While Provincial Nominee Programs across Canada continue to pause or undergo changes, and immigration becomes increasingly stringent, some entrepreneur programs have remained stable boasting higher success rates due to fewer applicants.

The Nova Scotia Nominee Program

On April 17, 2024, the Nova Scotia Skilled Worker Stream officially paused the acceptance of applications for the Accommodation and Food Services sector due to a high volume of pending cases. This sector includes establishments like hotels, resorts, and restaurants, classified under NAICS codes 721 and 722.

However, based on our recent experience with the program, this NSNP stream is not only hitting the breaks in these 2 sectors, clients in other industries and occupations have also received the following letters from the province:

"The number of Provincial Nominee Program applications Nova Scotia is receiving continues to increase while the number the Province has authority, from the federal government, to approve has remained the same. The province continues to process applications in all sectors, while putting emphasis on healthcare and construction workers that are building the capacity to help more newcomers settle well.

Due to the high volume of applications and approvals already made this year, particularly in the food service and accommodation sector, we cannot guarantee that your PNP application will be assessed in 2024."

This means that unless you are in a priority sector, such as healthcare or construction, your chances of being processed at this time are extremely low. However, when we assess the NS Entrepreneur program, the outlook appears more promising.

Let's take a closer look:

When we review the invitation history of the last draws, we can see that even though the number of invitations has generally decreased over the course of 2024, from 30 in January to 11 in August, the cut off scores have also been dropping, with the highest score in January (114) and the lowest in April (85).

This trend could indicate either a more selective approach or just simply a reduction in the number of eligible applicants. What we know is that invitations keep happening, and the cut-off scores have stabilized around 88, specifically in the last few months from June to August.

Draw Date Number of Invitations Score of Lowest-Ranked Candidate 03-Jan-24 30 114 06-Feb-24 32 105 11-Mar-24 15 89 25-Apr-24 15 85 07-Jun-24 9 88 01-Aug-24 11 88

To see the full invitation history visit:

https://liveinnovascotia.com/sites/default/files/2024-08/Entrepreneur_ITA_Draw_History.pdf

The Alberta Advantage Immigration Program

On August 7th, 2024, the province announced a significant update to the Alberta Advantage Immigration Program's worker streams, scheduled to take effect on September 30, 2024. This update introduces a new expression of interest system, resulting in the suspension of the remaining monthly application acceptance dates for the rest of the year. Under the new system, candidates will submit an expression of interest and be placed into a selection pool. The AAIP will then invite candidates from the pool to apply, based on their ranking and the province's labour market needs and priorities. The streams that will adopt this new method include:

* Tourism and Hospitality Stream

* Alberta Opportunity Stream

* Accelerated Tech Pathway

* Rural Renewal Stream

In the meantime, the four entrepreneur streams for those planning to buy or start a business in the province continue to be processed. These programs are ideal for a diverse range of aspiring entrepreneurs. Whether you're looking to start or acquire a business in Alberta's rural communities, an international graduate from an Alberta post-secondary institution with business ambitions, an experienced farmer aiming to establish or purchase a farm in the province, or a foreign graduate with a degree from outside Canada looking to launch an innovative start-up, there's a program tailored to your needs.

Processing times and volumes for the Entrepreneur streams vary based on the stage of the expression of interest and the business application or performance agreement. On average, assessing an expression of interest and a business application takes up to four months.

The New Brunswick Immigration Program

In the case of New Brunswick, as of August 2024, the province has already reached its quota for both the Express Entry and the Skilled Worker streams. Consequently, the issuance of new Invitations to Apply (ITAs) under these streams has been paused until further notice.

Meanwhile, applicants interested in the New Brunswick Business Immigration Stream, are not only still able to apply but also may now request a nomination if their business has been operating continuously for the required period. This stream provides an opportunity for experienced entrepreneurs to establish or acquire a business in New Brunswick and settle permanently in the province. By actively managing their business and meeting the criteria outlined in the business performance agreement, they become eligible for nomination for permanent residency after only six months of successful operation.

Please note that submitting an Expression of Interest (EOI) does not guarantee an invitation to apply. The selection process is influenced by various factors, including New Brunswick's labor market conditions, the current volume of applications, annual nomination quotas set by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), and additional criteria established by the Government of New Brunswick. However, if you possess the financial resources, sufficient net worth, and relevant experience, this stream offers an excellent opportunity not only to obtain permanent residency but also to establish a successful business in Canada.

In conclusion, amid the shifting landscape of immigration, where traditional streams are often paused or adjusted, entrepreneur programs continue to be a valuable alternative in many provinces. While these programs may not be suitable for everyone, they present a significant pathway to permanent residency for applicants within and outside of Canada. For students with a business background and some capital, as well as established business professionals and entrepreneurs, these programs offer an exceptional opportunity not only to secure permanent residency but also to establish a profitable business that fosters personal growth and contributes to the broader community.

Although these programs are less competitive, many potential applicants overlook them, assuming they are either ineligible or that the process is too complex. However, with the right skills, financial resources, and support, a wider range of individuals can successfully navigate and take advantage of these opportunities.

