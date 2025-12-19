Legislative Update Report No. 2025-23 Le Bulletin d'actualités législatives

- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-16
|Protecting Victims Act
|C-18
|Canada—Indonesia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement Implementation Act
|C-225
|An Act to amend the Criminal Code
|C-234
|Living Donor Recognition Medal Act
|C-241
|National Strategy on Flood and Drought Forecasting Act
Senate / Sénat
|Referenced on first reading only
|S-204
|National Framework on Heart Failure Act
|S-242
|Georgina's Law
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, December 3, 2025:
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
|SOR/2025-233
|Regulations Amending and Repealing Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Shipping Act, 2001 (Environmental Response)
Federal Courts Act
Citizenship Act
Immigration and Refugee Protection Act
|SOR/2025-232
|Rules Amending the Federal Courts Rules and the Federal Courts Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection Rules
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2025-229
|Regulations Amending the Multi-Sector Air Pollutants Regulations
Old Age Security Act
|SOR/2025-231
|Regulations Amending the Old Age Security Regulations
Canada Pension Plan
|SOR/2025-230
|Regulations Amending the Regulations Amending the Canada Pension Plan Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 29, 2025:
Customs Act
- Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Customs Act (Transit Between International Flights)
Immigration and Refugee Protection Act
- Regulations Amending the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations (Transit Between International Flights)
Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act
Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act
- Regulations Amending the Bankruptcy and Insolvency General Rules and the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Regulations
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Tougher Penalties for Child Predators Act, SC 2015, c 23
- Section 32, which amends the National Defence Act, in force November 28, 2025 (PC 2025-0845)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 6, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice amending the Notice with respect to reporting of greenhouse gases (GHGs) for 2024 and 2025
- Publication of the approach and results of investigations for 6 604 substances specified on the Domestic Substances List
Department of Health Act
- Notice of annual increase of Health Canada's Drug Master Files and Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product fees
Financial Administration Act
- Notice of annual adjustment of fees for dealer's licences
Food and Drugs Act
- Notice of annual adjustment of the Fees in Respect of Drugs and Medical Devices Order
Patent Act
- Notice of annual increase of fee pursuant to the Certificate of Supplementary Protection Regulations
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-010-25 — Consultation on the Policy, Technical and Licensing Framework for the VHF Maritime Frequency Bands
- Notice No. SMSE-012-25 — Publication of BPR-10, issue 3
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 29, 2025:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — Nitor Energy Inc.
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- File PR-2025-014 — Notice of determination — Night vision equipment
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Regulatory policies
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 6, 2025:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to vary permit to export electricity to the United States — AlbertaEx G.P. Inc., on behalf of AlbertaEx, L.P.
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- File PR-2025-049 — Notice of inquiry — Water treatment services
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
Alberta / Alberta
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|14
|Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2025
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, November 29, 2025:
Mines and Minerals Act
|Alta Reg 244/2025
|Oil Sands Allowed Costs (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation
Orders in Council / Décrets
Alberta King's Printer
Mental Health Services Protection Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 12
- Section 12, which amends the Mental Health Services Protection Act, in force December 3, 2025(OIC 373/2025)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
