Legislative Update Report No. 2025-23 Le Bulletin d'actualités législatives

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-16 Protecting Victims Act C-18 Canada—Indonesia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement Implementation Act C-225 An Act to amend the Criminal Code C-234 Living Donor Recognition Medal Act C-241 National Strategy on Flood and Drought Forecasting Act

Senate / Sénat

Referenced on first reading only S-204 National Framework on Heart Failure Act S-242 Georgina's Law

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, December 3, 2025:

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

SOR/2025-233 Regulations Amending and Repealing Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Shipping Act, 2001 (Environmental Response)

Federal Courts Act

Citizenship Act

Immigration and Refugee Protection Act

SOR/2025-232 Rules Amending the Federal Courts Rules and the Federal Courts Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection Rules

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2025-229 Regulations Amending the Multi-Sector Air Pollutants Regulations

Old Age Security Act

SOR/2025-231 Regulations Amending the Old Age Security Regulations

Canada Pension Plan

SOR/2025-230 Regulations Amending the Regulations Amending the Canada Pension Plan Regulations

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 29, 2025:

Customs Act

Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Customs Act (Transit Between International Flights)

Immigration and Refugee Protection Act

Regulations Amending the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations (Transit Between International Flights)

Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act

Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act

Regulations Amending the Bankruptcy and Insolvency General Rules and the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Regulations

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Tougher Penalties for Child Predators Act, SC 2015, c 23

Section 32, which amends the National Defence Act, in force November 28, 2025 (PC 2025-0845)

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 6, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Notice amending the Notice with respect to reporting of greenhouse gases (GHGs) for 2024 and 2025

Publication of the approach and results of investigations for 6 604 substances specified on the Domestic Substances List

Department of Health Act

Notice of annual increase of Health Canada's Drug Master Files and Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product fees

Financial Administration Act

Notice of annual adjustment of fees for dealer's licences

Food and Drugs Act

Notice of annual adjustment of the Fees in Respect of Drugs and Medical Devices Order

Patent Act

Notice of annual increase of fee pursuant to the Certificate of Supplementary Protection Regulations

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-010-25 — Consultation on the Policy, Technical and Licensing Framework for the VHF Maritime Frequency Bands

Notice No. SMSE-012-25 — Publication of BPR-10, issue 3

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 29, 2025:

Canada Energy Regulator

Application to export electricity to the United States — Nitor Energy Inc.

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

File PR-2025-014 — Notice of determination — Night vision equipment

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Regulatory policies

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 6, 2025:

Canada Energy Regulator

Application to vary permit to export electricity to the United States — AlbertaEx G.P. Inc., on behalf of AlbertaEx, L.P.

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

File PR-2025-049 — Notice of inquiry — Water treatment services

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Alberta / Alberta

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 14 Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2025

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, November 29, 2025:

Mines and Minerals Act

Alta Reg 244/2025 Oil Sands Allowed Costs (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation

Orders in Council / Décrets

Alberta King's Printer

Mental Health Services Protection Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 12

Section 12, which amends the Mental Health Services Protection Act, in force December 3, 2025(OIC 373/2025)

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

November 26, 2025

Bill 1, International Agreements Act — Chapter No. I-3.8

Bill 3, Private Vocational Training Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 17

Bill 4, Public Safety and Emergency Services Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2) — Chapter No. 18

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 2, 2025:

Court Rules Act

BC Reg 207/2025 Amends BC Reg 261/93 — Small Claims Rules

Gaming Control Act

BC Reg 208/2025 Repeals BC Regs

208/2002 — Gaming Control Regulation

61/2003 — Frequency and Time of Payments of Horse Racing Betting Fees Regulation BC Reg 209/2025 Enacts Gaming Control Regulation BC Reg 211/2025 Enacts Gaming Events Regulation BC Reg 212/2025 Enacts Gaming Services and Gaming Work Regulation BC Reg 213/2025 Enacts Horse Racing Regulation BC Reg 214/2025 Enacts Lottery Corporation Training Program Regulation BC Reg 215/2025 Enacts Lottery Scheme Marketing, Advertising and Promotion Regulation BC Reg 216/2025 Enacts Problem Gambling Regulation BC Reg 217/2025 Enacts Voluntary Self-Exclusion Regulation BC Reg 218/2025 Enacts Prevention and Detection of Unlawful Activities Regulation BC Reg 219/2025 Enacts Source of Funds Regulation BC Reg 220/2025 Enacts Security and Surveillance Regulation

Workers Compensation Act

BC Reg 206/2025 Adjustment to dollar amounts referred to in Act resulting from changes to Consumer Price Index (deemed amendments)

