Legislative Update Report No. 2025-22 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-15
|Budget 2025 Implementation Act, No. 1
Senate / Sénat
|Referenced on first reading only
|S-4
|An Act to amend the Energy Efficiency Act
|S-230
|National Strategy for Soil Health Act
|S-234
|National Framework on Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Act
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, November 19, 2025:
Aeronautics Act
|SOR/2025-226
|Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Regulations (ICAO-related Amendments)
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2025-215
|Order 2025-66-10-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2025-216
|Order 2025-87-10-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2025-217
|Order 2025-112-10-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
|SOR/2025-221
|Order Amending Schedule IV to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Carisoprodol)
|SOR/2025-222
|Regulations Amending the Benzodiazepines and Other Targeted Substances Regulations (Carisoprodol)
Customs Tariff
|SOR/2025-220
|FIFA Men's World Cup 2026 Remission Order
Free Trade and Labour Mobility in Canada Act
|SOR/2025-225
|Free Trade and Labour Mobility in Canada Regulations
Nuclear Safety and Control Act
|SOR/2025-219
|Nuclear Security Regulations
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2025-228
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 15, 2025:
Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act
- By-law Amending the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Eligible Financial Contracts By-law (Erratum)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
November 20, 2025
- Bill C-3, An Act to amend the Citizenship Act (2025) — Chapter No. 5
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 15, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order 2025-87-10-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act
- Directive on Financial Transactions Associated with the Islamic Republic of Iran
Pilotage Act
- Interim Order No. 2 Respecting Waivers of Compulsory Pilotage Granted by the Pacific Pilotage Authority
- Interim Order No. 4 Respecting the Summerside Compulsory Pilotage Area
- Interim Order No. 5 Respecting the Placentia Bay Compulsory Pilotage Area
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 22, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 22245
- Publication of summary of the assessment of six substances in the Selected C3-C5 Alcohols Group specified on the Domestic Substances List and of Ministerial Statements (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Publication of summary of the assessment of two substances — 1-decene, dimer, hydrogenated (hydrogenated didecene), CAS RN 68649-11-6, and 1-decene, tetramer, mixed with 1-decene trimer, hydrogenated (HTTD), CAS RN 68649-12-7 — specified on the Domestic Substances List and of Ministerial Statements (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Publication of supplemental material after draft screening assessment of the Flame Retardants Group, including phosphoric acid, triphenyl ester (triphenyl phosphate; TPHP), CAS RN 115-86-6, and ethanol, 2-butoxy-, phosphate (3:1) [tris(2-butoxethyl) phosphate; TBOEP], CAS RN 78-51-3, specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 15, 2025:
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 22, 2025:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- File PR-2025-043 — Notice of Inquiry Software
- File PR-2025-044 — Notice of inquiry Security system upgrades
- File PR-2025-047 — Notice of inquiry Financial accounting service
Alberta / Alberta
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|5
|Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2025
|8
|Utilities Statutes Amendment Act, 2025
|9
|Protecting Alberta's Children Statutes Amendment Act, 2025
|10
|Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2)
|11
|Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2)
|12
|
Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2)
|13
|Regulated Professions Neutrality Act
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, November 15, 2025:
Pipeline Act
|Alta Reg 243/2025
|Pipeline Rules Amendment Regulation
Provincial Health Agencies Act
|Alta Reg 235/2025
|Health Shared Services Provincial Health Corporation Regulation
|Alta Reg 237/2025
|Provincial Health Agencies Amendment Regulation, 2025 (No. 3)
|Alta Reg 236/2025
|Provincial Health Corporation Financial Matters Amendment Regulation
Orders in Council / Décrets
Alberta King's Printer
Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 13
- Subsections 2(12), 3 and 4, amend the Municipal Government Act, the New Home Buyer Protection Act and the Safety Codes Act, in force on December 1, 2025 (OIC 351/2025)
Police Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022, c 22
- Sections 1, 2, 3(a), (a.1) and (d), 8(a), 12(a) and (c)(ii), 13, 15, 17, 20, 23 to 31.1, 33, 35, 37, 38(a), (b), (d), (e)(i) and (iii) and (f), 39 to 41, 43, 46(b) to (e), 48 and 49, amend the Police Act, the Peace Officer Act and the Police Officers Collective Bargaining Act, in force on December 1, 2025 (OIC 356/2025)
Notices / Avis
Alberta Gazette, Part I, November 15, 2025:
