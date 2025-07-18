Legislative Update Report No. 2025-13 Le Bulletin d'actualités législatives

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 06/26 to 07/09

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, July 2, 2025:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal Act

SOR/2025-140 Regulations Amending the Canadian International Trade Tribunal Procurement Inquiry Regulations

Fisheries Act

SOR/2025-139 Regulations Amending the Metal and Diamond Effluent Mining Regulations SOR/2025-138 Regulations Amending the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2025-137 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Extremist Settler Violence) Regulations SOR/2025-131 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations SOR/2025-142 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations SOR/2025-143 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 28, 2025:

Canada Labour Code

Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code (Leave Related to Pregnancy Loss, Bereavement Leave and Leave for Placement of Child)

Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Order Amending Schedule IX to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Regulations Amending the Precursor Control Regulations (Increased Regulatory Oversight)

Food and Drugs Act

Order Repealing the Order Establishing Supplementary Rules Respecting the Sale of Natural Health Products Containing Ephedrine or Pseudoephedrine

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 5, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Order Declaring that the Regulations Respecting Reduction in the Release of Methane and Certain Volatile Organic Compounds (Upstream Oil and Gas Sector) Do Not Apply in Alberta, 2025

Orders in Council / Décrets

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 5, 2025:

Statistics Act

2026 Census of Agriculture

2026 Census of Population

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Budget Implementation Act, 2024, No. 1, SC 2024, c 17

Section 162, subsection 163(2), sections 166 to 168, subsection 169(1) and section 170 in force June 27, 2025 (PC 2025-0536)

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

June 26, 2025

Bill C-202, An Act to amend the Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development Act (supply management) — Chapter No. 1

Bill C-5, One Canadian Economy Act — Chapter No. 2

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 28, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Ministerial Condition No. 22186

Notice of consultation published pursuant to subsection 108.1(2) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 for four lines of gene-edited pigs (Erratum)

Global Affairs Canada

Consultations on developing a possible Canada-European Union digital trade agreement

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

Interim Order No. 3 for the Protection of North Atlantic Right Whales (Eubalaena glacialis) in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, 2025

Interim Order No. 3 Respecting the Discharge of Sewage and the Release of Greywater by Cruise Ships in Canadian Waters

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 5, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Notice with respect to the availability of an equivalency agreement in Alberta (upstream oil and gas sector)

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 28, 2025:

Special Import Measures Act

Polyethylene terephthalate resin — Decisions

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2025-004

Expiry review RR-2024-004 — Notice of orders Circular copper tube

Inquiry NQ-2025-002 — Notice of commencement of inquiry Polyethylene terephthalate

Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-001 — Notice of determination Certain carbon or alloy steel wire

Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-003 — Notice of commencement of preliminary injury inquiry — Thermal paper rolls

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Notices of consultation

Orders

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 5, 2025:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

File PR-2025-011 — Notice of inquiry Cloud-based software as a service

File PR-2025-012 — Notice of inquiry Environmental services

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 28, 2025:

Copyright Board

CMRRA/SOCAN — Non-Commercial Radio Reproduction Tariff (2020-2023)

CSI — Non-Commercial Radio Reproduction Tariff (2018)

SOCAN Tariff 7 — Skating Rinks (2026-2028)

SOCAN Tariff 11.B — Comedy Shows and Magic Shows (2026-2028)

SOCAN Tariff 21 — Recreational Facilities Operated by a Municipality, School, College, University, Agricultural Society or Similar Community Organizations (2026-2028)

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 5, 2025:

Copyright Board

CMRRA/SOCAN – Non-Commercial Radio Reproduction Tariff (2020-2023) [Erratum]

SOCAN Tariff 7 – Skating Rinks (2026-2028) [Erratum]

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, June 30, 2025:

Access to Information Act

Alta Reg 133/2025 Access to Information Act Regulation Alta Reg 141/2025 Access to Information and Protection of Privacy (Various Statutes) Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 142/2025 Access to Information and Protection of Privacy (Various Regulations) Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 144/202 Designation of Public Bodies Regulation

Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Alta Reg 137/2025 Environmental Protection and Enhancement (Miscellaneous) Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 138/2025 Waste Control Amendment Regulation

Protection of Privacy Act

Alta Reg 141/2025 Access to Information and Protection of Privacy (Various Statutes) Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 142/2025 Access to Information and Protection of Privacy (Various Regulations) Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 143/2025 Protection of Privacy (Ministerial) Regulation Alta Reg 132/2025 Protection of Privacy Regulation

Real Estate Act

Alta Reg 128/2025 Real Estate (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation

Orders in Council / Décrets

Alberta King's Printer

Public Safety and Emergency Services Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 14

Section 2(2), (3), (5), to the extent that it enacts sections 33.72 to 33.76 of the Police Act, (7)(c)(i), (9), to the extent that it enacts section 33.95(a) to (l) and (n) of the Police Act, (10)(a), to the extent that it repeals section 61(1)(d.3) to (d.7) of the Police Act, and (11) in force July 02, 2025 (OIC 240/2025)

Energy and Utilities Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 8

Section 1(1), (9)(c), (12), (13), (15) and (16), which amend the Electric Utilities Act, in force July 9, 2025 (OIC 248/2025)

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 1, 2025:

Energy Resource Activities Act

BC Reg 92/2025 Amends BC Reg 274/2010 — Energy Resource Activities General Regulation

Greenhouse Gas Industrial Reporting and Control Act

BC Reg 96/2025 Amends BC Reg 249/2015 — Greenhouse Gas Emission Reporting Regulation

Renewable Energy Projects (Streamlined Permitting) Act

BC Reg 93/2025 Enacts Renewable Energy Projects (Streamlined Permitting) Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 8, 2025:

Pharmacy Operations and Drug Scheduling Act

BC Reg 100/2025 Amends BC Reg 9/98 — Drug Schedules Regulation BC Reg 101/2025 Amends BC Reg 9/98 — Drug Schedules Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 1, 2025:

Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2005, SBC 2005, c 35

Section 32 in force June 30, 2025. (BC Reg 98/2025)

Renewable Energy Projects (Streamlined Permitting) Act, SBC 2025, c 12

Act in force July 1, 2025. (BC Reg 92/2025)

Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Fair Trade in Canada (Internal Trade Mutual Recognition) Act

Man Reg 48/2025 Internal Trade Mutual Recognition Regulation

The Construction Industry Wages Act

Man Reg 55/2025 Construction Industry Minimum Wage Regulation, amendment

The Court of Appeal Act

Man Reg 57/2025 Court of Appeal Rules, amendment

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, July 2, 2025:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comments

Publication for comment of the proposed Local Rule 81-512 Rescission of Purchase of Mutual Fund Security (Proposed Rule).

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, July 9, 2025:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comments

Publication for comment of proposed amendments to National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations (Proposed Amendments).

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Income Tax Act, 2000

NLR 54/25 All-Spend Film and Video Production Tax Credit Regulations (Amendment) No. 2

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, June 27, 2025:

Financial Measures (2023) Act, SNS 2023, c 2

Section 48 in force June 17, 2025. (NS Reg 117/2025)

Notices / Avis

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part I, July 9, 2025:

Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation and Offshore Renewable Energy Management Act

Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation and Offshore Renewable Energy Management (Nova Scotia) Act

Petroleum-Related Call for Bids NS25-1P.

Nunavut / Nunavut

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Clean Water Act, 2006

O Reg 139/25 General, amending O Reg 287/07

Courts of Justice Act

O Reg 150/25 Family Law Rules, amending O Reg 114/99

Environmental Protection Act

O Reg 137/25 Registrations under part II.2 of the Act — Storm Water Management Works

Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021

O Reg 135/25 General, amending O Reg 246/22

Health Insurance Act

O Reg 136/25 General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990

Insurance Act

O Reg 131/25 Automobile Insurance, amending O Reg 56/25, which amends RRO 664

Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019

O Reg 145/25 Licensing, amending O Reg 746/21

Occupational Health and Safety Act

O Reg 140/25 Diving Operations, amending O Reg 629/94

Ontario Drug Benefit Act

O Reg 134/25 General, amending O Reg 201/96

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

O Reg 142/25 Payments under Section 78.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 53/05 O Reg 141/25 General, amending O Reg 328/03

