What You Need To Know About The New Post-Graduation Work Permit Requirements

Canada's Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) Program allows international students who have completed an eligible study program at a designated learning institution (DLI) in Canada to work in the country for up to three years after graduation. This program provides eligible international students with the opportunity to gain valuable Canadian work experience after completing their program.

On September 18, 2024, Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced that it will implement measures to reduce the number of temporary residents in Canada, from 6.5% of Canada's total population to 5% by 2026. Among the many new measures introduced, IRCC announced that the PGWP program will undergo changes to align more closely with labour market needs starting on November 1, 2024, with significant changes to be made to the eligibility requirements for language proficiency and field of study.

If you are planning to apply for a PGWP—whether you currently have applied for a study permit or not—it is crucial to understand what has changed and how it could impact your application. The new rules, effective November 1, 2024, introduce language requirements and field of study specifications depending on when you applied for your study permit and type of institution you attend. Let's break it down.

What Has Not Changed

First, it is important to note that several core aspects of the PGWP program remain unchanged. To be eligible for a PGWP, you still need to:

graduate from an eligible study program at a PGWP-eligible DLI; and meet the general and physical location eligibility requirements.

If you apply for a PGWP before November 1, 2024, you only need to meet the current eligibility criteria and will be exempt from the new changes described below.

New Eligibility Requirements Starting November 1, 2024

The new PGWP rules differ depending on when you applied for your study permit and the type of program you completed. The following is a breakdown of the changes based on your situation:

For Study Permit Applications Submitted Before November 1, 2024:

If you submitted your study permit application before November 1, 2024 and are applying for a PGWP on or after November 1, 2024, you must meet the new language requirement that applies to your situation.

If you graduated with a bachelor's degree, master's degree or doctoral degree from a university , you must prove proficiency in either English or French in all four language areas (reading, writing, listening, and speaking) at a minimum level of: CLB 7 for English; or NCLC 7 for French.

you must prove proficiency in either English or French in all four language areas (reading, writing, listening, and speaking) at a minimum level of: If you graduated in any other university program , you must prove proficiency in either English or French in all four language areas (reading, writing, listening, and speaking) at a minimum level of: CLB 7 in English; or NCLC 7 in French.

, you must prove proficiency in either English or French in all four language areas (reading, writing, listening, and speaking) at a minimum level of: If you graduated from a college program or any other program not listed above , you must prove proficiency in either English or French in all four language areas (reading, writing, listening, and speaking) at a minimum level of: CLB 5 in English; or NCLC 5 in French.

, you must prove proficiency in either English or French in all four language areas (reading, writing, listening, and speaking) at a minimum level of:

For Study Permit Applications Submitted on or after November 1, 2024:

If you submitted your study permit application on or after November 1, 2024 and are applying for a PGWP after November 1, 2024, the new rules are even more stringent. In addition to meeting new language benchmarks, you will also need to satisfy field of study requirements in certain cases.

If you graduated with a bachelor's degree, master's degree or doctoral degree from a university , you must meet the above language proficiency requirements in either English or French (CLB/NCLC of 7 in all four language areas). There is no additional field of study requirements for applicants in this category (i.e. all fields of study are eligible).

you must meet the above language proficiency requirements in either English or French (CLB/NCLC of 7 in all four language areas). There is no additional field of study requirements for applicants in this category (i.e. all fields of study are eligible). If you graduated in any other university program , you must meet the above language proficiency requirements in either English or French (CLB/NCLC 7 in all four language areas) AND graduate from an eligible field of study linked to Canada's labour market needs.

, you must meet the above language proficiency requirements in either English or French (CLB/NCLC 7 in all four language areas) graduate from an eligible field of study linked to Canada's labour market needs. If you graduated from a college program or any other program not listed above, you must meet the above language proficiency requirements in either English or French (CLB/NCLC 5 in all four language areas) AND graduate from an eligible field of study linked to Canada's labour market needs.

Language Requirements: What Tests Can I Take?

To qualify for a PGWP, you now need to provide proof of language proficiency using one of the following tests (with test results less than two years old when you submit your application):

English: Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program (CELPIP) General Test; International English Language Testing System (IELTS) General Training; or Pearson Test of English (PTE) Core.

French: Test d'évaluation de français (TEF Canada); or Test de connaissance du français (TCF Canada).



Field of Study Requirements

If your study program is subject to the field of study requirement, you must graduate from a program that Canada has linked to facing long-term shortages. These fields include:

Agriculture and Agri-Food Healthcare Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Trade Transport

You may choose to use the online Classification of Instructional Programs (CIP) tool to check if your program is eligible.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.