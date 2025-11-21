End Of The PEQ: A New Era For Economic Immigration In Québec

The Ministry of Immigration, Francization and Integration (the "MIFI") has confirmed a major shift in policy: the Québec Experience Program (the "PEQ") will officially end on November 19, 2025.

All permanent selection applications already submitted under the PEQ will continue to be processed by the MIFI. However, for any new applications for permanent residence, the main pathway is now the Skilled Worker Selection Program (the "PSTQ"), accessible only via the Arrima portal.

What this means

1. PEQ applications in progress

Those who have already applied can rest assured: file processing is proceeding as usual at the MIFI. No specific action is needed, other than monitoring your application's progress.

2. New applicants for permanent residence

Moving forward, the Arrima system will be the main entry point. Candidates must submit an expression of interest, then wait for an invitation under the PSTQ, according to established criteria.

3. New pace of selection

The PSTQ will become Québec's primary economic selection tool. The MIFI will issue invitations at varying intervals based on labour market needs.

Previously, the PEQ provided a fast track to the Québec Selection Certificate for many French-speaking workers and graduates. With its discontinuation, applicants must fully align their strategies with PSTQ requirements to obtain permanent residence.

While the PEQ's end marks the close of an iconic program, the MIFI emphasizes that this paves the way for a new, more transparent model focused on Québec's economic needs. Both candidates and employers must plan carefully to succeed in this new environment. New MIFI invitations will provide updated information on point thresholds and which PSTQ streams are being prioritized.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.