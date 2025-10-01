Legislative Update Report No. 2025-18 Le Bulletin d'actualités législatives...

Osler is a leading law firm with a singular focus – your business. Our collaborative “one firm” approach draws on the expertise of over 400 lawyers to provide responsive, proactive and practical legal solutions driven by your business needs. It’s law that works.

In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-9 Combatting Hate Act

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, September 24, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2025-183 Order 2025-87-09-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2025-184 Order 2025-112-09-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 13, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Ministerial Condition No. 22269

Ministerial Condition No. 22270

Ministerial Condition No. 22274

Waiver of information requirements for living organisms (subsection 106(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Waiver of information requirements for substances (subsection 81(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Species at Risk Act

Description of Chestnut-collared Longspur critical habitat in the Longspur National Wildlife Area

Description of Slender Mouse-ear-cress critical habitat in the Canadian Forces Base Suffield National Wildlife Area and Great Sandhills National Wildlife Area

Description of Sprague's Pipit and Swift Fox critical habitat in the Longspur National Wildlife Area

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SPB-005-25 — Notice of 2026 Auction of Residual Spectrum Licences

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 20, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Order 2025-66-01-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Order 2025-87-09-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Guidance on improving indoor air quality in office buildings and Guidance for indoor air quality professionals

Global Affairs Canada

Consulting Canadians on the Canada–United States–Mexico Agreement (CUSMA)

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-008-25 — Publication of SRSP-102, issue 2, SRSP-522, issue 1, and GL-10, issue 3

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 13, 2025:

Special Import Measures Act

Certain carbon and alloy steel wire — Decision

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

File PR-2025-026 — Notice of inquiry Call centre training

Inquiry NQ-2025-003 — Notice of commencement of inquiry — Certain carbon or alloy steel wire

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Notices of consultation

Part 1 applications

CUSMA Secretariat

Request for panel review — Certain softwood lumber products from Canada

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 20, 2025:

Special Import Measures Act

Thermal paper rolls — Decisions

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeals Notice No. HA-2025-007

Expiry Review RR-2025-004 — Notice of expiry review of finding Corrosion-resistant steel sheet II

Inquiry NQ-2025-004 — Notice of commencement of inquiry Thermal paper rolls

Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-004 — Notice of determination Cast iron soil pipe

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Part 1 applications

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 20, 2025:

Copyright Board

SOCAN Tariff 12.A – Theme Parks and Water Parks (2026-2028)

SOCAN Tariff 12.B – Canada's Wonderland and Similar Operations (2026-2028)

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, September 15, 2025:

Provincial Health Agencies Act

Alta Reg 199/2025 Provincial Health Agencies Act (Consequential Amendments) Regulation, 2025 (No. 1) Alta Reg 197/2025 Provincial Health Agencies Amendment Regulation, 2025 (No. 1) Alta Reg 198/2025 Provincial Health Agencies Amendment Regulation, 2025 (No. 2) Alta Reg 196/2025 Provincial Health Corporation Financial Matters Regulation

Notices / Avis

Alberta Gazette, Part I, September 15, 2025:

Alberta Securities Commission

Amendments to National Instrument 41-101 General Prospectus Requirements

Amendments to National Instrument 44-101 Short Form Prospectus Distributions

Amendments to National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions

Amendments to Alberta Securities Commission Rule 45-516 Prospectus Exemptions for Retail Investors and Existing Security Holders

Amendments to National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations

Amendments to Multilateral Instrument 51-105 Issuers Quoted in the U.S. Over-The-Counter Markets

Amendments to National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings

Amendments to National Instrument 52-110 Audit Committees

Amendments to National Instrument 58-101 Disclosure of Corporate Governance Practices

Amendments to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions

Amendments to National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids

Amendments to National Instrument 71-102 Continuous Disclosure and other Exemptions Relating to Foreign Issuers

Amendments to National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Technical Safety Act

Man Reg 74/2025 Technical Safety Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

The Amusements Act, RSM 1987, c A70

Repealed September 1, 2026. ( OIC 193/2025)

The Elevator Act, RSM 1987, c E60

Repealed September 1, 2026. ( OIC 193/2025)

The Technical Safety Act, SM 2015, c 17

The follwing provisions in force September 1, 2026: Part 1 except clauses 2(1)(b) to (d), (f) and (g) and subsections 4(2) and (3); Parts 2 to 5; Part 6 except section 68; Parts 7 to 9; Part 11 except section 90; Part 12; Part 13 except clauses 103(3)(d) and (e); Clauses 106(1)(b) and (f) and subsections 106(2) and (3); Section 107; Part 15. ( OIC 193/2025)



New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, September 19, 2025:

Electricity Act

NS Reg 179/2025 Prescribed Generation Facilities and Energy Storage Projects Regulations — amendment NS Reg 180/2025 Board Electricity Retailers Regulations (Nova Scotia) — replacement

Health Protection Act

NS Reg 176/2025 Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Conditions Regulations — amendment NS Reg 177/2025 Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Conditions Regulations — amendment NS Reg 178/2025 Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Conditions Regulations — amendment

Mortgage Regulation Act

NS Reg 169/2025 Forms Regulations — amendment NS Reg 170/2025 Reporting Requirements Regulations — amendment

Nunavut / Nunavut

Regulations / Règlements

Regulations of Nunavut (Annual Volumes)

