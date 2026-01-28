Legislative Update Report No. 2026-02 Le Bulletin d'actualités législatives

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 01/08 to 01/21.

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Financial Administration Act, SC 1985, c F-11

Order directing Canadian Dairy Commission and Farm Credit Canada to comply the "Buy Canadian" Procurement Policy Framework (PC 2026-003)

Order directing the Freshwater Fish Marketing Corporation to comply the "Buy Canadian" Procurement Policy Framework (PC 2026-004)

Order directing the Canadian Commercial Corporation and Export Development Canada to comply the "Buy Canadian" Procurement Policy Framework (PC 2026-005)

Order directing the Business Development Bank of Canada and the Standards Council of Canada to comply the "Buy Canadian" Procurement Polic (PC 2026-006)

Order directing the Canadian Tourism Commission to comply the "Buy Canadian" Procurement Policy Framework (PC 2026-007)

Order directing the Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd to comply the "Buy Canadian" Procurement Policy Framework (PC 2026-008)

Order directing 9 Crown Corporations to comply the "Buy Canadian" Procurement Policy Framework (PC 2026-009)

Order directing the National Capital Commission, Defence Construction (1951) Limited and the Canada Post Corporation to comply the "Buy Canadian" Procurement Policy Framework (PC 2026-010)

Order directing Six Crown Corporations to comply the "Buy Canadian" Procurement Policy Framework (PC 2026-011)

Order directing the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Canada Development Investment Corporation and the Royal Canadian Mint to comply the "Buy Canadian" Procurement Policy Framework (PC 2026-015)

Order directing the Canada Infrastructure Bank, Canada Lands Company Limited, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the Jacques-Cartier and Champlain Bridges Inc. and the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority to comply the "Buy Canadian" Procurement Policy Framework (PC 2026-016)

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 10, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Guidelines for Canadian drinking water quality — Haloacetic acids

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 17, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Ministerial Condition No. 22256

Order 2026-87-01-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Publication of summary of the updated draft assessment of phenol, methylstyrenated (MSP), CAS RN 68512-30-1, specified on the Domestic Substances List and of Ministerial Statements (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994

Notice of intent

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-016-25 — Consultation on a Policy, Licensing and Technical Framework for Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) in the 5030-5091 MHz Band and Certain Bands Used to Provide Commercial Mobile Services

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 10, 2026:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Inquiry NQ-2025-003 — Notice of findings Certain carbon or alloy steel wire

Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-007 — Notice of determination — Truck bodies

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 17, 2026:

Special Import Measures Act

Cast iron soil pipe — Decision

Certain thermoformed molded fiber tableware — Decision

Forged grinding media — Decision

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeals — Notice No. HA-2025-013

Expiry review RR-2025-007 — Notice of expiry review of finding — Heavy plate

File PR-2025-026 — Notice of determination — Call centre training

Inquiry NQ-2025-003—Notice of findings — Certain carbon or alloy steel wire

Inquiry NQ-2025-004—Notice of finding — Thermal paper rolls

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, January 15, 2026:

Alberta Health Care Insurance Act

Alta Reg 291/2025 Alberta Health Care Insurance Act (Consequential Amendments) Regulation Alta Reg 289/2025 Alberta Health Care Insurance Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 290/2025 Insured Hospital Services Regulation Alta Reg 288/2025 Physician Payment Disclosure Amendment Regulation

Health Professions Act

Alta Reg 292/2025 Health Professions Restricted Activity Amendment Regulation

Hospitals Act

Alta Reg 293/2025 Hospitals Act Regulations Repeal Regulation

Provincial Health Agencies Act

Alta Reg 295/2025 Health and Hospital Foundations Regulation Alta Reg 294/2025 Operation of Approved Hospitals Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 296/2025 Provincial Health Agencies Act (Consequential Amendments) Regulation, 2025 (No. 4)

