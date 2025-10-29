Legislative Update Report No. 2025-20 Le Bulletin d'actualités législatives

- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-12
|Strengthening Canada's Immigration System and Borders Act
|C-13
|An Act to implement the Protocol on the Accession of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership
Senate / Sénat
|Referenced on first reading only
|S-205
|Providing Alternatives to Isolation and Ensuring Oversight and Remedies in the Correctional System Act (Tona's Law)
|S-233
|An Act to amend the Criminal Code (assault against persons who provide health services and first responders)
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, October 22, 2025:
Criminal Code
|SOR/2025-208
|Order Amending Certain Orders Made Under the Criminal Code
Employment Insurance Act
|SOR/2025-205
|Regulations Amending the Employment Insurance Regulations
United Nations Act
|SOR/2025-202
|Regulations Amending the Regulations Implementing the United Nations Resolutions on Iran
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 11, 2025:
Canadian Payments Act
- By-law Amending the Canadian Payments Association By-law No. 6 — Compliance
- Regulations Amending the Canadian Payments Association Election of Directors Regulations
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 11, 2025:
Employment Insurance Act
Employment Insurance Regulations
- Resolution
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 22325
Telecommunications Act
- Notice No. TPB-002-2025 — Petition to the Governor in Council concerning Telecom Decision CRTC 2025-157
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 18, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice with respect to the availability of environmental occurrences notification agreements
Telecommunications Act
- Notice No. TPB-003-2025 — Petitions to the Governor in Council concerning Telecom Decision CRTC 2025-154
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 11, 2025:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Expiry review RR-2024-007 — Notice of order Aluminum extrusions
- File PR-2025-013 — Notice of determination Security services
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 18, 2025:
Special Import Measures Act
- Cast iron soil pipe — Decisions
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Expiry review RR-2025-005 — Notice of expiry review of order —Oil country tubular goods
- File PR-2025-030 — Notice of inquiry — Software
- Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-005 — Notice of determination — Oil country tubular goods
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 11, 2025:
Copyright Board
- SOCAN Tariff 3.C — Adult Entertainment Clubs (2026-2028)
- SOCAN Tariff 10.A — Parks, Parades, Streets and Other Public Areas — Strolling Musicians and Buskers; Recorded Music (2026-2028)
- SOCAN Tariff 10.B — Parks, Parades, Streets and Other Public Areas — Marching Bands; Floats with Music (2026-2028)
- SOCAN Tariff 13.B — Public Conveyances — Passenger Ships (2026-2028)
- SOCAN Tariff 13.C — Public Conveyances — Railroad Trains, Buses and Other Public Conveyances, Excluding Aircraft and Passenger Ships (2026-2028)
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, October 15, 2025:
Financial Consumers Act
|Alta Reg 209/2025
|Financial Consumers (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Health Information Act
|Alta Reg 220/2025
|Alberta Electronic Health Record Amendment Regulation
Hospitals Act
|Alta Reg 210/2025
|Hospitalization Benefits Amendment Regulation
Provincial Health Agencies Act
|Alta Reg 211/2025
|Operation of Approved Hospitals Regulation
|Alta Reg 213/2025
|Provincial Health Agencies Act (Consequential Amendments) Regulation, 2025 (No. 2)
|Alta Reg 214/2025
|Provincial Health Agencies Act (Consequential Amendments) Regulation, 2025 (No. 3)
|Alta Reg 212/2025
|Provincial Health Agencies Act Transitional Regulation
Safety Codes Act
|Alta Reg 218/2025
|Motor Vehicle Gas Conversion (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Orders in Council / Décrets
Alberta King's Printer
Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2020 (No. 2), SA 2020, c 35
- Sections 51 to 56, 58 to 60, 61 to the extent that it enacts section 56.71(2) and (3) of the Health Information Act and 62 of the Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2020 (No. 2) in force October 22, 2025 (OIC 327/2025)
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|25
|Housing and Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, 2025
|26
|Vancouver Charter Amendment Act, 2025
|27
|Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2025
|28
|Business Practices and Consumer Protection Amendment Act (No. 2), 2025
|29
|Child, Family and Community Service Amendment Act, 2025
|30
|Employment Standards (Serious Illness or Injury Leave) Amendment Act, 2025
|31
|Energy Statutes Amendment Act, 2025
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|50
|The Constitutional Questions Amendment Act
|203
|The Earlier Screening for Breast Cancer Act
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|1
|An Act to Perpetuate a Certain Ancient Right
|2
|An Act to Amend the Public Health Act
|3
|An Act to Amend the Securities Act
|4
|An Act Respecting the Agriculture Appeal Board Act and the Bee Act
|5
|An Act to Amend the Opportunities New Brunswick Act
|6
|An Act to Amend the University of New Brunswick Act
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, October 15, 2025:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice of Rule
- The making of amendments to INS-001 Insurance Intermediaries Licensing and Obligations (the Amendments).
