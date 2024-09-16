ARTICLE
16 September 2024

Regulations Announced To Accompany 10-day Cooling-Off Period For Buyers Of New Freehold Homes: Consultation Period Ending Soon

MT
Miller Thomson LLP

Contributor

Miller Thomson LLP logo
Miller Thomson LLP (“Miller Thomson”) is a national business law firm with approximately 525 lawyers working from 10 offices across Canada. The firm offers a complete range of business law and advocacy services. Miller Thomson works regularly with in-house legal departments and external counsel worldwide to facilitate cross-border and multinational transactions and business needs. Miller Thomson offices are located in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Saskatoon, London, Waterloo Region, Toronto, Vaughan and Montréal.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
We recently published a bulletin on Ontario's passing of the Homeowner Protection Act, 2024, which, among other things, introduced a 10-day cooling-off period for buyers of new freehold homes (the "Cooling-Off Period").
Canada Government, Public Sector
Photo of Eric Laxton
Photo of Mario Concordia
Authors

The Homeowner Protection Act

We recently published a bulletin on Ontario's passing of the Homeowner Protection Act, 2024, which, among other things, introduced a 10-day cooling-off period for buyers of new freehold homes (the "Cooling-Off Period"). During the Cooling-Off Period, buyers will be able to rescind their agreements of purchase and sale without reason or penalty, similar to the provisions in place for pre-construction condominiums. The original announcement can be found in our July 25, 2025 bulletin.

Proposed Regulations

On July 31, 2024, the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement (the "Ministry") announced that it is seeking to introduce regulations to govern and guide the Cooling-Off Period. Accordingly, the Ministry has prepared a consultation paper to inform community stakeholders and is requesting their feedback on the proposed substance of the upcoming regulations.

The proposed regulations will prescribe how the Cooling-Off Period will be implemented, including:

  1. updating the addenda to agreements of purchase and sale;
  2. providing for a new information sheet for buyers, which would form part of their agreements of purchase and sale; and
  3. ensuring that Cooling-Off Periods would only begin after buyers have received copies of:
    1. their executed agreements of purchase and sale;
    2. the required updated addendum, noted in item 1 above, signed by both the buyer and builder; and
    3. the information sheet, noted in item 2 above, signed by both the buyer and builder.

The Cooling-Off Period would not apply to the purchase of a new freehold home on a unit in a vacant land condominium or on a parcel of tied land, as these are already covered by the cooling-off period under the Condominium Act, 1998.

The proposed regulations will also prescribe:

  1. a rate of interest that must be paid to buyers who cancel their agreements of purchase and sale within the Cooling-Off Period; and
  2. the authority of the HCRA to impose administrative penalties of up to $50,000 for builders' non-compliance.

Seeking Input

Interested stakeholders are asked to submit any comments they have on the proposal to the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement by emailing NewHomes@ontario.ca no later than September 16, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Eric Laxton
Eric Laxton
Photo of Mario Concordia
Mario Concordia
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More