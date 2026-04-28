Legislative Update Report No. 2026-08 Le Bulletin D’actualités Législatives

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 04/09 to 04/22.

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FEDERAL GOVERNMENT / GOUVERNEMENT FÉDÉRAL

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-28 Canadian Space Launch Act C-226 National Framework for Food Price Transparency Act C-231 An Act to amend the Youth Criminal Justice Act C-238 An Act to amend the Criminal Code (restitution orders)

Senate / Sénat

Referenced on first reading only S-229 Gatineau Park Act

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 11, 2026:

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

Interim Order Respecting the Recycling of Vessels

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 18, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Ministerial Condition No. 22468

Significant New Activity Notice No. 22295

Global Affairs Canada

Consulting interested parties on the allocation and administration of the import quota for electric vehicles from China

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 11, 2026:

Special Import Measures Act

Forged grinding media — Decision

Canadian radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 18, 2026:

Canada Energy regulator

Application to export electricity to the United States — Ontario Power Generation Inc.

Canadian international Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2026-001

Expiry review RR-2026-001 — Notice of expiry review of order — Certain whole potatoes

Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-009 — Notice of determination — Certain oil and gas well casing

Canadian radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Part 1 applications

ALBERTA / ALBERTA

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 29 Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 30 Expedited 120-Day Approvals Act

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, April 15, 2026:

Electronic Transactions Act

Alta Reg 54/2026 Electronic Transactions Act Designation Amendment Regulation

Electric Utilities Act

Alta Reg 63/2026 Rate of Last Resort Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 59/2026 Transmission Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 60/2026 Transmission Amendment Regulation

Insurance Act

Alta Reg 56/2026 Fair Practices (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Oil and Gas Conservation Act

Alta Reg 65/2026 Oil and Gas Conservation Regulation Alta Reg 64/2026 Oil and Gas Conservation Rules Amendment Regulation

Provincial Health Agencies Act

Alta Reg 57/2026 Alberta Health Services Provincial Health Corporation Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 58/2026 Provincial Health Agencies Amendment Regulation

Responsible Energy Development Act

Alta Reg 62/2026 Alberta Energy Regulator Administration Fees Rules Amendment Regulation

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

April 16, 2026

Bill 15, Public Safety and Emergency Services Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 5

Bill 21, Interprovincial Trade Mutual Recognition Act — Chapter No. I-9.5

Bill 23, Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 4

Notices / Avis

Alberta Gazette, Part I, April 15, 2026:

Alberta Securities Commission

Amendments to National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure

Amendments to National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds

Amendments to National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure

Amendments to National Instrument 81-107 Independent Review Committee for Investment Funds

BRITISH COLUMBIA / COLOMBIE-BRITANNIQUE

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 20 K’ómoks Treaty Act 21 Kitselas Treaty Act

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 21, 2026:

Securities Act

BC Reg 57/2026 Amends BC Regs

1/2000 — National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure

2/2000 — National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds

218/2005 — National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure

276/2006 — National Instrument 81-107 Independent Review Committee for Investment Funds

Short-Term Rental Accommodations Act

BC Reg 58/2026 Amends BC Reg 268/2023 — Short-Term Rental Accommodations Regulation

Royal Assents

April 16, 2026

Bill 2, Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 5

Bill 6, Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 6

Bill 8, Civil Forfeiture Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 7

Bill 10, Labour Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 10

Bill 11, Residential Tenancy Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 12

Bill 12, Safe Access to Schools Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 8

Bill 13, Safe Access to Places of Public Worship Act — Chapter No. 9

Bill 15, Environmental Assessment Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 13

Bill 214, Firefighters’ Health Act — Chapter No. 11

MANITOBA / MANITOBA

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Income Tax Act

Man Reg 34/2026 Small Business Venture Capital (SBVC) Tax Credit Regulation, amendment

NEW BRUNSWICK / NOUVEAU-BRUNSWICK

Proclamations / Proclamations

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

(add name of Act), SNL (cite)

(add proclamation)

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, April 22, 2026:

An Act Respecting the Emergency 911 Act, SNB 2025, c 39

Act in force April 1, 2026

An Act to Amend the Liquor Control Act, SNB 2025, c 46

Act in force April 1, 2026

An Act to Amend the Motor Vehicle Act, SNB 2025, c 47

Act in force April 1, 2026

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, April 22, 2026:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comment

Publication for comment of proposed amendments to National Instrument 55-104 Insider Reporting Requirements and Exemptions (Proposed Amendments).

