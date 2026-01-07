Legislative Update Report No. 2025-24 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 12/12 to 12/24.
In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, December 17, 2025:
Accessible Canada Act
|SOR/2025-255
|Regulations Amending the Accessible Canada Regulations
Aeronautics Act
|SOR/2025-241
|Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Regulations (Personnel Licensing and Training)
Canada Labour Code
|SOR/2025-240
|Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code (Leave Related to Pregnancy Loss, Bereavement Leave and Leave for Placement of Child)
Canadian International Trade Tribunal Act
|SOR/2025-247
|Regulations Amending the Canadian International Trade Tribunal Procurement Inquiry Regulations
Cannabis Act
|SOR/2025-244
|Regulations Amending the Cannabis Regulations (Harmonization with Certain Provisions of the Controlled Substances Regulations)
Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
|SOR/2025-261
|Order Amending Schedule IX to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
|SOR/2025-243
|Order Amending Schedules I, III, IV and VI to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
|SOR/2025-242
|Controlled Substances Regulations
|SOR/2025-260
|Regulations Amending the Precursor Control Regulations (Increased Regulatory Oversight)
Criminal Code
|SI/2025-111
|Order Accepting the Recommendation of the Minister Regarding the List of Entities
|SOR/2025-250
|Regulations Amending the Regulations Establishing a List of Entities
|SOR/2025-263
|Regulations Amending the Regulations Establishing a List of Entities
Financial Administration Act
|SOR/2025-245
|Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Financial Administration Act (Controlled Substances)
Food and Drugs Act
|SOR/2025-264
|Order Repealing the Order Establishing Supplementary Rules Respecting the Sale of Natural Health Products Containing Ephedrine or Pseudoephedrine
Food and Drugs Act
Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
|SOR/2025-246
|Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Food and Drugs Act and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Controlled Substances)
Pest Control Products Act
|SOR/2025-262
|Regulations Amending the Pest Control Products Regulations (Class I Medical Devices treated with Antimicrobial Preservatives)
Species at Risk Act
|SI/2025-110
|List of Wildlife Species at Risk (Decision Not to Add Certain Species) Order (American Eel)
|SI/2025-109
|Order Acknowledging Receipt of the Assessment Done Under Subsection 23(1) of the Species at Risk Act (American Eel)
State Immunity Act
|SOR/2025-251
|Order Amending the Order Establishing a List of Foreign State Supporters of Terrorism
Canada Gazette, Part II, December 17, 2025 (Supplement):
Food and Drugs Act
|SOR/2025-248
|Exemption Order in Respect of Foods for a Special Dietary Purpose
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 13, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Regulations Amending the Sulphur in Gasoline Regulations
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 20, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Regulations Amending the Single-use Plastics Prohibition Regulations
Food and Drugs Act
- Clinical Trials Regulations
- Order Providing for Reliance on Decisions of, or Documents Produced by, Foreign Regulatory Authorities in Respect of Certain Drugs
Food and Drugs Act
Patent Act
Tobacco and Vaping Products Act
Cannabis Act
- Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Relating to Clinical Trials
Orders in Council / Décrets
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 13, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order Approving the Interim Order Modifying the Operation of Certain Regulations Made Under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Budget Implementation Act, 2024, No. 1, SC 2024, c 17
- Division 4 of Part 4, which amends Student Loan Forgiveness and the Canada Student Financial Assistance Act, in force December 12, 2025 (PC 2025-0922)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 13, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Interim Order Modifying the Operation of Certain Regulations Made Under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order 2025-66-11-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
- Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality — Radiological Parameters
Species at Risk Act
- Description of Nuttall's Sheep Moth critical habitat in the Vaseux-Bighorn National Wildlife Area and Vaseux Lake Bird Sanctuary
Global Affairs Canada
- Consultations on a possible free trade agreement with Thailand
- Consulting Canadians on a potential Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with India
- Consulting Canadians on a potential free trade agreement with the United Arab Emirates
- Consulting Canadians on the resumption of free trade agreement negotiations with Mercosur (Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay) and negotiations for an accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership with Uruguay
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 20, 2025:
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-014-25 — Publication of SRSP-512, issue 2
Canada Marine Act
- Quebec Port Authority — Supplementary letters patent
- Sept-Îles Port Authority — Supplementary letters patent
- Vancouver Fraser Port Authority — Supplementary letters patent
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 13, 2025:
Special Import Measures Act
- Certain carbon and alloy steel wire — Decision
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — NorthPoint Energy Solutions Inc.
