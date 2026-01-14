ARTICLE
14 January 2026

Legislative Update Report No. 2026-01 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

OH
Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 12/25 to 01/07.
Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 12/25 to 01/07.

In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse
Alberta / Alberta Nunavut / Nunavut
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique Ontario / Ontario
Manitoba / Manitoba Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick Quebec / Québec
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest Yukon / Yukon

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, December 31, 2025:

An Act to amend the Citizenship Act (2025)

SI/2025-129 Order Fixing December 15, 2025 as the Day on Which An Act to amend the Citizenship Act (2025) Comes into Force

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

SOR/2025-272 Regulations Amending the Small Vessel Regulations
SOR/2025-275 Vessel Traffic Services Zones Regulations

Canada Student Loans Act
Canada Student Financial Assistance Act

SOR/2025-271 Regulations Amending the Canada Student Loans Regulations and the Canada Student Financial Assistance Regulations

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2025-252 Order 2025-66-11-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
SOR/2025-253 Order 2025-87-11-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
SOR/2025-254 Order 2025-112-11-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
SOR/2025-270 Prohibition of Certain Toxic Substances Regulations, 2025
SOR/2025-273 Regulations Amending the PCB Regulations and the Regulations Designating Regulatory Provisions for Purposes of Enforcement (Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
SOR/2025-279 Landfill Methane Regulations
SOR/2025-280 Regulations Amending the Regulations Respecting Reduction in the Release of Methane and Certain Volatile Organic Compounds (Upstream Oil and Gas Sector)

Customs Tariff

SOR/2025-266 Order Amending the Order Imposing a Surtax on the Importation of Certain Steel Goods
SOR/2025-267 Steel Derivative Goods Surtax Order
SOR/2025-269 Order Amending the United States Surtax Remission Order (2025)
SOR/2025-287 Surtax on Imports of Certain Steel Goods Remission Order, 2025

Export and Import Permits Act

SOR/2025-268 Order Amending the Import Control List (2025-2)

Railway Safety Act

SOR/2025-277 Order Repealing Certain Regulations Made Under the Railway Safety Act

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2025-274 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 27, 2025:

Motor Vehicle Safety Act

  • Regulations Amending the Motor Vehicle Safety Regulations (Theft Protection)

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 3, 2026:

Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Act

  • Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Regulations

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 27, 2025:

Radiocommunication Act

  • Notice No. SMSE-013-25 — Decision on the Policy, Technical and Licensing Framework for the Use of the Frequency Bands 21.2 – 21.8 GHz and 22.4 – 23.0 GHz by Fixed Services
  • Notice No. SMSE-015-25 — Release of RSS-252, issue 3

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

  • Interim Order No. 3 Prohibiting the Carrying of Certain Oils on Board Vessels in Arctic Waters

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 27, 2025:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Appeals Notice No. HA-2025-012
  • File PR-2025-059 — Notice of inquiry Accommodation services

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Decisions
  • Notices of consultation
  • Part 1 applications
  • Regulatory policies

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 3, 2026:

Special Import Measures Act

  • Decision regarding oil country tubular goods

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Expiry review RR-2024-008 — Notice of order Hot-rolled carbon steel plate
  • File PR-2025-058 — Notice of inquiry Accommodation services
  • Inquiry NQ-2025-007 — Notice of commencement of inquiry Oil country tubular goods

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Administrative decisions
  • Decisions

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, December 31, 2025:

Emissions Management and Climate Resilience Act

Alta Reg 271/2025 Administrative Penalty Amendment Regulation
Alta Reg 270/2025 Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction Amendment Regulation

Employment Standards Code

Alta Reg 281/2025 Employment Standards Amendment Regulation

Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Alta Reg 274/2025 Activities Designation Amendment Regulation
Alta Reg 272/2025 Environmental Assessment (Mandatory and Exempted Activities) Amendment Regulation

Mines and Minerals Act

Alta Reg 276/2025 Bitumen Royalty-in-kind Regulation
Alta Reg 285/2025 Bitumen Valuation Methodology (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation
Alta Reg 277/2025 Carbon Sequestration Tenure (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Alta Reg 278/2025 Mines and Minerals Administration Amendment Regulation
Alta Reg 284/2025 Oil Sands Allowed Costs (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation
Alta Reg 275/2025 Oil Sands Royalty Regulation, 2009 Amendment Regulation

Responsible Energy Development Act

Alta Reg 273/2025 Specified Enactments (Jurisdiction) Amendment Regulation

Orders in Council / Décrets

Alberta King's Printer

Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 (No. 2), SA 2024, c 16

  • Section 9(3), to the extent that it enacts sections 1.92 and 1.93 of the Health Professions Act, in force January 07, 2026 (OIC 001/2026)