NEWFOUNDLAND and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 9 An Act to Amend the Future Fund Act 12 An Act to Amend the Children’s Law Act and the Family Law Act

NORTHWEST TERRITORIES / TERRITOIRES DU NORD-OUEST

No entries for this issue

NOVA SCOTIA / NOUVELLE-ÉCOSSE

No entries for this issue

NUNAVUT / NUNAVUT

No entries for this issue

ONTARIO / ONTARIO

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 1 An Act to perpetuate an ancient parliamentary right 101 Putting Student Achievement First Act, 2026 105 Protecting Ontario’s Workers and Economic Resilience Act, 2026 109 Protecting Ontario’s Food Independence Act, 2026

Regulations / Règlements

At Your Service Act, 2022

O Reg 111/26 General, amending O Reg 162/24

Building Code Act, 1992

O Reg 110/26 Building Code, amending O Reg 163/24

Food Safety and Quality Act, 2001

O Reg 107/26 General, amending O Reg 222/05

Juries Act

O Reg 99/26 General, amending Reg 680 of RRO 1990

Line Fences Act

O Reg 105/26 Land in Territory Without Municipal Organization, amending Reg 716 of RRO 1990 O Reg 106/26 Appeals, amending O Reg 363/13 O Reg 108/26 Forms, amending O Reg 127/14

Occupational Health and Safety Act

O Reg 112/26 Construction Projects, amending O Reg 213/91 O Reg 113/26 Control of Exposure to Biological or Chemical Agents, amending Reg 833 of RRO 1990 O Reg 114/26 Designated Substances, amending O Reg 490/09 O Reg 115/26 Designated Substance — Asbestos on Construction Projects and in Buildings and Repair Operations, amending O Reg 278/05 O Reg 116/26 Construction Projects, amending O Reg 213/91 O Reg 117/26 Elevating Work Platforms

Provincial Offences Act

O Reg 104/26 Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Cannabis Licence Act, 2018

April 9, 2026

Extending Cannabis Retail Store Hours — Comments by April 24, 2026

Environmental Assessment Act, RSO 1990

April 20, 2026

Proposed Environmental Assessment Act amendments to improve the comprehensive environmental assessment process — Comments by May 20, 2026

Health Insurance Act

Laboratory and Specimen Collection Centre Licensing Act

April 22, 2026

Proposed Amendments to O Reg 45/22 under the Laboratory and Specimen Collection Centre Licensing Act (LSCCLA) and Reg 552 under the Health Insurance Act (HIA) to enable pharmacists to order laboratory tests and perform point of care tests (POCTs) to support minor ailment assessments — Comments by June 6, 2026

Labour Relations Act, 1995

April 21, 2026

Bill 105, Protecting Ontario’s Workers and Economic Resilience Act, 2026: Proposed Amendments to Labour Relations Act, 1995 to Shorten Displacement and Termination "Open Periods" in the Construction Industry — Two Alternate Models — Comments by July 6, 2026

Mining Act, RSO 1990

April 17, 2026

Fortifying Ontario’s Economy: A vision for protecting Ontario, strengthening economic sovereignty, and securing global leadership in critical minerals — Comments by June 16, 2026

Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care Act

April 22, 2026

Proposed Regulations Under the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care Act, Governing Admissions to Ontario Medical Residency Programs for Graduates of Medical Schools Outside of Canada — Comments by May 22, 2026

Residential Tenancies Act, 2006

April 10, 2026

Seeking Feedback on Regulatory Proposal to Set a Timeframe for Occupancy for Landlords’ Own Use Evictions — Comments by May 1, 2026

April 10, 2026

Seeking Feedback on a Regulatory Proposal to Set Limits to the Landlord and Tenant Board’s Ability to Postpone the Enforcement of an Eviction Order — Comments by May 1, 2026

April 10, 2026

Seeking Feedback on a Regulatory Proposal to Set a Timeframe for Tenants to Pay a Threshold of Arrears to Raise Issues at a Rent Arrears Hearing — Comments by May 1, 2026

April 10, 2026

Seeking Feedback on a Regulatory Proposal to Set Limits to the Landlord and Tenant Board’s Ability to Set Aside an Eviction Order — Comments by May 1, 2026

April 10, 2026

Seeking Feedback on Regulatory Proposal to Clarify "Persistent" Late Payment of Rent — Comments by May 1, 2026

Retirement Homes Act, 2010

April 21, 2026

Proposed Schedule 7, Bill 105, Protecting Ontario’s Workers and Economic Resilience Act, 2026: Proposals to amend the Retirement Homes Act, 2010 — Comments by May 22, 2026

Strengthening Talent Agency Regulation Act, 2026

April 20, 2026

Proposed new legislation, the Strengthening Talent Agency Regulation Act, 2026 — Comments by May 20, 2026

Orders In Council

Fighting Delays, Building Faster Act, 2025, SO 2025, c 14

Schedule 12, sections 2, 4, 14 which amend the Residential Tenancies Act, 2006, in force September 21, 2026 (OIC 618/2026)

Schedule 12, sections 1, 11, 13, which amend the Residential Tenancies Act, 2006, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 616/2026)

Helping Homebuyers, Protecting Tenants Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 10

Schedule 7, sections 1, 6, 8-10, which amend the Residential Tenancies Act, 2006, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 617/2026)

Schedule 7, sections 3, 5, which amend the Residential Tenancies Act, 2006, in force September 21, 2026 (OIC 617/2026)

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PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND / ÎLE-DU-PRINCE-ÉDOUARD