Repeals BC Reg 272/2024

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 9, 2025:

Liquor Control and Licensing Act

BC Reg 226/2025 Amends BC Reg 241/2016 — Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation

Railway Safety Act

BC Reg 223/2025 Amends BC Reg 210/2004 — Railway Safety Adopted Provisions Regulation

Utilities Commission Act

BC Reg 227/2025 Enacts Direction to the British Columbia Utilities Commission Respecting the North Coast Transmission Line Project BC Reg 228/2025 Enacts North Coast Transmission Line Project Exemption Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 2, 2025:

Attorney General Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SBC 2025, c 16

Section 21 in force January 19, 2026. (BC Reg 207/2025)

Gaming Control Act, SBC 2022, c 29

Act in force April 13, 2026. (BC Reg 208/2025)

Royal Assents

November 27, 2025

Bill 20, Construction Prompt Payment Act — Chapter No. 24

Bill 21, Attorney General Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2025 — Chapter No. 25

Bill 25, Housing and Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 26

Bill 30, Employment Standards (Serious Illness or Injury Leave) Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 27

Bill 31, Energy Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 23

December 3, 2025

Bill 22, Statutes Act — Chapter No. 32

Bill 23, Regulations Act — Chapter No. 33

Bill 24, Vaping Product Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act — Chapter No. 29

Bill 28, Business Practices and Consumer Protection Amendment Act (No. 2), 2025 — Chapter No. 31

Bill 29, Child, Family and Community Service Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 30

Bill 32, Mental Health Amendment Act (No. 2), 2025 — Chapter No. 28

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 6 The Sign Languages Recognition Act

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Workplace Safety and Health Act

Man Reg 108/2025 Workplace Safety and Health Regulation, amendment Man Reg 109/2025 Administrative Penalty Regulation, amendment

The Consumer Protection Act

Man Reg 113/2025 Payday Loans Regulation, amendment

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NB Reg 2025-48 NB Reg 2006-41, amendment

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, December 10, 2025:

Financial Advisors and Financial Planners Title Protection Act, SNB 2023, c 3

Act in force January 1, 2026.

An Act to Amend the Private Occupational Training Act, SNB 2024, c 21

Sections 1 to 13, section 15, and sections 18 to 21 in force February 1, 2026.

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, December 10, 2025:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice of Adoption

The adoption of amendments to Multilateral Instrument 13-102 System Fees (Amendments).

The adoption of amendments to National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions (NI 44-102), Companion Policy 44-102CP to NI 44-102 and National Policy 11-202 Process for Prospectus Reviews in Multiple Jurisdictions (Amendments).

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, November 30, 2025:

Health and Social Services Professions Act

NWT Reg 100-2025 Dental Hygiene Profession Regulations

Hospital Insurance and Health and Social Services Administration Act

NWT Reg 101-2025 Hospital Insurance Regulations, amendment

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, November 28, 2025:

Regulated Health Professions Act

NS Reg 252/2025 Psychology Regulations

Workers' Compensation Act

NS Reg 254/2025 Workers' Compensation General Regulations — amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, November 28, 2025:

Regulated Health Professions Act, SNS 2023, c 15

Sections 199 and clauses 201(c), 221(e) and 238(b) of Chapter 15 of the Acts of 2023 in force November 24, 2025. (NS Reg 251/2025)

Nunavut / Nunavut

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Aggregate Resources Act

O Reg 276/25 General, amending O Reg 244/97

Assessment Act

O Reg 296/25 General, amending O Reg 282/98

City of Toronto Act, 2006

O Reg 300/25 Traditional Municipal Taxes, Limits and Collection, amending O Reg 121/07

Construction Act

O Reg 264/25 Adjudications under Part II.1 of the Act O Reg 265/25 Procedures for Actions under Part VII, amending O Reg 302/18 O Reg, 266/25 General, amending O Reg 304/18 O Reg 267/25 Forms, amending O Reg 303/18

Courts of Justice Act

O Reg 277/25 Remuneration of Deputy Judges, amending O Reg 161/08

Dentistry Act, 1991

O Reg 270/25 General, amending O Reg 205/94

Land Transfer Tax Act

O Reg 293/25 Exemption(s) — for Certain Conveyances of Land in the City of St. Thomas, amending O Reg 4/24

Medicine Act, 1991

O Reg 269/25 Registration, amending O Reg 865/93

Municipal Act, 2001

O Reg 299/25 Payments in Lieu of Taxes, Distribution, amending O Reg 382/98

Nursing Act, 1991

O Reg 271/25 General, amending O Reg 275/94

Ontario Labour Mobility Act, 2009

O Reg 286/25 Administrative Penalties O Reg 287/25 Publication and Reporting Requirements

