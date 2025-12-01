QSWP: A Major Reform Of Québec's Economic Immigration

Key takeaways

On November 6, the Government of Québec unveiledits multi-year immigration policy directions for 2026–2029, alongwith the Québec Immigration Plan for 2026. Québec's position isunequivocal: the Plan provides for a significantreduction in both permanent and temporary immigration levels and places increasedemphasis on French-languageproficiency for temporaryworkers and permanent residenceapplicantsalike. This approachreflects the province'sstated objective of preservingitslinguistic and cultural vitalitywhilestillmeetingeconomicneeds.

Lower Admission Levels and a Shift in Priorities

Among the scenarios presented during public consultations, the government opted for an admissions target of forty-five thousand permanent immigrants for 2026 — a decrease of approximately 25% from the 60,000 set for 2025. This reduction comes even though Québec could have required the federal government to accept a higher volume of permanent residence admissions based on its demographic weight, even in a context of declining federal thresholds.

Although the share of economic immigration is rising — set at 64% of all admissions — the overall decrease in admissions has raised concerns among businesses and industry associations that took part in the consultations and voiced their apprehension regarding ongoing labour shortages.

Closure of Former Programs and Centralization Under the QSWP

This reform goes beyond revising Québec's permanent residence admission thresholds. It also includes the official closure of the Québec Experience Program (PEQ) — both the Québec Graduates stream and the Temporary Foreign Workers stream — effective November 19. In addition, the three pilot programs for workers in artificial intelligence, information technology and visual effects; orderlies; and food processing will come to an end on January 1, 2026, or as soon as the quota of 600 admissions per program is reached. As of now, only the Francophone profile under the Artificial Intelligence stream remains open to new permanent selection applications. All other quotas have already been reached in the remaining streams of the Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology and Visual Effects pilot program, as well as in the other two pilot programs.

As of January 1, 2026, the Québec Skilled Worker Program (QSWP) will become the sole pathway to permanent residence for foreign workers.

The Different Components of the QSWP

Program Objectives and Philosophy

The Québec Skilled Worker Program (QSWP) is based on a points-based selection system and is designed to achieve specific objectives. It aims to strengthen francization and support the long-term integration of applicants, to meet labour market needs by targeting occupations in high demand, to promote regionalization and the retention of workers outside the Greater Montréal Area, and to attract strategic talent and rare expertise that will contribute to Québec's economic prosperity.

As a reminder, the National Occupational Classification (NOC) skill levels — referred to by their TEER codes (Training, Education, Experience and Responsibilities) — group occupations according to task complexity and required training. TEER 0 corresponds to management positions; TEER 1 and 2 cover occupations requiring university or college education; TEER 3 refers to skilled trades; and TEER 4 and 5 include technical or manual occupations that may not require formal credentials.

Stream 1: High Qualification and Specialized Skills

The program is divided into four distinct streams, each with its own thorough criteria. The first stream targets highly qualified occupations, classified under TEER categories 0, 1 and 2. Applicants must demonstrate an advanced command of French, with a minimum oral level of 7 and a written level of 5, as well as at least 12 months of full-time work experience within the past five years, regardless of where that experience was acquired.

Although this language requirement aligns with Québec's integration objectives, it raises practical concerns. Certain TEER 2 occupations — such as welders and machinists — are currently included under this stream even though their linguistic and professional realities do not correspond to such elevated thresholds. It would be more coherent to reassign these occupations to Stream 2 to better reflect labour market needs and the nature of the skills involved.

Stream 2: Intermediate and Manual Skills

The second stream targets intermediate and manual occupations corresponding to TEER categories 3, 4 and 5, and requires a minimum oral French level of 5. This stream also requires applicants to hold a secondary school diploma— an expectation that does not always align with the actual labour market requirements for many positions, particularly those in TEER 4 and 5.

These profiles are characterized by work realities centered primarily on technical skills, precision, and hands-on experience. Many of these workers, despite not having formal academic training, possess competencies that are essential to the proper functioning of Québec's manufacturing and industrial sectors. Requiring an educational level that exceeds the standard expectations of the labour market — expectations deemed sufficient for the Temporary Foreign Worker Program — unfairly excludes candidates who are nonetheless vital to Québec's workforce.

This requirement creates a significant barrier to permanent residence for numerous manufacturing workers who occupy these roles without holding such a diploma, despite their experience and their essential contribution to Québec's economy.

