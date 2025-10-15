Legislative Update Report No. 2025-19 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

- within Wealth Management topic(s)
In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-10
|Commissioner for Modern Treaty Implementation Act
|C-11
|Military Justice System Modernization Act
|C-12
|Strengthening Canada's Immigration System and Borders Act
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, October 08, 2025:
Antarctic Environmental Protection Act
Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act
|SOR/2025-195
|Regulations Amending the Antarctic Environmental Protection Regulations and the Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations
Canadian Payments Act
|SOR/2025-199
|By-law Amending the Canadian Payments Association By-law No. 1 — General
|SOR/2025-198
|By-law Amending the Canadian Payments Association By-law No. 3 — Payment Items and Automated Clearing Settlement System
Health of Animals Act
Safe Food for Canadians Act
|SOR/2025-192
|Regulations Amending the Health of Animals Regulations and the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations (Reducing Red Tape and Supporting Resilience — Import Reference Document, Hatcheries and Fresh Fruits and Vegetables)
Income Tax Act
|SOR/2025-194
|Regulations Amending the Income Tax Regulations (2023–2024 Livestock Deferral)
|SOR/2025-193
|Regulations Amending the Income Tax Regulations (Motor Vehicle Expenses and Benefits 2024– 2025)
Criminal Code
|SOR/2025-201
|Regulations Amending the Regulations Establishing a List of Entities
Nuclear Safety and Control Act
|SOR/2025-196
|Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Nuclear Safety and Control Act (Imports, Exports and Safeguards)
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 27, 2025:
Canada Wildlife Act
Financial Administration Act
Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act
- Regulations Amending the Wildlife Area Regulations and the Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Fall Economic Statement Implementation Act, 2023, SC 2023, C 15
- ps 219 to 228, which amend the Canadian Payments Act, in force on September 25, 2025 (PC 2025-0684)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 27, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice with respect to the availability of a report summarizing any comments and notices of objection received
Fisheries Act
- Notice with respect to the availability of an administrative agreement
Species at Risk Act
- Notice of intent — Evaluation by Environment and Climate Change Canada of the ongoing need for the Emergency Order for the Protection of the Western Chorus Frog Great Lakes / St. Lawrence — Canadian Shield Population (Longueuil)
Telecommunications Act
- Notice No. TPB-001-2025 — Petition to the Governor in Council concerning 8622-B89-202405711
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-011-25 — Release of RSS-102.IPD.MEAS, issue 2, and RSS-102.IPD.SIM, issue 2
Superintendent of Financial Institutions, Office of the
- Assessment of Pension Plans Regulations Basic rate
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 4, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice with respect to the availability of an equivalency agreement with Alberta (upstream oil and gas sector)
- Update to Canadian Ambient Air Quality Standards for fine particulate matter (Erratum)
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 27, 2025:
Special Import Measures Act
- Polyethylene terephthalate resin — Decisions
- Steel strapping — Decisions
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Expiry review RR-2025-003 — Notice of order Hot-rolled carbon steel plate and high-strength low-alloy steel plate
- Inquiry NQ-2025-005 — Notice of commencement of inquiry — Steel strapping
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 4, 2025:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal Notice No. HA-2025-008
- File PR-2025-028 — Notice of inquiry — Parachutes
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
CUSMA Secretariat
- Request for panel review — Certain softwood lumber products from Canada
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, September 29, 2025:
Health Professions Act
|Alta Reg 203/2025
|Chiropractors Profession Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 206/2025
|Dental Hygienists Profession Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 204/2025
|Dentists Profession Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 207/2025
|Physical Therapists Profession Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 201/2025
|Physicians, Surgeons, Osteopaths and Physician Assistants Profession Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 205/2025
|Registered Nurses Profession Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 208/2025
|Respiratory Therapists Profession Amendment Regulation
Provincial Health Agencies Act
|Alta Reg 202/2025
|Patient Concerns Resolution Process Amendment Regulation
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|17
|Intimate Images ProtectionStatutes Amendment Act, 2025
|18
|Sexual Violence Policy Act
|19
|School Amendment Act
|20
|Construction Prompt Payment Act
|21
|Attorney General Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2025
|22
|Statutes Act
|23
|Regulations Act
|24
|Vaping Product Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act
|214
|Firefighters' Health Act
|215
|Parental Transparency and Age—Appropriate Education Act
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|48
|The Protective Detention and Care of Intoxicated Persons Act
|49
|The Manitoba Public Insurance Corporation Amendment Act (2)
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, October 1, 2025:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice of Adoption
- The adoption of amendments and changes to certain national and multilateral instruments (12 in total) and two policies (Amendments).
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, October 8, 2025:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice and Request for Comment
- Publication for comment of proposed Multilateral Instrument 45-111 Self-Certified Investor Prospectus Exemption (Proposed Multilateral Instrument).
