Legislative Update Report No. 2025-17 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 08/21 to 09/10

In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, September 10, 2025:

Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act

SOR/2025-165 Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Differential Premiums By-law

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2025-176 Order 2025-112-04-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2025-171 Order 2025-112-06-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2025-179 Order 2025-112-07-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2025-173 Order 2025-112-08-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2025-174 Order 2025-66-04-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2025-177 Order 2025-66-07-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2025-175 Order 2025-87-04-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2025-169 Order 2025-87-05-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2025-170 Order 2025-87-06-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2025-178 Order 2025-87-07-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2025-172 Order 2025-87-08-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act

SOR/2025-167 Storage Tank Systems for Petroleum Products and Allied Petroleum Products Regulations and the Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations — Regulations Amending the

Customs Tariff

SOR/2025-181 Order Amending and Repealing Certain Orders Made Under the Customs Tariff (United States Surtax)

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2025-163 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Moldova) Regulations SOR/2025-168 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations SOR/2025-164 Order Amending the General Permit Allowing Specified Activities and Transactions that Are Prohibited Under the Special Economic Measures (Syria) Regulations

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 30, 2025:

Cannabis Act

Notice of Intent — Consultation on potential amendments to the Cannabis Tracking System Order

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 6, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Order 2025-66-04-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Order 2025-87-04-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Order 2025-87-06-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Order 2025-87-07-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-009-25 — Release of RSS-102.SAR.MEAS, issue 2, and RSS-102.SAR.SIM, issue 1

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 23, 2025:

Special Import Measures Act

Oil country tubular goods — Decision

Canada Energy Regulator

Application to export electricity to the United States ENMAX Energy Marketing Inc. Powell River Energy Inc.



Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal —Notice No. HA-2025-006

Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-003 — Notice of determination — Thermal paper rolls

Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-005 — Notice of commencement of preliminary injury inquiry — Oil country tubular goods

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Part 1 applications

Public Service Employment Act

Permission granted (Antoine, Eric)

Permission granted (Dikoume Dikoume, Daniel)

Permission granted (Durepos, Amélie)

Permission granted (King, Tracy)

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 30, 2025:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

File PR-2025-001 — Notice of determination — Call centre training

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Part 1 applications

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 23, 2025:

Copyright Board

Re:Sound Tariff 6.C — Adult Entertainment (2024-2028)

SOCAN Tariff 1.B — Radio – Non-Commercial Radio other than the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (2022-2027)

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 6, 2025:

Copyright Board

Television Retransmission Tariff (2014-2018) [Erratum]

Alberta / Alberta

Orders in Council / Décrets

Alberta King's Printer

Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 10

ps 1(1) and (2)(c), 2(1), (2)(a)(ii) and (b) and (3)(b), 3(1) and (5)(b), 4(4)(a), 5(1) and (2)(b), 6(1) and (2)(b), 7(1), (2)(a)(i) and (b) and (3), 8(1), (2)(b) and (3)(b), 10(1), (2)(b), (3)(b) and (4)(a), 12(1) and (2)(a)(ii), 13(1), (2)(a) and (b)(i), (3) and (4), 16(1) and (2)(b), 17(1), (2)(a) and (d), (3)(a), (4)(a), (5)(a), (6), (8), (10)(a) and (c), (11)(a), (12)(a), (13)(a), (14)(a), (15)(a), (16), (17)(a) and (18)(a), (c) and (e), 18(1) and (3), 21(1), (2)(b) and (3), 23(1) and (2)(b), 24(1) and (2)(a), 25(2)(b)(iii) and (v), 27(2), (14)(b) and (15)(b), 30(1), (5) and (9)(d), 31(1), (2)(a) and (c) and (3)(a), 33(1) and (2), 37(5)(b) and (d), 39(1) and (4)(b), 45(16), 46(1) and (2)(b), 48(1) and (2)(b)(ii), 49(1) and (2)(b), 51(1) and (2)(b), 55(1), (2)(b) and (3)(a) and 56(1) and (4) in force August 27, 2025 (OIC 275/2025)

