic Transactions Act
|Alta Reg 54/2026
|Electronic Transactions Act Designation Amendment Regulation
Electric Utilities Act
|Alta Reg 63/2026
|Rate of Last Resort Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 59/2026
|Transmission Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 60/2026
|Transmission Amendment Regulation
Insurance Act
|Alta Reg 56/2026
|Fair Practices (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Oil and Gas Conservation Act
|Alta Reg 65/2026
|Oil and Gas Conservation Regulation
|Alta Reg 64/2026
|Oil and Gas Conservation Rules Amendment Regulation
Provincial Health Agencies Act
|Alta Reg 57/2026
|Alberta Health Services Provincial Health Corporation Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 58/2026
|Provincial Health Agencies Amendment Regulation
Responsible Energy Development Act
|Alta Reg 62/2026
|Alberta Energy Regulator Administration Fees Rules Amendment Regulation
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
April 16, 2026
- Bill 15, Public Safety and Emergency Services Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 5
- Bill 21, Interprovincial Trade Mutual Recognition Act — Chapter No. I-9.5
- Bill 23, Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 4
Notices / Avis
Alberta Gazette, Part I, April 15, 2026:
Alberta Securities Commission
- Amendments to National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure
- Amendments to National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds
- Amendments to National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure
- Amendments to National Instrument 81-107 Independent Review Committee for Investment Funds
BRITISH COLUMBIA / COLOMBIE-BRITANNIQUE
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|20
|K’ómoks Treaty Act
|21
|Kitselas Treaty Act
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 21, 2026:
Securities Act
|BC Reg 57/2026
|Amends BC Regs
1/2000 — National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure
2/2000 — National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds
218/2005 — National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure
276/2006 — National Instrument 81-107 Independent Review Committee for Investment Funds
Short-Term Rental Accommodations Act
|BC Reg 58/2026
|Amends BC Reg 268/2023 — Short-Term Rental Accommodations Regulation
Royal Assents
April 16, 2026
- Bill 2, Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 5
- Bill 6, Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 6
- Bill 8, Civil Forfeiture Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 7
- Bill 10, Labour Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 10
- Bill 11, Residential Tenancy Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 12
- Bill 12, Safe Access to Schools Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 8
- Bill 13, Safe Access to Places of Public Worship Act — Chapter No. 9
- Bill 15, Environmental Assessment Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 13
- Bill 214, Firefighters’ Health Act — Chapter No. 11
MANITOBA / MANITOBA
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Income Tax Act
|Man Reg 34/2026
|Small Business Venture Capital (SBVC) Tax Credit Regulation, amendment
NEW BRUNSWICK / NOUVEAU-BRUNSWICK
Proclamations / Proclamations
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
(add name of Act), SNL (cite)
- (add proclamation)
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, April 22, 2026:
An Act Respecting the Emergency 911 Act, SNB 2025, c 39
- Act in force April 1, 2026
An Act to Amend the Liquor Control Act, SNB 2025, c 46
- Act in force April 1, 2026
An Act to Amend the Motor Vehicle Act, SNB 2025, c 47
- Act in force April 1, 2026
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, April 22, 2026:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice and Request for Comment
- Publication for comment of proposed amendments to National Instrument 55-104 Insider Reporting Requirements and Exemptions (Proposed Amendments).
