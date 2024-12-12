Canada's Express Entry System Changes: Shifting Priorities To Retain In-Canada Talent

Canada's Express Entry system, a cornerstone of the country's immigration policy, has been undergoing a series of adjustments in 2024 to maximize invitations to apply (ITAs) for in-Canada candidates. These changes, driven by a confluence of factors including pandemic-related disruptions and evolving labour market needs, are designed to prioritize the retention of skilled workers already residing in Canada, particularly those holding Post-Graduate Work Permits (PGWPs) nearing expiry.

Background: The Express Entry System

The Express Entry system is a points-based immigration system that manages applications for permanent residence under three main economic immigration programs:

The Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP)

The Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP)

The Canadian Experience Class (CEC)

Candidates are ranked based on a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score, which considers factors such as age, education, language proficiency, work experience, and adaptability. Both in-Canada candidates and outside-Canada candidates can apply under the Express Entry system. In reality, however, in-Canada candidates are in a more advantageous position in this "immigration competition".

The 2024 Revision: A Shift in Focus

In May 2024, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada directed his Department to revise the Express Entry ITA schedule for the remainder of the year 2024. The primary goal of this revision was to maximize ITAs for in-Canada candidates, specifically those in the Canadian Experience Class (CEC). This shift in focus is a response to several key factors:

The PGWP Extension: Pandemic-related facilitation measures in 2022 and 2023 extended over 50,000 PGWPs by 1.5 years . Many of these permits were set to expire in October and November 2024, creating a sense of urgency to provide these individuals with a pathway to Canadian permanent residency.

Pandemic-related facilitation measures in 2022 and 2023 extended over . Many of these permits were set to expire in October and November 2024, creating a sense of urgency to provide these individuals with a pathway to Canadian permanent residency. In-Canada Talent Pool: Most CEC candidates with competitive CRS scores already reside in Canada. Conducting CEC-only rounds maximizes invitations for this group, aligning with the government's goal of retaining in-Canada talent. Significantly, retaining in-Canada candidates does not increase Canada's overall population , which has been a big headache for the current government. Why not hit several targets with one stone?!

Most CEC candidates with competitive CRS scores already reside in Canada. Conducting CEC-only rounds maximizes invitations for this group, aligning with the government's goal of retaining in-Canada talent. Labour Market Needs: Canada's labour market is experiencing shortages in key sectors. Prioritizing in-Canada candidates who are familiar with the Canadian workplace and have established networks can help address these shortages more effectively.

Critical Changes to the Express Entry Schedule

The revised Express Entry schedule for the remainder of 2024 reflects this shift in focus. The fundamental changes include:

Front-Loading CEC Rounds: The schedule was adjusted to prioritize CEC rounds before October 2024, ahead of the anticipated wave of expiring PGWPs.

The schedule was adjusted to prioritize CEC rounds before October 2024, ahead of the anticipated wave of expiring PGWPs. Reduced Emphasis on General Rounds: While general rounds typically include candidates from all three Express Entry programs, focusing on CEC-only rounds means fewer opportunities for those outside Canada.

While general rounds typically include candidates from all three Express Entry programs, focusing on CEC-only rounds means fewer opportunities for those outside Canada. Continued Category-Based Selection: Despite the emphasis on CEC, the government maintains certain category-based selection rounds, particularly those targeting French proficiency, healthcare, and trades occupations.

Implications of These Changes for Prospective Immigrants

The 2024 Express Entry changes have significant implications for prospective immigrants within and outside Canada.

In-Canada Candidates: Those already residing in Canada, particularly those with Canadian work experience, stand to benefit significantly from the increased focus on CEC. This is particularly true for those holding PGWPs nearing expiry.

Those already residing in Canada, particularly those with Canadian work experience, stand to benefit significantly from the increased focus on CEC. This is particularly true for those holding PGWPs nearing expiry. International Candidates: The reduced emphasis on general rounds may make it more challenging for international candidates to receive an ITA. However, those with solid profiles and skills in demand may still be successful, mainly through category-based selection rounds.

Challenges and Considerations

While the revised Express Entry schedule aims to address pressing issues, it also presents specific challenges and considerations.

CRS Score Thresholds: The increased focus on CEC may lead to lower CRS score thresholds for these rounds as more candidates are invited. This could make it more competitive for some individuals.

The increased focus on CEC may lead to lower CRS score thresholds for these rounds as more candidates are invited. This could make it more competitive for some individuals. Unmet Category Targets: The reduced number of general rounds may result in some category-based selection targets not being met, potentially impacting the diversity of the immigrant intake.

The reduced number of general rounds may result in some category-based selection targets not being met, potentially impacting the diversity of the immigrant intake. Processing Times: The increased volume of applications may pressure processing times, potentially leading to delays for some applicants.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Express Entry

The 2024 Express Entry changes indicate the government's commitment to retaining in-Canada talent. However, the long-term implications of these changes remain to be seen. The government will need to monitor their impact on the labour market, the diversity of the immigrant intake, and processing times carefully.

The Express Entry system will evolve further as Canada navigates a rapidly changing global landscape. The 2024 practices are a significant step in this evolution, reflecting the government's ongoing efforts to adapt its immigration policies to meet the country's evolving needs.

As per the government's analysis, due to the time it takes between receiving an ITA and being admitted (anywhere from 6 to 16 months, depending on the applicant's location), the majority of ITAs issued from now until December 2024 (and even up to the end of February 2025 in many cases) will be counted towards the 2025 permanent resident targets.

Conclusion

Is the Canadian government adopting a definitive two- or multi-step approach to grooming desirable Express Entry candidates? "Study, work, live and contribute in Canada first, and then we will select you to become a permanent resident." Is this the message that Canada wants to send to global immigrant contenders?

The government will need to carefully monitor the impact of any changes on the labour market, the diversity of the immigrant intake, and processing times.

While the changes present challenges and uncertainties for some prospective immigrants, they also offer a clear pathway to permanent residency for those already in Canada, particularly those with Canadian work experience and expiring PGWPs. It will not be easy.

As the system adapts, prospective immigrants must stay informed and adjust their strategies to successfully navigate the evolving landscape.

Additional Considerations and Future Outlook

Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs): While the federal Express Entry system is undergoing these changes, it's crucial to remember the role of Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs). PNPs allow provinces and territories to nominate individuals who meet their specific labour market needs. These programs may offer additional pathways to permanent residency for those needing to be more competitive in the federal Express Entry pool.

While the federal Express Entry system is undergoing these changes, it's crucial to remember the role of Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs). PNPs allow provinces and territories to nominate individuals who meet their specific labour market needs. These programs may offer additional pathways to permanent residency for those needing to be more competitive in the federal Express Entry pool. The Role of Technology: The technical issues experienced with the Express Entry system in 2024 highlight the importance of technology in managing modern immigration systems. As the system evolves, we can expect continued investment in technology to improve efficiency, transparency, and user experience. Hopefully, the processing times will improve.

The technical issues experienced with the Express Entry system in 2024 highlight the importance of technology in managing modern immigration systems. As the system evolves, we can expect continued investment in technology to improve efficiency, transparency, and user experience. Hopefully, the processing times will improve. Public Opinion and Political Landscape: Immigration policy is often influenced by public opinion and the political landscape. Shifting public attitudes towards immigration and the priorities of the government in power may shape future changes to the Express Entry system. Let's wait and see what the October 2025 federal election will bring us.