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 18 Loans Act 2026 21 Combative Sport Commissioner Act 23 Income Tax Act 24 Real Property Tax Act 25 Government Reorganization Act

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, April 11, 2026:

Employment Standards Act

EC2026-379 Minimum Wage Order

Public Health Act

EC2026-420 Immunization Regulations, amemdment

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2026-421 Occupational Therapists Regulations, amemdment

Notices / Avis

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, April 11, 2026:

Judicature Act

Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 – June 2026

QUEBEC / QUÉBEC

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 15 avril 2026:

Loi sur les normes du travail

Décret 576-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les normes du travail

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 22 avril 2026:

Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires

Décret 592-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la procédure de sélection des candidats à la fonction de juge de la Cour du Québec, de juge d’une cour municipale et de juge de paix magistrat

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 15, 2026:

Act respecting labour standards

OC 576-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting labour standards

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 22, 2026:

Courts of Justice Act

OC 592-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the selection procedure of candidates for the office of judge of the Court of Québec, municipal court judge and presiding justice of the peace

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 15 avril 2026:

Loi sur le courtage immobilier

Règlement sur l’obtention et l’utilisation du titre de spécialiste en copropriété résidentielle par un titulaire de permis de courtier immobilier

Règlement sur les infractions à des dispositions réglementaires dans le domaine du courtage immobilier

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 22 avril 2026:

Loi sur la Régie de l’énergie

Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant le gaz de source renouvelable

Loi sur la gouvernance du système de santé et de services sociaux

Règlement sur l’exploitation des résidences privées pour aînés

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 15, 2026:

Real Estate Brokerage Act

Regulation respecting the obtaining and use of the title of residential condominium specialist by a holder of a real estate broker’s licence

Regulation respecting offences against regulatory provisions in real estate brokerage matters

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 22, 2026:

Act respecting the Régie de l’énergie

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting gas from renewable sources

Act respecting the governance of the health and social services system

Regulation respecting the operation of private seniors’ residences

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 15 avril 2026:

Loi modifiant principalement la Loi sur l’instruction publique relativement à l’organisation et à la gouvernance scolaires, SQ 2020, c 1

Que soit fixée au 8 avril 2026 la date de l’entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l’article 7 et du paragraphe 2° de l’article 34. (Décret 589-2026)

Loi visant notamment à renforcer la laïcité dans le réseau de l’éducation et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives, SQ 2025, c 29

Que soit fixée au 8 avril 2026 la date de l’entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l’article 49. (Décret 590-2026)

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 22 avril 2026:

Loi modifiant principalement le Code de la sécurité routière afin d’introduire des dispositions relatives aux systèmes de détection et d’autres dispositions en matière de sécurité routière, SQ 2024, c 10

Oue soit fixée au 15 juin 2026 la date de l’entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 50 à 52, 54 à 57, 64, 93 et 94. (Décret 598-2026)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 15, 2026:

Act to amend mainly the Education Act with regard to school organization and governance, SQ 2020, c 1

Section 7 and subparagraph 2 of section 34 in force April 8, 2026. (OC 589-2026)

Act to, in particular, reinforce laicity in the education network and to amend various legislative provisions, SQ 2025, c 29

Provisions of section 49 in force April 8, 2026. (OC 590-2026)

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 22, 2026:

Act to amend mainly the Highway Safety Code to introduce provisions relating to detection systems and other highway safety-related provisions, SQ 2024, c 10

Sections 50 to 52, 54 to 57, 64, 93 and 94 in force June 15, 2026. (OC 598-2026)

SASKATCHEWAN / SASKATCHEWAN

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 55 The Medical Profession Amendment Act, 2026 56 The King’s Bench Amendment Act, 2026 57 The Information Services Corporation Amendment Act, 2026 606 The Provincial Health Authority (ER Closure right-to-know) Amendment Act

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, April 10, 2026:

The Health Administration Act

Sask Reg 19/2026 The Urgent Action on Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment Amendment Regulations, 2026

The Saskatchewan Technology Start-up Incentive Act

Sask Reg 20/2026 The Saskatchewan Technology Start-up Incentive Amendment Regulations, 2026

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, April 17, 2026:

The Securities Act, 1988

Sask Reg 22/2026 The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (NI 81-101, NI 81-102, NI 81-106, NI 81-107) Amendment Regulations, 2026

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, April 10, 2026:

The Pre-judgment Interest Act

The Pre-judgment Interest Regulations, from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, April 17, 2026:

The Medical Profession Act, 1981

Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendment

YUKON / YUKON

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, April 15, 2026:

Placer Mining Act

Quartz Mining Act

YOIC 2026/40 Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Final Recommended Dawson Regional Land Use Plan)

Order / Ordre

Yukon Gazette, Part II, April 15, 2026:

Oil and Gas Act

MO 2026/07 Order Withdrawing from Disposition Certain Yukon Oil and Gas Lands (Final Recommended Dawson Regional Land Use Plan)

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