Safety Act

Nu Reg R-041-2025 Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, amendment

Boilers and Pressure Vessels Act

Nu Reg R-042-2025 Boilers and Pressure Vessels Regulations, amendment

Pharmacy Act

Nu Reg R-043-2025 Drug Schedules Regulations, amendment

Property Assessment and Taxation Act

Nu Reg R-044-2025 Property Assessment Regulations, amendment

Gas Protection Act

Nu Reg R-045-2025 Gas Protection Regulations, amendment

Lotteries Act

Nu Reg R-046-2025 Lotteries Regulations, amendment

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Administration of Justice Act

O Reg 223/25 Fees and Expenses of Jurors and Crown Witnesses, amending Reg 4 of RRO 1990

Courts of Justice Act

O Reg 222/25 Rules of the Small Claims Court, amending O Reg 258/98 O Reg 221/25 Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990

Planning Act

O Reg 215/25 Restricted Areas — County of Ontario (now the Regional Municipality of Durham), Township of Pickering (now the City of Pickering), amending O Reg 102/72 O Reg 220/25 Zoning Order — Town of Innisfil, County of Simcoe

Provincial Offences Act

O Reg 218/25 Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Electricity Act, 1998

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

September 17, 2025

Protect Critical Infrastructure through Placing Limitations on the Procurement of Foreign Goods and Services and Participation of Foreign Entities in Ontario's Energy Sector — Comments by November 1, 2025

Insurance Act

September 16, 2025

Proposed regulatory amendments to O Reg 132/97, RRO 1990, Reg 677, and O Reg 408/12 under the Insurance Act — Comments by November 3, 2025

Ministry of Health

September 17, 2025

Consultations on proposed changes to certain psychologists' scope of practice to advance access to certain mental health services in Ontario — Comments by November 3, 2025



September 17, 2025

Consultation on proposed changes to scopes of practice for several regulated health professions to support greater access to diagnostic imaging — Comments by November 3, 2025

September 17, 2025

Consultations on proposed changes to optometrists' scope of practice — Comments by November 3, 2025

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, September 20, 2025:

Ontario Securities Commission

OSC Rule 11-502 Distribution of Amounts Received by the OSC Under Disgorgement Orders and Payment of Related Administrative Costs and OSC Rule 11- 503 (Commodity Futures Act) Distribution of Amounts Received by the OSC Under Disgorgement Orders and Payment of Related Administrative Costs

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, September 13, 2025:

Power Engineers Act

EC2025-852 Power Engineers Act Regulations, amendment

Real Property Tax Act

EC2025-856 Tax Credit Factor Regulations, amendment

Summary Proceedings Act

EC2025-858 Ticket Regulations, amendment EC2025-859 Ticket Regulations, amendment EC2025-860 Ticket Regulations, amendment

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, September 20, 2025:

Water Act

EC2025-878 Well Construction Regulations, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, September 13, 2025:

An Act to Amend the Animal Health Act, SPEI 2024, c 57

Act in force September 13, 2025.

Notices / Avis

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, September 20, 2025:

Real Property Tax Act

Tax Credit Factor Regulations Amendment — Erratum

Quebec / Québec

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 24 septembre 2025:

Loi sur les entreprises de services monétaires

AM 2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur les entreprises de services monétaires — Arrêté du ministre des Finances en date

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 24, 2025:

Money-Services Businesses Act

MO 2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation under the Money Services Businesses Act — Order of the Minister of Finance

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 septembre 2025:

Loi sur les élections et les référendums dans les municipalités

Entente concernant la vitrine d'informations présentant le profil des personnes candidates de la municipalité

Entente concernant l'essai d'un nouveau modèle de bulletin de vote avec la photographie des personnes candidates

Entente concernant l'essai d'un nouveau mécanisme de votation pour le vote dans certains établissements d'enseignement situés sur le territoire de la ville de Montréal

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 17, 2025:

Act respecting elections and referendums in municipalities

Agreement regarding the information display showcase presenting the profiles of municipal candidates

Agreement regarding the trial of a new model ballot paper with photographs of candidates

Agreement regarding the trial of a new voting mechanism for voting in certain educational institutions located in the territory of the city of Montréal

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, September 12, 2025:

The Environmental Management and Protection Act, 2010

RRS c E-10.22 Reg 6 The Electronic Equipment Stewardship Program Regulations

The Legal Profession Act, 1990

Sask Reg 74/2025 The Legal Profession Amendment Regulations, 2025

Yukon / Yukon

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part I, September 15, 2025:

Health Authority Act

YOIC 2025/153 Health Authority Transition Regulation No. 1 YOIC 2025/154 Health Authority Board of Directors Remuneration Regulation

Plebiscite Act

YOIC 2025/155 Regulation directing that a plebiscite on electoral reform be held

Residential Tenancies Act

YOIC 2025/160 Residential Tenancies Regulation

Summary Convictions Act

YOIC 2025/161 Regulation to amend the Summary Convictions Regulation in respect of Parks (2025)

Exemptions Act

YOIC 2025/171 Exemptions Regulation

Garnishee Act

YOIC 2025/174 Garnishee Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

Yukon Gazette, Part I, September 15, 2025:

The Residential Tenancies Act, SY 2025, c 7

Act in force September 1, 2025. (OIC 2025/159)

Exemptions Act, SY 2024, c 5

Act in force August 28, 2025. (OIC 2025/170)

