Canada's Immigration Rules Are Changing

The Government of Canada released a new immigration policy as of January 14, 2025 as part of the broader measures announced in September 2024 which will have a direct impact on the ability for family members of international students and foreign workers to secure work permits in Canada.

Effective January 21, 2025, only spouses of certain international students and foreign workers will be able to apply for a family member open work permit.

Family open work permits for international students will only be available to those enrolled in masters programs, which are 16 months or longer, doctoral programs, and select professional programs.

Family open work permits will also be limited to spouses of foreign workers who are employed in TEER 0 or 1 occupations. There will also be an inclusion for select TEER 2 and 3 sectors linked with labour shortages or government priorities. The full list of these TEER 2 and 3 sectors will be available by January 21, 2025. Additionally, in order to qualify under this exemption a foreign worker must have at least 16 months left on their work permit at the time that their spouse applies for an open work permit.

Canadian Immigration rules are changing at a very fast pace and what is clear is there are more stringent requirements being placed on employers and foreign workers in Canada. For help navigating these new rules changes and for assistance with your general immigration concerns please reach out to one of our Immigration Law team members.

