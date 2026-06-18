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18 June 2026

Québec Will Temporarily Reopen The PEQ Program

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After much anticipation, the Government of Québec has announced that it will reopen the Programme de l’expérience québécoise (PEQ) program on a temporary basis. The program was unexpectedly paused in the summer of 2025 and then was suspended shortly thereafter in November. There has been considerable public outcry in relation to these abrupt closures.

The Government will receive applications from July 2, 2026 to October 31, 2026. Additional information and forms are expected to be released on June 17, 2026. The program had previously operated with two streams, one for graduates from Québec post-secondary institutions and another for temporary workers for individuals with work experience in Québec. Under both categories, eligibility will be restricted to candidates who met the requirements of their stream on November 19, 2025. Both streams require a minimum level of French language proficiency in writing (level 5 on the Échelle québécoise des niveaux de compétences en français) and speaking (level 7 on the same scale). Accompanying spouses and common-law partners must have a level 4 in spoken French. The Government has announced that there will not be an application quota for this intake which will be a relief to many applicants.

Please contact our office for more information about this program and to determine your eligibility.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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