Potential Changes For Canadians Driving And Staying In The US

In 2025, separating fact from fiction regarding US Immigration enforcement has become a task unto itself. The pace and rumors of what has happened, or what could happen, can be overwhelming.

A particular possible US government action has gained steam in recent weeks, specifically, the potential requirement for Canadians and other foreign nationals to register with Immigration Authorities, depending on their port of entry and for how long they are in the US.

In January of this year, President Trump issued an executive order, which directed the Department of Homeland Security to enforce specific requirements for "aliens" to register with the government under the Immigration and Nationality Act. Under the rules, foreign nationals must register within 30 days of their stay in the U.S. if they do not go through conventional points of registration, meaning airports.

More succinctly, this means that Canadians who are driving into the USA and plan to be there for more than 30 days could potentially have to register their presence with the US Government.

It is expected that sometime in the coming weeks, the US Department of Homeland Security will publish more information on how this will be enforced, and how Canadians can register, before the policy comes into force on April 11.

