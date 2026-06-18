Québec Will Temporarily Reopen The PEQ Program

Green and Spiegel is one of the world's oldest immigration law firms, with over 60 years of experience assisting a global clientele. Focusing exclusively on immigration law, the lawyers at Green and Spiegel provide a broad range of immigration services to individual, institutional, and corporate clients in Canada, the United States, and Europe.
Green and Spiegel LLP provides comprehensive immigration law services for both Canadian and U.S. clients, offering corporate and individual solutions across multiple office locations. The firm specializes in business immigration, risk management, and workforce mobility strategies for organizations and individuals navigating cross-border immigration challenges.