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Notices / Avis
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part I, September 30, 2025:
Securities Act
- Implementing Rule Amendments to National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributors
- Implementing Rule Amendments to National Instrument 94-101 Mandatory Central Counterparty Clearing of Derivatives
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|127
|Protecting Nova Scotians Act
|130
|Traffic Safety Act
|134
|Justice Administration Amendment (Fall 2025) Act
|137
|Making Business Easier Act
|141
|Municipal Modernization (2025) Act
|144
|Workers' Compensation Act (amended)
|146
|An Act to Incorporate Banook Canoe Club, Limited (amended)
|149
|Powering the Offshore Act
|150
|Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
|155
|An Act to Incorporate The Yarmouth Golf and Country Club (amended)
|158
|Fire Safety and Services Act
|165
|Honouring Canadian Armed Forces Members Act
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, October 3, 2025:
Personal Health Information Act
|NS Reg 187/2025
|
Electronic Health Records Regulations — amendment
Summary Proceedings Act
|NS Reg 181/2025
|
Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Workers' Compensation Act
|NS Reg 189/2025
|
Workers' Compensation General Regulations — amendment
Nunavut / Nunavut
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Courts of Justice Act
|O Reg 226/25
|Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 227/25
|Rules of the Small Claims Court, amending O Reg 258/98
|O Reg 228/25
|
Family Law Rules, amending O Reg 114/99
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Building Code Act, 1992
October 6, 2025
Proposal for amending regulations of the Building Code related to Rapid Transit Stations — Comments by November 20, 2025
Building Code Act, 1992
Development Charges Act, 1997 (as amended by the Protect Ontario by Building Faster and Smarter Act, 2025 (Bill 17))
October 3, 2025
Proposed Building Code amendments: occupancy permits for residential developments subject to deferred development charges — Comments by October 17, 2025
Electricity Act, 1998
September 26, 2025
Proposal to amend O Reg 509/18 (Energy and Water Efficiency – Appliances and Products) under the Electricity Act, 1998 ("Efficiency Regulation") — Comments by October 26, 2025
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
October 2, 2025
Proposed amendments to O Reg 410/22 (Electricity Infrastructure – Designated Broadband Projects) under the Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998 — Comments by October 19, 2025
Ontario Heritage Act, RSO 1990
October 2, 2025
Proposed Regulation under the Ontario Heritage Act – Archaeology Exemption Criteria — Comments by November 16, 2025
Special Economic Zones Act, 2025
October 2, 2025
Consultation on Proposed Special Economic Zones Criteria — Comments by November 16, 2025
Species Conservation Act, 2025
September 26, 2025
Proposed legislative and regulatory amendments to enable the Species Conservation Act, 2025 — Comments by November 10, 2025
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, October 04, 2025:
Ontario Energy Board
- Notice of Amendments to the Distribution System Code
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, October 4, 2025:
Powers of Attorney and Personal Directives Act
|EC2025-927
|Powers of Attorney and Personal Directives Regulations
Proclamations / Proclamations
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, October 4, 2025:
Powers of Attorney and Personal Directives Act, SPEI 2023, c 34
- Act in force November 1, 2025
Notices / Avis
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, October 4, 2025:
Securities Act
- Updated CSA National and Multilateral Instruments
Quebec / Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 octobre 2025:
Code des professions
|Décret 1222-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le tableau des ordres professionnels
|Décret 1223-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les spécialités médicales
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 8, 2025:
Professional Code
|OC 1222-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the roll of professional orders
|OC 1223-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting medical specialties
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1 octobre 2025:
Code des professions
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le rapport annuel d'un ordre professionnel Code des professions
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires
- Règlement modifiant le Tarif judiciaire en matière civile
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 octobre 2025:
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
- Règlement modifiant Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail dans les mines
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité
du travail
Loi modernisant le régime de santé et de sécurité du travail
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les mécanismes de prévention et de participation en établissement
Loi sur le ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie
- Règlement établissant le processus de sélection du scientifique en chef
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 1, 2025:
Professional Code
- Regulation to amend Regulation respecting the annual reports of professional orders
Act respecting occupational health and safety
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety
Courts of Justice Act
- Regulation to amend the Tariff of judicial fees in civil matters
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 8, 2025:
Act respecting occupational health and safety
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety in mines
Act respecting occupational health and safety
Act to modernize the occupational health and safety regime
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting prevention and participation mechanisms in an establishment
Act respecting the Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie
- Regulation establishing the selection process for the chief scientist
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 octobre 2025:
Code de procédure civile
|AM 2025
|Districts dans lesquels la médiation est obligatoire et ceux dans lesquels l'arbitrage est offert aux parties à la pision des petites créances de la Cour du Québec (Beauharnois) — Arrêté numéro 2025-5457 du ministre de la Justice
|AM 2025
|Districts dans lesquels la médiation est obligatoire et ceux dans lesquels l'arbitrage est offert aux parties à la pision des petites créances de la Cour du Québec (Montréal) — Arrêté numéro 2025-5458 du ministre de la Justice
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 8, 2025:
Code of Civil Procedure
|MO 2025
|Districts in which mediation is mandatory and those in which arbitration is offered to the parties at the Small Claims pision of the Court of Québec (Beauharnois) — Order 2025-5457 of the Minister of Justice
|MO 2025
|Districts in which mediation is mandatory and those in which arbitration is offered to the parties at the Small Claims pision of the Court of Québec (Montréal) — Order 2025-5458 of the Minister of Justice
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1 octobre 2025:
Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles
- Règlement sur les pourcentages applicables aux fins de fixer la cotisation des employeurs tenus personnellement au paiement des prestations pour l'année 2026
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le financement
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 1, 2025:
An act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases
- Regulation respecting the applicable percentages for the purposes of levying the assessment on employers personally liable for the payment of benefits for 2026
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financing
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, October 3,2025:
The Court of Appeal Act, 2000
|Sask Reg 81/2025
|The Court of Appeal Fees Amendment Regulations, 2025
The Environmental Management and Protection Act, 2010
|Sask Reg 83/2025
|The Environmental Management and Protection (General) Amendment Regulations, 2025
Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat
The Court of Appeal (Residency) Amendment Act, 2025, SS 2025, c 5
- Act in force October 15, 2025. (OC 396/2025)
Yukon / Yukon
