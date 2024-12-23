Navigating Change And Embracing Opportunities In Public-Private Partnerships (Podcast)

In this episode, Blair McCreadie, The Hon. James Moore, and Ilan Dunsky dive into the key insights from the recent CCPPP Conference in Toronto, where experts explored the evolving landscape of public-private partnerships (P3s). From the shifting dynamics of Canada-US relations to innovative procurement models like alliancing and progressive P3s, this episode covers how the industry is adapting to external forces, political pressures, and fiscal realities. As we navigate disruption and public accountability, discover how a renaissance in P3s is reshaping transportation projects and beyond. Whether it's tackling recent tariff curveballs or playing the long game, this episode unpacks why opportunities are better than they seem—and how collaboration is the key to future success. self CPD/CLE Accreditation This program is eligible for 15 substantive minutes with the Law Society of Ontario.