Planning Act

O Reg 301/25 Approval Authority — Plans of Subdivision, amending O Reg 353/02 O Reg 302/25 Consent Granting Authority, amending O Reg 354/02

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Building Code Act, 1992

December 8, 2025

Proposed administrative changes to Ontario's Building Code related to the transfer of enforcement authority of on-site sewage systems, and a proposed technical clarification — Comments by January 22, 2026

Commodity Boards and Marketing Agencies Act

December 5, 2025

Extending the Turkey Marketing Levy and Increasing the Production Levy — Comments by January 19, 2026

Enhancing Digital Security and Trust Act, 2024

December 9, 2025

Cyber Security Regulation under the Enhancing Digital Security and Trust Act, 2024 — Comments by February 9, 2026

December 9, 2025

Digital Technology Affecting Individuals Under 18 Regulation under the Enhancing Digital Security and Trust Act, 2024 — Comments by February 9, 2026

Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990

December 5, 2025

Amending the Renewable Energy Approval regulation to remove certain project types from the process and streamline the review of Natural Heritage Assessments — Comments by January 19, 2026

December 5, 2025

Natural Resources Regulatory and Permit Reform Initiative: Updates to natural heritage technical guidance for renewable energy projects — Comments by January 19, 2026December 5, 2025

Streamlining environmental permissions for mineral exploration — Comments by February 3, 2026

Ministry of Energy and Mines

December 9, 2025

Class B Time-of-Use Pricing — Comments by January 23, 2026

Municipal Act, 2001

December 10, 2025

Minister's Regulation to implement the appointment of Regional Chairs — Comments by December 15, 2025

Municipal Act, 2001

City of Toronto Act, 2006

November 28, 2025

Limiting Municipal Stormwater Fees and Charges: Amending O Reg 584/06 of the Municipal Act, 2001 and O Reg 595/06 of the City of Toronto Act, 2006 — Comments by December 28, 2025

Ontario Water Resources Act, RSO 1990

Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990

December 5, 2025

Exempting low-risk activities from requiring environmental permissions — Comments by February 3, 2026

December 5, 2025

Streamlining environmental permissions for mineral exploration — Comments by February 3, 2026

Orders In Council

Build Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2021, SO 2021, c 40

Schedule 13, subsections 6(1), 7(3), 14, 16, which amend the French Language Services Act, in force January 1, 2026 (OIC 1524/2025)

Schedule 13, section 17, which amends the Housing Services Act, 2011, in force January 1, 2026 (OIC 1524/2025)

Schedule 14, subsections 1(5), 2, which amend the Insurance Act, in force January 1, 2026 (OIC 1655/2025)

Building Ontario For You Act (Budget Measures), 2024, SO 2024, c 20

Schedule 4, sections 1-26, 28-31, 32(1-5), which amend the Construction Act, in force January 1, 2026 (OIC 1523/2025)

Homeowner Protection Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 18

Paragraph 1 of the Order in Council 1023/2025 is amended by striking out "January 1, 2026" and substituting "January 1, 2027" (OIC 1495/2025)

Paragraph 2 of the Order in Council 1023/2025 is amended by striking out "January 1, 2026" and substituting "January 1, 2027" (OIC 1495/2025)

Less Red Tape, Stronger Economy Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 9

The following provisions of the Act in force January 1, 2026: Schedule 30, sections 1-68, 70-117, 118(1)-(7), 118(8), except clause (e), 118(9)-(12), 119, being the Protecting Farmers from Non-Payment Act (Regulating Agricultural Product Dealers and Storage Operators), 2023 (OIC 1652/2025) Schedule 30, section 120, which repeals the Farm Products Payments Act (OIC 1652/2025) Schedule 30, section 121, which repeals the Grains Act (OIC 1652/2025) Schedule 30, section 122, which repeals the Livestock and Livestock Products Act (OIC 1652/2025)



More Convenient Care Act, 2025, SO 2025, c 7

Schedule 6, sections 1-9, 10(1)-(3), 11-13, which amend the Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004, in force January 1, 2026 (OIC 1649/2025)

Protect Ontario Through Free Trade Within Canada Act, 2025, SO 2025, c 3

Schedule 6, section 7, which amends the Ontario Labour Mobility Act, 2009, in force January 1, 2026 (OIC 1494/2025)

Protect Ontario Through Safer Streets and Stronger Communities Act, 2025, SO 2025, c 6

Schedule 7, section 1, which amends the Highway Traffic Act, in force January 1, 2026 (OIC 1507/2025)