November 26, 2025
- Bill 1, International Agreements Act — Chapter No. I-3.8
- Bill 3, Private Vocational Training Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 17
- Bill 4, Public Safety and Emergency Services Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2) — Chapter No. 18
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 2, 2025:
Court Rules Act
|BC Reg 207/2025
|Amends BC Reg 261/93 — Small Claims Rules
Gaming Control Act
|BC Reg 208/2025
|Repeals BC Regs
208/2002 — Gaming Control Regulation
61/2003 — Frequency and Time of Payments of Horse Racing Betting Fees Regulation
|BC Reg 209/2025
|Enacts Gaming Control Regulation
|BC Reg 211/2025
|Enacts Gaming Events Regulation
|BC Reg 212/2025
|Enacts Gaming Services and Gaming Work Regulation
|BC Reg 213/2025
|Enacts Horse Racing Regulation
|BC Reg 214/2025
|Enacts Lottery Corporation Training Program Regulation
|BC Reg 215/2025
|Enacts Lottery Scheme Marketing, Advertising and Promotion Regulation
|BC Reg 216/2025
|Enacts Problem Gambling Regulation
|BC Reg 217/2025
|Enacts Voluntary Self-Exclusion Regulation
|BC Reg 218/2025
|Enacts Prevention and Detection of Unlawful Activities Regulation
|BC Reg 219/2025
|Enacts Source of Funds Regulation
|BC Reg 220/2025
|Enacts Security and Surveillance Regulation
Workers Compensation Act
|BC Reg 206/2025
|Adjustment to dollar amounts referred to in Act resulting from
changes to Consumer Price Index (deemed amendments)
Repeals BC Reg 272/2024
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 9, 2025:
Liquor Control and Licensing Act
|BC Reg 226/2025
|Amends BC Reg 241/2016 — Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation
Railway Safety Act
|BC Reg 223/2025
|Amends BC Reg 210/2004 — Railway Safety Adopted Provisions Regulation
Utilities Commission Act
|BC Reg 227/2025
|Enacts Direction to the British Columbia Utilities Commission Respecting the North Coast Transmission Line Project
|BC Reg 228/2025
|Enacts North Coast Transmission Line Project Exemption Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 2, 2025:
Attorney General Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SBC 2025, c 16
- Section 21 in force January 19, 2026. (BC Reg 207/2025)
Gaming Control Act, SBC 2022, c 29
- Act in force April 13, 2026. (BC Reg 208/2025)
Royal Assents
November 27, 2025
- Bill 20, Construction Prompt Payment Act — Chapter No. 24
- Bill 21, Attorney General Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2025 — Chapter No. 25
- Bill 25, Housing and Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 26
- Bill 30, Employment Standards (Serious Illness or Injury Leave) Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 27
- Bill 31, Energy Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 23
December 3, 2025
- Bill 22, Statutes Act — Chapter No. 32
- Bill 23, Regulations Act — Chapter No. 33
- Bill 24, Vaping Product Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act — Chapter No. 29
- Bill 28, Business Practices and Consumer Protection Amendment Act (No. 2), 2025 — Chapter No. 31
- Bill 29, Child, Family and Community Service Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 30
- Bill 32, Mental Health Amendment Act (No. 2), 2025 — Chapter No. 28
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|6
|The Sign Languages Recognition Act
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Workplace Safety and Health Act
|Man Reg 108/2025
|Workplace Safety and Health Regulation, amendment
|Man Reg 109/2025
|Administrative Penalty Regulation, amendment
The Consumer Protection Act
|Man Reg 113/2025
|Payday Loans Regulation, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NB Reg 2025-48
|NB Reg 2006-41, amendment
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, December 10, 2025:
Financial Advisors and Financial Planners Title Protection Act, SNB 2023, c 3
- Act in force January 1, 2026.
An Act to Amend the Private Occupational Training Act, SNB 2024, c 21
- Sections 1 to 13, section 15, and sections 18 to 21 in force February 1, 2026.
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, December 10, 2025:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice of Adoption
- The adoption of amendments to Multilateral Instrument 13-102 System Fees (Amendments).
- The adoption of amendments to National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions (NI 44-102), Companion Policy 44-102CP to NI 44-102 and National Policy 11-202 Process for Prospectus Reviews in Multiple Jurisdictions (Amendments).