NEWFOUNDLAND and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|9
|An Act to Amend the Future Fund Act
|12
|An Act to Amend the Children’s Law Act and the Family Law Act
NORTHWEST TERRITORIES / TERRITOIRES DU NORD-OUEST
- No entries for this issue
NOVA SCOTIA / NOUVELLE-ÉCOSSE
- No entries for this issue
NUNAVUT / NUNAVUT
- No entries for this issue
ONTARIO / ONTARIO
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|1
|An Act to perpetuate an ancient parliamentary right
|101
|Putting Student Achievement First Act, 2026
|105
|Protecting Ontario’s Workers and Economic Resilience Act, 2026
|109
|Protecting Ontario’s Food Independence Act, 2026
Regulations / Règlements
At Your Service Act, 2022
|O Reg 111/26
|General, amending O Reg 162/24
Building Code Act, 1992
|O Reg 110/26
|Building Code, amending O Reg 163/24
Food Safety and Quality Act, 2001
|O Reg 107/26
|General, amending O Reg 222/05
Juries Act
|O Reg 99/26
|General, amending Reg 680 of RRO 1990
Line Fences Act
|O Reg 105/26
|Land in Territory Without Municipal Organization, amending Reg 716 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 106/26
|Appeals, amending O Reg 363/13
|O Reg 108/26
|Forms, amending O Reg 127/14
Occupational Health and Safety Act
|O Reg 112/26
|Construction Projects, amending O Reg 213/91
|O Reg 113/26
|Control of Exposure to Biological or Chemical Agents, amending Reg 833 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 114/26
|Designated Substances, amending O Reg 490/09
|O Reg 115/26
|Designated Substance — Asbestos on Construction Projects and in Buildings and Repair Operations, amending O Reg 278/05
|O Reg 116/26
|Construction Projects, amending O Reg 213/91
|O Reg 117/26
|Elevating Work Platforms
Provincial Offences Act
|O Reg 104/26
|Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Cannabis Licence Act, 2018
April 9, 2026
Extending Cannabis Retail Store Hours — Comments by April 24, 2026
Environmental Assessment Act, RSO 1990
April 20, 2026
Proposed Environmental Assessment Act amendments to improve the comprehensive environmental assessment process — Comments by May 20, 2026
Health Insurance Act
Laboratory and Specimen Collection Centre Licensing Act
April 22, 2026
Proposed Amendments to O Reg 45/22 under the Laboratory and Specimen Collection Centre Licensing Act (LSCCLA) and Reg 552 under the Health Insurance Act (HIA) to enable pharmacists to order laboratory tests and perform point of care tests (POCTs) to support minor ailment assessments — Comments by June 6, 2026
Labour Relations Act, 1995
April 21, 2026
Bill 105, Protecting Ontario’s Workers and Economic Resilience Act, 2026: Proposed Amendments to Labour Relations Act, 1995 to Shorten Displacement and Termination "Open Periods" in the Construction Industry — Two Alternate Models — Comments by July 6, 2026
Mining Act, RSO 1990
April 17, 2026
Fortifying Ontario’s Economy: A vision for protecting Ontario, strengthening economic sovereignty, and securing global leadership in critical minerals — Comments by June 16, 2026
Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care Act
April 22, 2026
Proposed Regulations Under the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care Act, Governing Admissions to Ontario Medical Residency Programs for Graduates of Medical Schools Outside of Canada — Comments by May 22, 2026
Residential Tenancies Act, 2006
April 10, 2026
Seeking Feedback on Regulatory Proposal to Set a Timeframe for Occupancy for Landlords’ Own Use Evictions — Comments by May 1, 2026
April 10, 2026
Seeking Feedback on a Regulatory Proposal to Set Limits to the Landlord and Tenant Board’s Ability to Postpone the Enforcement of an Eviction Order — Comments by May 1, 2026
April 10, 2026
Seeking Feedback on a Regulatory Proposal to Set a Timeframe for Tenants to Pay a Threshold of Arrears to Raise Issues at a Rent Arrears Hearing — Comments by May 1, 2026
April 10, 2026
Seeking Feedback on a Regulatory Proposal to Set Limits to the Landlord and Tenant Board’s Ability to Set Aside an Eviction Order — Comments by May 1, 2026
April 10, 2026
Seeking Feedback on Regulatory Proposal to Clarify "Persistent" Late Payment of Rent — Comments by May 1, 2026
Retirement Homes Act, 2010
April 21, 2026
Proposed Schedule 7, Bill 105, Protecting Ontario’s Workers and Economic Resilience Act, 2026: Proposals to amend the Retirement Homes Act, 2010 — Comments by May 22, 2026
Strengthening Talent Agency Regulation Act, 2026
April 20, 2026
Proposed new legislation, the Strengthening Talent Agency Regulation Act, 2026 — Comments by May 20, 2026
Orders In Council
Fighting Delays, Building Faster Act, 2025, SO 2025, c 14
- Schedule 12, sections 2, 4, 14 which amend the Residential Tenancies Act, 2006, in force September 21, 2026 (OIC 618/2026)
- Schedule 12, sections 1, 11, 13, which amend the Residential Tenancies Act, 2006, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 616/2026)
Helping Homebuyers, Protecting Tenants Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 10
- Schedule 7, sections 1, 6, 8-10, which amend the Residential Tenancies Act, 2006, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 617/2026)
- Schedule 7, sections 3, 5, which amend the Residential Tenancies Act, 2006, in force September 21, 2026 (OIC 617/2026)
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PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND / ÎLE-DU-PRINCE-ÉDOUARD
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|18
|Loans Act 2026
|21
|Combative Sport Commissioner Act
|23
|Income Tax Act
|24
|Real Property Tax Act
|25
|Government Reorganization Act
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, April 11, 2026:
Employment Standards Act
|EC2026-379
|Minimum Wage Order
Public Health Act
|EC2026-420
|Immunization Regulations, amemdment
Regulated Health Professions Act
|EC2026-421
|Occupational Therapists Regulations, amemdment
Notices / Avis
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, April 11, 2026:
