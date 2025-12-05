Legislative Update Report No. 2025-22 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Canada Gazette, Part II, November 19, 2025:

Aeronautics Act

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Customs Tariff

Free Trade and Labour Mobility in Canada Act

Nuclear Safety and Control Act

Special Economic Measures Act

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 15, 2025:

Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

November 20, 2025

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 15, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act

Pilotage Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 22, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 15, 2025:

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 22, 2025:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Alberta / Alberta

Bills / Projets de loi

Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2)

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, November 15, 2025:

Pipeline Act

Provincial Health Agencies Act

Orders in Council / Décrets

Alberta King's Printer

Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 13

Police Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022, c 22

Notices / Avis

Alberta Gazette, Part I, November 15, 2025:

Alberta Electoral Boundaries Commission

Alberta Securities Commission

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, November 18, 2025:

Balanced Budget and Ministerial Accountability Act

Employment and Assistance Act

Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act

Employment Standards Act

Zero-Emission Vehicles Act

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, November 25, 2025:

Securities Act

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, November 18, 2025:

Employment Standards Amendment Act, 2025, SBC 2025, c 6

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Court of Appeal Act

The Securities Act

The Commodity Futures Act

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Bills / Projets de loi

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Procurement Act

Proclamations / Proclamations

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, November 19, 2025:

An Act Respecting Petroleum Products Pricing, SNB 2025, c 1

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, November 26, 2025:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comment

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Nunavut / Nunavut

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 47 Fairness for Road Users Act (Contraventions Causing Death or Serious Bodily Harm), 2025 72 Buy Ontario Act, 2025 75 Keeping Criminals Behind Bars Act, 2025 76 Barrie — Oro-Medonte — Springwater Boundary Adjustment Act, 2025

Regulations / Règlements

Ontario Planning and Development Act, 1994

O Reg 253/25 County of Halton (now Part of the Regional Municipalities of Halton and Peel), Town of Oakville (now Part of the Towns of Halton Hills, Milton, Oakville and the City of Mississauga), amending O Reg 481/73

Planning Act

O Reg 255/25 Zoning Order — Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville, Regional Municipality of York O Reg 256/25 Exceptions for the Purposes of Subsection 62.0.2(1) of the Act O Reg 257/25 Zoning by-laws, Holding by-laws and Interim Control by-laws, amending O Reg 545/06

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Coroners Act

November 25, 2025

Keeping Criminals Behind Bars Act, 2025 — Proposed Legislative Amendments to the Coroners Act — Comments by December 29, 2025

Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990, c E19

November 14, 2025

Amending Ontario's Cleaner Transportation Fuels Regulation to Increase Compliance Flexibility for Domestic Content Requirements — Comments by December 9, 2025

Narcotics Safety and Awareness Act, 2010

November 21, 2025

Proposed Regulatory Amendments to O Reg 381/11 under the Narcotics Safety and Awareness Act, 2010 to complement the proposed expansion of the "As of Right" Rules — Comments by January 5, 2026

Orders In Council

Enhancing Access to Justice Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 2

Schedule 10, sections 1, 2, which amend the Fire Protection and Prevention Act, 1997, in force January 1, 2026 (OIC 1487/2025)

Royal Assents

November 20, 2025

Bill 33, Supporting Children and Students Act, 2025 — Chapter No.12

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 33 An Act to Amend the Private Schools Act 34 An Act to Amend the Health Information Act 35 An Act to Amend the Education Act (No.2) 104 An Act Respecting Used Vehicle Sales

Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 19 novembre 2025:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Décret 1331-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'assainissement de l'atmosphère Décret 1332-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'encadrement d'activités en fonction de leur impact sur l'environnement Décret 1333-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif à l'évaluation et l'examen des impacts sur l'environnement de certains projets

Loi sur la sécurité des barrages

Décret 1334-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la sécurité des barrages

Loi sur le régime des eaux

Décret 1335-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le domaine hydrique de l'État

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Décret 1356-2025 Règlement sur la réadaptation Décret 1357-2025 Règlement sur les services de santé, l'équipement adapté et les autres frais

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 novembre 2025:

Loi sur les produits pétroliers

Décret 1367-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'intégration de contenu à faible intensité carbone dans l'essence et le carburant diesel

Loi sur les terres du domaine de l'État

Décret 1378-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la vente, la location et l'octroi de droits immobiliers sur les terres du domaine de l'État

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 19, 2025:

Environment Quality Act

OC 1331-2025 Regulation to amend the Clean Air Regulation OC 1332-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact OC 1333-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the environmental impact assessment and review of certain projects

Dam Safety Act

OC 1334-2025 Regulation to amend the Dam Safety Regulation

Watercourses Act

OC 1335-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the water property in the domain of the State

Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

OC 1356-2025 Regulation respecting rehabilitation OC 1357-2025 Regulation respecting health services, adapted equipment and other costs

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 novembre 2025:

Petroleum Products Act

OC 1367-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the integration of low-carbon-intensity fuel content into gasoline and diesel fuel

Act respecting the lands in the domain of the State

OC 1378-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the sale, lease and granting of immovable rights on lands in the domain of the State

