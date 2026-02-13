Legislative Update Report No. 2026-03 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP are most popular:

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 01/22 to 02/04.

In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-19 Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit Act C-222 Relieving Grieving Parents of an Administrative Burden Act (Evan's Law) C-223 Keeping Children Safe Act

Senate / Sénat

Referenced on first reading only S-5 Connected Care for Canadians Act

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, January 28, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2026-1 Order 2026-87-01-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2026-2 Order 2026-112-01-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 24, 2026:

Fisheries Act

Notice with respect to final standards and codes of practice

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Draft Guidance on Asbestos in Drinking Water

Investment Canada Act

Amounts for the year 2026

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 31, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Significant New Activity Notice No. 22999

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-001-26 — Publication of RSS-195, issue 3, and SRSP-516, issue 2

Notice No. SPB-001-26 — Access Licensing Framework: Decision on the Indigenous Priority Window Policy

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 24, 2026:

Special Import Measures Act

Truck bodies — Decision

Canada Energy Regulator

Application to export electricity to the United States — British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeals — Notice No. HA-2025-014

Inquiry NQ-2025-005 — Notice of findings — Steel strapping

Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-008 — Notice of commencement of preliminary injury inquiry — Forged grinding media

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 31, 2026:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

File PR-2025-067 — Notice of inquiry — Capital asset management software

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Part 1 applications

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, January 31, 2026:

Access to Information Act

Alta Reg 1/2026 Designation of Public Bodies Amendment Regulation

Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act

Alta Reg 2/2026 Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Amendment Regulation

Geothermal Resource Development Act

Alta Reg 6/2026 Geothermal Resource Development Rules Amendment Regulation

Health Professions Act

Alta Reg 12/2026 Licensed Practical Nurses Profession Amendment Regulation

Mineral Resource Development Act

Alta Reg 7/2026 Brine-hosted Mineral Resource Development Rules Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 10/2026 Rock-hosted Mineral Resource Development Rules Amendment Regulation

Oil and Gas Conservation Act

Alta Reg 4/2026 Oil and Gas Conservation Rules Amendment Regulation

Oil Sands Conservation Act

Alta Reg 5/2026 Oil Sands Conservation Rules Amendment Regulation

Pipeline Act

Alta Reg 8/2026 Pipeline Rules Amendment Regulation

Professional Governance Act

Alta Reg 11/2026 Professional Governance General Regulation

Water Act

Alta Reg 3/2026 Water (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, February 3, 2026:

Pharmaceutical Services Act

BC Reg 23/2026 Amends BC Regs

73/2015 — Drug Plans Regulation

344/2012 — Drug Price Regulation

222/2014 — Provider Regulation

Utilities Commission Act

BC Reg 25/2026 Enacts Data Centre Facility and Hydrogen Production Facility Power Supply Regulation

Manitoba / Manitoba

No entries for this issue

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Judicature Act

Provincial Offences Procedure Act

NB Reg 2026-1 NB Reg 82-73, amendment NB Reg 2026-2 NB Reg 82-73, amendment

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

No entries for this issue

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, January 31, 2026:

Workers' Compensation Act

NWT Reg-001-2025 Workers' Compensation General Regulations, amendment

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, January 23, 2026:

Building Code Act

NS Reg 3/2026 Nova Scotia Building Code Regulations — amendment

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Commissioners for Taking Affidavits Act

O Reg 20/26 Commissioners and Other Persons Who May Take Affidavits, amending O Reg 386/12 O Reg 21/26 Administering Oath or Declaration Remotely, amending O Reg 431/20

Environmental Protection Act

O Reg 19/26 Collection of Pharmaceuticals and Sharps — Responsibilities of Producers, amending O Reg 298/12

Geologic Carbon Storage Act, 2025

O Reg 12/26 General Matters Under the Authority of the Minister O Reg 13/26 Rent

Oil, Gas and Salt Resources Act

O Reg 14/26 Special Projects, amending O Reg 425/23

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Coroners Act

January 23, 2026

Proposed Amendments to Regulation 180: General under the Coroners Act — Comments by February 23, 2026

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, January 24, 2026::

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2026-146 College of Nursing and Midwifery Regulations EC2026-147 Licensed Practical Nurse Regulations, amendment EC2026-148 Midwives Regulations, amendment EC2026-150 Registered Nurses and Registered Psychiatric Nurses Regulations, amendment

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, January 31, 2026:

Public Health Act

EC2026-145 Personal Service Regulations

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2026-149 Paramedics Regulations, amendment

Summary Proceedings Act

EC2026-151 Ticket Regulations, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, January 24, 2026:

Financial and Consumer Services Statutes Amendment Act, SPEI 2025, c 23

Act in force March 30, 2026.

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 19 Loi visant notamment l'amélioration de l'accès aux services médicaux et la prise en charge médicale de la population

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 19 An Act to, in particular, improve access to medical services and provide for the medical taking in charge of the population

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 janvier 2026:

Loi sur la pharmacie

Décret 36-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les conditions et modalités de vente des médicaments

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Décret 37-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les normes minimales de premiers secours et de premiers soins

Loi sur le bâtiment

Décret 38-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la qualification professionnelle des entrepreneurs et des constructeurspropriétaires et le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur le bâtiment

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 28, 2026:

Pharmacy Act

OC 36-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the terms and conditions for the sale of medications

Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

Act respecting occupational health and safety

OC 37-2025 Regulation to amend the First-aid Minimum Standards Regulation

Building Act

OC 38-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the professional qualification of contractors and owner-builders and the Regulation respecting the application of the Building Act

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 janvier 2026:

Code des professions

Règlement sur le comité de la formation des géologues

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les frais exigibles relatifs au régime d'autorisation environnementale et d'autres frais

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les matières dangereuses

Loi favorisant le commerce des produits et la mobilité de la main-d'Suvre en provenance des autres provinces et des territoires du Canada

Règlement favorisant la mobilité de la main-d'Suvre en provenance des autres provinces et des territoires du Canada

Loi sur les normes du travail

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les normes du travail

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 février 2026:

Loi sur les médecins vétérinaires

Règlement sur les actes qui peuvent être posés par des classes de personnes autres que des médecins vétérinaires

Loi sur les produits alimentaire

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les aliments

Code des professions

Règlement sur les activités professionnelles pouvant être exercées par un membre de l'Ordre des technologues en imagerie médicale, en radio-oncologie et en électrophysiologie médicale du Québec

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 28, 2026:

Professional Code

Regulation respecting the committee on training of geologists

Environment Quality Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the fees payable with respect to the environmental authorization scheme and other fees

Environment Quality Act

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting hazardous materials

Act to facilitate the trade of goods and the mobility of labour from the other provinces and the territories of Canada

Regulation to facilitate the mobility of labour from the other provinces and the territories of Canada

Act respecting labour standards

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting labour standards

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 4, 2026:

Veterinary Surgeons Act

Regulation respecting the acts which may be performed by classes of persons other than veterinary surgeons

Food Products Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting food

Professional Code

Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by a member of the Ordre des technologues en imagerie médicale, en radio-oncologie et en électrophysiologie médicale du Québec

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 23, 2026:

Rules of Court

Court of Appeal for Saskatchewan (Practice Directives)

Civil Practice Directive No. 11 — Citation of authorities (Correction Notice)

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, January 30, 2026:

The Medical Profession Act, 1981

Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

Yukon / Yukon

No entries for this issue