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2025-010
- Expiry review RR-2025-006 — Notice of expiry review of order — Oil country tubular goods
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
Canada Transportation Act
- Regulated interim interswitching rates for 2026
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 20, 2025:
Special Import Measures Act
- Steel strapping — Decisions
- Thermal paper rolls — Decisions
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals Notice No. HA-2025-011
- File PR-2025-056 — Notice of inquiry Accommodation services
- Interim review RD-2025-001 — Notice of commencement of interim review Photovoltaic modules and laminates
- Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-006 — Notice of determination Thermoformed molded fibre tableware
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
CUSMA Secretariat
- Notices of Completion of Panel Review
- Certain softwood lumber products from Canada [USA-CDA-2020-10.12-02]
- Certain softwood lumber products from Canada [USA-CDA-2021-10.12-04]
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 13, 2025:
Copyright Board
- SOCAN Tariff 5.A – Exhibitions and Fairs (2025-2027)
- SOCAN Tariff 5.B – Concerts at Exhibitions and Fairs (2022-2027)
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, December 15, 2025:
Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act
|Alta Reg 264/2025
|Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Amendment Regulation
Judgment Interest Act
|Alta Reg 261/2025
|Judgment Interest Amendment Regulation
New Home Buyer Protection Act
|Alta Reg 251/2025
|New Home Buyer Protection (General) Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 253/2025
|New Home Buyer Protection (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation
Prompt Payment and Construction Lien Act
|Alta Reg 265/2025
|Prompt Payment and Adjudication Amendment Regulation
Safety Codes Act
|Alta Reg 252/2025
|Administrative Penalties Amendment Regulation
Orders in Council / Décrets
Alberta King's Printer
Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 (No. 2), SA 2024, c 16
- Section 18(17), which amends the Provincial Health Agencies Act, in force December 18, 2025 (OIC 397/2025)
Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 10
- Sections 1(2)(a), 2(2)(a)(iii), 4(5)(a), 9, 11, 12(2)(a)(i) and (b), 14, 15, 19(1) and (2)(a), 20, 23(2)(a)(i), (3)(a), (b), (c)(i) and (iii), 24(3)(a), (c) and (d), 25(2)(a) and (b)(i), 26, 27(4), (12), (13), (14)(a) and (15)(a), 30(2) to (4), (6) to (8), (9)(a) to (c) and (10), 32(1), (3) to (5), 33(3), 34(1) and (2)(a), 35(1), (2)(a) and (c), 36, 37(2)(a) and (b), (3)(a), (4), (6) and (8), 38(1) and (2)(a), 39(3)(a), (4)(a), (5) and (7), 41(1) and (2)(a), 42, 43(2), 44, 45(2)(a), (c) and (e), (3)(a)(i)(B), (9)(a) and (b)(ii), (10), (11)(a)(i) and (c), (12)(a) and (d), (15), (23)(a)(i) and (b), (30), (31), (36)(a)(ii) and (b), (37), (39)(a), (40)(a)(i) and (iv) and (b)(i), (42)(a)(xiv)(A) and (D) to (L) and (xiv.1) and (b) and (43)(n)(i), 47(2)(e) and (16), 48(2)(a), (b)(i) and (c), 56(2), (3) and (5) and 58 of the Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 in force December 18, 2025 (OIC 398/2025)
Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2), SA 2025, c 21
