Legislative Update Report No. 2025-20 Le Bulletin d'actualités législatives

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-12 Strengthening Canada's Immigration System and Borders Act C-13 An Act to implement the Protocol on the Accession of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership

Senate / Sénat

Referenced on first reading only S-205 Providing Alternatives to Isolation and Ensuring Oversight and Remedies in the Correctional System Act (Tona's Law) S-233 An Act to amend the Criminal Code (assault against persons who provide health services and first responders)

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, October 22, 2025:

Criminal Code

SOR/2025-208 Order Amending Certain Orders Made Under the Criminal Code

Employment Insurance Act

SOR/2025-205 Regulations Amending the Employment Insurance Regulations

United Nations Act

SOR/2025-202 Regulations Amending the Regulations Implementing the United Nations Resolutions on Iran

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 11, 2025:

Canadian Payments Act

By-law Amending the Canadian Payments Association By-law No. 6 — Compliance

Regulations Amending the Canadian Payments Association Election of Directors Regulations

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 11, 2025:

Employment Insurance Act

Employment Insurance Regulations

Resolution

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Ministerial Condition No. 22325

Telecommunications Act

Notice No. TPB-002-2025 — Petition to the Governor in Council concerning Telecom Decision CRTC 2025-157

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 18, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Notice with respect to the availability of environmental occurrences notification agreements

Telecommunications Act

Notice No. TPB-003-2025 — Petitions to the Governor in Council concerning Telecom Decision CRTC 2025-154

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 11, 2025:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Expiry review RR-2024-007 — Notice of order Aluminum extrusions

File PR-2025-013 — Notice of determination Security services

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 18, 2025:

Special Import Measures Act

Cast iron soil pipe — Decisions

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Expiry review RR-2025-005 — Notice of expiry review of order —Oil country tubular goods

File PR-2025-030 — Notice of inquiry — Software

Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-005 — Notice of determination — Oil country tubular goods

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 11, 2025:

Copyright Board

SOCAN Tariff 3.C — Adult Entertainment Clubs (2026-2028)

SOCAN Tariff 10.A — Parks, Parades, Streets and Other Public Areas — Strolling Musicians and Buskers; Recorded Music (2026-2028)

SOCAN Tariff 10.B — Parks, Parades, Streets and Other Public Areas — Marching Bands; Floats with Music (2026-2028)

SOCAN Tariff 13.B — Public Conveyances — Passenger Ships (2026-2028)

SOCAN Tariff 13.C — Public Conveyances — Railroad Trains, Buses and Other Public Conveyances, Excluding Aircraft and Passenger Ships (2026-2028)

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, October 15, 2025:

Financial Consumers Act

Alta Reg 209/2025 Financial Consumers (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Health Information Act

Alta Reg 220/2025 Alberta Electronic Health Record Amendment Regulation

Hospitals Act

Alta Reg 210/2025 Hospitalization Benefits Amendment Regulation

Provincial Health Agencies Act

Alta Reg 211/2025 Operation of Approved Hospitals Regulation Alta Reg 213/2025 Provincial Health Agencies Act (Consequential Amendments) Regulation, 2025 (No. 2) Alta Reg 214/2025 Provincial Health Agencies Act (Consequential Amendments) Regulation, 2025 (No. 3) Alta Reg 212/2025 Provincial Health Agencies Act Transitional Regulation

Safety Codes Act

Alta Reg 218/2025 Motor Vehicle Gas Conversion (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Orders in Council / Décrets

Alberta King's Printer

Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2020 (No. 2), SA 2020, c 35

Sections 51 to 56, 58 to 60, 61 to the extent that it enacts section 56.71(2) and (3) of the Health Information Act and 62 of the Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2020 (No. 2) in force October 22, 2025 (OIC 327/2025)

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 25 Housing and Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 26 Vancouver Charter Amendment Act, 2025 27 Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2025 28 Business Practices and Consumer Protection Amendment Act (No. 2), 2025 29 Child, Family and Community Service Amendment Act, 2025 30 Employment Standards (Serious Illness or Injury Leave) Amendment Act, 2025 31 Energy Statutes Amendment Act, 2025

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 50 The Constitutional Questions Amendment Act 203 The Earlier Screening for Breast Cancer Act

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 1 An Act to Perpetuate a Certain Ancient Right 2 An Act to Amend the Public Health Act 3 An Act to Amend the Securities Act 4 An Act Respecting the Agriculture Appeal Board Act and the Bee Act 5 An Act to Amend the Opportunities New Brunswick Act 6 An Act to Amend the University of New Brunswick Act

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, October 15, 2025:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice of Rule

The making of amendments to INS-001 Insurance Intermediaries Licensing and Obligations (the Amendments).