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 19 novembre 2025:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le stockage et les centres de transfert de sols contaminés

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les frais exigibles relatifs au régime d'autorisation environnementale et d'autres frais

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'enfouissement et l'incinération de matières résiduelles

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'encadrement d'activités en fonction de leur impact sur l'environnement

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'évacuation et le traitement des eaux usées des résidences isolées

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les ouvrages municipaux d'assainissement des eaux usées

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la qualité de l'eau potable

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la qualité de l'eau des piscines et autres bassins artificiels

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le prélèvement des eaux et leur protection

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 novembre 2025:

Loi sur les contrats des organismes municipaux

Règlement sur l'attribution de certains contrats des organismes municipaux suivant une procédure sur invitation écrite ou de gré à gré

Code des professions

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certaines activités professionnelles pouvant être exercées par un thérapeute du sport

Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des chimistes

Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des conseillers et conseillères d'orientation

Code de déontologie des orthophonistes et des audiologistes

Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par un concepteur pour le compte d'un fabricant d'ossatures légères en bois qui l'emploie

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les pompes à béton et les mâts de distribution

Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité pour les travaux de construction

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 19, 2025:

Environment Quality Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting contaminated soil storage and contaminated soil transfer stations

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the fees payable with respect to the environmental authorization scheme and other fees

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the landfilling and incineration of residual materials

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting waste water disposal systems for isolated dwellings

Environment Quality Act

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting municipal wastewater treatment works

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the quality of drinking water

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting water quality in swimming pools and other artificial pools

Regulation to amend the Water Withdrawal and Protection Regulation

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 26, 2025:

Act respecting contracting by municipal bodies

Regulation respecting the awarding of certain contracts of municipal bodies according to a procedure by written invitation or by mutual agreement

Professional Code

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain professional activities that may be engaged in by an athletic therapist

Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of chemists

Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of guidance counsellors

Code of ethics of speech-language pathologists, speech therapists and audiologists

Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by a designer employed by a lightweight wood-frame manufacturer

Act respecting occupational health and safety

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting concrete pumps and distribution masts

Regulation to amend the Safety Code for the construction industry

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 19 novembre 2025:

Loi modernisant l'industrie de la construction, SQ 2024, c 19

Que soit fixée au 12 novembre 2025 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des paragraphes 2° et 3° de l'article 70 de la Loi modernisant l'industrie de la construction (2024, chapitre 19) et de l'article 74 de cette loi, en ce qu'elles modifient les articles 8.3 et 8.4 du Règlement sur la délivrance des certificats de compétence (chapitre R-20, r. 5). (Décret 1384-2025)

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 novembre 2025:

Loi donnant suite à des mesures fiscales annoncées lors du point sur la situation économique et financière du Québec du 21 novembre 2024 et du discours sur le budget du 25 mars 2025 ainsi qu'à certaines autres mesures, SQ 2025, c 27

Les dispositions suivantes de la Loi entrent en vigueur le 31 décembre 2025 (à l'égard d'une année d'imposition d'une personne ou d'un exercice financier d'une société de personnes qui se termine après le 30 décembre 2025):

le paragraphe 1 de l'article 4, lorsqu'il ajoute, dans les articles 93.1.7, 93.1.9 et 93.1.11 de la Loi sur l'administration fiscale (chapitre A-6.002), un renvoi au sousparagraphe a.7 du paragraphe 2 de l'article 1010 de la Loi sur les impôts (chapitre I-3);

le paragraphe 1 de l'article 122, lorsqu'il édicte le sous-paragraphe a.7 du paragraphe 2 de l'article 1010 de la Loi sur les impôts;

le paragraphe 1 de l'article 123 et le paragraphe 1 de l'article 124, lorsqu'ils ajoutent, respectivement, dans les articles 1011 et 1014 de la Loi sur les impôts, un renvoi au sous-paragraphe a.7 du paragraphe 2 de l'article 1010 de cette loi;

le paragraphe 1 de l'article 135, lorsqu'il édicte le paragraphe d.5 du deuxième alinéa de l'article 1051 de la Loi sur les impôts;

l'article 137. (Décret 1371-2025)

Loi modifiant la Loi sur les services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance afin d'améliorer l'accessibilité au réseau des services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance et de compléter son développement, SQ 2022, c 9

Loi favorisant l'équité dans l'accès aux services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance subventionnés dispensés par les titulaires de permis, SQ 2025, c 17

Que soit fixée au 1er décembre 2025 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 5 et 35, du paragraphe 2° de l'article 49 en ce qu'il ajoute « et du cinquième » et « et 59.6, du premier alinéa de l'article 59.9 et des articles 59.10, 59.12» et supprime «59.1 » au deuxième alinéa de l'article 101.3 de la Loi sur les services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance (chapitre S-4.1.1), des paragraphes 6° et 7° de l'article 58, du paragraphe 1° de l'article 59 en ce qu'il insère «, 15.1°» dans le premier alinéa de l'article 108 de cette loi, de l'article 69 sauf pour ce qui est d'ajouter « 2.2 » à l'article 116 de cette loi, de l'article 92 en ce qu'il ajoute «59.2, 59.6, 59.10» au paragraphe 1° du premier alinéa de l'article 75 du Règlement sur les services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance (chapitre S-4.1.1, r. 2) et de l'article 99 de la Loi modifiant la Loi sur les services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance afin d'améliorer l'accessibilité au réseau des services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance et de compléter son développement (2022, chapitre 9), tel que remplacé par l'article 19 de la Loi favorisant l'équité dans l'accès aux services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance subventionnés dispensés par les titulaires de permis (2025, chapitre 17);

Que soit fixée au 1er décembre 2025 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 1, 2, 5, 7 à 18 et 21 à 42 de la Loi favorisant l'équité dans l'accès aux services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance subventionnés dispensés par les titulaires de permis. (Décret 1391-2025).