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, November 30, 2025:
Health and Social Services Professions Act
|NWT Reg 100-2025
|Dental Hygiene Profession Regulations
Hospital Insurance and Health and Social Services Administration Act
|NWT Reg 101-2025
|Hospital Insurance Regulations, amendment
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, November 28, 2025:
Regulated Health Professions Act
|NS Reg 252/2025
|Psychology Regulations
Workers' Compensation Act
|NS Reg 254/2025
|Workers' Compensation General Regulations — amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, November 28, 2025:
Regulated Health Professions Act, SNS 2023, c 15
- Sections 199 and clauses 201(c), 221(e) and 238(b) of Chapter 15 of the Acts of 2023 in force November 24, 2025. (NS Reg 251/2025)
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Aggregate Resources Act
|O Reg 276/25
|
General, amending O Reg 244/97
Assessment Act
|O Reg 296/25
|General, amending O Reg 282/98
City of Toronto Act, 2006
|O Reg 300/25
|Traditional Municipal Taxes, Limits and Collection, amending O Reg 121/07
Construction Act
|O Reg 264/25
|Adjudications under Part II.1 of the Act
|O Reg 265/25
|Procedures for Actions under Part VII, amending O Reg 302/18
|O Reg, 266/25
|General, amending O Reg 304/18
|O Reg 267/25
|Forms, amending O Reg 303/18
Courts of Justice Act
|O Reg 277/25
|Remuneration of Deputy Judges, amending O Reg 161/08
Dentistry Act, 1991
|O Reg 270/25
|General, amending O Reg 205/94
Land Transfer Tax Act
|O Reg 293/25
|Exemption(s) — for Certain Conveyances of Land in the City of St. Thomas, amending O Reg 4/24
Medicine Act, 1991
|O Reg 269/25
|Registration, amending O Reg 865/93
Municipal Act, 2001
|O Reg 299/25
|Payments in Lieu of Taxes, Distribution, amending O Reg 382/98
Nursing Act, 1991
|O Reg 271/25
|General, amending O Reg 275/94
Ontario Labour Mobility Act, 2009
|O Reg 286/25
|Administrative Penalties
|O Reg 287/25
|Publication and Reporting Requirements
Planning Act
|O Reg 301/25
|Approval Authority — Plans of Subdivision, amending O Reg 353/02
|O Reg 302/25
|Consent Granting Authority, amending O Reg 354/02
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Building Code Act, 1992
December 8, 2025
Proposed administrative changes to Ontario's Building Code related to the transfer of enforcement authority of on-site sewage systems, and a proposed technical clarification — Comments by January 22, 2026
Commodity Boards and Marketing Agencies Act
December 5, 2025
Extending the Turkey Marketing Levy and Increasing the Production Levy — Comments by January 19, 2026
Enhancing Digital Security and Trust Act, 2024
December 9, 2025
Cyber Security Regulation under the Enhancing Digital Security and Trust Act, 2024 — Comments by February 9, 2026
December 9, 2025
Digital Technology Affecting Individuals Under 18 Regulation under the Enhancing Digital Security and Trust Act, 2024 — Comments by February 9, 2026
Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990
December 5, 2025
Amending the Renewable Energy Approval regulation to remove certain project types from the process and streamline the review of Natural Heritage Assessments — Comments by January 19, 2026
December 5, 2025
Natural Resources Regulatory and Permit Reform Initiative: Updates to natural heritage technical guidance for renewable energy projects — Comments by January 19, 2026December 5, 2025
Streamlining environmental permissions for mineral exploration — Comments by February 3, 2026
Ministry of Energy and Mines
December 9, 2025
Class B Time-of-Use Pricing — Comments by January 23, 2026
Municipal Act, 2001
December 10, 2025
Minister's Regulation to implement the appointment of Regional Chairs — Comments by December 15, 2025
Municipal Act, 2001
City of Toronto Act, 2006
November 28, 2025
Limiting Municipal Stormwater Fees and Charges: Amending O Reg 584/06 of the Municipal Act, 2001 and O Reg 595/06 of the City of Toronto Act, 2006 — Comments by December 28, 2025
Ontario Water Resources Act, RSO 1990
Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990
December 5, 2025
Exempting low-risk activities from requiring environmental permissions — Comments by February 3, 2026
December 5, 2025
Streamlining environmental permissions for mineral exploration — Comments by February 3, 2026
Orders In Council
Build Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2021, SO 2021, c 40
- Schedule 13, subsections 6(1), 7(3), 14, 16, which amend the French Language Services Act, in force January 1, 2026 (OIC 1524/2025)
- Schedule 13, section 17, which amends the Housing Services Act, 2011, in force January 1, 2026 (OIC 1524/2025)
- Schedule 14, subsections 1(5), 2, which amend the Insurance Act, in force January 1, 2026 (OIC 1655/2025)
