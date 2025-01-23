American Council On Education (ACE) Issue Brief: Immigration Related Campus Concerns

Green and Spiegel U.S. co-authored the Issue Brief: Immigration-Related Campus Concerns, prepared in collaboration with the American Council on Education (ACE). With special thanks to Hogan Lovells US LLP for its contributions, this report addresses the evolving challenges facing international students, scholars, and educational institutions in navigating immigration policies.