- Sections 1(1), (2), (3)(a), (b), (d), (h) and (i), (4), (6), (7), (8)(a), (9), (13)(a) and (c), (14), (16)(a) and (c), (17)(a) and (c), (21)(a) and (c), (22)(a)(i), (iii), (iv) and (vii), (23)(c) and (f)(iii), 26(a)(i) and (b), (29) to (32), (33)(b)(i), (35) to (41), (43), (44)(a), (45) and (46), to the extent that it enacts Parts 2 and 4 of the Alberta Health Care Insurance Act, 2 to 4, 6, 8(1), (2)(b) and (c), (4) and (7), 11 to 15 and 18 in force December 18, 2025 (OIC 399/2025)
- Sections 1(18), (20), (22)(a)(vi) and (b), (23)(a), (b), (d), (e), (f)(i) and (ii), and (g) to (j), (24), (27), (28), (33)(a) and (b)(ii), (34), (42) and (44)(b) to (d) in force January 5, 2026 (OIC 399/2025)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
December 11, 2025
- Bill 11, Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2) — Chapter No. 21
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 16, 2025:
Energy Resource Activities Act
|BC Reg 237/2025
|Amends BC Reg 200/2010 — Environmental Protection and Management Regulation
Environmental Assessment Act
|BC Reg 237/2025
|Amends BC Reg 243/2019 — Reviewable Projects Regulation
Mental Health Act
|BC Reg 234/2025
|Amends BC Reg 233/99 — Mental Health Regulation
Pharmacy Operations and Drug Scheduling Act
|BC Reg 238/2025
|Amends BC Reg 9/98 — Drug Schedules Regulation
Renewable Energy Projects (Streamlined Permitting) Act
|BC Reg 237/2025
|Amends BC Reg 93/2025 — Renewable Energy Projects (Streamlined Permitting) Regulation
Workers Compensation Act
|BC Reg 229/2025
|Amends BC Reg 296/97 — Occupational Health and Safety Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 23, 2025:
Financial Institutions Act
|BC Reg 245/2025
|Enacts Restricted Insurance Agent Licence Regulation
|BC Reg 246/2025
|
Amends BC Regs
|BC Reg 247/2025
|Amends BC Reg 569/2004 — Insurance Council Regulation
Securities Act
|BC Reg 249/2025
|Amends BC Reg 226A/2009 — National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 16, 2025:
Housing and Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SBC 2025, c 26
- Various provisions in force December 15, 2025. (BC Reg 233/2025)
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 23, 2025:
Financial Institutions Amendment Act, 2019, SBC 2019, c 39
- Sections 30 and 31 in force January 1, 2027. (BC Reg 245/2025)
- Section 60 in force December 18, 2025. (BC Reg 247/2025)
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Health Services Insurance Act
|Man Reg 137/2025
|Personal Care Home Licensing Regulation, amendment
The Oil and Gas Act
|Man Reg 117/2025
|Crown Royalty and Incentives Regulation, amendment
The Oil and Gas Production Tax Act
|Man Reg 118/2025
|Oil and Gas Production Tax Regulation, amendment
The Provincial Offences Act
|Man Reg 124/2025
|Preset Fines and Offence Descriptions Regulation, amendment
The Retail Sales Tax Act
|Man Reg 119/2025
|Retail Sales Tax Regulation, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, December 17, 2025:
WorkSafe NB
- 2026 Industry Assessment Rates
- NAICS : North American Industry Classification System
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Public Inquiries Act, 2006
|NLR 110/25
|Inquiry Respecting the Memorandum of Understanding for a New Long-Term Energy Purchase and Development Initiative Between Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro and Hydro-Québec Order
Health Professions Act
|NLR 111/25
|Medical Laboratory Technologists Regulations (Amendment)
Judgment Interest Act
|NLR 112/25