Building Ontario For You Act (Budget Measures), 2024, SO 2024, c 20
- Schedule 4, sections 1-26, 28-31, 32(1-5), which amend the Construction Act, in force January 1, 2026 (OIC 1523/2025)
Homeowner Protection Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 18
- Paragraph 1 of the Order in Council 1023/2025 is amended by striking out "January 1, 2026" and substituting "January 1, 2027" (OIC 1495/2025)
- Paragraph 2 of the Order in Council 1023/2025 is amended by striking out "January 1, 2026" and substituting "January 1, 2027" (OIC 1495/2025)
Less Red Tape, Stronger Economy Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 9
- The following provisions of the Act in force January 1, 2026:
- Schedule 30, sections 1-68, 70-117, 118(1)-(7), 118(8), except clause (e), 118(9)-(12), 119, being the Protecting Farmers from Non-Payment Act (Regulating Agricultural Product Dealers and Storage Operators), 2023 (OIC 1652/2025)
- Schedule 30, section 120, which repeals the Farm Products Payments Act (OIC 1652/2025)
- Schedule 30, section 121, which repeals the Grains Act (OIC 1652/2025)
- Schedule 30, section 122, which repeals the Livestock and Livestock Products Act (OIC 1652/2025)
More Convenient Care Act, 2025, SO 2025, c 7
- Schedule 6, sections 1-9, 10(1)-(3), 11-13, which amend the Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004, in force January 1, 2026 (OIC 1649/2025)
Protect Ontario Through Free Trade Within Canada Act, 2025, SO 2025, c 3
- Schedule 6, section 7, which amends the Ontario Labour Mobility Act, 2009, in force January 1, 2026 (OIC 1494/2025)
Protect Ontario Through Safer Streets and Stronger Communities Act, 2025, SO 2025, c 6
- Schedule 7, section 1, which amends the Highway Traffic Act, in force January 1, 2026 (OIC 1507/2025)
- Schedule 3, sections 1-3, which amend the Christopher's Law (Sex Offender Registry), 2000, in force April 1, 2026 (OIC1654/2025)
Resource Management and Safety Act, 2025, SO 2024, c 17
- Schedule 2, sections 1-57, 62-66, being the Geologic Carbon Storage Act, 2025, in force January 1, 2026 (OIC 1651/2025)
- Schedule 2, section 67, which amends the Oil, Gas and Salt Resources Act, in force January 1, 2026 (OIC 1651/2025)
- Schedule 4, sections 1-28, which amend the Surveyors Act, in force January 1, 2026 (OIC 1660/2025)
Safer Roads and Communities Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 21
- Sections 5-9, 10(1), (2), 11-15, 17(4), (5), 25, 26, 28, which amend the Highway Traffic Act, in force January 1, 2026 (OIC 1505/2025)
- Subsections 17(1), (2), which amend the Highway Traffic Act, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 1505/2025)
Safer Streets, Stronger Communities Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 27
- Schedule 8, section 2, which amends the Highway Traffic Act, in force January 1, 2026 (OIC 1506/2025)
- Schedule 3, sections 1, 2(1), (2), (5), 3-10, 12-14, which amend the Christopher's Law (Sex Offender Registry), 2000, in force April 1, 2026 (OIC1653/2025)
Strengthening and Improving Government Act, 2015, SO 2015, c 27
- Schedule 7, sections 5, 6, 7(2), 9, 10(2), (4), (5), 11, 27, which amend the Highway Traffic Act, in force December 31, 2025 (OIC 1666/2025)
Royal Assents
November 27, 2025
- Bill 30, Working for Workers Seven Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 13
- Bill 60, Fighting Delays, Building Faster Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 14
- Bill 68, Plan to Protect Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2025 (No. 2) — Chapter No. 15
December 3, 2025
- Bill 25, Emergency Management Modernization Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 16
- Bill 27, Resource Management and Safety Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 17
December 11, 2025
- Bill 26, Provincial Parks and Conservation Reserves Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 19
- Bill 31, Marriage Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 20
- Bill 40, Protect Ontario by Securing Affordable Energy for Generations Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 22
- Bill 45, Peel Transition Implementation Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 23
- Bill 46, Protect Ontario by Cutting Red Tape Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 24
- Bill 72, Buy Ontario Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 27
- Bill 76, Barrie — Oro—Medonte — Springwater Boundary Adjustment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 28
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, December 6, 2025:
Ontario Securities Commission
- Local Amendments to National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions
Ontario Energy Board
- Notice of Amendments to the Distribution System Code
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, November 29, 2025:
Adult Guardianship and Trusteeship Act
|EC2025-1079
|Adult Guardianship and Trusteeship Regulations
|EC2025-1080
|Capacity Assessment Regulations
Public Trustee Act
|EC2025-1085
|Public Trustee Act Fees Regulations (EC257/05), revocation
Public Guardian and Trustee Act
|EC2025-1085
|Public Guardian and Trustee Regulations
Proclamations / Proclamations
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, November 29, 2025:
Adult Guardianship and Trusteeship Act, SPEI 2023, c 11
- Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7, and Part 9, sections 70 to 73, sections 75 to 79, and sections 81 to 86 in force March 30, 2026.
Public Guardian and Trustee Act, SPEI 2023, c 35
- Act in force in force March 30, 2026.
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|5
|Loi visant à accélérer l'octroi des autorisations requises pour la réalisation des projets prioritaires et d'envergure nationale
|9
|Loi sur le renforcement de la laïcité au Québec
|10
|Loi protégeant les consommateurs contre les pratiques abusives de revente de billets et de renouvellement d'abonnements en ligne
|11
|Loi modifiant diverses dispositions principalement aux fins d'allègement du fardeau réglementaire et administratif
|12
|Loi instituant la prestation de services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance par les personnes reconnues à titre de responsables d'un service de garde éducatif en communauté
|13
|Loi visant à favoriser la sécurité et le sentiment de sécurité de la population et modifiant diverses dispositions
|14
|Loi visant à renforcer l'intégrité du vote dans le cadre des campagnes à la direction d'un parti politique et des courses à l'investiture
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|5
|An Act to accelerate the granting of the authorizations required to carry out priority national-scale projects
|9
|An Act respecting the reinforcement of laicity in Québec
|10
|An Act to protect consumers against abusive practices in ticket reselling and online subscription renewal
|11
|An Act to amend various provisions for the main purpose of reducing regulatory and administrative burden
|12
|An Act to establish the provision of educational childcare by recognized persons responsible for a community educational childcare service
|13
|An Act to promote the population's safety and sense of security and to amend various provisions
|14
|An Act to strengthen the integrity of voting in political parties' leadership campaigns and nomination contests
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 décembre 2025:
Loi sur les entreprises de services monétaires
|Décret 1392-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les droits et tarifs exigibles en vertu de la Loi sur les entreprises de services monétaires
Règlements modifiant divers règlements d'ordre fiscal:
Loi sur l'administration fiscale
|Décret 1393-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'administration fiscale
|Décret 1393-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les privilèges fiscaux consentis aux membres d'une mission diplomatique, d'un poste consulaire ou d'un bureau d'une division politique d'un État étranger, aux membres de leur famille et à ce bureau
Loi sur les impôts
|Décret 1393-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les impôts
Loi sur la Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec
|Décret 1393-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les cotisations au régime d'assurance maladie du Québec
Loi sur la taxe de vente du Québec
|Décret 1393-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la taxe de vente du Québec
Loi concernant la taxe sur les carburants
|Décret 1393-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi concernant la taxe sur les carburants
Loi sur la gouvernance du système de
santé et de services sociaux
Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux pour les Inuit et les Naskapis
|Décret 1398-2025
|Règlement sur le Comité national sur la prestation des services de santé et des services sociaux en langue anglaise
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 décembre 2025:
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
|Décret 1421-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant le système de plafonnement et d'échange de droits d'émission de gaz à effet de serre
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 3, 2025:
Money-Services Businesses Act
|OC 1392-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting fees and tariffs payable under the Money-Services Businesses Act