Alberta Electoral Boundaries Commission
- Proposed Electoral Division Areas, Boundaries, and Names for Alberta
Alberta Securities Commission
- Amendments to Multilateral Instrument 13-102 System Fees
- Amendments to Alberta Securities Commission Rule 13-501 Fees
- Amendments to National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|32
|Mental Health Amendment Act (No. 2), 2025
|216
|Professional Reliance Act
|217
|Dashboard Cameras in Commercial Vehicles Act
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, November 18, 2025:
Balanced Budget and Ministerial Accountability Act
|BC Reg 199/2025
|Enacts Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and New Technologies Expected Results for the 2025/2026 Fiscal Year Regulation
Employment and Assistance Act
|BC Reg 197/2025
|Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation
Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act
|BC Reg 194/2025
|Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation
|BC Reg 197/2025
|Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation,
Employment Standards Act
|BC Reg 193/2025
|Amends BC Reg 396/95 — Employment Standards Regulation
Zero-Emission Vehicles Act
|BC Reg 198/2025
|Amends BC Reg 196/2020 — Zero-Emission Vehicles Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, November 25, 2025:
Securities Act
|BC Reg 201/2025
|Amends BC Reg 137/2023 — Multilateral Instrument 13-102 System Fees
|BC Reg 202/2025
|Amends BC Reg 425/2000 — National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions
|BC Reg 204/2025
|Amends BC Reg 196/97 — Securities Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, November 18, 2025:
Employment Standards Amendment Act, 2025, SBC 2025, c 6
- Various provisions in force November 12, 2025 and April 1, 2026. (BC Reg 193/2025)
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|1
|An Act respecting the Administration of Oaths of Office
|2
|The Non-Consensual Distribution of Intimate Images Amendment Act
|3
|The Manitoba Public Insurance Corporation Amendment Act
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Court of Appeal Act
|Man Reg 105/2025
|Court of Appeal Rules, amendment
The Securities Act
|Man Reg 106/2025
|System Fees Regulation
The Commodity Futures Act
|Man Reg 107/2025
|System Fees Regulation
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|21
|An Act to Amend the Child and Youth Well-Being Act
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Procurement Act
|NB Reg 2025-46
|NB Reg 2014-93, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, November 19, 2025:
An Act Respecting Petroleum Products Pricing, SNB 2025, c 1
- Act in force December 1, 2025.
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, November 26, 2025:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice and Request for Comment
- Publication for comment of proposed amendments to National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure, its Companion Policy, and consequential amendments to Multilateral Instrument 11-202 Passport System (Proposed Amendments).
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
- No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
- No entries for this issue
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|47
|Fairness for Road Users Act (Contraventions Causing Death or Serious Bodily Harm), 2025
|72
|Buy Ontario Act, 2025
|75
|Keeping Criminals Behind Bars Act, 2025
|76
|Barrie — Oro-Medonte — Springwater Boundary Adjustment Act, 2025
Regulations / Règlements
Ontario Planning and Development Act, 1994
|O Reg 253/25
|County of Halton (now Part of the Regional Municipalities of Halton and Peel), Town of Oakville (now Part of the Towns of Halton Hills, Milton, Oakville and the City of Mississauga), amending O Reg 481/73
Planning Act
|O Reg 255/25
|Zoning Order — Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville, Regional Municipality of York
|O Reg 256/25
|Exceptions for the Purposes of Subsection 62.0.2(1) of the Act
|O Reg 257/25
|Zoning by-laws, Holding by-laws and Interim Control by-laws, amending O Reg 545/06
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Coroners Act
November 25, 2025
Keeping Criminals Behind Bars Act, 2025 — Proposed Legislative Amendments to the Coroners Act — Comments by December 29, 2025
Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990, c E19
November 14, 2025
Amending Ontario's Cleaner Transportation Fuels Regulation to Increase Compliance Flexibility for Domestic Content Requirements — Comments by December 9, 2025
Narcotics Safety and Awareness Act, 2010
November 21, 2025
Proposed Regulatory Amendments to O Reg 381/11 under the Narcotics Safety and Awareness Act, 2010 to complement the proposed expansion of the "As of Right" Rules — Comments by January 5, 2026
Orders In Council
Enhancing Access to Justice Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 2
- Schedule 10, sections 1, 2, which amend the Fire Protection and Prevention Act, 1997, in force January 1, 2026 (OIC 1487/2025)
Royal Assents
November 20, 2025
- Bill 33, Supporting Children and Students Act, 2025 — Chapter No.12
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|33
|An Act to Amend the Private Schools Act
|34
|An Act to Amend the Health Information Act
|35