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, August 26, 2025:

Evidence Act

BC Reg 143/2025 Amends BC Reg 142/2015 — Commissioners for Taking Affidavits for British Columbia Regulation

Mineral Tenure Act

BC Reg 142/2025 Enacts Mineral Land Reserve (Harmony Gold) Regulation

Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Public Health Act

Man Reg 67/2025 Disease Control Regulation, amendment

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

No entries for this issue

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Fair Registration Practices Act

NLR 74/25 Fair Registration Practices Regulations

Electrical Power Control Act, 1994

Public Utilities Act

NLR 86/25 Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro – Exploits Generation Assets Exemption Order

Judicature Act

NLR 89/25 Rules of the Supreme Court, 1986 (Amendment)

Medical Act, 2011

NLR 97/25 Medical Regulations, 2023 (Amendment)

Architects Act, 2008

NLR 98/25 Architects Regulations (Amendment)

Environmental Protection Act

NLR 99/25 Indian Head Hatchery Expansion Project Release Order

Proclamations / Proclamations

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

An Act to Ensure Fair Registration Practices by Regulating Bodies, SNL 2022, c F-01

Act in force August 25, 2025. (NLR 73/25)

An Act to Amend the Medical Act, 2001 No. 2, SNL 2024, c 22

Act in force August 29, 2025. (NLR 96/25)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, August 31, 2025:

Employment Standards Act

NWT Reg R-065-2025 Employment Standards Regulations, amendment

Dental Mechanics Act

NWT Reg R-066-2025 Dental Mechanics Fees Regulations, amendment

Dental Profession Act

NWT Reg R-067-2025 Dental Profession Regulations, amendment

Medical Profession Act

NWT Reg R-068-2025 Medical Profession Regulations, amendment

Midwifery Profession Act

NWT Reg R-073-2025 Midwifery Profession General Regulations, amendment

Ophthalmic Medical Assistants Act

NWT Reg R-078-2025 Ophthalmic Medical Assistants Regulations, amendment

Optometry Act

NWT Reg R-080-2025 Optometry Fees Regulations

Pharmacy Act

NWT Reg R-081-2025 Pharmacy Regulations, amendment

Social Work Profession Act

NWT Reg R-087-2025 Social Work Profession General Regulations, amendment

Health and Social Services Professions Act

NWT Reg R-088-2025 Psychology Profession Regulations, amendment NWT Reg R-089-2025 Naturopathic Profession Regulations, amendment

Veterinary Profession Act

NWT Reg R-090-2025 Veterinary Fees Regulations, amendment

Notices / Avis

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part I, August 31, 2025:

Securities Act

Implementing Rule 11-801 Adopting Multilateral Instrument 96-101 and Companion Policy 96-101.

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, August 22, 2025:

Occupational Health and Safety Act

NS Reg 163/2025 Workplace Health and Safety Regulations — amendment

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 157/2025 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment NS Reg 159/2025 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment NS Reg 160/2025 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, September 5, 2025:

Dairy Industry Act

NS Reg 167/2025 Delegation of Powers to Dairy Farmers of Nova Scotia Regulations — amendment

Natural Products Act

NS Reg 168/2025 Pork Nova Scotia Regulations — amendment

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Connecting Care Act, 2019

O Reg 198/25 Engagement with the Francophone Community under p 44 of the Act, amending O Reg 211/21