|Judgment Interest Order, 2026
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
- No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, December 12, 2025:
Energy and Regulatory Boards Act
|NS Reg 260/2025
|Costs Rules — replacement
Gaming Control Act
|NS Reg 261/2025
|Atlantic Lottery Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 262/2025
|Video Lottery Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 263/2025
|Casino Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 264/2025
|Lottery Commissions Regulations — repeal
Labour Standards Code
|NS Reg 266/2025
|Minimum Wage Order (General) — amendment
|NS Reg 267/2025
|Minimum Wage Order (Construction and Property Maintenance) — amendment
|NS Reg 268/2025
|Minimum Wage Order (Logging and Forest Operations) — amendment
Summary Proceedings Act
|NS Reg 259/2025
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Notices / Avis
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part I, December 24, 2025:
Nova Scotia Civil Procedure Rules
- Nova Scotia Civil Procedure Rules Amendment to Civil Procedure Rule 60A December 12, 2025
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Administration of Justice Act
|O Reg 394/25
|Small Claims Court — Fees and Allowances, amending O Reg 332/16
|O Reg 395/25
|Superior Court of Justice and Court of Appeal — Fees, amending O Reg 293/92
|O Reg 396/25
|Superior Court of Justice — Family Court — Fees, amending O Reg 417/95
|O Reg 397/25
|Fee Waiver, amending O Reg 2/05
Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology Act, 1991
|O Reg 317/25
|Exemption — Restricted Titles
Chiropody Act, 1991
|O Reg 318/25
|Exemption — Restricted Titles
Commissioners for Taking Affidavits Act
|O Reg 337/25
|Fees, amending Reg 76 of RRO 1990
Commitment to the Future of Medicare Act, 2004
|O Reg 348/25
|General, amending O Reg 288/04
Construction Act
|O Reg 304/25
|Forms, amending O Reg 303/18
|O Reg 384/25
|Transitional Matters
Dental Hygiene Act, 1991
|O Reg 319/25
|Exemption — Restricted Titles
Dental Technology Act, 1991
|O Reg 321/25
|Exemption — Restricted Titles
Dentistry Act, 1991
|O Reg 322/25
|Exemption — Restricted Titles
Denturism Act, 1991
|O Reg 323/25
|Exemption — Restricted Titles
Development Charges Act, 1997
|O Reg 339/25
|General, amending O Reg 82/98
Dietetics Act, 1991
|O Reg 320/25
|Exemption — Restricted Titles
Drug and Pharmacies Regulation Act
|O Reg 344/25
|General, amending O Reg 264/16
Environmental Protection Act
|O Reg 349/25
|Cleaner Transportation Fuels: Renewable Content Requirements for Gasoline and Diesel Fuels, amending O Reg 663/20
Execution Act
|O Reg 393/25
|Exemptions, amending O Reg 657/05
Financial Administration Act
|O Reg 392/25
|Section 28 Exemptions — Building Ontario Fund
Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021
|O Reg 353/25
|General, amending O Reg 246/22
Geologic Carbon Storage Act, 2025
|O Reg 311/25
|General Matters under the Authority of the Lieutenant Governor in Council
Healing Arts Radiation Protection Act
|O Reg 352/25
|X-Ray Safety Code, amending Reg 543 of RRO 1990
Health Insurance Act
|O Reg 350/25
|Health Fraud, amending O Reg 173/98
|O Reg 351/25
|General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 357/25
|General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 358/25
|General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990
