Legislative Update Report No. 2026-02 Le Bulletin d'actualités législatives

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 01/08 to 01/21.
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Financial Administration Act, SC 1985, c F-11
- Order directing Canadian Dairy Commission and Farm Credit Canada to comply the "Buy Canadian" Procurement Policy Framework (PC 2026-003)
- Order directing the Freshwater Fish Marketing Corporation to comply the "Buy Canadian" Procurement Policy Framework (PC 2026-004)
- Order directing the Canadian Commercial Corporation and Export Development Canada to comply the "Buy Canadian" Procurement Policy Framework (PC 2026-005)
- Order directing the Business Development Bank of Canada and the Standards Council of Canada to comply the "Buy Canadian" Procurement Polic (PC 2026-006)
- Order directing the Canadian Tourism Commission to comply the "Buy Canadian" Procurement Policy Framework (PC 2026-007)
- Order directing the Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd to comply the "Buy Canadian" Procurement Policy Framework (PC 2026-008)
- Order directing 9 Crown Corporations to comply the "Buy Canadian" Procurement Policy Framework (PC 2026-009)
- Order directing the National Capital Commission, Defence Construction (1951) Limited and the Canada Post Corporation to comply the "Buy Canadian" Procurement Policy Framework (PC 2026-010)
- Order directing Six Crown Corporations to comply the "Buy Canadian" Procurement Policy Framework (PC 2026-011)
- Order directing the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Canada Development Investment Corporation and the Royal Canadian Mint to comply the "Buy Canadian" Procurement Policy Framework (PC 2026-015)
- Order directing the Canada Infrastructure Bank, Canada Lands Company Limited, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the Jacques-Cartier and Champlain Bridges Inc. and the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority to comply the "Buy Canadian" Procurement Policy Framework (PC 2026-016)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 10, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Guidelines for Canadian drinking water quality — Haloacetic acids
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 17, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 22256
- Order 2026-87-01-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
- Publication of summary of the updated draft assessment of phenol, methylstyrenated (MSP), CAS RN 68512-30-1, specified on the Domestic Substances List and of Ministerial Statements (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994
- Notice of intent
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-016-25 — Consultation on a Policy, Licensing and Technical Framework for Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) in the 5030-5091 MHz Band and Certain Bands Used to Provide Commercial Mobile Services
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 10, 2026:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Inquiry NQ-2025-003 — Notice of findings Certain carbon or alloy steel wire
- Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-007 — Notice of determination — Truck bodies
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 17, 2026:
Special Import Measures Act
- Cast iron soil pipe — Decision
- Certain thermoformed molded fiber tableware — Decision
- Forged grinding media — Decision
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals — Notice No. HA-2025-013
- Expiry review RR-2025-007 — Notice of expiry review of finding — Heavy plate
- File PR-2025-026 — Notice of determination — Call centre training
- Inquiry NQ-2025-003—Notice of findings — Certain carbon or alloy steel wire
- Inquiry NQ-2025-004—Notice of finding — Thermal paper rolls
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, January 15, 2026:
Alberta Health Care Insurance Act
|Alta Reg 291/2025
|Alberta Health Care Insurance Act (Consequential Amendments) Regulation
|Alta Reg 289/2025
|Alberta Health Care Insurance Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 290/2025
|Insured Hospital Services Regulation
|Alta Reg 288/2025
|Physician Payment Disclosure Amendment Regulation
Health Professions Act
|Alta Reg 292/2025
|Health Professions Restricted Activity Amendment Regulation
Hospitals Act
|Alta Reg 293/2025
|Hospitals Act Regulations Repeal Regulation
Provincial Health Agencies Act
|Alta Reg 295/2025
|Health and Hospital Foundations Regulation
|Alta Reg 294/2025
|Operation of Approved Hospitals Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 296/2025
|Provincial Health Agencies Act (Consequential Amendments) Regulation, 2025 (No. 4)
Public Health Act
|Alta Reg 297/2025
|Food Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 298/2025
|Institutions Regulation, 1981 Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 299/2025
|Public Health Investigator Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
Alberta King's Printer
iGaming Alberta Act, SA 2025, c I-0.2
- Sections 1(h), 24(1) to (9), (10), except to the extent that it enacts section 49.1(1)(b) of the Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act, and (11) to (20) of the iGaming Alberta Act in force January 13, 2026 (OIC 002/2026)
Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2020 (No. 2), SA 2020, c 10
- Section 36, which repeals the Hospitals Act, in force January 21, 2026 (OIC 007/2026)
Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2), SA 2025, c 21
- Section 1(26)(a)(i) and (b), which amend the amends the Alberta Health Care Insurance Act, in force January 21, 2026 (OIC 008/2026)
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, January 13, 2026:
Business Corporations Act
|BC Reg 6/2026
|Amends BC Reg 65/2004 — Business Corporations Regulation
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Provincial Offences Act
|Man Reg 4/2026
|Preset Fines and Offence Descriptions Regulation, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, January 14, 2026:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notices of Adoption
- The adoption of amendments to National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations (the Amendments) and changes to its Companion Policy.