Dental Hygiene Act, 1991

O Reg 185/25 General, amending O Reg 218/94

Denturism Act, 1991

O Reg 183/25 Registration

GO Transit Station Funding Act, 2023

O Reg 207/25 General

Homeopathy Act, 2007

O Reg 201/25 General

Laboratory and Specimen Collection Centre Licensing Act

O Reg 196/25 General, amending O Reg 45/22

Ontario Labour Mobility Act, 2009

O Reg 199/25 Deemed Certification

Opticianry Act, 1991

O Reg 203/25 General, amending O Reg 219/94

Optometry Act, 1991

O Reg 184/25 Registration, amending O Reg 837/93

Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004

O Reg 195/25 General, amending O Reg 329/04

Psychotherapy Act, 2007

O Reg 202/25 General

Tribunal Adjudicative Records Act, 2019

O Reg 204/25 General, amending O Reg 211/19

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Construction Act

August 25, 2025

Discussion Paper for Proposed Regulations under the Construction Act — Comments by September 24, 2025

Midwifery Act, 1991

September 2, 2025

Proposed Regulatory Amendments to O Reg 188/24 (Designated Drugs and Substances) made under the Midwifery Act, 1991 — Comments by September 17, 2025

Protect Ontario by Securing Affordable Energy for Generations Act, 2025

September 5, 2025

New Requirements for Data Centres Seeking to Connect to the Electricity Grid in Ontario — Comments by November 4, 2025

Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, 2025

September 5, 2025

Proposed Public Facing 1P1P Framework Guidance and Project Definition Template — Comments by October 6, 2025

Surveyors Act

August 22, 2025

Ensuring survey services in Ontario are preformed competently, ethically, and in compliance with legal standards — Comments by October 6, 2025

August 22, 2025

Ensuring Ontario Land Surveyors operate under consistent and high standards of practice to provide reliable survey services — Comments by October 6, 2025

Orders In Council

Building a Strong Ontario Together Act (Budget Measures), 2023, SO 2023, c 21

The following provisions in force September 1, 2025: Schedule 1, ps 6, 7, 10 which amend the Commodity Futures Act (OIC 1095/2025) Schedule 10, ps 8, 9, 11(2), (5) which amend the Securities Act (OIC 1095/2025) Schedule 11, ps 1-3 which amend the Securities Commission Act, 2021 (OIC 1095/2025)



Less Red Tape, Stronger Economy Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 9

Schedule 36, p 23, which amends the Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021, in force April 1, 2026 (OIC 1092/2025)

Moving Ontarians More Safely Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 26

Schedule 3, ps 40-43, being the Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021, in force April 1, 2026 (OIC 1091/2025)

Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 25

Schedule 5, ps 1-5, which amend the Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021, in force April 1, 2026 (OIC 1093/2025)

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, August 30, 2025:

Ontario Energy Board

Notice of Amendment to the Distribution System Code

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Notices / Avis

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, August 23, 2025:

Legal Profession Act

Notice of Amendments to the Regulations to the Legal Profession Act

Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 août 2025:

Loi sur les sages-femmes

Décret 1010-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les médicaments qu'une sage-femme peut prescrire ou administrer

Code des professions

Décret 1011-2025 Règlement sur les conditions et les modalités suivant lesquelles l'hygiéniste dentaire peut effectuer un débridement parodontal non chirurgical sans ordonnance

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 septembre 2025:

Loi sur la justice administrative

Décret 1101-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la rémunération et les autres conditions de travail des membres du Tribunal administratif du Québec

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Loi modernisant le régime de santé et de sécurité du travail

OC 1155-2025 Règlement sur les mécanismes de prévention et de participation en établissement Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les établissements industriels et commerciaux, le Règlement sur l'information concernant les produits dangereux, le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail et le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail dans les mines et abrogeant le Règlement sur le programme de prévention OC 1156-2025 Règlement sur les frais d'inscription, de déplacement et de séjour des programmes de formation concernant les mécanismes de prévention et de participation en établissement

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 27, 2025:

Midwives Act

OC 1010-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the drugs that may be prescribed or administered by a midwife

Professional Code

OC 1011-2025 Regulation respecting the terms and conditions on which dental hygienists can perform non-surgical periodontal debridement without a prescription

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 10, 2025:

Act respecting administrative justice

OC 1101-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the remuneration and other conditions of office of members of the Administrative Tribunal of Québec

