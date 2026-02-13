Legislative Update Report No. 2026-03 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
- in Canada
- with readers working within the Banking & Credit, Insurance and Healthcare industries
Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 01/22 to 02/04.
In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-19
|Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit Act
|C-222
|Relieving Grieving Parents of an Administrative Burden Act (Evan's Law)
|C-223
|Keeping Children Safe Act
Senate / Sénat
|Referenced on first reading only
|S-5
|Connected Care for Canadians Act
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, January 28, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2026-1
|Order 2026-87-01-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2026-2
|Order 2026-112-01-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 24, 2026:
Fisheries Act
- Notice with respect to final standards and codes of practice
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Draft Guidance on Asbestos in Drinking Water
Investment Canada Act
- Amounts for the year 2026
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 31, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Significant New Activity Notice No. 22999
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-001-26 — Publication of RSS-195, issue 3, and SRSP-516, issue 2
- Notice No. SPB-001-26 — Access Licensing Framework: Decision on the Indigenous Priority Window Policy
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 24, 2026:
Special Import Measures Act
- Truck bodies — Decision
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals — Notice No. HA-2025-014
- Inquiry NQ-2025-005 — Notice of findings — Steel strapping
- Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-008 — Notice of commencement of preliminary injury inquiry — Forged grinding media
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 31, 2026:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- File PR-2025-067 — Notice of inquiry — Capital asset management software
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, January 31, 2026:
Access to Information Act
|Alta Reg 1/2026
|Designation of Public Bodies Amendment Regulation
Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act
|Alta Reg 2/2026
|Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Amendment Regulation
Geothermal Resource Development Act
|Alta Reg 6/2026
|Geothermal Resource Development Rules Amendment Regulation
Health Professions Act
|Alta Reg 12/2026
|Licensed Practical Nurses Profession Amendment Regulation
Mineral Resource Development Act
|Alta Reg 7/2026
|Brine-hosted Mineral Resource Development Rules Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 10/2026
|Rock-hosted Mineral Resource Development Rules Amendment Regulation
Oil and Gas Conservation Act
|Alta Reg 4/2026
|Oil and Gas Conservation Rules Amendment Regulation
Oil Sands Conservation Act
|Alta Reg 5/2026
|Oil Sands Conservation Rules Amendment Regulation
Pipeline Act
|Alta Reg 8/2026
|Pipeline Rules Amendment Regulation
Professional Governance Act
|Alta Reg 11/2026
|Professional Governance General Regulation
Water Act
|Alta Reg 3/2026
|Water (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, February 3, 2026:
Pharmaceutical Services Act
|BC Reg 23/2026
|Amends BC Regs
73/2015 — Drug Plans Regulation
344/2012 — Drug Price Regulation
222/2014 — Provider Regulation
Utilities Commission Act
|BC Reg 25/2026
|Enacts Data Centre Facility and Hydrogen Production Facility Power Supply Regulation
Manitoba / Manitoba
- No entries for this issue
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Judicature Act
Provincial Offences Procedure Act
|NB Reg 2026-1
|NB Reg 82-73, amendment
|NB Reg 2026-2
|NB Reg 82-73, amendment
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, January 31, 2026:
Workers' Compensation Act
|NWT Reg-001-2025
|Workers' Compensation General Regulations, amendment
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, January 23, 2026:
Building Code Act
|NS Reg 3/2026
|Nova Scotia Building Code Regulations — amendment
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Commissioners for Taking Affidavits Act
|O Reg 20/26
|Commissioners and Other Persons Who May Take Affidavits, amending O Reg 386/12
|O Reg 21/26
|Administering Oath or Declaration Remotely, amending O Reg 431/20
Environmental Protection Act
|O Reg 19/26
|Collection of Pharmaceuticals and Sharps — Responsibilities of Producers, amending O Reg 298/12
Geologic Carbon Storage Act, 2025
|O Reg 12/26
|General Matters Under the Authority of the Minister
|O Reg 13/26
|Rent
Oil, Gas and Salt Resources Act
|O Reg 14/26
|Special Projects, amending O Reg 425/23
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Coroners Act
January 23, 2026
Proposed Amendments to Regulation 180: General under the Coroners Act — Comments by February 23, 2026
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, January 24, 2026::
Regulated Health Professions Act
|EC2026-146
|College of Nursing and Midwifery Regulations
|EC2026-147
|Licensed Practical Nurse Regulations, amendment
|EC2026-148
|Midwives Regulations, amendment
|EC2026-150
|Registered Nurses and Registered Psychiatric Nurses Regulations, amendment
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, January 31, 2026:
Public Health Act
|EC2026-145
|Personal Service Regulations
Regulated Health Professions Act
|EC2026-149
|Paramedics Regulations, amendment
Summary Proceedings Act
|EC2026-151
|Ticket Regulations, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, January 24, 2026:
Financial and Consumer Services Statutes Amendment Act, SPEI 2025, c 23
- Act in force March 30, 2026.