- The adoption of Local Rule 81-512 Recission of Purchase of Mutual Fund Security (Local Rule).
- The adoption of Rule TPA-001 General (General Rule) and Rule TPA-002 Fees (Fee Rule, and together with the General Rule, the TPA Rules) under the Financial Advisors and Financial Planners Title Protection Act (Act).
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
- No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, January 9, 2026:
Summary Proceedings Act
|NS Reg 278/2025
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Building Code Act, 1992
January 12, 2026
Proposed administrative changes to the Building Code that could streamline planning approvals and would allow development projects to proceed more quickly in the Downtown Brampton Special Policy Area — Comments by February 2, 2026
Buy Ontario Act (Public Sector Procurement), 2025
January 16, 2026
Establish 'Buy Ontario' policies under the Buy Ontario Act (Public Sector Procurement), 2025 for light duty fleet vehicles and construction procurements to promote, protect and build Ontario's economy and businesses and safeguard Ontario's domestic supply chains — Comments by March 2, 2026
Residential Tenancies Act, 2006
January 21, 2026
Seeking Feedback on Proposed Amendments to Allow Charges for a Metered Water Supply to be Excluded from Rent in Mobile Home Parks and Land Lease Communities — Comments by February 20, 2026
Janaury 21, 2026
Seeking Feedback on Proposed Amendments to Exclude Charges for Certain Services and Facilities from Rent in Mobile Home Parks and Land Lease Communities — Comments by February 20, 2026
January 21, 2026
Seeking Feedback on Proposed Amendments to the Rules Related to Rent Increase Limits when Tenants Transfer or Assign their Lease in Mobile Home Parks and Land Lease Communities — Comments by February 20, 2026
January 21, 2026
Seeking Feedback on Proposed Amendments to the Rules Related to Above Guideline Increases for Capital Infrastructure Work — Comments by February 20, 2026
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Notices / Avis
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, January 10, 2026:
Judicature Act
- Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 – March 2026
Quebec / Québec
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 14 janvier 2026:
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
- Règlement sur les conditions d'hébergement des travailleurs
- Règlement abrogeant le Règlement sur les conditions sanitaires des campements industriels ou autres et modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer
les lois en matière d'environnement et de
sécurité des barrages
Loi sur la performance environnementale des bâtiments
- Règlement sur la déclaration obligatoire de la performance environnementale de certains bâtiments
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 14, 2026:
Act respecting occupational health and safety
- Regulation respecting the conditions for lodging workers
- Regulation to revoke the Regulation respecting sanitary conditions in industrial or other camps and to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety
Act respecting certain measures enabling the
enforcement of environmental and dam safety
legislation
Act respecting the environmental performance of buildings
- Regulation respecting the mandatory reporting of the environmental performance of certain buildings
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, January 16, 2026:
Rules of Court
Court of Appeal for Saskatchewan (Practice Directives)
- Civil Practice Directive No. 11 — Citation of authorities (Correction Notice)
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