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

No entries for this issue

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 32 An Act to Amend the Public Service Act, No. 2

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, October 17, 2025:

Apprenticeship and Trade Qualifications Act

NS Reg 198/2025 Apprenticeship and Trades Qualifications Act General Regulations — amendment NS Reg 199/2025 Auto Body and Collision Technician Trade Regulations — amendment NS Reg 200/2025 Automotive Service Technician Trade Regulations — amendment NS Reg 201/2025 Boilermaker Trade Regulations — amendment NS Reg 202/2025 Bricklayer Trade Regulations — amendment NS Reg 203/2025 Construction Electrician Trade Regulations — amendment NS Reg 204/2025 Oil Heat System Technician Trade Regulations — amendment NS Reg 205/2025 Plumber Trade Regulations — amendment NS Reg 206/2025 Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic Trade Regulations — amendment NS Reg 207/2025 Sheet Metal Worker Trade Regulations — amendment NS Reg 208/2025 Sprinkler Fitter Trade Regulations — amendment NS Reg 209/2025 Steamfitter/Pipefitter Trade Regulations — amendment NS Reg 210/2025 Truck and Transport Mechanic Trade Regulations — amendment

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 197/2025 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 26 Provincial Parks and Conservation Reserves Amendment Act, 2025 56 Building a More Competitive Economy Act, 2025 57 Respect for Taxpayers Act (Haldimand County Trustee Vacancy), 2025

Regulations / Règlements

Employment Standards Act, 2000

O Reg 233/25 Licensing — Temporary Help Agencies and Recruiters, amending O Reg 99/23

Environmental Assessment Act

O Reg 234/25 Northeast Power Line Project

Ontario Rebate for Electricity Consumers Act, 2016

O Reg 230/25 General, amending O Reg 363/16

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Clean Water Act, 2006, SO 2006, c 22

October 20, 2025

Accelerating and improving protections for Ontario's drinking water sources — Comments by November 19, 2025

October 20, 2025

Regulatory changes for accelerating and improving protections for Ontario's drinking water sources — Comments by December 4, 2025

Health Care Staffing Agency Reporting Act, 2025

October 20, 2025

Health Care Staffing Agency Reporting Act, 2025 — Comments by November 10, 2025

Pharmacy Act, 1991

October 9, 2025

Proposed Regulatory Amendments to O Reg 256/24 (General) made under the Pharmacy Act, 1991 — Comments by November 24, 2025

Planning Act

City of Toronto Act, 2006

October 17, 2025

Proposed amendments to the Planning Act and the City of Toronto Act (Working for Workers Seven Act, 2025) — Comments by November 18, 2025

Orders In Council

Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, 2025, SO 2025, c 4

Schedule 5, sections 1-10, which amend the Mining Act, in force October 15, 2025 (OIC 1294/2025)

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Notices / Avis

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, October 11, 2025:

Judicature Act

Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 – December 2025

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 1 Loi constitutionnelle de 2025 sur le Québec

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 1 Québec Constitution Act, 2025

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 15 octobre 2025:

Code civile du Québec

Règlement sur les normes permettant d'établir les valeurs de l'appauvrissement et de l'enrichissement aux fins de l'établissement de la valeur d'une prestation compensatoire

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 22 octobre 2025:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Règlement sur les espèces floristiques exotiques envahissantes

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 15, 2025:

Civil Code of Québec

Regulation respecting the standards for establishing the values of impoverishment and enrichment in order to determine the value of a compensatory allowance

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 22, 2025:

Environment Quality Act

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

Regulation respecting invasive exotic plant species

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 22 octobre 2025:

Loi instaurant le Tribunal unifié de la famille au sein de la Cour du Québec, SQ 2025, c 9

Que soit fixée au 10 octobre 2025 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l'article 37.2 du Code de procédure civile (chapitre C-25.01), édicté par l'article 3 de la Loi instaurant le Tribunal unifié de la famille au sein de la Cour du Québec (2025, chapitre 9), et des articles 10, 13 à 21, 30 à 38, 44, 46, 48 et 49 de cette loi, en ce qui concerne l'union civile. (Décret 1249-2025)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 22, 2025:

Act establishing the Unified Family Tribunal within the Court of Québec, SQ 2025, c 9

Article 37.2 of the Code of Civil Procedure (chapter C-25.01), enacted by section 3 of the Act establishing the Unified Family Tribunal within the Court of Québec (2025, chapter 9), and sections 10, 13 to 21, 30 to 38, 44, 46, 48 and 49 of the Act, insofar as they concern civil union, in force October 10, 2025. (OC 1249-2025)

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, October 17, 2025:

The Management and Reduction of Greenhouse Gases Act

RRS c M-2.01 Reg 5 The Management and Reduction of Greenhouse Gases (Reporting and General) Regulations, 2025

The Franchise Disclosure Act

Sask Reg 84/2025 The Franchise Disclosure Amendment Regulations, 2025

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Franchise Disclosure Act, SS 2024, c 13

Act in force June 30, 2026. (OC 427/2025)

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, October 10, 2025:

The Pharmacy and Pharmacy Disciplines Act

Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals — Regulatory Bylaw amendments

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, October 17, 2025:

The Pre-judgment Interest Act

The Pre-judgment Interest Regulations, from January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025

Yukon / Yukon

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, October 15, 2025:

Environment Act

YOIC 2025/202 Contaminants Regulation

Placer Mining Act

Quartz Mining Act

YOIC 2025/204 Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Ta'an Kwäch'än Council R-Block Parcels) YOIC 2025/205 Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in R-Block Parcels)

Proclamations / Proclamations

Yukon Gazette, Part I, October 15, 2025:

Act to amend the Environment Act, SY 2014, c 6

Paragraphs 2(a) and (f), sections 3, 11, 17, 20, 21, 25, paragraph 26(a), sections 27, 29, 31, 32, 33, subparagraphs 34(a)(ii) and (b)(ii), paragraph 34(c), sections 35 and 36 in force March 1, 2027. (OIC 2025/200)

Technical Amendments (Environment) Act (2024), SY 2024, c 12

Part 2 in force March 1, 2027. (OIC 2025/201)

