Legislative Update Report No. 2025-13 Le Bulletin d'actualités législatives

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 06/26 to 07/09
In This Issue
|Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
|Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse
|Alberta / Alberta
|Nunavut / Nunavut
|British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
|Ontario / Ontario
|Manitoba / Manitoba
|Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
|New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
|Quebec / Québec
|Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
|Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
|Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
|Yukon / Yukon
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, July 2, 2025:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal Act
|SOR/2025-140
|Regulations Amending the Canadian International Trade Tribunal Procurement Inquiry Regulations
Fisheries Act
|SOR/2025-139
|Regulations Amending the Metal and Diamond Effluent Mining Regulations
|SOR/2025-138
|Regulations Amending the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2025-137
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Extremist Settler Violence) Regulations
|SOR/2025-131
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|SOR/2025-142
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|SOR/2025-143
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 28, 2025:
Canada Labour Code
- Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code (Leave Related to Pregnancy Loss, Bereavement Leave and Leave for Placement of Child)
Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
- Order Amending Schedule IX to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
- Regulations Amending the Precursor Control Regulations (Increased Regulatory Oversight)
Food and Drugs Act
- Order Repealing the Order Establishing Supplementary Rules Respecting the Sale of Natural Health Products Containing Ephedrine or Pseudoephedrine
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 5, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order Declaring that the Regulations Respecting Reduction in the Release of Methane and Certain Volatile Organic Compounds (Upstream Oil and Gas Sector) Do Not Apply in Alberta, 2025
Orders in Council / Décrets
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 5, 2025:
Statistics Act
- 2026 Census of Agriculture
- 2026 Census of Population
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Budget Implementation Act, 2024, No. 1, SC 2024, c 17
- Section 162, subsection 163(2), sections 166 to 168, subsection 169(1) and section 170 in force June 27, 2025 (PC 2025-0536)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
June 26, 2025
- Bill C-202, An Act to amend the Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development Act (supply management) — Chapter No. 1
- Bill C-5, One Canadian Economy Act — Chapter No. 2
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 28, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 22186
- Notice of consultation published pursuant to subsection 108.1(2) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 for four lines of gene-edited pigs (Erratum)
Global Affairs Canada
- Consultations on developing a possible Canada-European Union digital trade agreement
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
- Interim Order No. 3 for the Protection of North Atlantic Right Whales (Eubalaena glacialis) in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, 2025
- Interim Order No. 3 Respecting the Discharge of Sewage and the Release of Greywater by Cruise Ships in Canadian Waters
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 5, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice with respect to the availability of an equivalency agreement in Alberta (upstream oil and gas sector)
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 28, 2025:
Special Import Measures Act
- Polyethylene terephthalate resin — Decisions
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2025-004
- Expiry review RR-2024-004 — Notice of orders Circular copper tube
- Inquiry NQ-2025-002 — Notice of commencement of inquiry Polyethylene terephthalate
- Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-001 — Notice of determination Certain carbon or alloy steel wire
- Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-003 — Notice of commencement of preliminary injury inquiry — Thermal paper rolls
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
- Orders
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 5, 2025:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- File PR-2025-011 — Notice of inquiry Cloud-based software as a service
- File PR-2025-012 — Notice of inquiry Environmental services
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 28, 2025:
Copyright Board
- CMRRA/SOCAN — Non-Commercial Radio Reproduction Tariff (2020-2023)
- CSI — Non-Commercial Radio Reproduction Tariff (2018)