Public Health Act

Alta Reg 297/2025 Food Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 298/2025 Institutions Regulation, 1981 Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 299/2025 Public Health Investigator Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

Alberta King's Printer

iGaming Alberta Act, SA 2025, c I-0.2

Sections 1(h), 24(1) to (9), (10), except to the extent that it enacts section 49.1(1)(b) of the Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act, and (11) to (20) of the iGaming Alberta Act in force January 13, 2026 (OIC 002/2026)

Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2020 (No. 2), SA 2020, c 10

Section 36, which repeals the Hospitals Act, in force January 21, 2026 (OIC 007/2026)

Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2), SA 2025, c 21

Section 1(26)(a)(i) and (b), which amend the amends the Alberta Health Care Insurance Act, in force January 21, 2026 (OIC 008/2026)

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, January 13, 2026:

Business Corporations Act

BC Reg 6/2026 Amends BC Reg 65/2004 — Business Corporations Regulation

Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Provincial Offences Act

Man Reg 4/2026 Preset Fines and Offence Descriptions Regulation, amendment

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, January 14, 2026:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notices of Adoption

The adoption of amendments to National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations (the Amendments) and changes to its Companion Policy.

The adoption of Local Rule 81-512 Recission of Purchase of Mutual Fund Security (Local Rule).

The adoption of Rule TPA-001 General (General Rule) and Rule TPA-002 Fees (Fee Rule, and together with the General Rule, the TPA Rules) under the Financial Advisors and Financial Planners Title Protection Act (Act).

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

No entries for this issue

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, January 9, 2026:

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 278/2025 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Building Code Act, 1992

January 12, 2026

Proposed administrative changes to the Building Code that could streamline planning approvals and would allow development projects to proceed more quickly in the Downtown Brampton Special Policy Area — Comments by February 2, 2026

Buy Ontario Act (Public Sector Procurement), 2025

January 16, 2026

Establish 'Buy Ontario' policies under the Buy Ontario Act (Public Sector Procurement), 2025 for light duty fleet vehicles and construction procurements to promote, protect and build Ontario's economy and businesses and safeguard Ontario's domestic supply chains — Comments by March 2, 2026

Residential Tenancies Act, 2006

January 21, 2026

Seeking Feedback on Proposed Amendments to Allow Charges for a Metered Water Supply to be Excluded from Rent in Mobile Home Parks and Land Lease Communities — Comments by February 20, 2026

Janaury 21, 2026

Seeking Feedback on Proposed Amendments to Exclude Charges for Certain Services and Facilities from Rent in Mobile Home Parks and Land Lease Communities — Comments by February 20, 2026

January 21, 2026

Seeking Feedback on Proposed Amendments to the Rules Related to Rent Increase Limits when Tenants Transfer or Assign their Lease in Mobile Home Parks and Land Lease Communities — Comments by February 20, 2026

January 21, 2026

Seeking Feedback on Proposed Amendments to the Rules Related to Above Guideline Increases for Capital Infrastructure Work — Comments by February 20, 2026

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Notices / Avis

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, January 10, 2026:

Judicature Act

Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 – March 2026

Quebec / Québec

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 14 janvier 2026:

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Règlement sur les conditions d'hébergement des travailleurs

Règlement abrogeant le Règlement sur les conditions sanitaires des campements industriels ou autres et modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Loi sur la performance environnementale des bâtiments

Règlement sur la déclaration obligatoire de la performance environnementale de certains bâtiments

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 14, 2026:

Act respecting occupational health and safety

Regulation respecting the conditions for lodging workers

Regulation to revoke the Regulation respecting sanitary conditions in industrial or other camps and to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

Act respecting the environmental performance of buildings

Regulation respecting the mandatory reporting of the environmental performance of certain buildings

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, January 16, 2026:

Rules of Court

Court of Appeal for Saskatchewan (Practice Directives)

Civil Practice Directive No. 11 — Citation of authorities (Correction Notice)

Yukon / Yukon

No entries for this issue