Health Protection and Promotion Act
|O Reg 347/25
|Reports, amending Reg 569 of RRO 1990
Insurance Act
|O Reg 369/25
|Variable Insurance Contracts, issued before July 1, 1997, with Insurers no Longer Issuing them, revoking Regulation 677 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 370/25
|Variable Insurance Contracts, amending O Reg 132/97
|O Reg 371/25
|Administrative Penalties, amending O Reg 408/12
|O Reg 399/25
|Public Sector Reciprocal Insurance Exchanges
Integrated Community Health Services Centres Act, 2023
|O Reg 346/25
|General, amending O Reg 215/23
Investment Management Corporation of Ontario Act, 2015
|O Reg 354/25
|General, amending O Reg 212/17
Laboratory and Specimen Collection Centre Licensing Act
|O Reg 355/25
|General, amending O Reg 45/22
|O Reg 356/25
|General, amending O Reg 45/22
Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019
|O Reg 359/25
|Licensing, amending O Reg 746/21
Medical Laboratory Technology Act, 1991
|O Reg 335/25
|Exemption — Restricted Titles, amending O Reg 198/23
Medical Radiation and Imaging Technology Act, 2017
|O Reg 324/25
|Exemption — Restricted Titles
Medicine Act, 1991
|O Reg 326/25
|Exemption — Restricted Titles, amending O Reg 197/23
Midwifery Act, 1991
|O Reg 325/25
|Exemption — Restricted Titles
Municipal Act, 2001
|O Reg 389/25
|Appointment under Section 218.3 of the Act, amending O Reg 564/24
Notaries Act
|O Reg 338/25
|Fees, amending Reg 831 of RRO 1990
Nursing Act, 1991
|O Reg 334/25
|Exemption — Restricted Titles, amending O Reg 196/23
Occupational Health and Safety Act
|O Reg 360/25
|Reimbursement for Defibrillators
|O Reg 364/25
|Health and Safety Management Systems and Procurement
|O Reg 365/25
|Administrative Penalties
Occupational Therapy Act, 1991
|O Reg 327/25
|Exemption — Restricted Titles
Oil, Gas and Salt Resources Act
|O Reg 312/25
|Exploration, Drilling and Production, amending O Reg 245/97
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
|O Reg 315/25
|Payments under Section 78.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 53/05
Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act
|O Reg 388/25
|Administration of the Plan, amending Reg 892 of RRO 1990
Ontario Rebate for Electricity Consumers Act, 2016
|O Reg 316/25
|General, amending O Reg 363/16
Opticianry Act, 1991
|O Reg 328/25
|Exemption — Restricted Titles
Optometry Act, 1991
|O Reg 329/25
|Exemption — Restricted Titles
Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004
|O Reg 314/25
|General, amending O Reg 329/04
Pharmacy Act, 1991
|O Reg 330/25
|Exemption — Restricted Titles
Psychology and Applied Behaviour Analysis Act, 2021
|O Reg 333/25
|Exemption — Restricted Titles
Physiotherapy Act, 1991
|O Reg 331/25
|Exemption — Restricted Titles
Professional Geoscientists Act, 2000
|O Reg 391/25
|Registration, amending O Reg 324/16
Provincial Offences Act
|O Reg 307/25
|Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 308/25
|Forms, amending O Reg 108/11
|O Reg 387/25
|Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990
Public Hospitals Act
|O Reg 345/25
|Hospital Management, amending Reg 965 of RRO 1990
Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991
|O Reg 340/25
|Use of Doctor Title, amending O Reg 201/23
|O Reg 341/25
|Colleges Prescribed pursuant to Clause 43(1) (H.0.3)
|O Reg 342/25
|Controlled Acts, amending O Reg 107/96
|O Reg 343/25
|Hearing Aids, Dental Devices Etc.
