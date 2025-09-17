Legislative Update Report No. 2025-17 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 08/21 to 09/10
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, September 10, 2025:
Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act
|SOR/2025-165
|Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Differential Premiums By-law
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2025-176
|Order 2025-112-04-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2025-171
|Order 2025-112-06-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2025-179
|Order 2025-112-07-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2025-173
|Order 2025-112-08-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2025-174
|Order 2025-66-04-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2025-177
|Order 2025-66-07-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2025-175
|Order 2025-87-04-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2025-169
|Order 2025-87-05-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2025-170
|Order 2025-87-06-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2025-178
|Order 2025-87-07-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2025-172
|Order 2025-87-08-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act
|SOR/2025-167
|Storage Tank Systems for Petroleum Products and Allied Petroleum Products Regulations and the Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations — Regulations Amending the
Customs Tariff
|SOR/2025-181
|Order Amending and Repealing Certain Orders Made Under the Customs Tariff (United States Surtax)
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2025-163
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Moldova) Regulations
|SOR/2025-168
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|SOR/2025-164
|Order Amending the General Permit Allowing Specified Activities and Transactions that Are Prohibited Under the Special Economic Measures (Syria) Regulations
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 30, 2025:
Cannabis Act
- Notice of Intent — Consultation on potential amendments to the Cannabis Tracking System Order
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 6, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order 2025-66-04-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
- Order 2025-87-04-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
- Order 2025-87-06-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
- Order 2025-87-07-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-009-25 — Release of RSS-102.SAR.MEAS, issue 2, and RSS-102.SAR.SIM, issue 1
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 23, 2025:
Special Import Measures Act
- Oil country tubular goods — Decision
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States
- ENMAX Energy Marketing Inc.
- Powell River Energy Inc.
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal —Notice No. HA-2025-006
- Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-003 — Notice of determination — Thermal paper rolls
- Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-005 — Notice of commencement of preliminary injury inquiry — Oil country tubular goods
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Public Service Employment Act
- Permission granted (Antoine, Eric)
- Permission granted (Dikoume Dikoume, Daniel)
- Permission granted (Durepos, Amélie)
- Permission granted (King, Tracy)
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 30, 2025:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- File PR-2025-001 — Notice of determination — Call centre training
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 23, 2025:
Copyright Board
- Re:Sound Tariff 6.C — Adult Entertainment (2024-2028)