Regulations to amend various regulations of a fiscal nature:
Tax Administration Act
|OC 1393-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting fiscal administration
|OC 1393-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting fiscal privileges granted to members of a diplomatic mission, consular post or office of a political division of a foreign State, to the members of their families and to that office
Taxation Act
|OC 1393-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the Taxation Act
Act respecting the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec
|OC 1393-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting contributions to the Québec Health Insurance Plan
Act respecting the Québec sales tax
|OC 1393-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the Québec sales tax
Fuel Tax Act
|OC 1393-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Fuel Tax Act
Act respecting the governance of the health and
social services system
Act respecting health services and social services for the Inuit and Naskapi
|OC 1398-2025
|Regulation respecting the National Committee on the provision of health services and social services in the English language
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 10, 2025:
Environment Quality Act
|OC 1421-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting a cap-and-trade system for greenhouse gas emission allowances
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 décembre 2025:
Code des professions
- Règlement sur le comité de la formation des acupuncteurs
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
Loi modifiant diverses dispositions en matière d'environnement
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif à l'évaluation et l'examen des impacts sur l'environnement de certains projets et d'autres dispositions
Loi sur les heures et les jours d'admission dans les établissements commerciaux
- Projet pilote visant à évaluer les conséquences de la modification des heures et des jours d'admission applicables à certains établissements commerciaux sur les territoires des municipalités locales du Québec
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 10, 2025:
Professional Code
- Regulation respecting the committee on training of acupuncturists
Environment Quality Act
Act to amend various provisions relating to the environment
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the environmental impact assessment and review of certain projects and other provisions
Act respecting hours and days of admission to commercial establishments
- Pilot project to evaluate the impact of changing the hours and days of admission applicable to certain commercial establishments in the territories of local municipalities in Québec
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 décembre 2025:
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
|AM 2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la déclaration obligatoire de certaines émissions de contaminants dans l'atmosphère — Arrêté 2025-0007 du ministre de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs
Loi sur les instruments dérivés
|AM 2025-19
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement 94-101 sur la compensation obligatoire des dérivés par contrepartie centrale — Arrêté numéro I-14.01-2025-19 du ministre des Finances
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 10, 2025:
Environment Quality Act
|MO 2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting mandatory reporting of certain emissions of contaminants into the atmosphere — Order 2025-0007 of Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks
Derivatives Act
|MO 2025-19
|Regulation to amend Regulation 94-101 respecting Mandatory Central Counterparty Clearing of Derivatives — Order number I-14.01-2025-19 of the Minister of Finance
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|43
|The Municipalities Modernization and Red Tape Reduction Act
|44
|The Co-operatives Act, 2025
|45
|The Co-operatives Consequential Amendments Act, 2025
|47
|The Response to Illicit Drugs Act
|48
|The Compassionate Intervention Act
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, November 28, 2025:
The Accessible Saskatchewan Act
|Sask Reg 90/2025
|The Accessible Saskatchewan Amendment Regulations, 2025
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, December 5, 2025:
The Securities Act, 1988
|Sask Reg 91/2025
|The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (MI 13-102) Amendment Regulations, 2025
|Sask Reg 92/2025
|The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (NI 44-102) Amendment Regulations, 2025
Yukon / Yukon
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|1
|Act to Perpetuate a Certain Ancient Right