Ontario Water Resources Act

O Reg 138/25 Approval Exemptions, amending O Reg 525/98

Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004

O Reg 144/25 General, amending O Reg 329/04

Planning Act

O Reg 143/25 Zoning Order — City of Toronto (Transit-Oriented Community Land)

Ticket Sales Act, 2017

O Reg 132/25 Exemptions, amending O Reg 321/18

Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997

O Reg 129/25 Firefighters, amending O Reg 253/07

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Health Insurance Act

July 4, 2025

Proposed Amendments to Regulation 552 (General) under the Health Insurance Act (HIA), in order to update the Schedule of Benefits for Laboratory Services (SOB-LS) — Comments by August 18, 2025

Orders In Council

Working for Workers Six Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 41

Schedule 6, sections 1-4, which amend the Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997, in force July 1, 2025 (OIC 884/2025)

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, July 5, 2025:

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2025-632 Acupuncturist Regulations EC2025-633 Opticians Regulations

Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, July 5, 2025:

An Act to Repeal the Dispensing Opticians Act, SPEI 2025, c 3

Act in force July 14, 2025.

Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 2 juillet 2025:

Loi sur les assureurs

Décret 791-2025 Détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l'Autorité des marchés financiers pour l'application de la Loi sur les assureurs et à la charge des assureurs autorisés ainsi que de la quote-part de ces frais qui doit être perçue de chaque assureur pour l'année 2024-2025

Loi sur les coopératives de services financiers

Décret 792-2025 Détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l'Autorité des marchés financiers pour l'application de la Loi sur les coopératives de services financiers et à la charge des fédérations et des caisses qui ne sont pas membres d'une fédération ainsi que du montant minimum pour chaque caisse membre et nonmembre exigible pour l'année 2024-2025

Loi sur les sociétés de fiducie et les sociétés d'épargne

Décret 793-2025 Détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l'Autorité des marchés financiers pour l'application de la Loi sur les sociétés de fiducie et les sociétés d'épargne et à la charge des sociétés de fiducie autorisées ainsi que de la quote-part de ces frais qui doit être perçue de chaque société pour l'année 2024-2025

Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts

Décret 794-2025 Détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l'Autorité des marchés financiers pour l'application de la Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts et à la charge des institutions de dépôts autorisées ainsi que de la quote-part de ces frais qui doit être perçue de chaque institution de dépôts pour l'année 2024-2025

Loi sur la protection du consommateur

Décret 803-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur la protection du consommateur

Loi sur le bâtiment

Décret 811-2025 Règlement modifiant le Code de construction Décret 812-2025 Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Décret 814-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la qualité de l'eau des piscines et autres bassins artificiels

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 2, 2025:

Insurers Act

OC 791-2025 Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Insurers Act and be borne by the authorized insurers, and the contribution for those costs that must be collected from each insurer for 2024-2025

Act respecting financial services cooperatives

OC 792-2025 Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Act respecting financial services cooperatives and be borne by the federations and the credit unions that are not members of a federation, and the minimum amount for each member and non-member credit union exigible for 2024-2025

Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act

OC 793-2025 Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act and be borne by authorized trust companies, and the contribution for those costs that must be collected from each company for 2024-2025

Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act

OC 794-2025 Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act and be borne by the authorized deposit institutions, and the contribution for those costs that must be collected from each deposit institution for 2024-2025

Consumer Protection Act

OC 803-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Consumer Protection Act

Building Act

OC 811-2025 Regulation to amend the Construction Code OC 812-2025 Regulation to amend the Safety Code

Environment Quality Act

OC 814-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting water quality in swimming pools and other artificial pools

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 2 juillet 2025:

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Règlement sur les pourcentages applicables aux fins de fixer la cotisation des employeurs tenus personnellement au paiement des prestations pour l'année 2026

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le financement

Règlement sur la table des revenus bruts annuels d'emplois convenables pour l'année 2026

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Loi sur les accidents du travail