- SOCAN Tariff 1.B — Radio – Non-Commercial Radio other than the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (2022-2027)
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 6, 2025:
Copyright Board
- Television Retransmission Tariff (2014-2018) [Erratum]
Alberta / Alberta
Orders in Council / Décrets
Alberta King's Printer
Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 10
- ps 1(1) and (2)(c), 2(1), (2)(a)(ii) and (b) and (3)(b), 3(1) and (5)(b), 4(4)(a), 5(1) and (2)(b), 6(1) and (2)(b), 7(1), (2)(a)(i) and (b) and (3), 8(1), (2)(b) and (3)(b), 10(1), (2)(b), (3)(b) and (4)(a), 12(1) and (2)(a)(ii), 13(1), (2)(a) and (b)(i), (3) and (4), 16(1) and (2)(b), 17(1), (2)(a) and (d), (3)(a), (4)(a), (5)(a), (6), (8), (10)(a) and (c), (11)(a), (12)(a), (13)(a), (14)(a), (15)(a), (16), (17)(a) and (18)(a), (c) and (e), 18(1) and (3), 21(1), (2)(b) and (3), 23(1) and (2)(b), 24(1) and (2)(a), 25(2)(b)(iii) and (v), 27(2), (14)(b) and (15)(b), 30(1), (5) and (9)(d), 31(1), (2)(a) and (c) and (3)(a), 33(1) and (2), 37(5)(b) and (d), 39(1) and (4)(b), 45(16), 46(1) and (2)(b), 48(1) and (2)(b)(ii), 49(1) and (2)(b), 51(1) and (2)(b), 55(1), (2)(b) and (3)(a) and 56(1) and (4) in force August 27, 2025 (OIC 275/2025)
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, August 26, 2025:
Evidence Act
|BC Reg 143/2025
|Amends BC Reg 142/2015 — Commissioners for Taking Affidavits for British Columbia Regulation
Mineral Tenure Act
|BC Reg 142/2025
|Enacts Mineral Land Reserve (Harmony Gold) Regulation
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Public Health Act
|Man Reg 67/2025
|Disease Control Regulation, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Fair Registration Practices Act
|NLR 74/25
|Fair Registration Practices Regulations
Electrical Power Control Act, 1994
Public Utilities Act
|NLR 86/25
|Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro – Exploits Generation Assets Exemption Order
Judicature Act
|NLR 89/25
|Rules of the Supreme Court, 1986 (Amendment)
Medical Act, 2011
|NLR 97/25
|Medical Regulations, 2023 (Amendment)
Architects Act, 2008
|NLR 98/25
|Architects Regulations (Amendment)
Environmental Protection Act
|NLR 99/25
|Indian Head Hatchery Expansion Project Release Order
Proclamations / Proclamations
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
An Act to Ensure Fair Registration Practices by Regulating Bodies, SNL 2022, c F-01
- Act in force August 25, 2025. (NLR 73/25)
An Act to Amend the Medical Act, 2001 No. 2, SNL 2024, c 22
- Act in force August 29, 2025. (NLR 96/25)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, August 31, 2025:
Employment Standards Act
|NWT Reg R-065-2025
|Employment Standards Regulations, amendment
Dental Mechanics Act
|NWT Reg R-066-2025
|Dental Mechanics Fees Regulations, amendment
Dental Profession Act
|NWT Reg R-067-2025
|Dental Profession Regulations, amendment
Medical Profession Act
|NWT Reg R-068-2025
|Medical Profession Regulations, amendment
Midwifery Profession Act
|NWT Reg R-073-2025
|Midwifery Profession General Regulations, amendment
Ophthalmic Medical Assistants Act
|NWT Reg R-078-2025
|Ophthalmic Medical Assistants Regulations, amendment
Optometry Act
|NWT Reg R-080-2025
|Optometry Fees Regulations
Pharmacy Act
|NWT Reg R-081-2025
|Pharmacy Regulations, amendment
Social Work Profession Act
|NWT Reg R-087-2025
|Social Work Profession General Regulations, amendment
Health and Social Services Professions Act
|NWT Reg R-088-2025
|Psychology Profession Regulations, amendment
|NWT Reg R-089-2025
|Naturopathic Profession Regulations, amendment
Veterinary Profession Act
|NWT Reg R-090-2025
|Veterinary Fees Regulations, amendment
Notices / Avis
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part I, August 31, 2025:
Securities Act
- Implementing Rule 11-801 Adopting Multilateral Instrument 96-101 and Companion Policy 96-101.
