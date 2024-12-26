Plan To Strengthen Border Security And Immigration Rules

At a Glance

The government of Canada has released a comprehensive plan to enhance border security aimed at addressing challenges such as irregular migration, drug trafficking, and organized crime across the U.S. border.

Key immigration measures include plans to end "flagpoling" practices (where foreign nationals leave and re-enter Canada to receive immigration services at the port of entry), streamline the asylum system, and amend immigration laws to prevent irregular migration and mitigate security risks.

The government is expected to release further details and timelines for implementing specific measures in 2025.

Foreign nationals should be prepared for increased inspections and security at border crossings. This could lead to longer wait times, logistical challenges, and potential disruptions for workers, commuters, and businesses dependent on border movement.

The situation

A closer look

The plan's pillars cover new law enforcement tools, enhanced coordination with U.S. law enforcement, increased information sharing, and minimizing immigration traffic at the border.

Minimizing border immigration volumes . Particularly on immigration, the government plans to: Introduce measures to end practices like "flagpoling", where temporary residents leave and re-enter Canada within 24 hours to renew their status or receive immigration services at the port of entry. According to the government, this practice uses significant resources at the border and slows cross-border traffic. Amend immigration laws to allow authorities to cancel, change, or suspend immigration documents for reasons deemed in the public interest to help prevent those who may pose a risk to Canada from entering the country and prevent irregular migration into the United States. Streamline the asylum system to address illegitimate claims and implement restrictions on countries that do not facilitate the return of their citizens in the event of fraudulent entry or a removal order.

Bolstering border security. The government's strategy includes bolstering intelligence operations to combat organized crime and drug trafficking, fostering improved information sharing between Canadian and U.S. officials, and strengthening collaboration among Canada's federal, provincial, and territorial authorities to track high-risk individuals crossing the border. More details of the plan be found here.

Impact

Due to heightened border security measures, foreign nationals can expect increased inspections and paperwork at border crossings, leading to longer wait times. Logistical challenges could affect cross-border travel, affecting workers, commuters, and businesses dependent on fluid border movement.

Background

Canada has faced increasing pressure to bolster its border security, particularly concerning the movement of migrants and drugs into the United States. U.S. President-elect Trump has threatened to impose 25% tariffs on Canadian imports if these issues are not addressed. In response, Canada is taking proactive steps to enhance its border security and immigration policies to prevent potential economic repercussions and ensure national security. The border security plan involves an investment of CAD 1.3 billion with an emphasis on surveillance, intelligence, and technology.

Looking ahead

The government is expected to release further details and timelines for implementing specific measures in due course, likely expected in early 2025, when Parliament resumes activities on January 27, 2025, after the holiday break.

We will report on relevant developments.