Schedule 3, sections 1-3, which amend the Christopher's Law (Sex Offender Registry), 2000, in force April 1, 2026 (OIC1654/2025)

Resource Management and Safety Act, 2025, SO 2024, c 17

Schedule 2, sections 1-57, 62-66, being the Geologic Carbon Storage Act, 2025, in force January 1, 2026 (OIC 1651/2025)

Schedule 2, section 67, which amends the Oil, Gas and Salt Resources Act, in force January 1, 2026 (OIC 1651/2025)

Schedule 4, sections 1-28, which amend the Surveyors Act, in force January 1, 2026 (OIC 1660/2025)

Safer Roads and Communities Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 21

Sections 5-9, 10(1), (2), 11-15, 17(4), (5), 25, 26, 28, which amend the Highway Traffic Act, in force January 1, 2026 (OIC 1505/2025)

Subsections 17(1), (2), which amend the Highway Traffic Act, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 1505/2025)

Safer Streets, Stronger Communities Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 27

Schedule 8, section 2, which amends the Highway Traffic Act, in force January 1, 2026 (OIC 1506/2025)

Schedule 3, sections 1, 2(1), (2), (5), 3-10, 12-14, which amend the Christopher's Law (Sex Offender Registry), 2000, in force April 1, 2026 (OIC1653/2025)

Strengthening and Improving Government Act, 2015, SO 2015, c 27

Schedule 7, sections 5, 6, 7(2), 9, 10(2), (4), (5), 11, 27, which amend the Highway Traffic Act, in force December 31, 2025 (OIC 1666/2025)

Royal Assents

November 27, 2025

Bill 30, Working for Workers Seven Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 13

Bill 60, Fighting Delays, Building Faster Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 14

Bill 68, Plan to Protect Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2025 (No. 2) — Chapter No. 15

December 3, 2025

Bill 25, Emergency Management Modernization Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 16

Bill 27, Resource Management and Safety Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 17

December 11, 2025

Bill 26, Provincial Parks and Conservation Reserves Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 19

Bill 31, Marriage Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 20

Bill 40, Protect Ontario by Securing Affordable Energy for Generations Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 22

Bill 45, Peel Transition Implementation Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 23

Bill 46, Protect Ontario by Cutting Red Tape Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 24

Bill 72, Buy Ontario Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 27

Bill 76, Barrie — Oro—Medonte — Springwater Boundary Adjustment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 28

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, December 6, 2025:

Ontario Securities Commission

Local Amendments to National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions

Ontario Energy Board

Notice of Amendments to the Distribution System Code

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, November 29, 2025:

Adult Guardianship and Trusteeship Act

EC2025-1079 Adult Guardianship and Trusteeship Regulations EC2025-1080 Capacity Assessment Regulations

Public Trustee Act

EC2025-1085 Public Trustee Act Fees Regulations (EC257/05), revocation

Public Guardian and Trustee Act

EC2025-1085 Public Guardian and Trustee Regulations

Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, November 29, 2025:

Adult Guardianship and Trusteeship Act, SPEI 2023, c 11

Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7, and Part 9, sections 70 to 73, sections 75 to 79, and sections 81 to 86 in force March 30, 2026.

Public Guardian and Trustee Act, SPEI 2023, c 35

Act in force in force March 30, 2026.

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 5 Loi visant à accélérer l'octroi des autorisations requises pour la réalisation des projets prioritaires et d'envergure nationale 9 Loi sur le renforcement de la laïcité au Québec 10 Loi protégeant les consommateurs contre les pratiques abusives de revente de billets et de renouvellement d'abonnements en ligne 11 Loi modifiant diverses dispositions principalement aux fins d'allègement du fardeau réglementaire et administratif 12 Loi instituant la prestation de services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance par les personnes reconnues à titre de responsables d'un service de garde éducatif en communauté 13 Loi visant à favoriser la sécurité et le sentiment de sécurité de la population et modifiant diverses dispositions 14 Loi visant à renforcer l'intégrité du vote dans le cadre des campagnes à la direction d'un parti politique et des courses à l'investiture

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 5 An Act to accelerate the granting of the authorizations required to carry out priority national-scale projects 9 An Act respecting the reinforcement of laicity in Québec 10 An Act to protect consumers against abusive practices in ticket reselling and online subscription renewal 11 An Act to amend various provisions for the main purpose of reducing regulatory and administrative burden 12 An Act to establish the provision of educational childcare by recognized persons responsible for a community educational childcare service 13 An Act to promote the population's safety and sense of security and to amend various provisions 14 An Act to strengthen the integrity of voting in political parties' leadership campaigns and nomination contests