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, August 22, 2025:
Occupational Health and Safety Act
|NS Reg 163/2025
|Workplace Health and Safety Regulations — amendment
Summary Proceedings Act
|NS Reg 157/2025
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 159/2025
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 160/2025
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, September 5, 2025:
Dairy Industry Act
|NS Reg 167/2025
|Delegation of Powers to Dairy Farmers of Nova Scotia Regulations — amendment
Natural Products Act
|NS Reg 168/2025
|Pork Nova Scotia Regulations — amendment
Nunavut / Nunavut
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Connecting Care Act, 2019
|O Reg 198/25
|Engagement with the Francophone Community under p 44 of the Act, amending O Reg 211/21
Dental Hygiene Act, 1991
|O Reg 185/25
|General, amending O Reg 218/94
Denturism Act, 1991
|O Reg 183/25
|Registration
GO Transit Station Funding Act, 2023
|O Reg 207/25
|General
Homeopathy Act, 2007
|O Reg 201/25
|General
Laboratory and Specimen Collection Centre Licensing Act
|O Reg 196/25
|General, amending O Reg 45/22
Ontario Labour Mobility Act, 2009
|O Reg 199/25
|Deemed Certification
Opticianry Act, 1991
|O Reg 203/25
|General, amending O Reg 219/94
Optometry Act, 1991
|O Reg 184/25
|Registration, amending O Reg 837/93
Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004
|O Reg 195/25
|General, amending O Reg 329/04
Psychotherapy Act, 2007
|O Reg 202/25
|General
Tribunal Adjudicative Records Act, 2019
|O Reg 204/25
|General, amending O Reg 211/19
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Construction Act
August 25, 2025
Discussion Paper for Proposed Regulations under the Construction Act — Comments by September 24, 2025
Midwifery Act, 1991
September 2, 2025
Proposed Regulatory Amendments to O Reg 188/24 (Designated Drugs and Substances) made under the Midwifery Act, 1991 — Comments by September 17, 2025
Protect Ontario by Securing Affordable Energy for Generations Act, 2025
September 5, 2025
New Requirements for Data Centres Seeking to Connect to the Electricity Grid in Ontario — Comments by November 4, 2025
Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, 2025
September 5, 2025
Proposed Public Facing 1P1P Framework Guidance and Project Definition Template — Comments by October 6, 2025
Surveyors Act
August 22, 2025
Ensuring survey services in Ontario are preformed competently, ethically, and in compliance with legal standards — Comments by October 6, 2025
August 22, 2025
Ensuring Ontario Land Surveyors operate under consistent and high standards of practice to provide reliable survey services — Comments by October 6, 2025
Orders In Council
Building a Strong Ontario Together Act (Budget Measures), 2023, SO 2023, c 21
- The following provisions in force September 1, 2025:
Less Red Tape, Stronger Economy Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 9
- Schedule 36, p 23, which amends the Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021, in force April 1, 2026 (OIC 1092/2025)
Moving Ontarians More Safely Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 26
- Schedule 3, ps 40-43, being the Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021, in force April 1, 2026 (OIC 1091/2025)
Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 25
- Schedule 5, ps 1-5, which amend the Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021, in force April 1, 2026 (OIC 1093/2025)
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, August 30, 2025:
Ontario Energy Board
- Notice of Amendment to the Distribution System Code
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Notices / Avis
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, August 23, 2025:
Legal Profession Act
- Notice of Amendments to the Regulations to the Legal Profession Act
Quebec / Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 août 2025:
Loi sur les sages-femmes
|Décret 1010-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les médicaments qu'une sage-femme peut prescrire ou administrer
Code des professions
|Décret 1011-2025
|Règlement sur les conditions et les modalités suivant lesquelles l'hygiéniste dentaire peut effectuer un débridement parodontal non chirurgical sans ordonnance
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 septembre 2025:
Loi sur la justice administrative
|Décret 1101-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la rémunération et les autres conditions de travail des membres du Tribunal administratif du Québec
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité
du travail
Loi modernisant le régime de santé et de sécurité du travail
|OC 1155-2025
|Règlement sur les mécanismes de prévention et de participation en établissement
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les établissements industriels et commerciaux, le Règlement sur l'information concernant les produits dangereux, le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail et le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail dans les mines et abrogeant le Règlement sur le programme de prévention
|OC 1156-2025
|Règlement sur les frais d'inscription, de déplacement et de séjour des programmes de formation concernant les mécanismes de prévention et de participation en établissement
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 27, 2025:
Midwives Act
