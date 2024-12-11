International Student Off-Campus Work Hours Officially Increase To 24 Hours/Week

Recent amendments to Canadian immigration regulations now allow international students to work part-time up to 24 hours per week off-campus without a work permit, an increase from the previous 20 hours.

The following Regulations Amending the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations (Designated Learning Institutions) were published on by the Government of Canada in early November. Effective November 8, 2024, the new regulations enable full-time international students to work off-campus without needing a separate work permit. This increase in allowable work hours is intended to help students offset living costs in Canada.

Individuals looking to work part-time off-campus in any capacity must still ensure they meet all eligibility criteria. International students must meet all of these requirements:

Be a full-time student at a designated learning institution (DLI)

Be enrolled in either of the following a post-secondary academic, vocational or professional training program or a secondary-level vocational training program (Quebec only)

Be enrolled in a study program that is at least six months long and leads to a degree, diploma or certificate

Have started studying and actively continue to pursue full-time studies

Have a social insurance number (SIN)

International students must stop working immediately when any of these conditions are no longer met.

When employers are seeking to hire or employ an international student on a part-time basis, it is important that all of these requirements are checked to ensure proper legal status to work is in place. Receiving and verifying a valid study permit on its own is not enough to confirm legal status to work. Employers must also be aware of the expected date an international student's study program ends, as work may need to stop when a written confirmation of completion is received from the DLI.

In addition, the recent amendments include provisions that impact students' compliance, status and eligibility for post-graduation work permits (PGWP). Study permit holders must also enroll and remain at the DLI named in their permit. Changing from a DLI named in a study permit requires a new study permit be approved before the change takes place. A study permit becomes invalid if the holder is no longer enrolled at the specified DLI, except upon completion of their studies.

These changes aim to ensure that study permits are issued to students attending a genuine DLI that complies with federal and provincial requirements. The amendments also provide Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada means to take action against non-compliant learning institutions.