Regulatory Modernization Act, 2007
|O Reg 362/25
|Designations, amending O Reg 75/08
Respiratory Therapy Act, 1991
|O Reg 336/25
|Exemption — Restricted Titles, amending O Reg 199/23
Retirement Homes Act, 2010
|O Reg 374/25
|General, amending O Reg 166/11
Special Economic Zones Act, 2025
|O Reg 373/25
|Criteria for Designations
Surveyors Act
|O Reg 309/25
|General, amending Reg 1026 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 310/25
|Performance Standards for the Practice of Professional Land Surveying, amending O Reg 216/10
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Construction Act
Employment Standards Act, 2000
Labour Relations Act, 1995
December 18, 2025
Protecting Workers from the Underground Economy in the Construction Industry Consultation — Comments by February 2, 2026
Coroners Act
December 17, 2025
Amending the Coroners Act to Enable Annual Reviews of Non-natural Deaths in Correctional Institutions — Comments by January 19, 2026
Education Act, 1990
December 18, 2025
Proposal for regulations under the Education Act, related to school boards and local police services — Comments by February 2, 2026
Ontario Free Trade and Mobility Act, 2025
December 15, 2025
Proposed Approach to Implementing Mutual Recognition under the Ontario Free Trade and Mobility Act, 2025 — Comments by January 28, 2026
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, December 20, 2025:
Public Guardian and Trustee
- Certificate of the Public Guardian and Trustee (pursuant to s. 13.1 of the Public Guardian and Trustee Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. P.51, as amended)
Ontario Securities Commission
- Amendments to Multilateral Instrument 13-102 System Fees
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
- No entries for this issue
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|15
|Loi modifiant le Code des professions et d'autres dispositions principalement afin d'alléger les processus réglementaires du système professionnel et d'élargir certaines pratiques professionnelles dans le domaine de la santé et des services sociaux
|16
|Loi reportant l'entrée en vigueur de certaines dispositions de la Loi visant principalement à instaurer la responsabilité collective quant à l'amélioration de l'accès aux services médicaux et à assurer la continuité de la prestation de ces services
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|15
|An Act to amend the Professional Code and other provisions mainly to streamline the regulatory processes of the professional system and broaden certain professional practices in the field of health and social services
|16
|An Act to postpone the coming into force of certain provisions of the Act mainly to establish collective responsibility with respect to improvement of access to medical services and to ensure continuity of provision of those services
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 décembre 2025:
Loi sur les régimes volontaires d'épargne-retraite
|Décret 1448-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les régimes volontaires d'épargne-retraite
Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite
|Décret 1449-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite
Loi sur la protection du consommateur
|Décret 1459-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur la protection du consommateur
Code des professions
|Décret 1470-2025
|Code de déontologie des physiothérapeutes et des technologues en physiothérapie
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 17, 2025:
Voluntary Retirement Savings Plans Act
|OC 1448-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting voluntary retirement savings plans
Supplemental Pension Plans Act
|OC 1449-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting supplemental pension plans
Consumer Protection Act
|OC 1459-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Consumer Protection Act
Professional Code
|OC 1470-2025
|Code of ethics of physical therapists and physiotherapy technologists
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 décembre 2025:
Loi sur l'assurance maladie
Loi sur l'assurance médicaments
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur l'assurance maladie et le Règlement sur le régime général d'assurance médicaments
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 24 décembre 2025:
Code des professions
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le rapport annuel d'un ordre professionnel
- Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des administrateurs agréés
- Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des sages-femmes
- Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des technologues professionnels
- Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des psychologues
- Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des sexologues
Loi sur la Régie de l'énergie
- Règlement d'application de l'article 76 de la Loi sur la Régie de l'énergie concernant l'autorisation pour distribuer l'électricité
Code de procédure civile
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la médiation et l'arbitrage des demandes relatives à des petites créances
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 17, 2025:
Health Insurance Act
An Act respecting prescription drug insurance
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Health Insurance Act and Regulation respecting the basic prescription drug insurance plan
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 24, 2025:
Professional Code
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the annual reports of professional orders
- Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of chartered administrators
- Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of midwives
- Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of professional technologists
- Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of psychologists
- Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of sexologists
Act respecting the Régie de l'énergie
- Regulation under section 76 of the Act respecting the Régie de l'énergie concerning the authorization to distribute electric power
Code of Civil Procedure
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the mediation and arbitration of small claims
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 24 décembre 2025:
Code des professions
|AM 2025-003
|Montant de la contribution des membres des ordres professionnels pour l'année financière 2026-2027 de l'Office des professions du Québec — Arrêté numéro 2025-003 du ministre du Travail
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 24, 2025:
Professional Code
|MO 2025-003
|Amount of the contribution payable by the members of the professional orders for the 2026-2027 fiscal year of the Office des professions du Québec — Order 2025-003 of the Labor minister
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 décembre 2025:
Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 12 mars 2024 et modifiant d'autres dispositions, SQ 2024, c 39
- Que soit fixée au 1er janvier 2026 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions du chapitre II, comprenant les articles 14 à 62. (Décret 1447-2025)
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 24 décembre 2025:
Loi modifiant diverses dispositions principalement aux fins d'allègement du fardeau réglementaire et administratif, SQ 2023, c 24
- Que soit fixée au 8 janvier 2026 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 170 et 171 de la Loi. (Décret 1569-2025)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 17, 2025:
Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 12 March 2024 and amending other provisions (2024, chapter 39), SQ 2024, c 39
- The provisions of Chapter II, comprising sections 14 to 62, in force January 1, 2026. (OC 1447-2025)
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 24, 2025:
Act to amend various provisions for the main purpose of reducing regulatory and administrative burden, SQ 2023, c 24
- Sections 170 and 171 in force January 8, 2026. (OC 1569-2025)
Sanctions
12 décembre 2025
- Loi nº 6, Loi donnant suite à des mesures fiscales annoncées à l'occasion du discours sur le budget du 25 mars 2025 et à certaines autres mesures — Chapitre nº 35
- Loi nº 14, Loi visant à renforcer l'intégrité du vote dans le cadre des campagnes à la direction d'un parti politique et des courses à l'investiture — Chapitre nº 36
- Loi nº 16, Loi reportant l'entrée en vigueur de certaines dispositions de la Loi visant principalement à instaurer la responsabilité collective quant à l'amélioration de l'accès aux services médicaux et à assurer la continuité de la prestation de ces services — Chapitre nº 39
- Loi nº 108, Loi modifiant la Loi sur la Société de développement des entreprises culturelles afin de moderniser son offre de services financiers et de reconnaître le domaine de la créativité numérique — Chapitre nº 37
- Loi nº 109, Loi affirmant la souveraineté culturelle du Québec et édictant la Loi sur la découvrabilité des contenus culturels francophones dans l'environnement numérique — Chapitre nº 38
Assents
December 12, 2025
- Bill 6, An Act to give effect to fiscal measures announced in the Budget Speech delivered on 25 March 2025 and to certain other measures — Chapter No. 35
- Bill 14, An Act to strengthen the integrity of voting in political parties' leadership campaigns and nomination contests — Chapter No. 36
- Bill 16, An Act to postpone the coming into force of certain provisions of the Act mainly to establish collective responsibility with respect to improvement of access to medical services and to ensure continuity of provision of those services — Chapter No. 39
- Bill 108, An Act to amend the Act respecting the Société de développement des entreprises culturelles to modernize the Société's financial service offer and to recognize the digital creativity industry — Chapter No. 37
- Bill 109, An Act to affirm the cultural sovereignty of Québec and to enact the Act respecting the discoverability of French-language cultural content in the digital environment — Chapter No. 38
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, December 12, 2025:
The Pest Control Products (Saskatchewan) Act
|Sask Reg 99/2025
|The Pest Control Products Amendment Regulations, 2025
Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat
The Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Investment Tax Credit Act, SS 2025, c 19
- Act in force December 19, 2025. (OC 531/2025)
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, December 12, 2025:
The Medical Profession Act, 1981
- Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, December 19, 2025:
The Pharmacy and Pharmacy Disciplines Act
- Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals — Regulatory Bylaws Amendments
The Registered Nurses Act, 1988
- College of Registered Nurses of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaws Amendments
Yukon / Yukon
Regulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part II, December 15, 2025:
Placer Mining Act
Quartz Mining Act
|YOIC 2025/224
|Order in respect of Liard First Nation Settlement Land Selection Parcel R-137B