Stream 3: Regulated Professions

The third stream targets regulated professions that require a licence or formal professional recognition, particularly in fields such as health care and engineering. Although practising certain partially regulated professions may allow access to either Stream 1 or Stream 3, some fully regulated professions — such as engineers — must necessarily proceed through this stream.

The requirement to secure admission to the relevant professional order, or to obtain prior credential validation, represents a significant barrier to permanent immigration for highly skilled talent. While this requirement is intended to protect the public and ensure professional competence, it considerably slows the process for applicants who already possess the necessary skills but must still navigate complex administrative steps.

Stream 4: Exceptional Talent

Finally, the fourth stream is reserved for individuals with exceptional talent in the arts, culture, sports, research and strategic industries, subject to a favourable prior assessment from a partner recognized by the Ministry of Immigration, Francization and Integration (MIFI). Although limited in volume, this stream remains strategically important for attracting rare expertise and supporting Québec's economic and cultural influence.

Critical Analysis of the QSWP: A System in Need of Revision to Meet Economic Needs

Overview of Invitation Rounds Since the Program's Launch

Implemented in 2024 as part of a broader modernization of Québec's economic immigration system, the Québec Skilled Worker Program (QSWP) was originally intended to offer a more flexible and transparent framework — one better aligned with labour market needs. However, an analysis of the 2025 invitation rounds reveals several structural imbalances that partially undermine this initial objective.

Since coming into force, the QSWP has held only five invitation rounds in 2025, showing trends that raise significant concerns. On July 17, a total of 216 candidates under Stream 1 were invited, with a minimum score threshold of 768 points, while 22 candidates under Stream 4 were selected with no predetermined threshold. On July 31, Stream 2 invited 273 candidates with a threshold of 661 points. On August 14, Stream 3 issued 275 invitations with a threshold of 766 points. Finally, on August 28, Stream 1 was once again targeted, with 227 invitations and a slightly lower threshold of 760 points, whereas Stream 4 selected only four candidates.

The periodic publication of invitation rounds by MIFI makes it possible to track the evolution of score thresholds and targeted profiles, providing concrete insight into the program's direction and the adjustments made from one round to the next.

Unrealistic Thresholds and Criteria Misaligned With Labour Market Realities

Streams 1 and 3 impose thresholds so high that access is virtually impossible without accumulating several advantages: secondary or post-secondary studies completed in Québec, professional experience in a region, youth, and a young and well-educated spouse. This profile does not reflect the reality of workers in many sectors, particularly manufacturing. As for Stream 2, although its threshold is lower, it remains inaccessible for TEER 3, 4 and 5 occupations, effectively excluding a large segment of lower-skilled workers despite acute labour needs in these categories. Stream 3 presents an additional issue: it targets almost exclusively Québec-trained applicants due to the complex requirements tied to credential equivalency, creating a significant barrier for foreign-trained talent.

Compounding this is a complete lack of transparency: the QSWP operates solely through targeted invitations, with no predictable calendar or thresholds, making planning impossible for both employers and applicants. Finally, the limited value assigned to validated job offers — only 30 points for a permanent position within the Greater Montréal Area (GMA) and 50 points for one outside the GMA — is disproportionately low given their strategic importance for worker retention and integration.

Recommendations for a More Equitable and Effective System

It is essential to revise the points grid in order to lower the thresholds for Streams 1 and 2 and better reflect labour market realities, particularly for TEER 3, 4 and 5 occupations. A significantly higher weighting must be granted to validated job offers, especially in sectors facing shortages. Criteria related to educational credentials and equivalency should also be relaxed to better recognize skills and experience acquired outside Québec and to simplify the equivalency process.

The system must also incorporate predictability mechanisms, such as an indicative schedule of invitation rounds and advance disclosure of thresholds, to enable realistic planning. Finally, the QSWP must be aligned with actual economic needs by adapting its criteria to address shortages in the manufacturing, construction and services sectors, and by creating specific streams or subcategories for essential trades.

Outlook Toward 2026

Looking ahead to 2026, adjustments are expected in order to respond to the ongoing labour shortage. The government may revise selection thresholds and increase the number of invitations in Streams 2 and 4, while simultaneously strengthening francization and regionalization measures. This evolution will be crucial to reconciling Québec's economic imperatives with its linguistic objectives.

Conclusion

Ultimately, the QSWP represents an ambitious reform that redefines the parameters of economic immigration. Its success will depend on its ability to strike a balance between international attractiveness, the protection of the French language and the labour market needs of the province. The upcoming invitation rounds and regulatory adjustments will be key to assessing the program's effectiveness and its impact on Québec's economic competitiveness.