Act respecting occupational health and safety

Act to modernize the occupational health and safety regime

OC 1155-2025 Prevention and participation mechanisms in an establishment Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting industrial and commercial establishments, the Hazardous Products Information Regulation, the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety and the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety in mines, and to revoke the Regulation respecting prevention programs OC 1156-2025 Regulation respecting registration, travel and accommodation expenses of training programs on prevention and participation mechanisms in establishments

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 août 2025:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la déclaration obligatoire de certaines émissions de contaminants dans l'atmosphère

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 septembre 2025:

Loi sur le Tribunal administratif du logement

Code civil du Québec

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les critères de fixation de loyer

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le contenu obligatoire de l'avis de modification du bail d'un logement

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les formulaires de bail obligatoires et sur les mentions de l'avis au nouveau locataire

Loi sur l'assurance maladie

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'admissibilité et l'inscription des personnes auprès de la Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec

Loi sur la gouvernance du système de santé et de services sociaux

Règlement sur le Comité national sur la prestation des services de santé et des services sociaux aux personnes issues des communautés ethnoculturelles

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 septembre 2025:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant le système de plafonnement et d'échange de droits d'émission de gaz à effet de serre

Code des professions

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la procédure de recrutement et de sélection des présidents des conseils de discipline des ordres professionnels

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 27, 2025:

Environment Quality Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting mandatory reporting of certain emissions of contaminants into the atmosphere

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 3, 2025:

Act respecting the Administrative Housing Tribunal

Civil Code of Québec

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the criteria for the fixing of rent

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the mandatory content of a notice of modification of the lease of a dwelling

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting mandatory lease forms and the particulars of a notice to a new lessee

Health Insurance Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting eligibility and registration of persons in respect of the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec

Act respecting the governance of the health and social services system

Regulation respecting the National Committee on the provision of health services and social services to persons from ethnocultural communities

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 10, 2025:

Environment Quality Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting a cap-and-trade system for greenhouse gas emission allowances

Professional Code

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the recruitment and selection procedure for disciplinary council chairs of professional orders

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 août 2025:

Loi sur les impôts

AM 2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant les opérations à pulgation obligatoire — Arrêté du ministre des Finances

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 septembre 2025:

Loi sur les valeurs mobilières

AM 2025-16 Concernant pers règlements modifiant des règlements du domaine des valeurs mobilières — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2025-16 du ministre des Finances

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 septembre 2025:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

AM 2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les frais exigibles relatifs au régime d'autorisation environnementale et d'autres frais — Arrêté numéro 2025-0006 du ministre de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la faune et des Parcs

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 27, 2025:

Taxation Act

MO 2025 Regulation to amend the Mandatory Transaction Disclosure Regulation — Order of the Minister of Finance

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 3, 2025:

Securities Act

MO 2025-16 Various Regulations to amend Regulations in the Securities Sector — Order number V-1.1-2025-16 of the Minister of Finance

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 10, 2025:

Environment Quality Act

MO 2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the fees payable with respect to the environmental authorization scheme and other fees — Order number 2025-0006 of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 août 2025:

Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 12 mars 2024 et modifiant d'autres dispositions, SQ 2024, c 39

Que soit fixée au 1er janvier 2026 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions du chapitre VIII de la Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 12 mars 2024 et modifiant d'autres dispositions (2024, chapitre 39), comprenant les ps 88 à 91. (Décret 1023-2025)

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 septembre 2025:

Loi modernisant le régime de santé et de sécurité du travail, SQ 2021, c 27

Que soit fixée au 1er octobre 2025 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l'p 122 sauf en ce qu'elles concernent les définitions de « employeur », de «matière dangereuse » et de «travailleur », des ps 125 et 128, du paragraphe 1° de l'p 138, des paragraphes 2° et 4° de l'p 139, de l'p 141, tel que modifié par l'p 80 de la Loi modifiant perses dispositions principalement aux fins d'allègement du fardeau réglementaire et administratif (2025, chapitre 8), de l'p 143, de l'p 144 sauf en ce qu'elles concernent le paragraphe 1°, des ps 145 à 147, 150, 151 et 153, des paragraphes 1°, 2° et 4° à 11° de l'p 154, des ps 155 et 156, des paragraphes 2° et 3° de l'p 157, des ps 158 à 185, des paragraphes 1° et 6° de l'p 207, des ps 212 et 219, du paragraphe 1° de l'p 229, des paragraphes 5° à 10° de l'p 232, tel que modifié par l'p 81 de la Loi modifiant perses dispositions principalement aux fins d'allègement du fardeau réglementaire et administratif, du paragraphe 3° de l'p 233 en ce qu'elles concernent les ps des chapitres I à X de la Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail (chapitre S-2.1) et des ps 252 à 265, 268 à 271 et 274 à 276 de la Loi modernisant le régime de santé et de sécurité du travail (2021, chapitre 27). (Décret 1154-2025)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 27, 2025:

Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 12 March 2024 and amending other provisions, SQ 2024, c 39

Chapter VIII, which comprises ps 88 to 91, in force January 1, 2026. (OC 1023-2025)

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 10, 2025:

Act to modernize the occupational health and safety regime, SQ 2021, c 27

p 122, except where it concerns the definitions of "employer", "dangerous substance" and "worker", ps 125 and 128, paragraph 1 of p 138, paragraphs 2 and 4 of p 139, p 141, as amended by p 80 of the Act to amend various provisions for the main purpose of reducing regulatory and administrative burden (2025, chapter 8), p 143, p 144 except insofar as it concerns paragraph 1 of that p, ps 145 to 147, 150, 151 and 153, paragraphs 1, 2 and 4 to 11 of p 154, ps 155 and 156, paragraphs 2 and 3 of p 157, ps 158 to 185, paragraphs 1 and 6 of p 207, ps 212 and 219, paragraph 1 of p 229, paragraphs 5 to 10 of p 232, as amended by p 81 of the Act to amend various provisions for the main purpose of reducing regulatory and administrative burden, paragraph 3 of p 233 insofar as it concerns the ps of Chapters I to X of the Act respecting occupational health and safety (chapter S-2.1), and ps 252 to 265, 268 to 271 and 274 to 276 in force October 1, 2025. (OC 1154-2025)

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, August 22, 2025:

The Securities Act, 1988

Sask Reg 66/2025 The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (NI 31-103) Amendment Regulations, 2024 Sask Reg 67/2025 The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (NI 41-101, NI 44-101, NI 45-106, NI 51-102, MI 51-105, NI 52-109, NI 52-110, NI 58-101, MI 61-101, NI 62-104, NI 71-102 and NI 81-101) Amendment Regulations, 2025

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, August 29, 2025:

The Provincial Health Authority Act

Sask Reg 68/2025 The Provincial Health Authority Administration (Prescribed Limits) Amendment Regulations, 2025

The Saskatchewan Commercial Innovation Incentive (Patent Box) Act

Sask Reg 70/2025 The Saskatchewan Commercial Innovation Incentive (Patent Box) Amendment Regulations, 2025

The Environmental Management and Protection Act, 2010

Sask Reg 71/2025 The Mineral Industry Environmental Protection Amendment Regulations, 2025

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Construction Codes (Derelict Buildings) Amendment Act, 2025, SS 2025, c 4

Act in force October 31, 2025. (OC 378/2025)

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, August 29, 2025:

The Dental Disciplines Act

Saskatchewan Dental Therapists Association — Regulatory Bylaw amendments

The Medical Profession Act, 1981

Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw amendments

The Registered Nurses Act, 1988

College of Registered Nurses of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaw amendments

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, September 5, 2025:

The Saskatchewan Applied Science Technologists and Technicians Act

Saskatchewan Applied Science Technologists and Technicians (SASTT) — Regulatory Bylaws 2025

Yukon / Yukon

No entries for this issue