- SOCAN Tariff 7 — Skating Rinks (2026-2028)
- SOCAN Tariff 11.B — Comedy Shows and Magic Shows (2026-2028)
- SOCAN Tariff 21 — Recreational Facilities Operated by a Municipality, School, College, University, Agricultural Society or Similar Community Organizations (2026-2028)
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 5, 2025:
Copyright Board
- CMRRA/SOCAN – Non-Commercial Radio Reproduction Tariff (2020-2023) [Erratum]
- SOCAN Tariff 7 – Skating Rinks (2026-2028) [Erratum]
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, June 30, 2025:
Access to Information Act
|Alta Reg 133/2025
|Access to Information Act Regulation
|Alta Reg 141/2025
|Access to Information and Protection of Privacy (Various Statutes) Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 142/2025
|Access to Information and Protection of Privacy (Various Regulations) Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 144/202
|Designation of Public Bodies Regulation
Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act
|Alta Reg 137/2025
|Environmental Protection and Enhancement (Miscellaneous) Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 138/2025
|Waste Control Amendment Regulation
Protection of Privacy Act
|Alta Reg 141/2025
|Access to Information and Protection of Privacy (Various Statutes) Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 142/2025
|Access to Information and Protection of Privacy (Various Regulations) Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 143/2025
|Protection of Privacy (Ministerial) Regulation
|Alta Reg 132/2025
|Protection of Privacy Regulation
Real Estate Act
|Alta Reg 128/2025
|Real Estate (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation
Orders in Council / Décrets
Alberta King's Printer
Public Safety and Emergency Services Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 14
- Section 2(2), (3), (5), to the extent that it enacts sections 33.72 to 33.76 of the Police Act, (7)(c)(i), (9), to the extent that it enacts section 33.95(a) to (l) and (n) of the Police Act, (10)(a), to the extent that it repeals section 61(1)(d.3) to (d.7) of the Police Act, and (11) in force July 02, 2025 (OIC 240/2025)
Energy and Utilities Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 8
- Section 1(1), (9)(c), (12), (13), (15) and (16), which amend the Electric Utilities Act, in force July 9, 2025 (OIC 248/2025)
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 1, 2025:
Energy Resource Activities Act
|BC Reg 92/2025
|Amends BC Reg 274/2010 — Energy Resource Activities General Regulation
Greenhouse Gas Industrial Reporting and Control Act
|BC Reg 96/2025
|Amends BC Reg 249/2015 — Greenhouse Gas Emission Reporting Regulation
Renewable Energy Projects (Streamlined Permitting) Act
|BC Reg 93/2025
|Enacts Renewable Energy Projects (Streamlined Permitting) Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 8, 2025:
Pharmacy Operations and Drug Scheduling Act
|BC Reg 100/2025
|Amends BC Reg 9/98 — Drug Schedules Regulation
|BC Reg 101/2025
|Amends BC Reg 9/98 — Drug Schedules Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 1, 2025:
Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2005, SBC 2005, c 35
- Section 32 in force June 30, 2025. (BC Reg 98/2025)
Renewable Energy Projects (Streamlined Permitting) Act, SBC 2025, c 12
- Act in force July 1, 2025. (BC Reg 92/2025)
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Fair Trade in Canada (Internal Trade Mutual Recognition) Act
|Man Reg 48/2025
|Internal Trade Mutual Recognition Regulation
The Construction Industry Wages Act
|Man Reg 55/2025
|Construction Industry Minimum Wage Regulation, amendment
The Court of Appeal Act
|Man Reg 57/2025
|Court of Appeal Rules, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, July 2, 2025:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice and Request for Comments
- Publication for comment of the proposed Local Rule 81-512 Rescission of Purchase of Mutual Fund Security (Proposed Rule).
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, July 9, 2025:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice and Request for Comments
- Publication for comment of proposed amendments to National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations (Proposed Amendments).
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Income Tax Act, 2000
|NLR 54/25
|All-Spend Film and Video Production Tax Credit Regulations (Amendment) No. 2
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
- No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, June 27, 2025:
Financial Measures (2023) Act, SNS 2023, c 2
- Section 48 in force June 17, 2025. (NS Reg 117/2025)
Notices / Avis
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part I, July 9, 2025:
Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources
Accord Implementation and Offshore Renewable Energy Management
Act
Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation and Offshore Renewable Energy Management (Nova Scotia) Act
- Petroleum-Related Call for Bids NS25-1P.