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|19
|Loi visant notamment l'amélioration de l'accès aux services médicaux et la prise en charge médicale de la population
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|19
|An Act to, in particular, improve access to medical services and provide for the medical taking in charge of the population
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 janvier 2026:
Loi sur la pharmacie
|Décret 36-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les conditions et modalités de vente des médicaments
Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies
professionnelles
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
|Décret 37-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les normes minimales de premiers secours et de premiers soins
Loi sur le bâtiment
|Décret 38-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la qualification professionnelle des entrepreneurs et des constructeurspropriétaires et le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur le bâtiment
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 28, 2026:
Pharmacy Act
|OC 36-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the terms and conditions for the sale of medications
Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational
diseases
Act respecting occupational health and safety
|OC 37-2025
|Regulation to amend the First-aid Minimum Standards Regulation
Building Act
|OC 38-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the professional qualification of contractors and owner-builders and the Regulation respecting the application of the Building Act
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 janvier 2026:
Code des professions
- Règlement sur le comité de la formation des géologues
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les frais exigibles relatifs au régime d'autorisation environnementale et d'autres frais
Loi sur la qualité de
l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les matières dangereuses
Loi favorisant le commerce des produits et la mobilité de la main-d'Suvre en provenance des autres provinces et des territoires du Canada
- Règlement favorisant la mobilité de la main-d'Suvre en provenance des autres provinces et des territoires du Canada
Loi sur les normes du travail
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les normes du travail
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 février 2026:
Loi sur les médecins vétérinaires
- Règlement sur les actes qui peuvent être posés par des classes de personnes autres que des médecins vétérinaires
Loi sur les produits alimentaire
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les aliments
Code des professions
- Règlement sur les activités professionnelles pouvant être exercées par un membre de l'Ordre des technologues en imagerie médicale, en radio-oncologie et en électrophysiologie médicale du Québec
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 28, 2026:
Professional Code
- Regulation respecting the committee on training of geologists
Environment Quality Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the fees payable with respect to the environmental authorization scheme and other fees
Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting hazardous materials
Act to facilitate the trade of goods and the mobility of labour from the other provinces and the territories of Canada
- Regulation to facilitate the mobility of labour from the other provinces and the territories of Canada
Act respecting labour standards
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting labour standards
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 4, 2026:
Veterinary Surgeons Act
- Regulation respecting the acts which may be performed by classes of persons other than veterinary surgeons
Food Products Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting food
Professional Code
- Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by a member of the Ordre des technologues en imagerie médicale, en radio-oncologie et en électrophysiologie médicale du Québec
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 23, 2026:
Rules of Court
Court of Appeal for Saskatchewan (Practice Directives)
- Civil Practice Directive No. 11 — Citation of authorities (Correction Notice)
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, January 30, 2026:
The Medical Profession Act, 1981
- Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
