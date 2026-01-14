Legislative Update Report No. 2026-01 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 12/25 to 01/07.
In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, December 31, 2025:
An Act to amend the Citizenship Act (2025)
|SI/2025-129
|Order Fixing December 15, 2025 as the Day on Which An Act to amend the Citizenship Act (2025) Comes into Force
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
|SOR/2025-272
|Regulations Amending the Small Vessel Regulations
|SOR/2025-275
|Vessel Traffic Services Zones Regulations
Canada Student Loans Act
Canada Student Financial Assistance Act
|SOR/2025-271
|Regulations Amending the Canada Student Loans Regulations and the Canada Student Financial Assistance Regulations
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2025-252
|Order 2025-66-11-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2025-253
|Order 2025-87-11-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2025-254
|Order 2025-112-11-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2025-270
|Prohibition of Certain Toxic Substances Regulations, 2025
|SOR/2025-273
|Regulations Amending the PCB Regulations and the Regulations Designating Regulatory Provisions for Purposes of Enforcement (Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
|SOR/2025-279
|Landfill Methane Regulations
|SOR/2025-280
|Regulations Amending the Regulations Respecting Reduction in the Release of Methane and Certain Volatile Organic Compounds (Upstream Oil and Gas Sector)
Customs Tariff
|SOR/2025-266
|Order Amending the Order Imposing a Surtax on the Importation of Certain Steel Goods
|SOR/2025-267
|Steel Derivative Goods Surtax Order
|SOR/2025-269
|Order Amending the United States Surtax Remission Order (2025)
|SOR/2025-287
|Surtax on Imports of Certain Steel Goods Remission Order, 2025
Export and Import Permits Act
|SOR/2025-268
|Order Amending the Import Control List (2025-2)
Railway Safety Act
|SOR/2025-277
|Order Repealing Certain Regulations Made Under the Railway Safety Act
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2025-274
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 27, 2025:
Motor Vehicle Safety Act
- Regulations Amending the Motor Vehicle Safety Regulations (Theft Protection)
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 3, 2026:
Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Act
- Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Regulations
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 27, 2025:
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-013-25 — Decision on the Policy, Technical and Licensing Framework for the Use of the Frequency Bands 21.2 – 21.8 GHz and 22.4 – 23.0 GHz by Fixed Services
- Notice No. SMSE-015-25 — Release of RSS-252, issue 3
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
- Interim Order No. 3 Prohibiting the Carrying of Certain Oils on Board Vessels in Arctic Waters
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 27, 2025:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals Notice No. HA-2025-012
- File PR-2025-059 — Notice of inquiry Accommodation services
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
- Part 1 applications
- Regulatory policies
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 3, 2026:
Special Import Measures Act
- Decision regarding oil country tubular goods
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Expiry review RR-2024-008 — Notice of order Hot-rolled carbon steel plate
- File PR-2025-058 — Notice of inquiry Accommodation services
- Inquiry NQ-2025-007 — Notice of commencement of inquiry Oil country tubular goods
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, December 31, 2025:
Emissions Management and Climate Resilience Act
|Alta Reg 271/2025
|Administrative Penalty Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 270/2025
|Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction Amendment Regulation
Employment Standards Code
|Alta Reg 281/2025
|Employment Standards Amendment Regulation
Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act
|Alta Reg 274/2025
|Activities Designation Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 272/2025
|Environmental Assessment (Mandatory and Exempted Activities) Amendment Regulation
Mines and Minerals Act
|Alta Reg 276/2025
|Bitumen Royalty-in-kind Regulation
|Alta Reg 285/2025
|Bitumen Valuation Methodology (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 277/2025
|Carbon Sequestration Tenure (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 278/2025
|Mines and Minerals Administration Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 284/2025
|Oil Sands Allowed Costs (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 275/2025
|Oil Sands Royalty Regulation, 2009 Amendment Regulation
Responsible Energy Development Act
|Alta Reg 273/2025
|Specified Enactments (Jurisdiction) Amendment Regulation
Orders in Council / Décrets
Alberta King's Printer
Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 (No. 2), SA 2024, c 16
- Section 9(3), to the extent that it enacts sections 1.92 and 1.93 of the Health Professions Act, in force January 07, 2026 (OIC 001/2026)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
December 11, 2025
- Bill 5, Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 23
- Bill 6, Education (Prioritizing Literacy and Numeracy) Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2) — Chapter No. 19
- Bill 7, Water Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 27
- Bill 8, Utilities Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 26
- Bill 9, Protecting Alberta's Children Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 24
