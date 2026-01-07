Legislative Update Report No. 2025-24 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 12/12 to 12/24.

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, December 17, 2025:

Accessible Canada Act

Aeronautics Act

Canada Labour Code

Canadian International Trade Tribunal Act

Cannabis Act

Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Criminal Code

Financial Administration Act

Food and Drugs Act

Food and Drugs Act

Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Pest Control Products Act

Species at Risk Act

State Immunity Act

Canada Gazette, Part II, December 17, 2025 (Supplement):

Food and Drugs Act

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 13, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 20, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Food and Drugs Act

Food and Drugs Act

Patent Act

Tobacco and Vaping Products Act

Cannabis Act

Orders in Council / Décrets

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 13, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Budget Implementation Act, 2024, No. 1, SC 2024, c 17

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 13, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Species at Risk Act

Global Affairs Canada

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 20, 2025:

Radiocommunication Act

Canada Marine Act

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 13, 2025:

Special Import Measures Act

Canada Energy Regulator

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Canada Transportation Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 20, 2025:

Special Import Measures Act

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

CUSMA Secretariat

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 13, 2025:

Copyright Board

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, December 15, 2025:

Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act

Judgment Interest Act

New Home Buyer Protection Act

Prompt Payment and Construction Lien Act

Safety Codes Act

Orders in Council / Décrets

Alberta King's Printer

Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 (No. 2), SA 2024, c 16

Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 10

Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2), SA 2025, c 21

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

December 11, 2025

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 16, 2025:

Energy Resource Activities Act

Environmental Assessment Act

Mental Health Act

Pharmacy Operations and Drug Scheduling Act

Renewable Energy Projects (Streamlined Permitting) Act

Workers Compensation Act

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 23, 2025:

Financial Institutions Act

Amends BC Regs 328/90 — Insurance Licensing Exemptions Regulation 366/2007 — Insurer Exemption Regulation 149/97 — Insurance Commission Exemption Regulation 335/90 — Shared Premises Regulation 574/2004 — Prescribed Classes of Insurance for Insurance Licences Regulation

Securities Act

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 16, 2025:

Housing and Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SBC 2025, c 26

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 23, 2025:

Financial Institutions Amendment Act, 2019, SBC 2019, c 39

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Health Services Insurance Act

The Oil and Gas Act

The Oil and Gas Production Tax Act

The Provincial Offences Act

The Retail Sales Tax Act

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, December 17, 2025:

WorkSafe NB

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Public Inquiries Act, 2006

NLR 110/25 Inquiry Respecting the Memorandum of Understanding for a New Long-Term Energy Purchase and Development Initiative Between Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro and Hydro-Québec Order

Health Professions Act

NLR 111/25 Medical Laboratory Technologists Regulations (Amendment)

Judgment Interest Act

NLR 112/25 Judgment Interest Order, 2026

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, December 12, 2025:

Energy and Regulatory Boards Act

NS Reg 260/2025 Costs Rules — replacement

Gaming Control Act

NS Reg 261/2025 Atlantic Lottery Regulations — amendment NS Reg 262/2025 Video Lottery Regulations — amendment NS Reg 263/2025 Casino Regulations — amendment NS Reg 264/2025 Lottery Commissions Regulations — repeal

Labour Standards Code

NS Reg 266/2025 Minimum Wage Order (General) — amendment NS Reg 267/2025 Minimum Wage Order (Construction and Property Maintenance) — amendment NS Reg 268/2025 Minimum Wage Order (Logging and Forest Operations) — amendment

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 259/2025 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Notices / Avis

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part I, December 24, 2025:

Nova Scotia Civil Procedure Rules

Nova Scotia Civil Procedure Rules Amendment to Civil Procedure Rule 60A December 12, 2025

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Administration of Justice Act

O Reg 394/25 Small Claims Court — Fees and Allowances, amending O Reg 332/16 O Reg 395/25 Superior Court of Justice and Court of Appeal — Fees, amending O Reg 293/92 O Reg 396/25 Superior Court of Justice — Family Court — Fees, amending O Reg 417/95 O Reg 397/25 Fee Waiver, amending O Reg 2/05

Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology Act, 1991

O Reg 317/25 Exemption — Restricted Titles

Chiropody Act, 1991

O Reg 318/25 Exemption — Restricted Titles

Commissioners for Taking Affidavits Act

O Reg 337/25 Fees, amending Reg 76 of RRO 1990

Commitment to the Future of Medicare Act, 2004

O Reg 348/25 General, amending O Reg 288/04

Construction Act

O Reg 304/25 Forms, amending O Reg 303/18 O Reg 384/25 Transitional Matters

Dental Hygiene Act, 1991

O Reg 319/25 Exemption — Restricted Titles

Dental Technology Act, 1991

O Reg 321/25 Exemption — Restricted Titles

Dentistry Act, 1991

O Reg 322/25 Exemption — Restricted Titles

Denturism Act, 1991

O Reg 323/25 Exemption — Restricted Titles

Development Charges Act, 1997

O Reg 339/25 General, amending O Reg 82/98

Dietetics Act, 1991

O Reg 320/25 Exemption — Restricted Titles

Drug and Pharmacies Regulation Act

O Reg 344/25 General, amending O Reg 264/16

Environmental Protection Act

O Reg 349/25 Cleaner Transportation Fuels: Renewable Content Requirements for Gasoline and Diesel Fuels, amending O Reg 663/20

Execution Act

O Reg 393/25 Exemptions, amending O Reg 657/05

Financial Administration Act

O Reg 392/25 Section 28 Exemptions — Building Ontario Fund

Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021

O Reg 353/25 General, amending O Reg 246/22

Geologic Carbon Storage Act, 2025

O Reg 311/25 General Matters under the Authority of the Lieutenant Governor in Council

Healing Arts Radiation Protection Act

O Reg 352/25 X-Ray Safety Code, amending Reg 543 of RRO 1990

Health Insurance Act

O Reg 350/25 Health Fraud, amending O Reg 173/98 O Reg 351/25 General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990 O Reg 357/25 General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990 O Reg 358/25 General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990

Health Protection and Promotion Act

O Reg 347/25 Reports, amending Reg 569 of RRO 1990

Insurance Act

O Reg 369/25 Variable Insurance Contracts, issued before July 1, 1997, with Insurers no Longer Issuing them, revoking Regulation 677 of RRO 1990 O Reg 370/25 Variable Insurance Contracts, amending O Reg 132/97 O Reg 371/25 Administrative Penalties, amending O Reg 408/12 O Reg 399/25 Public Sector Reciprocal Insurance Exchanges

Integrated Community Health Services Centres Act, 2023

O Reg 346/25 General, amending O Reg 215/23

Investment Management Corporation of Ontario Act, 2015

O Reg 354/25 General, amending O Reg 212/17

Laboratory and Specimen Collection Centre Licensing Act

O Reg 355/25 General, amending O Reg 45/22 O Reg 356/25 General, amending O Reg 45/22

Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019

O Reg 359/25 Licensing, amending O Reg 746/21

Medical Laboratory Technology Act, 1991

O Reg 335/25 Exemption — Restricted Titles, amending O Reg 198/23

Medical Radiation and Imaging Technology Act, 2017

O Reg 324/25 Exemption — Restricted Titles

Medicine Act, 1991

O Reg 326/25 Exemption — Restricted Titles, amending O Reg 197/23

Midwifery Act, 1991

O Reg 325/25 Exemption — Restricted Titles

Municipal Act, 2001

O Reg 389/25 Appointment under Section 218.3 of the Act, amending O Reg 564/24

Notaries Act

O Reg 338/25 Fees, amending Reg 831 of RRO 1990

Nursing Act, 1991

O Reg 334/25 Exemption — Restricted Titles, amending O Reg 196/23

Occupational Health and Safety Act

O Reg 360/25 Reimbursement for Defibrillators O Reg 364/25 Health and Safety Management Systems and Procurement O Reg 365/25 Administrative Penalties

Occupational Therapy Act, 1991

O Reg 327/25 Exemption — Restricted Titles

Oil, Gas and Salt Resources Act

O Reg 312/25 Exploration, Drilling and Production, amending O Reg 245/97

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

O Reg 315/25 Payments under Section 78.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 53/05

Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act

O Reg 388/25 Administration of the Plan, amending Reg 892 of RRO 1990

Ontario Rebate for Electricity Consumers Act, 2016

O Reg 316/25 General, amending O Reg 363/16

Opticianry Act, 1991

O Reg 328/25 Exemption — Restricted Titles

Optometry Act, 1991

O Reg 329/25 Exemption — Restricted Titles

Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004

O Reg 314/25 General, amending O Reg 329/04

Pharmacy Act, 1991

O Reg 330/25 Exemption — Restricted Titles

Psychology and Applied Behaviour Analysis Act, 2021

O Reg 333/25 Exemption — Restricted Titles

Physiotherapy Act, 1991

O Reg 331/25 Exemption — Restricted Titles

Professional Geoscientists Act, 2000

O Reg 391/25 Registration, amending O Reg 324/16

Provincial Offences Act

O Reg 307/25 Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990 O Reg 308/25 Forms, amending O Reg 108/11 O Reg 387/25 Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990