|An Act to Amend the Education Act (No.2)
|104
|An Act Respecting Used Vehicle Sales
Quebec / Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 19 novembre 2025:
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
|Décret 1331-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'assainissement de l'atmosphère
|Décret 1332-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'encadrement d'activités en fonction de leur impact sur l'environnement
|Décret 1333-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif à l'évaluation et l'examen des impacts sur l'environnement de certains projets
Loi sur la sécurité des barrages
|Décret 1334-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la sécurité des barrages
Loi sur le régime des eaux
|Décret 1335-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le domaine hydrique de l'État
Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles
|Décret 1356-2025
|Règlement sur la réadaptation
|Décret 1357-2025
|Règlement sur les services de santé, l'équipement adapté et les autres frais
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 novembre 2025:
Loi sur les produits pétroliers
|Décret 1367-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'intégration de contenu à faible intensité carbone dans l'essence et le carburant diesel
Loi sur les terres du domaine de l'État
|Décret 1378-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la vente, la location et l'octroi de droits immobiliers sur les terres du domaine de l'État
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 19, 2025:
Environment Quality Act
|OC 1331-2025
|Regulation to amend the Clean Air Regulation
|OC 1332-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact
|OC 1333-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the environmental impact assessment and review of certain projects
Dam Safety Act
|OC 1334-2025
|Regulation to amend the Dam Safety Regulation
Watercourses Act
|OC 1335-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the water property in the domain of the State
Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases
|OC 1356-2025
|Regulation respecting rehabilitation
|OC 1357-2025
|Regulation respecting health services, adapted equipment and other costs
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 novembre 2025:
Petroleum Products Act
|OC 1367-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the integration of low-carbon-intensity fuel content into gasoline and diesel fuel
Act respecting the lands in the domain of the State
|OC 1378-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the sale, lease and granting of immovable rights on lands in the domain of the State
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 19 novembre 2025:
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le stockage et les centres de transfert de sols contaminés
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les frais exigibles relatifs au régime d'autorisation environnementale et d'autres frais
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'enfouissement et l'incinération de matières résiduelles
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'encadrement d'activités en fonction de leur impact sur l'environnement
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'évacuation et le traitement des eaux usées des résidences isolées
Loi sur la qualité de
l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les ouvrages municipaux d'assainissement des eaux usées
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la qualité de l'eau potable
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la qualité de l'eau des piscines et autres bassins artificiels
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le prélèvement des eaux et leur protection
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 novembre 2025:
Loi sur les contrats des organismes municipaux
- Règlement sur l'attribution de certains contrats des organismes municipaux suivant une procédure sur invitation écrite ou de gré à gré
Code des professions
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certaines activités professionnelles pouvant être exercées par un thérapeute du sport
- Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des chimistes
- Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des conseillers et conseillères d'orientation
- Code de déontologie des orthophonistes et des audiologistes
- Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par un concepteur pour le compte d'un fabricant d'ossatures légères en bois qui l'emploie
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les pompes à béton et les mâts de distribution
- Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité pour les travaux de construction
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 19, 2025:
Environment Quality Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting contaminated soil storage and contaminated soil transfer stations
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the fees payable with respect to the environmental authorization scheme and other fees
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the landfilling and incineration of residual materials
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting waste water disposal systems for isolated dwellings
Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting municipal wastewater treatment works
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the quality of drinking water
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting water quality in swimming pools and other artificial pools
- Regulation to amend the Water Withdrawal and Protection Regulation
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 26, 2025:
Act respecting contracting by municipal bodies
- Regulation respecting the awarding of certain contracts of municipal bodies according to a procedure by written invitation or by mutual agreement
Professional Code
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain professional activities that may be engaged in by an athletic therapist
- Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of chemists
- Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of guidance counsellors
- Code of ethics of speech-language pathologists, speech therapists and audiologists
- Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by a designer employed by a lightweight wood-frame manufacturer
Act respecting occupational health and safety
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting concrete pumps and distribution masts
- Regulation to amend the Safety Code for the construction industry
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 19 novembre 2025:
Loi modernisant l'industrie de la construction, SQ 2024, c 19
- Que soit fixée au 12 novembre 2025 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des paragraphes 2° et 3° de l'article 70 de la Loi modernisant l'industrie de la construction (2024, chapitre 19) et de l'article 74 de cette loi, en ce qu'elles modifient les articles 8.3 et 8.4 du Règlement sur la délivrance des certificats de compétence (chapitre R-20, r. 5). (Décret 1384-2025)
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 novembre 2025:
Loi donnant suite à des mesures fiscales annoncées lors du point sur la situation économique et financière du Québec du 21 novembre 2024 et du discours sur le budget du 25 mars 2025 ainsi qu'à certaines autres mesures, SQ 2025, c 27
- Les dispositions suivantes de la Loi entrent en vigueur le 31 décembre 2025 (à l'égard d'une année d'imposition d'une personne ou d'un exercice financier d'une société de personnes qui se termine après le 30 décembre 2025):
- le paragraphe 1 de l'article 4, lorsqu'il ajoute, dans les articles 93.1.7, 93.1.9 et 93.1.11 de la Loi sur l'administration fiscale (chapitre A-6.002), un renvoi au sousparagraphe a.7 du paragraphe 2 de l'article 1010 de la Loi sur les impôts (chapitre I-3);
- le paragraphe 1 de l'article 122, lorsqu'il édicte le sous-paragraphe a.7 du paragraphe 2 de l'article 1010 de la Loi sur les impôts;
- le paragraphe 1 de l'article 123 et le paragraphe 1 de l'article 124, lorsqu'ils ajoutent, respectivement, dans les articles 1011 et 1014 de la Loi sur les impôts, un renvoi au sous-paragraphe a.7 du paragraphe 2 de l'article 1010 de cette loi;
- le paragraphe 1 de l'article 135, lorsqu'il édicte le paragraphe d.5 du deuxième alinéa de l'article 1051 de la Loi sur les impôts;
- l'article 137. (Décret 1371-2025)
Loi modifiant la Loi sur les services de garde
éducatifs à l'enfance afin d'améliorer
l'accessibilité au réseau des services de garde
éducatifs à l'enfance et de compléter son
développement, SQ 2022, c 9
Loi favorisant l'équité dans l'accès aux services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance subventionnés dispensés par les titulaires de permis, SQ 2025, c 17
- Que soit fixée au 1er décembre 2025 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 5 et 35, du paragraphe 2° de l'article 49 en ce qu'il ajoute « et du cinquième » et « et 59.6, du premier alinéa de l'article 59.9 et des articles 59.10, 59.12» et supprime «59.1 » au deuxième alinéa de l'article 101.3 de la Loi sur les services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance (chapitre S-4.1.1), des paragraphes 6° et 7° de l'article 58, du paragraphe 1° de l'article 59 en ce qu'il insère «, 15.1°» dans le premier alinéa de l'article 108 de cette loi, de l'article 69 sauf pour ce qui est d'ajouter « 2.2 » à l'article 116 de cette loi, de l'article 92 en ce qu'il ajoute «59.2, 59.6, 59.10» au paragraphe 1° du premier alinéa de l'article 75 du Règlement sur les services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance (chapitre S-4.1.1, r. 2) et de l'article 99 de la Loi modifiant la Loi sur les services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance afin d'améliorer l'accessibilité au réseau des services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance et de compléter son développement (2022, chapitre 9), tel que remplacé par l'article 19 de la Loi favorisant l'équité dans l'accès aux services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance subventionnés dispensés par les titulaires de permis (2025, chapitre 17);
- Que soit fixée au 1er décembre 2025 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 1, 2, 5, 7 à 18 et 21 à 42 de la Loi favorisant l'équité dans l'accès aux services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance subventionnés dispensés par les titulaires de permis. (Décret 1391-2025).
