CURATED
29 May 2025

Harvard Has Strong Chance To Prevail Over Trump In Immigration Lawsuit

Gs
Green and Spiegel

Contributor

Green and Spiegel logo
Green and Spiegel is one of the world's oldest immigration law firms, with over 60 years of experience assisting a global clientele. Focusing exclusively on immigration law, the lawyers at Green and Spiegel provide a broad range of immigration services to individual, institutional, and corporate clients in Canada, the United States, and Europe.
Explore Firm Details
Harvard University is likely to win its lawsuit against the Trump administration after DHS revoked its certification to enroll international students—seen as retaliation for resisting federal control.
Canada Immigration
Jonathan A. Grode
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Harvard University is likely to win its lawsuit against the Trump administration after DHS revoked its certification to enroll international students—seen as retaliation for resisting federal control. A judge granted a Temporary Restraining Order, and attorneys, including Green and Spiegel's Jonathan Grode, cite strong legal claims under the Administrative Procedure Act and First Amendment. Harvard argues DHS overstepped its authority and violated procedure, posing a serious threat to academic freedom and education.

READ NOW

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jonathan A. Grode
Jonathan A. Grode
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More