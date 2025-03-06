Legislative Update Report No. 2025-04 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

Note: If you experience issues with a link, try an alternate browser

In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, February 26, 2025:

Aeronautics Act

SOR/2025-26 Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Regulations (Various Amendments, 2023)

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2025-263 Clean Electricity Regulations SOR/2025-17 Order 2024-87-21-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2025-27 Order Adding Toxic Substances to Part 2 of Schedule 1 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2025-29 Order Respecting the Seizure of Property Situated in Canada (Aircraft RA-82078) SOR/2025-28 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations SOR/2025-18 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Sudan) Regulations

Trademarks Act

SOR/2025-19 Regulations Amending the Trademarks Regulations

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 15, 2025:

Bank Act

Diversity Information Disclosure (Banks and Bank Holding Companies) Regulations

Canada Student Loans Act

Canada Student Financial Assistance Act

Regulations Amending the Canada Student Loans Regulations and the Canada Student Financial Assistance Regulations

Insurance Companies Act

Diversity Information Disclosure (Insurance Companies and Insurance Holding Companies) Regulations

Trust and Loan Companies Act

Diversity Information Disclosure (Trust and Loan Companies) Regulations

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 22, 2025:

Canada Labour Code

Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code (Equal Treatment and Temporary Help Agencies)

Orders in Council / Décrets

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 22, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Order Approving the Interim Order Modifying the Operation of Certain Regulations Made Under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 15, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Order 2025-87-02-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Global Affairs Canada

Consultations on the potential accession of Costa Rica to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 22, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Interim Order Modifying the Operation of Certain Regulations Made Under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Notice of intent to amend the Domestic Substances List under subsection 87(4.1) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Notice with respect to the availability of an equivalency agreement with British Columbia (upstream oil and gas sector)

Health, Dept. of

Notice of intent to control fentanyl precursor chemicals and carisoprodol under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 15, 2025:

Canada Energy Regulator

Application to export electricity to the United States — Castleton Commodities Energy Trading LLC (Erratum)

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 22, 2025:

Canada Energy Regulator

Application to export electricity to the United States — Altop Energy Investments LP

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Expiry review of order — Hot-rolled carbon steel plate

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Part 1 applications

Alberta / Alberta

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 37 Mental Health Services Protection Amendment Act, 2025 38 Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2025

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, February 15, 2025:

ATB Financial Act

Alta Reg 2/2025 ATB Financial Amendment Regulation

Credit Union Act

Alta Reg 3/2025 Credit Union (Principal) Amendment Regulation

Land Titles Act

Alta Reg 4/2025 Forms Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 5/2025 Tariff of Fees Amendment Regulation

Local Authorities Election Act

Alta Reg 9/2025 Local Authorities Election Forms Amendment Regulation

Oil and Gas Conservation Act

Alta Reg 12/2025 Oil and Gas Conservation Rules Amendment Regulation

Pipeline Act

Alta Reg 11/2025 Pipeline Rules Amendment Regulation

Orders in Council / Décrets

Alberta King's Printer

Provincial Priorities Act, SA 2024, c P-35.5

Act in force on April 1, 2025 (OIC 039/2025)

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 1 An Act to Ensure the Supremacy of Parliament 2 Acting Conflict of Interest Commissioner Continuation Act 3 Protected Areas of British Columbia Amendment Act, 2025 4 Business Practices and Consumer Protection Amendment Act, 2025

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, February 18, 2025:

Employment Standards Act

BC Reg 20/2025 Amends BC Reg 396/95 — Employment Standards Regulation

Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Provincial Offences Act

Man Reg 11/2025 Provincial Offences General Regulation, amendment

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

No entries for this issue

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Revenue Administration Act

NLR 19/25 Revenue Administration Regulations (Amendment)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 0 An Act Respecting Oaths of Office 1 An Act Respecting Government Organization and Administration 3 House of Assembly Act (amended) 6 An Act Respecting Agriculture, Energy and Natural Resources 11 An Act Respecting Administrative Efficiency and Accountability in Healthcare 12 An Act Respecting Advanced Education and Research 21 Justice Administration Amendment (2025) Act 24 Temporary Access to Land Act and Joint Regional Transportation Agency Act (amended) 36 Free Trade and Mobility within Canada Act

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, February 21, 2025:

Advancing Nova Scotia Opportunities Act, SNS 2024, c 5

Sections 7 to 27, 29 to 61 and 65 to 109 in force January 31, 2025. (NS Reg 18/2025)

Financial Measures (Fall 2023) Act, SNS 2023, c 12

Part IV of and the Schedule to the Act in force on February 4, 2025. (NS Reg 20/2025)

Nunavut / Nunavut

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 57 An Act to Amend the Workers' Compensation Act 66 Early Learning and Child Care Act 67 An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act 68 An Act to Amend the Tobacco Tax Act 69 An Act Consequential to the Government Reorganization of 2025 73 Planning Act

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Laboratory and Specimen Collection Centre Licensing Act

O Reg 22/25 General, amending O Reg 45/22

Health Insurance Act

O Reg 23/25 General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, February 22, 2025:

Temporary Foreign Worker Protection Act

EC2025-179 General Regulations

Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, February 22, 2025:

Temporary Foreign Worker Act, SPEI 2022, c 65

Part 1, sections 1, 2 and 3; Part 2, sections 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10; Part 4, sections 17(a) and (b), 18 (a), (b), and (c), 19, 20; Part 5, sections 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26(1) and (3), 27, 28(1) and (3); Part 6, sections 29(1)(a) and (2), 30; Part 7, sections 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38(1)(a)-(e) and (2)-(6), 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45; Part 8, sections 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57(1) and (2)(a), 58, 59; Part 9, sections 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67; Part 11, sections 68, 69, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74, 75, 76, 77, 78; and, Part 12, sections 80, 81, in force on April 1, 2025.

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 89 Loi visant à considérer davantage les besoins de la population en cas de grève ou de lock-out 91 Loi instaurant le Tribunal unifié de la famille au sein de la Cour du Québec

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 89 An Act to give greater consideration to the needs of the population in the event of a strike or a lock-out 91 Act establishing the Unified Family Tribunal within the Court of Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 février 2025:

Loi sur les entreprises de services monétaires

Décret 131-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les droits et tarifs exigibles en vertu de la Loi sur les entreprises de services monétaires

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 26, 2025:

Money-Services Businesses Act

OC 131-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting fees and tariffs payable under the Money-Services Businesses Act

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 19 février 2025:

Code des professions

Code de déontologie des criminologues

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 février 2025:

Charte de la langue française

Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant les dérogations au devoir d'exemplarité de l'Administration et les documents rédigés ou utilisés en recherche

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la langue de l'Administration

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 19, 2025:

Professional Code

Code of ethics of criminologists

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 26, 2025:

Charter of the French language

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the derogations to the duty of exemplarity of the civil administration and the documents drawn up or used in research

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the language of the civil administration

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 19 février 2025:

Code de procédure civile

AM 2025 Districts dans lesquels la médiation est obligatoire et ceux dans lesquels l'arbitrage est offert aux parties à la division des petites créances de la Cour du Québec — Arrêté numéro 2025-5347 du ministre de la Justice

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 février 2025:

Loi sur la distribution de produits et services financiers

AM 2025-05 Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif à la délivrance et au renouvellement du certificat de représentant — Arrêté numéro D-9.2-2025-05 du ministre des Finances

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 19, 2025:

Code of Civil Procedure

MO 2025 Districts in which mediation is mandatory and those in which arbitration is offered to the parties at the Small Claims Division of the Court of Québec — Order 2025-5347 of the Minister of Justice

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 26, 2025:

Act respecting the Distribution of Financial Products and Services

MO 2025-05 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the Issuance and Renewal of Representatives' Certificates — Order number D-9.2-2025-05 of the Minister of Finance

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, February 14, 2025:

The Justices of the Peace Act, 1988

Sask Reg 3/2025 The Justices of the Peace (Commission) Amendment Regulations, 2025

The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

Sask Reg 6/2025 The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Amendment Regulations, 2025

The Securities Act, 1988

Sask Reg 7/2025 The Securities Amendment Regulations, 2025

The Electrical Inspection Act, 1993

Sask Reg 10/2025 The Electrical Code (Adoption of Codes) Amendment Regulations, 2025

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, February 21, 2025:

The Medical Profession Act, 1981

Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

Yukon / Yukon

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, February 15, 2025:

Assessment and Taxation Act

YOIC 2025/09 Property Tax Exemptions (Societies and Organizations) 2024 Regulation

Health Professions Act

YOIC 2025/10 Psychologists Regulation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.