Public Hospitals Act

O Reg 345/25 Hospital Management, amending Reg 965 of RRO 1990

Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991

O Reg 340/25 Use of Doctor Title, amending O Reg 201/23 O Reg 341/25 Colleges Prescribed pursuant to Clause 43(1) (H.0.3) O Reg 342/25 Controlled Acts, amending O Reg 107/96 O Reg 343/25 Hearing Aids, Dental Devices Etc.

Regulatory Modernization Act, 2007

O Reg 362/25 Designations, amending O Reg 75/08

Respiratory Therapy Act, 1991

O Reg 336/25 Exemption — Restricted Titles, amending O Reg 199/23

Retirement Homes Act, 2010

O Reg 374/25 General, amending O Reg 166/11

Special Economic Zones Act, 2025

O Reg 373/25 Criteria for Designations

Surveyors Act

O Reg 309/25 General, amending Reg 1026 of RRO 1990 O Reg 310/25 Performance Standards for the Practice of Professional Land Surveying, amending O Reg 216/10

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Construction Act

Employment Standards Act, 2000

Labour Relations Act, 1995

December 18, 2025

Protecting Workers from the Underground Economy in the Construction Industry Consultation — Comments by February 2, 2026

Coroners Act

December 17, 2025

Amending the Coroners Act to Enable Annual Reviews of Non-natural Deaths in Correctional Institutions — Comments by January 19, 2026

Education Act, 1990

December 18, 2025

Proposal for regulations under the Education Act, related to school boards and local police services — Comments by February 2, 2026

Ontario Free Trade and Mobility Act, 2025

December 15, 2025

Proposed Approach to Implementing Mutual Recognition under the Ontario Free Trade and Mobility Act, 2025 — Comments by January 28, 2026

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, December 20, 2025:

Public Guardian and Trustee

Certificate of the Public Guardian and Trustee (pursuant to s. 13.1 of the Public Guardian and Trustee Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. P.51, as amended)

Ontario Securities Commission

Amendments to Multilateral Instrument 13-102 System Fees

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

No entries for this issue

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 15 Loi modifiant le Code des professions et d'autres dispositions principalement afin d'alléger les processus réglementaires du système professionnel et d'élargir certaines pratiques professionnelles dans le domaine de la santé et des services sociaux 16 Loi reportant l'entrée en vigueur de certaines dispositions de la Loi visant principalement à instaurer la responsabilité collective quant à l'amélioration de l'accès aux services médicaux et à assurer la continuité de la prestation de ces services

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 15 An Act to amend the Professional Code and other provisions mainly to streamline the regulatory processes of the professional system and broaden certain professional practices in the field of health and social services 16 An Act to postpone the coming into force of certain provisions of the Act mainly to establish collective responsibility with respect to improvement of access to medical services and to ensure continuity of provision of those services

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 décembre 2025:

Loi sur les régimes volontaires d'épargne-retraite

Décret 1448-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les régimes volontaires d'épargne-retraite

Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite

Décret 1449-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite

Loi sur la protection du consommateur

Décret 1459-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur la protection du consommateur

Code des professions

Décret 1470-2025 Code de déontologie des physiothérapeutes et des technologues en physiothérapie

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 17, 2025:

Voluntary Retirement Savings Plans Act

OC 1448-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting voluntary retirement savings plans

Supplemental Pension Plans Act

OC 1449-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting supplemental pension plans

Consumer Protection Act

OC 1459-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Consumer Protection Act

Professional Code

OC 1470-2025 Code of ethics of physical therapists and physiotherapy technologists

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 décembre 2025:

Loi sur l'assurance maladie

Loi sur l'assurance médicaments

Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur l'assurance maladie et le Règlement sur le régime général d'assurance médicaments

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 24 décembre 2025:

Code des professions

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le rapport annuel d'un ordre professionnel

Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des administrateurs agréés

Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des sages-femmes

Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des technologues professionnels

Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des psychologues

Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des sexologues

Loi sur la Régie de l'énergie

Règlement d'application de l'article 76 de la Loi sur la Régie de l'énergie concernant l'autorisation pour distribuer l'électricité

Code de procédure civile

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la médiation et l'arbitrage des demandes relatives à des petites créances