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 19, 2025:
Act to modernize the construction industry, SQ 2024, c 19
- Paragraphs 2 and 3 of section 70 and section 74 of the Act insofar as they amend sections 8.3 and 8.4 of the Regulation respecting the issuance of competency certificates (chapter R-20, r. 5) in force November 12, 2025. (OC 1384-2025)
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 26, 2025:
Act to give effect to fiscal measures announced in the Update on Québec's Economic and Financial Situation presented on 21 November 2024 and in the Budget Speech delivered on 25 March 2025 and to certain other measures, SQ 2025, 27
- The following provisions of the Act in force December 31, 2025, in respect of a taxation year of a person or a fiscal period of a partnership that ends after December 30, 2025:
- subsection 1 of section 4, where it adds a reference to paragraph a.7 of subsection 2 of section 1010 of the Taxation Act (chapter I-3) in sections 93.1.7, 93.1.9 and 93.1.11 of the Tax Administration Act (chapter A-6.002);
- subsection 1 of section 122, where it enacts paragraph a.7 of subsection 2 of section 1010 of the Taxation Act;
- subsection 1 of section 123 and subsection 1 of section 124, where they add a reference to paragraph a.7 of subsection 2 of section 1010 of the Taxation Act in sections 1011 and 1014 of that Act, respectively;
- subsection 1 of section 135, where it enacts subparagraph d.5 of the second paragraph of section 1051 of the Taxation Act;
- section 137. (OC 1371-2025)
Act to amend the Educational Childcare Act to
improve access to the educational childcare services network and
complete its development, SQ 2022, c 9
Act to promote equity in access to subsidized educational childcare services provided by permit holders, SQ 2025, c 17
- 1 December 2025 to be set as the date of coming into force of sections 5 and 35, paragraph 2 of section 49 insofar as it adds "and fifth" and "and 59.6, the first paragraph of section 59.9 and sections 59.10, 59.12" and strikes out "59.1" in the second paragraph of section 101.3 of the Educational Childcare Act (chapter S-4.1.1), paragraphs 6 and 7 of section 58, paragraph 1 of section 59 insofar as it inserts ", 15.1" in the first paragraph of section 108 of that Act, section 69 except insofar as it adds "2.2" to section 116 of that Act, section 92 insofar as it adds "59.2, 59.6, 59.10" to subparagraph 1 of the first paragraph of section 75 of the Educational Childcare Regulation (chapter S-4.1.1, r. 2), and section 99 of the Act to amend the Educational Childcare Act to improve access to the educational childcare services network and complete its development (2022, chapter 9), as replaced by section 19 of the Act to promote equity in access to subsidized educational childcare services provided by permit holders (2025, chapter 17);
- 1 December 2025 to be set as the date of coming into force of sections 1, 2, 5, 7 to 18 and 21 to 42 of the Act to promote equity in access to subsidized educational childcare services provided by permit holders. (OC 1391-2025)
Sanctions
13 novembre 2025
- Loi nº 103, Loi visant à réglementer les sites de consommation supervisée afin de favoriser une cohabitation harmonieuse avec la communauté — Chapitre nº 34
Assents
November 13, 2025
- Bill 103, An Act to regulate supervised consumption sites in order to promote their harmonious cohabitation with the community — Chapter No. 34
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 novembre 2025:
Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles
- Table des revenus bruts annuels d'emplois convenables pour l'année 2026
Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies
professionnelles
Loi sur les accidents du travail
- Table des indemnités de remplacement du revenu payables en vertu de la Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles et des indemnités payables en vertu de la Loi sur les accidents du travail pour l'année 2026
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 novembre 2025:
An Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases
- Table of gross annual income from suitable employments for 2026
Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational
diseases
Workers' Compensation Act
- Table of income replacement indemnities payable under the Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases and of indemnities payable under the Workers' Compensation Act for 2026
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|38
|The Building Schools Faster Act
|39
|The Building Schools Faster Consequential Amendment Act, 2025
|40
|The Animal Protection Amendment Act, 2025
|41
|The Heritage Recognition (From Many Peoples, Strength) Act
|42
|The Saskatchewan Firearms Amendment Act, 2025
|43
|The Municipalities Modernization and Red Tape Reduction Act
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, November 21, 2025:
The Summary Offences Procedure Act, 1990
|Sask Reg 88/2025
|The Summary Offences Procedure (Service re Certain Tickets) Amendment Regulations, 2025
The Small and Medium (SME) Investment Tax Credit Act
|Sask Reg 89/2025
|The Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Tax Credit Regulations
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