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 décembre 2025:

Loi sur les entreprises de services monétaires

Décret 1392-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les droits et tarifs exigibles en vertu de la Loi sur les entreprises de services monétaires

Règlements modifiant divers règlements d'ordre fiscal:

Loi sur l'administration fiscale

Décret 1393-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'administration fiscale Décret 1393-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les privilèges fiscaux consentis aux membres d'une mission diplomatique, d'un poste consulaire ou d'un bureau d'une division politique d'un État étranger, aux membres de leur famille et à ce bureau

Loi sur les impôts

Décret 1393-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les impôts

Loi sur la Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec

Décret 1393-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les cotisations au régime d'assurance maladie du Québec

Loi sur la taxe de vente du Québec

Décret 1393-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la taxe de vente du Québec

Loi concernant la taxe sur les carburants

Décret 1393-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi concernant la taxe sur les carburants

Loi sur la gouvernance du système de santé et de services sociaux

Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux pour les Inuit et les Naskapis

Décret 1398-2025 Règlement sur le Comité national sur la prestation des services de santé et des services sociaux en langue anglaise

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 décembre 2025:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Décret 1421-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant le système de plafonnement et d'échange de droits d'émission de gaz à effet de serre

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 3, 2025:

Money-Services Businesses Act

OC 1392-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting fees and tariffs payable under the Money-Services Businesses Act

Regulations to amend various regulations of a fiscal nature:

Tax Administration Act

OC 1393-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting fiscal administration OC 1393-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting fiscal privileges granted to members of a diplomatic mission, consular post or office of a political division of a foreign State, to the members of their families and to that office

Taxation Act

OC 1393-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the Taxation Act

Act respecting the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec

OC 1393-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting contributions to the Québec Health Insurance Plan

Act respecting the Québec sales tax

OC 1393-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the Québec sales tax

Fuel Tax Act

OC 1393-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Fuel Tax Act

Act respecting the governance of the health and social services system

Act respecting health services and social services for the Inuit and Naskapi

OC 1398-2025 Regulation respecting the National Committee on the provision of health services and social services in the English language

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 10, 2025:

Environment Quality Act

OC 1421-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting a cap-and-trade system for greenhouse gas emission allowances

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 décembre 2025:

Code des professions

Règlement sur le comité de la formation des acupuncteurs

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Loi modifiant diverses dispositions en matière d'environnement

Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif à l'évaluation et l'examen des impacts sur l'environnement de certains projets et d'autres dispositions

Loi sur les heures et les jours d'admission dans les établissements commerciaux

Projet pilote visant à évaluer les conséquences de la modification des heures et des jours d'admission applicables à certains établissements commerciaux sur les territoires des municipalités locales du Québec

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 10, 2025:

Professional Code

Regulation respecting the committee on training of acupuncturists

Environment Quality Act

Act to amend various provisions relating to the environment

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the environmental impact assessment and review of certain projects and other provisions

Act respecting hours and days of admission to commercial establishments

Pilot project to evaluate the impact of changing the hours and days of admission applicable to certain commercial establishments in the territories of local municipalities in Québec

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 décembre 2025:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

AM 2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la déclaration obligatoire de certaines émissions de contaminants dans l'atmosphère — Arrêté 2025-0007 du ministre de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs

Loi sur les instruments dérivés

AM 2025-19 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 94-101 sur la compensation obligatoire des dérivés par contrepartie centrale — Arrêté numéro I-14.01-2025-19 du ministre des Finances

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 10, 2025:

Environment Quality Act

MO 2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting mandatory reporting of certain emissions of contaminants into the atmosphere — Order 2025-0007 of Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks

Derivatives Act

MO 2025-19 Regulation to amend Regulation 94-101 respecting Mandatory Central Counterparty Clearing of Derivatives — Order number I-14.01-2025-19 of the Minister of Finance

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 43 The Municipalities Modernization and Red Tape Reduction Act 44 The Co-operatives Act, 2025 45 The Co-operatives Consequential Amendments Act, 2025 47 The Response to Illicit Drugs Act 48 The Compassionate Intervention Act

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, November 28, 2025:

The Accessible Saskatchewan Act

Sask Reg 90/2025 The Accessible Saskatchewan Amendment Regulations, 2025

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, December 5, 2025:

The Securities Act, 1988

Sask Reg 91/2025 The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (MI 13-102) Amendment Regulations, 2025 Sask Reg 92/2025 The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (NI 44-102) Amendment Regulations, 2025

Yukon / Yukon

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 1 Act to Perpetuate a Certain Ancient Right