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

December 11, 2025

  • Bill 5, Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 23
  • Bill 6, Education (Prioritizing Literacy and Numeracy) Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2) — Chapter No. 19
  • Bill 7, Water Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 27
  • Bill 8, Utilities Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 26
  • Bill 9, Protecting Alberta's Children Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 24
  • Bill 10, Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2) — Chapter No. 25
  • Bill 12, Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2) — Chapter No. 20
  • Bill 13, Regulated Professions Neutrality Act — Chapter No. R-13.3
  • Bill 14, Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 22

Notices / Avis

Alberta Gazette, Part I, December 31, 2025:

Securities Act

  • Amendments to National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations

Workers' Compensation Act

  • 2026 Premium Rates — Sector Index

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 23, 2025:

Financial Institutions Act

BC Reg 245/2025 Enacts Restricted Insurance Agent Licence Regulation
BC Reg 246/2025 Amends BC Regs
328/90 — Insurance Licensing Exemptions Regulation
366/2007 — Insurer Exemption Regulation
149/97 — Insurance Commission Exemption Regulation
335/90 — Shared Premises Regulation
574/2004 — Prescribed Classes of Insurance for Insurance Licences Regulation
BC Reg 247/2025 Amends BC Reg 569/2004 — Insurance Council Regulation

Securities Act

BC Reg 249/2025 Amends BC Reg 226A/2009 — National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 23, 2025:

Financial Institutions Amendment Act, 2019, SBC 2019, c 39

  • Sections 30 and 31 in force January 1, 2027. (BC Reg 245/2025)
  • Section 60 in force December 18, 2025. (BC Reg 247/2025)

Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Provincial Offences Act

Man Reg 144/2025 Preset Fines and Offence Descriptions Regulation, amendment

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

  • No entries for this issue

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

  • No entries for this issue

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

  • No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, December 26, 2025:

Mortgage Regulation Act

NS Reg 272/2025 Mortgage Regulation Act Exemption Regulations — amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, December 26, 2025:

Advancing Nova Scotia Opportunities Act, SNS 2024, c 5

  • Sections 118 to 123 and 126 in force December 16, 2025. (NS Reg 275/2025)(text)

Nunavut / Nunavut

  • No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Courts of Justice Act

O Reg 2/26 Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990
O Reg 3/26 Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990

Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019

O Reg 1/26 Permits, amending O Reg 747/21

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Ministry of Energy and Mines

January 7, 2026
Advancing Critical Transmission Expansion in the Toronto Area — Comments by February 21, 2026

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, January 3, 2026:

Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario ("FSRA")

  • Coming into force Rule 2024 — 002 Total Cost Reporting (the "TCR rule")

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

  • No entries for this issue

Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 31 décembre 2025:

Loi sur la gouvernance du système de santé et de services sociaux

Décret 1561-2025 Règlement sur l'accès aux services chirurgicaux

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 31, 2025:

Act respecting the governance of the health and social services system

OC 1561-2025 Regulation respecting access to surgical services

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 31 décembre 2025:

Loi sur le bâtiment

  • Règlement modifiant le Code de construction
  • Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité

Loi sur l'encadrement du secteur financier

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'admissibilité d'une réclamation au Fonds d'indemnisation des services financiers

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 31, 2025:

Building Act

  • Regulation to amend the Construction Code
  • Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité

Act respecting the regulation of the financial sector

  • Regulation to amend the regulation respecting the eligibility of a claim submitted to the Fonds d'indemnisation des services financiers

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 31 décembre 2025:

Loi sur les assureurs

AM 2025-21 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les renseignements à fournir à un titulaire d'un contrat individuel à capital variable afférent à des fonds distincts — Arrêté numéro 2025-21 du ministre des Finances

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 31, 2025:

Insurers Act

MO 2025-21 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting information to be provided to holders of individual variable insurance contracts relating to segregated funds — Order number 2025-21 of the Minister of Finance

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, December 24, 2025:

The Saskatchewan Employment Act

RRS c S-15.1 Reg 15 The Employment Standards Regulations, 2025

The Justices of the Peace Act, 1988

Sask Reg 100/2025 The Justices of the Peace Amendment Regulations, 2025 (No. 2)

Proclamations / Proclamations

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, December 24, 2025:

The Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Investment Tax Credit Act, SS 2025, c 19

  • Act in force December 19, 2025.

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, December 24, 2025:

Rules of Court
Court of Appeal for Saskatchewan (Practice Directives)

  • Criminal Practice Directive No. 10 — Citation of Authorities
  • Criminal Practice Directive No. 11 — Citation of Authorities

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, January 2, 2026:

Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan (Practice Directives)

  • General Application Practice Directive No. 12 — Use of Artificial Intelligence in Court Submission
  • Family Practice Directive No. 8— Procedure for Applying Pursuant to the Family Orders and Agreements Enforcement Assistance Act

Yukon / Yukon

  • No entries for this issue

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

