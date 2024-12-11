Immigration Change May Keep More Scientists In The United States

This Forbes article discusses how a recent U.S. immigration change could help more scientists stay in the country by simplifying permanent residency pathways for researchers...

This Forbes article discusses how a recent U.S. immigration change could help more scientists stay in the country by simplifying permanent residency pathways for researchers in STEM fields. Dan Berger, an expert in academic and STEM-related immigration, offers insights on how these reforms impact the ability of international researchers to contribute to U.S. innovation.

Originally published on Dec 9, 2024