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Clean Water Act, 2006
|O Reg 139/25
|General, amending O Reg 287/07
Courts of Justice Act
|O Reg 150/25
|Family Law Rules, amending O Reg 114/99
Environmental Protection Act
|O Reg 137/25
|Registrations under part II.2 of the Act — Storm Water Management Works
Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021
|O Reg 135/25
|General, amending O Reg 246/22
Health Insurance Act
|O Reg 136/25
|General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990
Insurance Act
|O Reg 131/25
|Automobile Insurance, amending O Reg 56/25, which amends RRO 664
Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019
|O Reg 145/25
|Licensing, amending O Reg 746/21
Occupational Health and Safety Act
|O Reg 140/25
|Diving Operations, amending O Reg 629/94
Ontario Drug Benefit Act
|O Reg 134/25
|General, amending O Reg 201/96
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
|O Reg 142/25
|Payments under Section 78.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 53/05
|O Reg 141/25
|General, amending O Reg 328/03
Ontario Water Resources Act
|O Reg 138/25
|Approval Exemptions, amending O Reg 525/98
Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004
|O Reg 144/25
|General, amending O Reg 329/04
Planning Act
|O Reg 143/25
|Zoning Order — City of Toronto (Transit-Oriented Community Land)
Ticket Sales Act, 2017
|O Reg 132/25
|Exemptions, amending O Reg 321/18
Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997
|O Reg 129/25
|Firefighters, amending O Reg 253/07
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Health Insurance Act
July 4, 2025
Proposed Amendments to Regulation 552 (General) under the Health Insurance Act (HIA), in order to update the Schedule of Benefits for Laboratory Services (SOB-LS) — Comments by August 18, 2025
Orders In Council
Working for Workers Six Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 41
- Schedule 6, sections 1-4, which amend the Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997, in force July 1, 2025 (OIC 884/2025)
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, July 5, 2025:
Regulated Health Professions Act
|EC2025-632
|Acupuncturist Regulations
|EC2025-633
|Opticians Regulations
Proclamations / Proclamations
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, July 5, 2025:
An Act to Repeal the Dispensing Opticians Act, SPEI 2025, c 3
- Act in force July 14, 2025.
Quebec / Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 2 juillet 2025:
Loi sur les assureurs
|Décret 791-2025
|Détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l'Autorité des marchés financiers pour l'application de la Loi sur les assureurs et à la charge des assureurs autorisés ainsi que de la quote-part de ces frais qui doit être perçue de chaque assureur pour l'année 2024-2025
Loi sur les coopératives de services financiers
|Décret 792-2025
|Détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l'Autorité des marchés financiers pour l'application de la Loi sur les coopératives de services financiers et à la charge des fédérations et des caisses qui ne sont pas membres d'une fédération ainsi que du montant minimum pour chaque caisse membre et nonmembre exigible pour l'année 2024-2025
Loi sur les sociétés de fiducie et les sociétés d'épargne
|Décret 793-2025
|Détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l'Autorité des marchés financiers pour l'application de la Loi sur les sociétés de fiducie et les sociétés d'épargne et à la charge des sociétés de fiducie autorisées ainsi que de la quote-part de ces frais qui doit être perçue de chaque société pour l'année 2024-2025
Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts
|Décret 794-2025
|Détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l'Autorité des marchés financiers pour l'application de la Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts et à la charge des institutions de dépôts autorisées ainsi que de la quote-part de ces frais qui doit être perçue de chaque institution de dépôts pour l'année 2024-2025
Loi sur la protection du consommateur
|Décret 803-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur la protection du consommateur
Loi sur le bâtiment
|Décret 811-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Code de construction
|Décret 812-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
|Décret 814-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la qualité de l'eau des piscines et autres bassins artificiels
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 2, 2025:
Insurers Act
|OC 791-2025
|Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Insurers Act and be borne by the authorized insurers, and the contribution for those costs that must be collected from each insurer for 2024-2025
Act respecting financial services cooperatives
|OC 792-2025
|Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Act respecting financial services cooperatives and be borne by the federations and the credit unions that are not members of a federation, and the minimum amount for each member and non-member credit union exigible for 2024-2025
Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act
|OC 793-2025
|Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act and be borne by authorized trust companies, and the contribution for those costs that must be collected from each company for 2024-2025
Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act
|OC 794-2025
|Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act and be borne by the authorized deposit institutions, and the contribution for those costs that must be collected from each deposit institution for 2024-2025
Consumer Protection Act
|OC 803-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Consumer Protection Act
Building Act
|OC 811-2025
|Regulation to amend the Construction Code
|OC 812-2025
|Regulation to amend the Safety Code
Environment Quality Act
|OC 814-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting water quality in swimming pools and other artificial pools
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 2 juillet 2025:
Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles
- Règlement sur les pourcentages applicables aux fins de fixer la cotisation des employeurs tenus personnellement au paiement des prestations pour l'année 2026
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le financement
- Règlement sur la table des revenus bruts annuels d'emplois convenables pour l'année 2026
Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies
professionnelles
Loi sur les accidents du travail
- Règlement sur la table des indemnités de remplacement du revenu payables en vertu de la Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles et des indemnités payables en vertu de la Loi sur les accidents du travail pour l'année 2026
Code des professions
- Code de déontologie des physiothérapeutes et des technologues en physiothérapie
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les frais exigibles relatifs au régime d'autorisation environnementale et d'autres frais
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 9 juillet 2025:
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'assainissement de l'atmosphère
Loi sur la sécurité des barrages
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la sécurité des barrages
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif à l'évaluation et l'examen des impacts sur l'environnement de certains projets
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'encadrement d'activités en fonction de leur impact sur l'environnement
Loi sur les terres du domaine de l'État
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les cessions à titre gratuit de terres pour usages d'utilité publique
Loi sur les valeurs mobilières
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement 13-102 sur les droits relatifs au système
Loi sur les terres du domaine de l'État
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la vente, la location et l'octroi de droits immobiliers sur les terres du domaine de l'État
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 2, 2025:
Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases
- Regulation respecting the applicable percentages for the purposes of levying the assessment on employers personally liable for the payment of benefits for 2026
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financing
- Regulation respecting the table of gross annual income from suitable employments for 2026
Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational
diseases
Workers' compensation act
- Regulation respecting the table of income replacement indemnities payable under the Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases and of indemnities payable under the Workers' Compensation Act for 2026
Professional Code
- Code of ethics of physical therapists and physiotherapy technologists
Environment Quality Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the fees payable with respect to the environmental authorization scheme and other fees
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, 9 July 2025:
Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
- Regulation to amend the Clean Air Regulation
Dam Safety Act
- Regulation to amend the Dam Safety Regulation
Environment Quality Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the environmental impact assessment and review of certain projects
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact
Act respecting the lands in the domain of the State
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting gratuitous transfer of land for public use
Securities Act
- Regulation to amend Regulation 13-102 respecting System Fees
Act respecting the lands in the domain of the State
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the sale, lease and granting of immovable rights on lands in the domain of the State
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 9 juillet 2025:
Loi sur le bâtiment
|AM 2025-001
|La mesure équivalente sur l'utilisation du bois d'Suvre massif encapsulé dans la construction de bâtiments d'au plus 18 étages — Arrêté numéro AM 2025-001 du ministre du Travail
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, 9 July 2025:
Building Act
|MO 2025-001
|Equivalency measure concerning the use of encapsulated mass timber in the construction of buildings of up to 18 storeys — Order 2025-001 of the Ministre du Travail
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 2 juillet 2025:
Loi visant à moderniser la profession notariale et à favoriser l'accès à la justice, SQ 2023, c 23
- Que soit fixée au 18 juin 2025 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l'article 66. (Décret 801-2025)
Loi portant sur la réforme du droit de la famille et instituant le régime d'union parentale, SQ 2024, c 22
- Que soit fixée au 18 juin 2025 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 26 et 44. (Décret 802-2025)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 2, 2025:
Act to modernize the notarial profession and to promote access to justice, SQ 2023, c 23
- Section 66 in force June 18, 2025. (OC 801-2025)
Act respecting family law reform and establishing the parental union regime, SQ 2024, c 22
- Sections 26 and 44 in force June 18, 2025. (OC 802-2025)
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, July 4, 2025:
The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
|Sask Reg 49/2025
|The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Amendment Regulations, 2025 (No. 2)
The Reclaimed Industrial Sites Act
|Sask Reg 50/2025
|The Reclaimed Industrial Sites Amendment Regulations, 2025
The Energy and Mines Act
|Sask Reg 51/2025
|The Targeted Mineral Exploration Incentive Amendment Regulations, 2025
Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat
The Miscellaneous Statutes (Public Registries Enhancement) Amendment Act, 2025, SS 2025, c 8
- Subsections 11(1) and (2) in force July 1, 2025. (OC 256/2025)
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, June 27, 2025:
Rules of Court
Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan (Practice Directives)
- Civil Practice Directive No. 14 — Summary Conviction Appeals
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, July 4, 2025:
The Agrologists Act, 1994
- Saskatchewan Institute of Agrologists — Regulatory Bylaw amendments
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
