Legislative Update Report No. 2025-04 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, February 26, 2025:
Aeronautics Act
|SOR/2025-26
|Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Regulations (Various Amendments, 2023)
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2025-263
|Clean Electricity Regulations
|SOR/2025-17
|Order 2024-87-21-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2025-27
|Order Adding Toxic Substances to Part 2 of Schedule 1 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2025-29
|Order Respecting the Seizure of Property Situated in Canada (Aircraft RA-82078)
|SOR/2025-28
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|SOR/2025-18
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Sudan) Regulations
Trademarks Act
|SOR/2025-19
|Regulations Amending the Trademarks Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 15, 2025:
Bank Act
- Diversity Information Disclosure (Banks and Bank Holding Companies) Regulations
Canada Student Loans Act
Canada Student Financial Assistance Act
- Regulations Amending the Canada Student Loans Regulations and the Canada Student Financial Assistance Regulations
Insurance Companies Act
- Diversity Information Disclosure (Insurance Companies and Insurance Holding Companies) Regulations
Trust and Loan Companies Act
- Diversity Information Disclosure (Trust and Loan Companies) Regulations
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 22, 2025:
Canada Labour Code
- Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code (Equal Treatment and Temporary Help Agencies)
Orders in Council / Décrets
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 22, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order Approving the Interim Order Modifying the Operation of Certain Regulations Made Under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 15, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order 2025-87-02-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
Global Affairs Canada
- Consultations on the potential accession of Costa Rica to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 22, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Interim Order Modifying the Operation of Certain Regulations Made Under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice of intent to amend the Domestic Substances List under subsection 87(4.1) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice with respect to the availability of an equivalency agreement with British Columbia (upstream oil and gas sector)
Health, Dept. of
- Notice of intent to control fentanyl precursor chemicals and carisoprodol under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 15, 2025:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — Castleton Commodities Energy Trading LLC (Erratum)
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 22, 2025:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — Altop Energy Investments LP
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Expiry review of order — Hot-rolled carbon steel plate
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Alberta / Alberta
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|37
|Mental Health Services Protection Amendment Act, 2025
|38
|Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2025
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, February 15, 2025:
ATB Financial Act
|Alta Reg 2/2025
|ATB Financial Amendment Regulation
Credit Union Act
|Alta Reg 3/2025
|Credit Union (Principal) Amendment Regulation
Land Titles Act
|Alta Reg 4/2025
|Forms Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 5/2025
|Tariff of Fees Amendment Regulation
Local Authorities Election Act
|Alta Reg 9/2025
|Local Authorities Election Forms Amendment Regulation
Oil and Gas Conservation Act
|Alta Reg 12/2025
|Oil and Gas Conservation Rules Amendment Regulation
Pipeline Act
|Alta Reg 11/2025
|Pipeline Rules Amendment Regulation
Orders in Council / Décrets
Alberta King's Printer
Provincial Priorities Act, SA 2024, c P-35.5
- Act in force on April 1, 2025 (OIC 039/2025)
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|1
|An Act to Ensure the Supremacy of Parliament
|2
|Acting Conflict of Interest Commissioner Continuation Act
|3
|Protected Areas of British Columbia Amendment Act, 2025
|4
|Business Practices and Consumer Protection Amendment Act, 2025
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, February 18, 2025:
Employment Standards Act
|BC Reg 20/2025
|Amends BC Reg 396/95 — Employment Standards Regulation
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Provincial Offences Act
|Man Reg 11/2025
|Provincial Offences General Regulation, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Revenue Administration Act
|NLR 19/25
|Revenue Administration Regulations (Amendment)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|0
|An Act Respecting Oaths of Office
|1
|An Act Respecting Government Organization and Administration
|3
|House of Assembly Act (amended)
|6
|An Act Respecting Agriculture, Energy and Natural Resources
|11
|An Act Respecting Administrative Efficiency and Accountability in Healthcare
|12
|An Act Respecting Advanced Education and Research
|21
|Justice Administration Amendment (2025) Act
|24
|Temporary Access to Land Act and Joint Regional Transportation Agency Act (amended)
|36
|Free Trade and Mobility within Canada Act
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, February 21, 2025:
Advancing Nova Scotia Opportunities Act, SNS 2024, c 5
- Sections 7 to 27, 29 to 61 and 65 to 109 in force January 31, 2025. (NS Reg 18/2025)
Financial Measures (Fall 2023) Act, SNS 2023, c 12
- Part IV of and the Schedule to the Act in force on February 4, 2025. (NS Reg 20/2025)
Nunavut / Nunavut