- Bill 10, Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2) — Chapter No. 25
- Bill 12, Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2) — Chapter No. 20
- Bill 13, Regulated Professions Neutrality Act — Chapter No. R-13.3
- Bill 14, Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 22
Notices / Avis
Alberta Gazette, Part I, December 31, 2025:
Securities Act
- Amendments to National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations
Workers' Compensation Act
- 2026 Premium Rates — Sector Index
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 23, 2025:
Financial Institutions Act
|BC Reg 245/2025
|Enacts Restricted Insurance Agent Licence Regulation
|BC Reg 246/2025
|Amends BC Regs
328/90 — Insurance Licensing Exemptions Regulation
366/2007 — Insurer Exemption Regulation
149/97 — Insurance Commission Exemption Regulation
335/90 — Shared Premises Regulation
574/2004 — Prescribed Classes of Insurance for Insurance Licences Regulation
|BC Reg 247/2025
|Amends BC Reg 569/2004 — Insurance Council Regulation
Securities Act
|BC Reg 249/2025
|Amends BC Reg 226A/2009 — National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 23, 2025:
Financial Institutions Amendment Act, 2019, SBC 2019, c 39
- Sections 30 and 31 in force January 1, 2027. (BC Reg 245/2025)
- Section 60 in force December 18, 2025. (BC Reg 247/2025)
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Provincial Offences Act
|Man Reg 144/2025
|Preset Fines and Offence Descriptions Regulation, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
- No entries for this issue
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
- No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, December 26, 2025:
Mortgage Regulation Act
|NS Reg 272/2025
|Mortgage Regulation Act Exemption Regulations — amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, December 26, 2025:
Advancing Nova Scotia Opportunities Act, SNS 2024, c 5
- Sections 118 to 123 and 126 in force December 16, 2025. (NS Reg 275/2025)(text)
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Courts of Justice Act
|O Reg 2/26
|Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 3/26
|Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990
Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019
|O Reg 1/26
|Permits, amending O Reg 747/21
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Ministry of Energy and Mines
January 7, 2026
Advancing Critical Transmission Expansion in the Toronto Area — Comments by February 21, 2026
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, January 3, 2026:
Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario ("FSRA")
- Coming into force Rule 2024 — 002 Total Cost Reporting (the "TCR rule")
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
- No entries for this issue
Quebec / Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 31 décembre 2025:
Loi sur la gouvernance du système de santé et de services sociaux
|Décret 1561-2025
|Règlement sur l'accès aux services chirurgicaux
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 31, 2025:
Act respecting the governance of the health and social services system
|OC 1561-2025
|Regulation respecting access to surgical services
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 31 décembre 2025:
Loi sur le bâtiment
- Règlement modifiant le Code de construction
- Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité
Loi sur l'encadrement du secteur financier
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'admissibilité d'une réclamation au Fonds d'indemnisation des services financiers
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 31, 2025:
Building Act
- Regulation to amend the Construction Code
- Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité
Act respecting the regulation of the financial sector
- Regulation to amend the regulation respecting the eligibility of a claim submitted to the Fonds d'indemnisation des services financiers
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 31 décembre 2025:
Loi sur les assureurs
|AM 2025-21
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les renseignements à fournir à un titulaire d'un contrat individuel à capital variable afférent à des fonds distincts — Arrêté numéro 2025-21 du ministre des Finances
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 31, 2025:
Insurers Act
|MO 2025-21
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting information to be provided to holders of individual variable insurance contracts relating to segregated funds — Order number 2025-21 of the Minister of Finance
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, December 24, 2025:
The Saskatchewan Employment Act
|RRS c S-15.1 Reg 15
|The Employment Standards Regulations, 2025
The Justices of the Peace Act, 1988
|Sask Reg 100/2025
|The Justices of the Peace Amendment Regulations, 2025 (No. 2)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, December 24, 2025:
The Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Investment Tax Credit Act, SS 2025, c 19
- Act in force December 19, 2025.
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, December 24, 2025:
Rules of Court
Court of Appeal for Saskatchewan (Practice Directives)
- Criminal Practice Directive No. 10 — Citation of Authorities
- Criminal Practice Directive No. 11 — Citation of Authorities
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, January 2, 2026:
Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan (Practice Directives)
- General Application Practice Directive No. 12 — Use of Artificial Intelligence in Court Submission
- Family Practice Directive No. 8— Procedure for Applying Pursuant to the Family Orders and Agreements Enforcement Assistance Act
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
