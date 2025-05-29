Harvard Has Strong Chance To Prevail Over Trump In Immigration Lawsuit

Harvard University is likely to win its lawsuit against the Trump administration after DHS revoked its certification to enroll international students—seen as retaliation for resisting federal control. A judge granted a Temporary Restraining Order, and attorneys, including Green and Spiegel's Jonathan Grode, cite strong legal claims under the Administrative Procedure Act and First Amendment. Harvard argues DHS overstepped its authority and violated procedure, posing a serious threat to academic freedom and education.