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|57
|An Act to Amend the Workers' Compensation Act
|66
|Early Learning and Child Care Act
|67
|An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act
|68
|An Act to Amend the Tobacco Tax Act
|69
|An Act Consequential to the Government Reorganization of 2025
|73
|Planning Act
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Laboratory and Specimen Collection Centre Licensing Act
|O Reg 22/25
|General, amending O Reg 45/22
Health Insurance Act
|O Reg 23/25
|General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, February 22, 2025:
Temporary Foreign Worker Protection Act
|EC2025-179
|General Regulations
Proclamations / Proclamations
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, February 22, 2025:
Temporary Foreign Worker Act, SPEI 2022, c 65
- Part 1, sections 1, 2 and 3; Part 2, sections 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10; Part 4, sections 17(a) and (b), 18 (a), (b), and (c), 19, 20; Part 5, sections 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26(1) and (3), 27, 28(1) and (3); Part 6, sections 29(1)(a) and (2), 30; Part 7, sections 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38(1)(a)-(e) and (2)-(6), 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45; Part 8, sections 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57(1) and (2)(a), 58, 59; Part 9, sections 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67; Part 11, sections 68, 69, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74, 75, 76, 77, 78; and, Part 12, sections 80, 81, in force on April 1, 2025.
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|89
|Loi visant à considérer davantage les besoins de la population en cas de grève ou de lock-out
|91
|Loi instaurant le Tribunal unifié de la famille au sein de la Cour du Québec
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|89
|An Act to give greater consideration to the needs of the population in the event of a strike or a lock-out
|91
|Act establishing the Unified Family Tribunal within the Court of Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 février 2025:
Loi sur les entreprises de services monétaires
|Décret 131-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les droits et tarifs exigibles en vertu de la Loi sur les entreprises de services monétaires
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 26, 2025:
Money-Services Businesses Act
|OC 131-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting fees and tariffs payable under the Money-Services Businesses Act
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 19 février 2025:
Code des professions
- Code de déontologie des criminologues
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 février 2025:
Charte de la langue française
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant les dérogations au devoir d'exemplarité de l'Administration et les documents rédigés ou utilisés en recherche
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la langue de l'Administration
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 19, 2025:
Professional Code
- Code of ethics of criminologists
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 26, 2025:
Charter of the French language
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the derogations to the duty of exemplarity of the civil administration and the documents drawn up or used in research
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the language of the civil administration
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 19 février 2025:
Code de procédure civile
|AM 2025
|Districts dans lesquels la médiation est obligatoire et ceux dans lesquels l'arbitrage est offert aux parties à la division des petites créances de la Cour du Québec — Arrêté numéro 2025-5347 du ministre de la Justice
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 février 2025:
Loi sur la distribution de produits et services financiers
|AM 2025-05
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif à la délivrance et au renouvellement du certificat de représentant — Arrêté numéro D-9.2-2025-05 du ministre des Finances
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 19, 2025:
Code of Civil Procedure
|MO 2025
|Districts in which mediation is mandatory and those in which arbitration is offered to the parties at the Small Claims Division of the Court of Québec — Order 2025-5347 of the Minister of Justice
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 26, 2025:
Act respecting the Distribution of Financial Products and Services
|MO 2025-05
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the Issuance and Renewal of Representatives' Certificates — Order number D-9.2-2025-05 of the Minister of Finance
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, February 14, 2025:
The Justices of the Peace Act, 1988
|Sask Reg 3/2025
|The Justices of the Peace (Commission) Amendment Regulations, 2025
The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
|Sask Reg 6/2025
|The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Amendment Regulations, 2025
The Securities Act, 1988
|Sask Reg 7/2025
|The Securities Amendment Regulations, 2025
The Electrical Inspection Act, 1993
|Sask Reg 10/2025
|The Electrical Code (Adoption of Codes) Amendment Regulations, 2025
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, February 21, 2025:
The Medical Profession Act, 1981
- Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
Yukon / Yukon
Regulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part II, February 15, 2025:
Assessment and Taxation Act
|YOIC 2025/09
|Property Tax Exemptions (Societies and Organizations) 2024 Regulation
Health Professions Act
|YOIC 2025/10
|Psychologists Regulation