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 17, 2025:

Health Insurance Act

An Act respecting prescription drug insurance

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Health Insurance Act and Regulation respecting the basic prescription drug insurance plan

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 24, 2025:

Professional Code

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the annual reports of professional orders

Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of chartered administrators

Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of midwives

Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of professional technologists

Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of psychologists

Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of sexologists

Act respecting the Régie de l'énergie

Regulation under section 76 of the Act respecting the Régie de l'énergie concerning the authorization to distribute electric power

Code of Civil Procedure

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the mediation and arbitration of small claims

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 24 décembre 2025:

Code des professions

AM 2025-003 Montant de la contribution des membres des ordres professionnels pour l'année financière 2026-2027 de l'Office des professions du Québec — Arrêté numéro 2025-003 du ministre du Travail

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 24, 2025:

Professional Code

MO 2025-003 Amount of the contribution payable by the members of the professional orders for the 2026-2027 fiscal year of the Office des professions du Québec — Order 2025-003 of the Labor minister

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 décembre 2025:

Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 12 mars 2024 et modifiant d'autres dispositions, SQ 2024, c 39

Que soit fixée au 1er janvier 2026 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions du chapitre II, comprenant les articles 14 à 62. (Décret 1447-2025)

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 24 décembre 2025:

Loi modifiant diverses dispositions principalement aux fins d'allègement du fardeau réglementaire et administratif, SQ 2023, c 24

Que soit fixée au 8 janvier 2026 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 170 et 171 de la Loi. (Décret 1569-2025)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 17, 2025:

Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 12 March 2024 and amending other provisions (2024, chapter 39), SQ 2024, c 39

The provisions of Chapter II, comprising sections 14 to 62, in force January 1, 2026. (OC 1447-2025)

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 24, 2025:

Act to amend various provisions for the main purpose of reducing regulatory and administrative burden, SQ 2023, c 24

Sections 170 and 171 in force January 8, 2026. (OC 1569-2025)

Sanctions

12 décembre 2025

Loi nº 6, Loi donnant suite à des mesures fiscales annoncées à l'occasion du discours sur le budget du 25 mars 2025 et à certaines autres mesures — Chapitre nº 35

Loi nº 14, Loi visant à renforcer l'intégrité du vote dans le cadre des campagnes à la direction d'un parti politique et des courses à l'investiture — Chapitre nº 36

Loi nº 16, Loi reportant l'entrée en vigueur de certaines dispositions de la Loi visant principalement à instaurer la responsabilité collective quant à l'amélioration de l'accès aux services médicaux et à assurer la continuité de la prestation de ces services — Chapitre nº 39

Loi nº 108, Loi modifiant la Loi sur la Société de développement des entreprises culturelles afin de moderniser son offre de services financiers et de reconnaître le domaine de la créativité numérique — Chapitre nº 37

Loi nº 109, Loi affirmant la souveraineté culturelle du Québec et édictant la Loi sur la découvrabilité des contenus culturels francophones dans l'environnement numérique — Chapitre nº 38

Assents

December 12, 2025

Bill 6, An Act to give effect to fiscal measures announced in the Budget Speech delivered on 25 March 2025 and to certain other measures — Chapter No. 35

Bill 14, An Act to strengthen the integrity of voting in political parties' leadership campaigns and nomination contests — Chapter No. 36

Bill 16, An Act to postpone the coming into force of certain provisions of the Act mainly to establish collective responsibility with respect to improvement of access to medical services and to ensure continuity of provision of those services — Chapter No. 39

Bill 108, An Act to amend the Act respecting the Société de développement des entreprises culturelles to modernize the Société's financial service offer and to recognize the digital creativity industry — Chapter No. 37

Bill 109, An Act to affirm the cultural sovereignty of Québec and to enact the Act respecting the discoverability of French-language cultural content in the digital environment — Chapter No. 38

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, December 12, 2025:

The Pest Control Products (Saskatchewan) Act

Sask Reg 99/2025 The Pest Control Products Amendment Regulations, 2025

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Investment Tax Credit Act, SS 2025, c 19

Act in force December 19, 2025. (OC 531/2025)

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, December 12, 2025:

The Medical Profession Act, 1981

Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, December 19, 2025:

The Pharmacy and Pharmacy Disciplines Act

Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals — Regulatory Bylaws Amendments

The Registered Nurses Act, 1988

College of Registered Nurses of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaws Amendments

Yukon / Yukon

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, December 15, 2025:

Placer Mining Act

Quartz Mining Act