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|32
|An Act to Amend the Public Service Act, No. 2
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, October 17, 2025:
Apprenticeship and Trade Qualifications Act
|NS Reg 198/2025
|Apprenticeship and Trades Qualifications Act General Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 199/2025
|Auto Body and Collision Technician Trade Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 200/2025
|Automotive Service Technician Trade Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 201/2025
|Boilermaker Trade Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 202/2025
|Bricklayer Trade Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 203/2025
|Construction Electrician Trade Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 204/2025
|Oil Heat System Technician Trade Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 205/2025
|Plumber Trade Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 206/2025
|Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic Trade Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 207/2025
|Sheet Metal Worker Trade Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 208/2025
|Sprinkler Fitter Trade Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 209/2025
|Steamfitter/Pipefitter Trade Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 210/2025
|Truck and Transport Mechanic Trade Regulations — amendment
Summary Proceedings Act
|NS Reg 197/2025
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|26
|Provincial Parks and Conservation Reserves Amendment Act, 2025
|56
|Building a More Competitive Economy Act, 2025
|57
|Respect for Taxpayers Act (Haldimand County Trustee Vacancy), 2025
Regulations / Règlements
Employment Standards Act, 2000
|O Reg 233/25
|Licensing — Temporary Help Agencies and Recruiters, amending O Reg 99/23
Environmental Assessment Act
|O Reg 234/25
|Northeast Power Line Project
Ontario Rebate for Electricity Consumers Act, 2016
|O Reg 230/25
|General, amending O Reg 363/16
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Clean Water Act, 2006, SO 2006, c 22
October 20, 2025
Accelerating and improving protections for Ontario's drinking water sources — Comments by November 19, 2025
October 20, 2025
Regulatory changes for accelerating and improving protections for Ontario's drinking water sources — Comments by December 4, 2025
Health Care Staffing Agency Reporting Act, 2025
October 20, 2025
Health Care Staffing Agency Reporting Act, 2025 — Comments by November 10, 2025
Pharmacy Act, 1991
October 9, 2025
Proposed Regulatory Amendments to O Reg 256/24 (General) made under the Pharmacy Act, 1991 — Comments by November 24, 2025
Planning Act
City of Toronto Act, 2006
October 17, 2025
Proposed amendments to the Planning Act and the City of Toronto Act (Working for Workers Seven Act, 2025) — Comments by November 18, 2025
Orders In Council
Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, 2025, SO 2025, c 4
- Schedule 5, sections 1-10, which amend the Mining Act, in force October 15, 2025 (OIC 1294/2025)
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Notices / Avis
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, October 11, 2025:
Judicature Act
- Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 – December 2025
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|1
|Loi constitutionnelle de 2025 sur le Québec
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|1
|Québec Constitution Act, 2025
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 15 octobre 2025:
Code civile du Québec
- Règlement sur les normes permettant d'établir les valeurs de l'appauvrissement et de l'enrichissement aux fins de l'établissement de la valeur d'une prestation compensatoire
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 22 octobre 2025:
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
- Règlement sur les espèces floristiques exotiques envahissantes
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 15, 2025:
Civil Code of Québec
- Regulation respecting the standards for establishing the values of impoverishment and enrichment in order to determine the value of a compensatory allowance
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 22, 2025:
Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
- Regulation respecting invasive exotic plant species
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 22 octobre 2025:
Loi instaurant le Tribunal unifié de la famille au sein de la Cour du Québec, SQ 2025, c 9
- Que soit fixée au 10 octobre 2025 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l'article 37.2 du Code de procédure civile (chapitre C-25.01), édicté par l'article 3 de la Loi instaurant le Tribunal unifié de la famille au sein de la Cour du Québec (2025, chapitre 9), et des articles 10, 13 à 21, 30 à 38, 44, 46, 48 et 49 de cette loi, en ce qui concerne l'union civile. (Décret 1249-2025)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 22, 2025:
Act establishing the Unified Family Tribunal within the Court of Québec, SQ 2025, c 9
- Article 37.2 of the Code of Civil Procedure (chapter C-25.01), enacted by section 3 of the Act establishing the Unified Family Tribunal within the Court of Québec (2025, chapter 9), and sections 10, 13 to 21, 30 to 38, 44, 46, 48 and 49 of the Act, insofar as they concern civil union, in force October 10, 2025. (OC 1249-2025)
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, October 17, 2025:
The Management and Reduction of Greenhouse Gases Act
|RRS c M-2.01 Reg 5
|The Management and Reduction of Greenhouse Gases (Reporting and General) Regulations, 2025
The Franchise Disclosure Act
|Sask Reg 84/2025
|The Franchise Disclosure Amendment Regulations, 2025
Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat
The Franchise Disclosure Act, SS 2024, c 13
- Act in force June 30, 2026. (OC 427/2025)
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, October 10, 2025:
The Pharmacy and Pharmacy Disciplines Act
- Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals — Regulatory Bylaw amendments
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, October 17, 2025:
The Pre-judgment Interest Act
- The Pre-judgment Interest Regulations, from January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025
Yukon / Yukon
Regulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part II, October 15, 2025:
Environment Act
|YOIC 2025/202
|Contaminants Regulation
Placer Mining Act
Quartz Mining Act
|YOIC 2025/204
|Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Ta'an Kwäch'än Council R-Block Parcels)
|YOIC 2025/205
|Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in R-Block Parcels)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Yukon Gazette, Part I, October 15, 2025:
Act to amend the Environment Act, SY 2014, c 6
- Paragraphs 2(a) and (f), sections 3, 11, 17, 20, 21, 25, paragraph 26(a), sections 27, 29, 31, 32, 33, subparagraphs 34(a)(ii) and (b)(ii), paragraph 34(c), sections 35 and 36 in force March 1, 2027. (OIC 2025/200)
Technical Amendments (Environment) Act (2024), SY 2024, c 12
- Part 2 in force March 1, 2027. (OIC 2025/201)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.