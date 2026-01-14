Legislative Update Report No. 2026-01 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP are most popular:

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 12/25 to 01/07.

In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, December 31, 2025:

An Act to amend the Citizenship Act (2025)

SI/2025-129 Order Fixing December 15, 2025 as the Day on Which An Act to amend the Citizenship Act (2025) Comes into Force

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

SOR/2025-272 Regulations Amending the Small Vessel Regulations SOR/2025-275 Vessel Traffic Services Zones Regulations

Canada Student Loans Act

Canada Student Financial Assistance Act

SOR/2025-271 Regulations Amending the Canada Student Loans Regulations and the Canada Student Financial Assistance Regulations

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2025-252 Order 2025-66-11-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2025-253 Order 2025-87-11-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2025-254 Order 2025-112-11-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2025-270 Prohibition of Certain Toxic Substances Regulations, 2025 SOR/2025-273 Regulations Amending the PCB Regulations and the Regulations Designating Regulatory Provisions for Purposes of Enforcement (Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999) SOR/2025-279 Landfill Methane Regulations SOR/2025-280 Regulations Amending the Regulations Respecting Reduction in the Release of Methane and Certain Volatile Organic Compounds (Upstream Oil and Gas Sector)

Customs Tariff

SOR/2025-266 Order Amending the Order Imposing a Surtax on the Importation of Certain Steel Goods SOR/2025-267 Steel Derivative Goods Surtax Order SOR/2025-269 Order Amending the United States Surtax Remission Order (2025) SOR/2025-287 Surtax on Imports of Certain Steel Goods Remission Order, 2025

Export and Import Permits Act

SOR/2025-268 Order Amending the Import Control List (2025-2)

Railway Safety Act

SOR/2025-277 Order Repealing Certain Regulations Made Under the Railway Safety Act

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2025-274 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 27, 2025:

Motor Vehicle Safety Act

Regulations Amending the Motor Vehicle Safety Regulations (Theft Protection)

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 3, 2026:

Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Act

Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Regulations

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 27, 2025:

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-013-25 — Decision on the Policy, Technical and Licensing Framework for the Use of the Frequency Bands 21.2 – 21.8 GHz and 22.4 – 23.0 GHz by Fixed Services

Notice No. SMSE-015-25 — Release of RSS-252, issue 3

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

Interim Order No. 3 Prohibiting the Carrying of Certain Oils on Board Vessels in Arctic Waters

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 27, 2025:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeals Notice No. HA-2025-012

File PR-2025-059 — Notice of inquiry Accommodation services

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Notices of consultation

Part 1 applications

Regulatory policies

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 3, 2026:

Special Import Measures Act

Decision regarding oil country tubular goods

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Expiry review RR-2024-008 — Notice of order Hot-rolled carbon steel plate

File PR-2025-058 — Notice of inquiry Accommodation services

Inquiry NQ-2025-007 — Notice of commencement of inquiry Oil country tubular goods

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, December 31, 2025:

Emissions Management and Climate Resilience Act

Alta Reg 271/2025 Administrative Penalty Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 270/2025 Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction Amendment Regulation

Employment Standards Code

Alta Reg 281/2025 Employment Standards Amendment Regulation

Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Alta Reg 274/2025 Activities Designation Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 272/2025 Environmental Assessment (Mandatory and Exempted Activities) Amendment Regulation

Mines and Minerals Act

Alta Reg 276/2025 Bitumen Royalty-in-kind Regulation Alta Reg 285/2025 Bitumen Valuation Methodology (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 277/2025 Carbon Sequestration Tenure (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 278/2025 Mines and Minerals Administration Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 284/2025 Oil Sands Allowed Costs (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 275/2025 Oil Sands Royalty Regulation, 2009 Amendment Regulation

Responsible Energy Development Act

Alta Reg 273/2025 Specified Enactments (Jurisdiction) Amendment Regulation

Orders in Council / Décrets

Alberta King's Printer

Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 (No. 2), SA 2024, c 16

Section 9(3), to the extent that it enacts sections 1.92 and 1.93 of the Health Professions Act, in force January 07, 2026 (OIC 001/2026)

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

December 11, 2025

Bill 5, Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 23

Bill 6, Education (Prioritizing Literacy and Numeracy) Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2) — Chapter No. 19

Bill 7, Water Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 27

Bill 8, Utilities Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 26

Bill 9, Protecting Alberta's Children Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 24

Bill 10, Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2) — Chapter No. 25

Bill 12, Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2) — Chapter No. 20

Bill 13, Regulated Professions Neutrality Act — Chapter No. R-13.3

Bill 14, Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 22

Notices / Avis

Alberta Gazette, Part I, December 31, 2025:

Securities Act

Amendments to National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations

Workers' Compensation Act

2026 Premium Rates — Sector Index

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 23, 2025:

Financial Institutions Act

BC Reg 245/2025 Enacts Restricted Insurance Agent Licence Regulation BC Reg 246/2025 Amends BC Regs

328/90 — Insurance Licensing Exemptions Regulation

366/2007 — Insurer Exemption Regulation

149/97 — Insurance Commission Exemption Regulation

335/90 — Shared Premises Regulation

574/2004 — Prescribed Classes of Insurance for Insurance Licences Regulation BC Reg 247/2025 Amends BC Reg 569/2004 — Insurance Council Regulation

Securities Act

BC Reg 249/2025 Amends BC Reg 226A/2009 — National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 23, 2025:

Financial Institutions Amendment Act, 2019, SBC 2019, c 39

Sections 30 and 31 in force January 1, 2027. (BC Reg 245/2025)

Section 60 in force December 18, 2025. (BC Reg 247/2025)

Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Provincial Offences Act

Man Reg 144/2025 Preset Fines and Offence Descriptions Regulation, amendment

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

