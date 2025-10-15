Legislative Update Report No. 2025-19 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP are most popular:

In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-10 Commissioner for Modern Treaty Implementation Act C-11 Military Justice System Modernization Act C-12 Strengthening Canada's Immigration System and Borders Act

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, October 08, 2025:

Antarctic Environmental Protection Act

Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act

SOR/2025-195 Regulations Amending the Antarctic Environmental Protection Regulations and the Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations

Canadian Payments Act

SOR/2025-199 By-law Amending the Canadian Payments Association By-law No. 1 — General SOR/2025-198 By-law Amending the Canadian Payments Association By-law No. 3 — Payment Items and Automated Clearing Settlement System

Health of Animals Act

Safe Food for Canadians Act

SOR/2025-192 Regulations Amending the Health of Animals Regulations and the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations (Reducing Red Tape and Supporting Resilience — Import Reference Document, Hatcheries and Fresh Fruits and Vegetables)

Income Tax Act

SOR/2025-194 Regulations Amending the Income Tax Regulations (2023–2024 Livestock Deferral) SOR/2025-193 Regulations Amending the Income Tax Regulations (Motor Vehicle Expenses and Benefits 2024– 2025)

Criminal Code

SOR/2025-201 Regulations Amending the Regulations Establishing a List of Entities

Nuclear Safety and Control Act

SOR/2025-196 Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Nuclear Safety and Control Act (Imports, Exports and Safeguards)

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 27, 2025:

Canada Wildlife Act

Financial Administration Act

Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act

Regulations Amending the Wildlife Area Regulations and the Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Fall Economic Statement Implementation Act, 2023, SC 2023, C 15

ps 219 to 228, which amend the Canadian Payments Act, in force on September 25, 2025 (PC 2025-0684)

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 27, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Notice with respect to the availability of a report summarizing any comments and notices of objection received

Fisheries Act

Notice with respect to the availability of an administrative agreement

Species at Risk Act

Notice of intent — Evaluation by Environment and Climate Change Canada of the ongoing need for the Emergency Order for the Protection of the Western Chorus Frog Great Lakes / St. Lawrence — Canadian Shield Population (Longueuil)

Telecommunications Act

Notice No. TPB-001-2025 — Petition to the Governor in Council concerning 8622-B89-202405711

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-011-25 — Release of RSS-102.IPD.MEAS, issue 2, and RSS-102.IPD.SIM, issue 2

Superintendent of Financial Institutions, Office of the

Assessment of Pension Plans Regulations Basic rate

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 4, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Notice with respect to the availability of an equivalency agreement with Alberta (upstream oil and gas sector)

Update to Canadian Ambient Air Quality Standards for fine particulate matter (Erratum)

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 27, 2025:

Special Import Measures Act

Polyethylene terephthalate resin — Decisions

Steel strapping — Decisions

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Expiry review RR-2025-003 — Notice of order Hot-rolled carbon steel plate and high-strength low-alloy steel plate

Inquiry NQ-2025-005 — Notice of commencement of inquiry — Steel strapping

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 4, 2025:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal Notice No. HA-2025-008

File PR-2025-028 — Notice of inquiry — Parachutes

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

CUSMA Secretariat

Request for panel review — Certain softwood lumber products from Canada

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, September 29, 2025:

Health Professions Act

Alta Reg 203/2025 Chiropractors Profession Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 206/2025 Dental Hygienists Profession Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 204/2025 Dentists Profession Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 207/2025 Physical Therapists Profession Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 201/2025 Physicians, Surgeons, Osteopaths and Physician Assistants Profession Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 205/2025 Registered Nurses Profession Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 208/2025 Respiratory Therapists Profession Amendment Regulation

Provincial Health Agencies Act

Alta Reg 202/2025 Patient Concerns Resolution Process Amendment Regulation

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 17 Intimate Images ProtectionStatutes Amendment Act, 2025 18 Sexual Violence Policy Act 19 School Amendment Act 20 Construction Prompt Payment Act 21 Attorney General Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2025 22 Statutes Act 23 Regulations Act 24 Vaping Product Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act 214 Firefighters' Health Act 215 Parental Transparency and Age—Appropriate Education Act

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 48 The Protective Detention and Care of Intoxicated Persons Act 49 The Manitoba Public Insurance Corporation Amendment Act (2)

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, October 1, 2025:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice of Adoption

The adoption of amendments and changes to certain national and multilateral instruments (12 in total) and two policies (Amendments).

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, October 8, 2025:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comment

Publication for comment of proposed Multilateral Instrument 45-111 Self-Certified Investor Prospectus Exemption (Proposed Multilateral Instrument).