Règlement sur la table des indemnités de remplacement du revenu payables en vertu de la Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles et des indemnités payables en vertu de la Loi sur les accidents du travail pour l'année 2026

Code des professions

Code de déontologie des physiothérapeutes et des technologues en physiothérapie

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les frais exigibles relatifs au régime d'autorisation environnementale et d'autres frais

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 9 juillet 2025:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'assainissement de l'atmosphère

Loi sur la sécurité des barrages

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la sécurité des barrages

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif à l'évaluation et l'examen des impacts sur l'environnement de certains projets

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'encadrement d'activités en fonction de leur impact sur l'environnement

Loi sur les terres du domaine de l'État

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les cessions à titre gratuit de terres pour usages d'utilité publique

Loi sur les valeurs mobilières

Règlement modifiant le Règlement 13-102 sur les droits relatifs au système

Loi sur les terres du domaine de l'État

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la vente, la location et l'octroi de droits immobiliers sur les terres du domaine de l'État

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 2, 2025:

Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

Regulation respecting the applicable percentages for the purposes of levying the assessment on employers personally liable for the payment of benefits for 2026

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financing

Regulation respecting the table of gross annual income from suitable employments for 2026

Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

Workers' compensation act

Regulation respecting the table of income replacement indemnities payable under the Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases and of indemnities payable under the Workers' Compensation Act for 2026

Professional Code

Code of ethics of physical therapists and physiotherapy technologists

Environment Quality Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the fees payable with respect to the environmental authorization scheme and other fees

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, 9 July 2025:

Environment Quality Act

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

Regulation to amend the Clean Air Regulation

Dam Safety Act

Regulation to amend the Dam Safety Regulation

Environment Quality Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the environmental impact assessment and review of certain projects

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact

Act respecting the lands in the domain of the State

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting gratuitous transfer of land for public use

Securities Act

Regulation to amend Regulation 13-102 respecting System Fees

Act respecting the lands in the domain of the State

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the sale, lease and granting of immovable rights on lands in the domain of the State

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 9 juillet 2025:

Loi sur le bâtiment

AM 2025-001 La mesure équivalente sur l'utilisation du bois d'Suvre massif encapsulé dans la construction de bâtiments d'au plus 18 étages — Arrêté numéro AM 2025-001 du ministre du Travail

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, 9 July 2025:

Building Act

MO 2025-001 Equivalency measure concerning the use of encapsulated mass timber in the construction of buildings of up to 18 storeys — Order 2025-001 of the Ministre du Travail

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 2 juillet 2025:

Loi visant à moderniser la profession notariale et à favoriser l'accès à la justice, SQ 2023, c 23

Que soit fixée au 18 juin 2025 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l'article 66. (Décret 801-2025)

Loi portant sur la réforme du droit de la famille et instituant le régime d'union parentale, SQ 2024, c 22

Que soit fixée au 18 juin 2025 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 26 et 44. (Décret 802-2025)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 2, 2025:

Act to modernize the notarial profession and to promote access to justice, SQ 2023, c 23

Section 66 in force June 18, 2025. (OC 801-2025)

Act respecting family law reform and establishing the parental union regime, SQ 2024, c 22

Sections 26 and 44 in force June 18, 2025. (OC 802-2025)

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, July 4, 2025:

The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

Sask Reg 49/2025 The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Amendment Regulations, 2025 (No. 2)

The Reclaimed Industrial Sites Act

Sask Reg 50/2025 The Reclaimed Industrial Sites Amendment Regulations, 2025

The Energy and Mines Act

Sask Reg 51/2025 The Targeted Mineral Exploration Incentive Amendment Regulations, 2025

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Miscellaneous Statutes (Public Registries Enhancement) Amendment Act, 2025, SS 2025, c 8

Subsections 11(1) and (2) in force July 1, 2025. (OC 256/2025)

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, June 27, 2025:

Rules of Court

Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan (Practice Directives)

Civil Practice Directive No. 14 — Summary Conviction Appeals

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, July 4, 2025:

The Agrologists Act, 1994

Saskatchewan Institute of Agrologists — Regulatory Bylaw amendments

Yukon / Yukon