|OC 1010-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the drugs that may be prescribed or administered by a midwife
Professional Code
|OC 1011-2025
|Regulation respecting the terms and conditions on which dental hygienists can perform non-surgical periodontal debridement without a prescription
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 10, 2025:
Act respecting administrative justice
|OC 1101-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the remuneration and other conditions of office of members of the Administrative Tribunal of Québec
Act respecting occupational health and safety
Act to modernize the occupational health and safety regime
|OC 1155-2025
|Prevention and participation mechanisms in an establishment
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting industrial and commercial establishments, the Hazardous Products Information Regulation, the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety and the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety in mines, and to revoke the Regulation respecting prevention programs
|OC 1156-2025
|Regulation respecting registration, travel and accommodation expenses of training programs on prevention and participation mechanisms in establishments
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 août 2025:
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la déclaration obligatoire de certaines émissions de contaminants dans l'atmosphère
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 septembre 2025:
Loi sur le Tribunal administratif du logement
Code civil du Québec
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les critères de fixation de loyer
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le contenu obligatoire de l'avis de modification du bail d'un logement
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les formulaires de bail obligatoires et sur les mentions de l'avis au nouveau locataire
Loi sur l'assurance maladie
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'admissibilité et l'inscription des personnes auprès de la Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec
Loi sur la gouvernance du système de santé et de services sociaux
- Règlement sur le Comité national sur la prestation des services de santé et des services sociaux aux personnes issues des communautés ethnoculturelles
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 septembre 2025:
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant le système de plafonnement et d'échange de droits d'émission de gaz à effet de serre
Code des professions
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la procédure de recrutement et de sélection des présidents des conseils de discipline des ordres professionnels
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 27, 2025:
Environment Quality Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting mandatory reporting of certain emissions of contaminants into the atmosphere
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 3, 2025:
Act respecting the Administrative Housing
Tribunal
Civil Code of Québec
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the criteria for the fixing of rent
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the mandatory content of a notice of modification of the lease of a dwelling
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting mandatory lease forms and the particulars of a notice to a new lessee
Health Insurance Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting eligibility and registration of persons in respect of the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec
Act respecting the governance of the health and social services system
- Regulation respecting the National Committee on the provision of health services and social services to persons from ethnocultural communities
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 10, 2025:
Environment Quality Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting a cap-and-trade system for greenhouse gas emission allowances
Professional Code
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the recruitment and selection procedure for disciplinary council chairs of professional orders
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 août 2025:
Loi sur les impôts
|AM 2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant les opérations à pulgation obligatoire — Arrêté du ministre des Finances
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 septembre 2025:
Loi sur les valeurs mobilières
|AM 2025-16
|Concernant pers règlements modifiant des règlements du domaine des valeurs mobilières — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2025-16 du ministre des Finances
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 septembre 2025:
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
|AM 2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les frais exigibles relatifs au régime d'autorisation environnementale et d'autres frais — Arrêté numéro 2025-0006 du ministre de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la faune et des Parcs
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 27, 2025:
Taxation Act
|MO 2025
|Regulation to amend the Mandatory Transaction Disclosure Regulation — Order of the Minister of Finance
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 3, 2025:
Securities Act
|MO 2025-16