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

No entries for this issue

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Notices / Avis

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part I, September 30, 2025:

Securities Act

Implementing Rule Amendments to National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributors

Implementing Rule Amendments to National Instrument 94-101 Mandatory Central Counterparty Clearing of Derivatives

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 127 Protecting Nova Scotians Act 130 Traffic Safety Act 134 Justice Administration Amendment (Fall 2025) Act 137 Making Business Easier Act 141 Municipal Modernization (2025) Act 144 Workers' Compensation Act (amended) 146 An Act to Incorporate Banook Canoe Club, Limited (amended) 149 Powering the Offshore Act 150 Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act 155 An Act to Incorporate The Yarmouth Golf and Country Club (amended) 158 Fire Safety and Services Act 165 Honouring Canadian Armed Forces Members Act

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, October 3, 2025:

Personal Health Information Act

NS Reg 187/2025 Electronic Health Records Regulations — amendment

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 181/2025 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Workers' Compensation Act

NS Reg 189/2025 Workers' Compensation General Regulations — amendment

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Courts of Justice Act

O Reg 226/25 Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990 O Reg 227/25 Rules of the Small Claims Court, amending O Reg 258/98 O Reg 228/25 Family Law Rules, amending O Reg 114/99

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Building Code Act, 1992

October 6, 2025

Proposal for amending regulations of the Building Code related to Rapid Transit Stations — Comments by November 20, 2025

Building Code Act, 1992

Development Charges Act, 1997 (as amended by the Protect Ontario by Building Faster and Smarter Act, 2025 (Bill 17))

October 3, 2025

Proposed Building Code amendments: occupancy permits for residential developments subject to deferred development charges — Comments by October 17, 2025

Electricity Act, 1998

September 26, 2025

Proposal to amend O Reg 509/18 (Energy and Water Efficiency – Appliances and Products) under the Electricity Act, 1998 ("Efficiency Regulation") — Comments by October 26, 2025

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

October 2, 2025

Proposed amendments to O Reg 410/22 (Electricity Infrastructure – Designated Broadband Projects) under the Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998 — Comments by October 19, 2025

Ontario Heritage Act, RSO 1990

October 2, 2025

Proposed Regulation under the Ontario Heritage Act – Archaeology Exemption Criteria — Comments by November 16, 2025

Special Economic Zones Act, 2025

October 2, 2025

Consultation on Proposed Special Economic Zones Criteria — Comments by November 16, 2025

Species Conservation Act, 2025

September 26, 2025

Proposed legislative and regulatory amendments to enable the Species Conservation Act, 2025 — Comments by November 10, 2025

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, October 04, 2025:

Ontario Energy Board

Notice of Amendments to the Distribution System Code

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, October 4, 2025:

Powers of Attorney and Personal Directives Act

EC2025-927 Powers of Attorney and Personal Directives Regulations

Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, October 4, 2025:

Powers of Attorney and Personal Directives Act, SPEI 2023, c 34

Act in force November 1, 2025

Notices / Avis

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, October 4, 2025:

Securities Act

Updated CSA National and Multilateral Instruments

Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 octobre 2025:

Code des professions

Décret 1222-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le tableau des ordres professionnels Décret 1223-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les spécialités médicales

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 8, 2025:

Professional Code

OC 1222-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the roll of professional orders OC 1223-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting medical specialties

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1 octobre 2025:

Code des professions

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le rapport annuel d'un ordre professionnel Code des professions

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires

Règlement modifiant le Tarif judiciaire en matière civile

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 octobre 2025:

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Règlement modifiant Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail dans les mines

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Loi modernisant le régime de santé et de sécurité du travail

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les mécanismes de prévention et de participation en établissement

Loi sur le ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie

Règlement établissant le processus de sélection du scientifique en chef

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 1, 2025:

Professional Code

Regulation to amend Regulation respecting the annual reports of professional orders

Act respecting occupational health and safety

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety

Courts of Justice Act

Regulation to amend the Tariff of judicial fees in civil matters

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 8, 2025:

Act respecting occupational health and safety

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety in mines

Act respecting occupational health and safety

Act to modernize the occupational health and safety regime

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting prevention and participation mechanisms in an establishment

Act respecting the Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie

Regulation establishing the selection process for the chief scientist

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 octobre 2025:

Code de procédure civile

AM 2025 Districts dans lesquels la médiation est obligatoire et ceux dans lesquels l'arbitrage est offert aux parties à la pision des petites créances de la Cour du Québec (Beauharnois) — Arrêté numéro 2025-5457 du ministre de la Justice AM 2025 Districts dans lesquels la médiation est obligatoire et ceux dans lesquels l'arbitrage est offert aux parties à la pision des petites créances de la Cour du Québec (Montréal) — Arrêté numéro 2025-5458 du ministre de la Justice

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 8, 2025:

Code of Civil Procedure

MO 2025 Districts in which mediation is mandatory and those in which arbitration is offered to the parties at the Small Claims pision of the Court of Québec (Beauharnois) — Order 2025-5457 of the Minister of Justice MO 2025 Districts in which mediation is mandatory and those in which arbitration is offered to the parties at the Small Claims pision of the Court of Québec (Montréal) — Order 2025-5458 of the Minister of Justice

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1 octobre 2025:

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Règlement sur les pourcentages applicables aux fins de fixer la cotisation des employeurs tenus personnellement au paiement des prestations pour l'année 2026

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le financement

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 1, 2025:

An act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

Regulation respecting the applicable percentages for the purposes of levying the assessment on employers personally liable for the payment of benefits for 2026

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financing

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, October 3,2025:

The Court of Appeal Act, 2000

Sask Reg 81/2025 The Court of Appeal Fees Amendment Regulations, 2025

The Environmental Management and Protection Act, 2010

Sask Reg 83/2025 The Environmental Management and Protection (General) Amendment Regulations, 2025

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Court of Appeal (Residency) Amendment Act, 2025, SS 2025, c 5

Act in force October 15, 2025. (OC 396/2025)

Yukon / Yukon

No entries for this issue