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 19, 2025:

Act to modernize the construction industry, SQ 2024, c 19

Paragraphs 2 and 3 of section 70 and section 74 of the Act insofar as they amend sections 8.3 and 8.4 of the Regulation respecting the issuance of competency certificates (chapter R-20, r. 5) in force November 12, 2025. (OC 1384-2025)

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 26, 2025:

Act to give effect to fiscal measures announced in the Update on Québec's Economic and Financial Situation presented on 21 November 2024 and in the Budget Speech delivered on 25 March 2025 and to certain other measures, SQ 2025, 27

The following provisions of the Act in force December 31, 2025, in respect of a taxation year of a person or a fiscal period of a partnership that ends after December 30, 2025:

subsection 1 of section 4, where it adds a reference to paragraph a.7 of subsection 2 of section 1010 of the Taxation Act (chapter I-3) in sections 93.1.7, 93.1.9 and 93.1.11 of the Tax Administration Act (chapter A-6.002);

subsection 1 of section 122, where it enacts paragraph a.7 of subsection 2 of section 1010 of the Taxation Act;

subsection 1 of section 123 and subsection 1 of section 124, where they add a reference to paragraph a.7 of subsection 2 of section 1010 of the Taxation Act in sections 1011 and 1014 of that Act, respectively;

subsection 1 of section 135, where it enacts subparagraph d.5 of the second paragraph of section 1051 of the Taxation Act;

section 137. (OC 1371-2025)

Act to amend the Educational Childcare Act to improve access to the educational childcare services network and complete its development, SQ 2022, c 9

Act to promote equity in access to subsidized educational childcare services provided by permit holders, SQ 2025, c 17

1 December 2025 to be set as the date of coming into force of sections 5 and 35, paragraph 2 of section 49 insofar as it adds "and fifth" and "and 59.6, the first paragraph of section 59.9 and sections 59.10, 59.12" and strikes out "59.1" in the second paragraph of section 101.3 of the Educational Childcare Act (chapter S-4.1.1), paragraphs 6 and 7 of section 58, paragraph 1 of section 59 insofar as it inserts ", 15.1" in the first paragraph of section 108 of that Act, section 69 except insofar as it adds "2.2" to section 116 of that Act, section 92 insofar as it adds "59.2, 59.6, 59.10" to subparagraph 1 of the first paragraph of section 75 of the Educational Childcare Regulation (chapter S-4.1.1, r. 2), and section 99 of the Act to amend the Educational Childcare Act to improve access to the educational childcare services network and complete its development (2022, chapter 9), as replaced by section 19 of the Act to promote equity in access to subsidized educational childcare services provided by permit holders (2025, chapter 17);

1 December 2025 to be set as the date of coming into force of sections 1, 2, 5, 7 to 18 and 21 to 42 of the Act to promote equity in access to subsidized educational childcare services provided by permit holders. (OC 1391-2025)

Sanctions

13 novembre 2025

Loi nº 103, Loi visant à réglementer les sites de consommation supervisée afin de favoriser une cohabitation harmonieuse avec la communauté — Chapitre nº 34

Assents

November 13, 2025

Bill 103, An Act to regulate supervised consumption sites in order to promote their harmonious cohabitation with the community — Chapter No. 34

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 novembre 2025:

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Table des revenus bruts annuels d'emplois convenables pour l'année 2026

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Loi sur les accidents du travail

Table des indemnités de remplacement du revenu payables en vertu de la Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles et des indemnités payables en vertu de la Loi sur les accidents du travail pour l'année 2026

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 novembre 2025:

An Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

Table of gross annual income from suitable employments for 2026

Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

Workers' Compensation Act

Table of income replacement indemnities payable under the Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases and of indemnities payable under the Workers' Compensation Act for 2026

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 38 The Building Schools Faster Act 39 The Building Schools Faster Consequential Amendment Act, 2025 40 The Animal Protection Amendment Act, 2025 41 The Heritage Recognition (From Many Peoples, Strength) Act 42 The Saskatchewan Firearms Amendment Act, 2025 43 The Municipalities Modernization and Red Tape Reduction Act

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, November 21, 2025:

The Summary Offences Procedure Act, 1990

Sask Reg 88/2025 The Summary Offences Procedure (Service re Certain Tickets) Amendment Regulations, 2025

The Small and Medium (SME) Investment Tax Credit Act

Sask Reg 89/2025 The Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Tax Credit Regulations