|Various Regulations to amend Regulations in the Securities Sector — Order number V-1.1-2025-16 of the Minister of Finance
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 10, 2025:
Environment Quality Act
|MO 2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the fees payable with respect to the environmental authorization scheme and other fees — Order number 2025-0006 of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 août 2025:
Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 12 mars 2024 et modifiant d'autres dispositions, SQ 2024, c 39
- Que soit fixée au 1er janvier 2026 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions du chapitre VIII de la Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 12 mars 2024 et modifiant d'autres dispositions (2024, chapitre 39), comprenant les ps 88 à 91. (Décret 1023-2025)
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 septembre 2025:
Loi modernisant le régime de santé et de sécurité du travail, SQ 2021, c 27
- Que soit fixée au 1er octobre 2025 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l'p 122 sauf en ce qu'elles concernent les définitions de « employeur », de «matière dangereuse » et de «travailleur », des ps 125 et 128, du paragraphe 1° de l'p 138, des paragraphes 2° et 4° de l'p 139, de l'p 141, tel que modifié par l'p 80 de la Loi modifiant perses dispositions principalement aux fins d'allègement du fardeau réglementaire et administratif (2025, chapitre 8), de l'p 143, de l'p 144 sauf en ce qu'elles concernent le paragraphe 1°, des ps 145 à 147, 150, 151 et 153, des paragraphes 1°, 2° et 4° à 11° de l'p 154, des ps 155 et 156, des paragraphes 2° et 3° de l'p 157, des ps 158 à 185, des paragraphes 1° et 6° de l'p 207, des ps 212 et 219, du paragraphe 1° de l'p 229, des paragraphes 5° à 10° de l'p 232, tel que modifié par l'p 81 de la Loi modifiant perses dispositions principalement aux fins d'allègement du fardeau réglementaire et administratif, du paragraphe 3° de l'p 233 en ce qu'elles concernent les ps des chapitres I à X de la Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail (chapitre S-2.1) et des ps 252 à 265, 268 à 271 et 274 à 276 de la Loi modernisant le régime de santé et de sécurité du travail (2021, chapitre 27). (Décret 1154-2025)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 27, 2025:
Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 12 March 2024 and amending other provisions, SQ 2024, c 39
- Chapter VIII, which comprises ps 88 to 91, in force January 1, 2026. (OC 1023-2025)
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 10, 2025:
Act to modernize the occupational health and safety regime, SQ 2021, c 27
- p 122, except where it concerns the definitions of "employer", "dangerous substance" and "worker", ps 125 and 128, paragraph 1 of p 138, paragraphs 2 and 4 of p 139, p 141, as amended by p 80 of the Act to amend various provisions for the main purpose of reducing regulatory and administrative burden (2025, chapter 8), p 143, p 144 except insofar as it concerns paragraph 1 of that p, ps 145 to 147, 150, 151 and 153, paragraphs 1, 2 and 4 to 11 of p 154, ps 155 and 156, paragraphs 2 and 3 of p 157, ps 158 to 185, paragraphs 1 and 6 of p 207, ps 212 and 219, paragraph 1 of p 229, paragraphs 5 to 10 of p 232, as amended by p 81 of the Act to amend various provisions for the main purpose of reducing regulatory and administrative burden, paragraph 3 of p 233 insofar as it concerns the ps of Chapters I to X of the Act respecting occupational health and safety (chapter S-2.1), and ps 252 to 265, 268 to 271 and 274 to 276 in force October 1, 2025. (OC 1154-2025)
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, August 22, 2025:
The Securities Act, 1988
|Sask Reg 66/2025
|The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (NI 31-103) Amendment Regulations, 2024
|Sask Reg 67/2025
|The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (NI 41-101, NI 44-101, NI 45-106, NI 51-102, MI 51-105, NI 52-109, NI 52-110, NI 58-101, MI 61-101, NI 62-104, NI 71-102 and NI 81-101) Amendment Regulations, 2025
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, August 29, 2025:
The Provincial Health Authority Act
|Sask Reg 68/2025
|The Provincial Health Authority Administration (Prescribed Limits) Amendment Regulations, 2025
The Saskatchewan Commercial Innovation Incentive (Patent Box) Act
|Sask Reg 70/2025
|The Saskatchewan Commercial Innovation Incentive (Patent Box) Amendment Regulations, 2025
The Environmental Management and Protection Act, 2010
|Sask Reg 71/2025
|The Mineral Industry Environmental Protection Amendment Regulations, 2025
Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat
The Construction Codes (Derelict Buildings) Amendment Act, 2025, SS 2025, c 4
- Act in force October 31, 2025. (OC 378/2025)
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, August 29, 2025:
The Dental Disciplines Act
- Saskatchewan Dental Therapists Association — Regulatory Bylaw amendments
The Medical Profession Act, 1981
- Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw amendments
The Registered Nurses Act, 1988
- College of Registered Nurses of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaw amendments
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, September 5, 2025:
The Saskatchewan Applied Science Technologists and Technicians Act
- Saskatchewan Applied Science Technologists and Technicians (SASTT) — Regulatory Bylaws 2025
Yukon / Yukon
