Francization And Immigration: New Québec Measures For LMIA Applications Effective December 17, 2025

The Québec government has announced amendments to the Québec Immigration Regulation. These changes, most of which come into force on December 17, 2025, will directly affect how you manage and recruit foreign workers.

Language requirements for certain temporary foreign workers (TFW)

Effective December 17, 2025, new language requirements will apply to workers who have been in Québec for at least three years under cumulative work permits. When obtaining or renewing a Québec certificate of acceptance (CAQ) as part of a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) process, they will have to demonstrate an oral knowledge of French at level 4 or above according to the Échelle québécoise des niveaux de compétence en français. A transition period will apply if they are already in Québec, with language proficiency assessments beginning on December 17, 2028. Some, like agricultural workers, are exempt from this requirement.

Obligations for employers applying for LMIAs

Also starting December 17, 2025, employers filing an LMIA application in Québec will have to inform foreign workers about the free French-language learning services available to them. This requirement, which is part of a wider effort to promote the use of French in the workplace, aims to support linguistic integration from the moment of hiring.

Charter compliance for enterprises with 25 or more employees

For enterprises with 25 or more employees, compliance with the Charter of the French language becomes a key requirement. Applications for an LMIA or for a validation of an employment offer under the skilled worker program may be refused if the employer is not in good standing with the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF). This includes being properly registered, completing a self-evaluation of French use, and, if required, developing a francization program leading to certification. Agricultural enterprises remain exempt.

Start getting ready today

Solid preparation will reduce your risk of refusal and bring predictability to your immigration and recruiting plans. Before filing an application, identify which of your TFWs will reach the three-year mark by 2028, ensure your hiring documents and LMIA procedures include information on French-language training services, and check with the OQLF that you have all required certificates and supporting documents.

