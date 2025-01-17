Opportunities For Suppliers In Quebec Citys TramCite Project

CDPQ Infra recently issued its noticed to the market to attract the interest from companies who can provide shadow operator services for the TramCité Project in Québec City...

Key Dates

Information Session February 19, 2025–10:00 a.m. (Québec City) Expression of Interest for the shadow operator contract No later than January 31, 2025

CDPQ Infra recently issued its noticed to the market to attract the interest from companies who can provide shadow operator services for the TramCité Project in Québec City and from companies with experience in the construction of major infrastructure and urban tramway-type transit systems as well as from suppliers of rolling stock. The TramCité Project represent a significant opportunity for local and international businesses with experience in these fields.

CDPQ Infra published concurrently the request for expression of interest for the shadow operator services.

The TramCité Project is a significant infrastructure initiative valued at $7.6 billion, jointly undertaken by CDPQ Infra, the Government of Quebec and the City of Québec. The project, which will integrate itself in the city's transportation network, will provide a modern, 100 percent electric tramway for the population of Québec City. The project is scheduled to begin in 2027 and is expected to be completed by 2033.

The TramCité Project will consist of a new 19 km tramway system, featuring 29 stations, and connecting the neighborhoods of Le Gendre, Sainte-Foy, Université Laval, Colline Parlementaire, Saint-Roch and Charlesbourg. This project will serve as the backbone of mobility in the Communauté métropolitaine de Québec (CMQ), enhancing the current public transit system and serving the city's busiest mobility corridors. This is particularly crucial as the CMQ is experiencing the highest population growth rate in Quebec and is projected to exceed one million inhabitants by 2040.

CDPQ Infra is inviting suppliers of goods and services such as construction, delivery and systems integration companies as well as engineering firms to assist in the project's development and completion. For the shadow operator services portion, bidders must meet certain requirements such having a permanent establishment in Quebec, confirm their ability to provide services in French and comply with the Charter of the French Language, and demonstrate their experience operating an urban tramway by presenting two representative mandates. For the construction portion, requirements include having relevant experience in conducting projects of that size, a good knowledge of the local market with a strong team able to meet the targeted schedules and comply with the provisions of the Charter of the French Language.

CDPQ Infra is inviting both local and international companies to learn about the procurement processes for this project, which will be developed in a progressive design-build (PDB) mode. An information session will be held in Québec City on February 19, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

A copy of the Notice to the Market is available here.

A copy of the Request for expression of interest for the shadow operator services contract is available here: SEAO.