Judicature Act
- Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 – June 2026
QUEBEC / QUÉBEC
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 15 avril 2026:
Loi sur les normes du travail
|Décret 576-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les normes du travail
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 22 avril 2026:
Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires
|Décret 592-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la procédure de sélection des candidats à la fonction de juge de la Cour du Québec, de juge d’une cour municipale et de juge de paix magistrat
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 15, 2026:
Act respecting labour standards
|OC 576-2026
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting labour standards
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 22, 2026:
Courts of Justice Act
|OC 592-2026
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the selection procedure of candidates for the office of judge of the Court of Québec, municipal court judge and presiding justice of the peace
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 15 avril 2026:
Loi sur le courtage immobilier
- Règlement sur l’obtention et l’utilisation du titre de spécialiste en copropriété résidentielle par un titulaire de permis de courtier immobilier
- Règlement sur les infractions à des dispositions réglementaires dans le domaine du courtage immobilier
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 22 avril 2026:
Loi sur la Régie de l’énergie
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant le gaz de source renouvelable
Loi sur la gouvernance du système de santé et de services sociaux
- Règlement sur l’exploitation des résidences privées pour aînés
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 15, 2026:
Real Estate Brokerage Act
- Regulation respecting the obtaining and use of the title of residential condominium specialist by a holder of a real estate broker’s licence
- Regulation respecting offences against regulatory provisions in real estate brokerage matters
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 22, 2026:
Act respecting the Régie de l’énergie
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting gas from renewable sources
Act respecting the governance of the health and social services system
- Regulation respecting the operation of private seniors’ residences
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 15 avril 2026:
Loi modifiant principalement la Loi sur l’instruction publique relativement à l’organisation et à la gouvernance scolaires, SQ 2020, c 1
- Que soit fixée au 8 avril 2026 la date de l’entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l’article 7 et du paragraphe 2° de l’article 34. (Décret 589-2026)
Loi visant notamment à renforcer la laïcité dans le réseau de l’éducation et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives, SQ 2025, c 29
- Que soit fixée au 8 avril 2026 la date de l’entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l’article 49. (Décret 590-2026)
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 22 avril 2026:
Loi modifiant principalement le Code de la sécurité routière afin d’introduire des dispositions relatives aux systèmes de détection et d’autres dispositions en matière de sécurité routière, SQ 2024, c 10
- Oue soit fixée au 15 juin 2026 la date de l’entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 50 à 52, 54 à 57, 64, 93 et 94. (Décret 598-2026)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 15, 2026:
Act to amend mainly the Education Act with regard to school organization and governance, SQ 2020, c 1
- Section 7 and subparagraph 2 of section 34 in force April 8, 2026. (OC 589-2026)
Act to, in particular, reinforce laicity in the education network and to amend various legislative provisions, SQ 2025, c 29
- Provisions of section 49 in force April 8, 2026. (OC 590-2026)
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 22, 2026:
Act to amend mainly the Highway Safety Code to introduce provisions relating to detection systems and other highway safety-related provisions, SQ 2024, c 10
- Sections 50 to 52, 54 to 57, 64, 93 and 94 in force June 15, 2026. (OC 598-2026)
SASKATCHEWAN / SASKATCHEWAN
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|55
|The Medical Profession Amendment Act, 2026
|56
|The King’s Bench Amendment Act, 2026
|57
|The Information Services Corporation Amendment Act, 2026
|606
|The Provincial Health Authority (ER Closure right-to-know) Amendment Act
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, April 10, 2026:
The Health Administration Act
|Sask Reg 19/2026
|The Urgent Action on Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment Amendment Regulations, 2026
The Saskatchewan Technology Start-up Incentive Act
|Sask Reg 20/2026
|The Saskatchewan Technology Start-up Incentive Amendment Regulations, 2026
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, April 17, 2026:
The Securities Act, 1988
|Sask Reg 22/2026
|The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (NI 81-101, NI 81-102, NI 81-106, NI 81-107) Amendment Regulations, 2026
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, April 10, 2026:
The Pre-judgment Interest Act
- The Pre-judgment Interest Regulations, from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, April 17, 2026:
The Medical Profession Act, 1981
- Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendment
YUKON / YUKON
Regulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part II, April 15, 2026:
Placer Mining Act
Quartz Mining Act
|YOIC 2026/40
|Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Final Recommended Dawson Regional Land Use Plan)
Order / Ordre
Yukon Gazette, Part II, April 15, 2026:
Oil and Gas Act
|MO 2026/07
|Order Withdrawing from Disposition Certain Yukon Oil and Gas Lands (Final Recommended Dawson Regional Land Use Plan)
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