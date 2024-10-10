Canada To Limit Off-campus Work Hours For International Students

On April 29, 2024, The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship ("IRCC"), declared the conclusion of the temporary policy that waived the 20-hour-per-week limit on off-campus work hours for international students during class sessions. This policy will officially conclude on April 30, 2024.

In response to this announcement, IRCC intends to adjust the maximum allowable off-campus work hours for students to 24 hours per week this upcoming fall. This modification aims to strike a balance, enabling students to prioritize their studies while residing in Canada, while still providing the flexibility to engage in employment if needed.

This change was prompted by research that has shown that academic outcomes suffer the more a student works while studying. Studies have demonstrated a significant decline in academic performance for students working more than 28 hours per week, and those working over 24 hours per week face increased risks of dropping out of their programs. Therefore, this adjustment aims to maintain an appropriate balance, ensuring that students have the option to work without compromising their academic outcomes.

The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister emphasizes, "Working off campus helps international students gain work experience and offset some of their expenses. As international students arrive in Canada, we want them to be prepared for life here and have the support they need to succeed. However, first and foremost, people coming to Canada as students must be here to study, not work. We will continue working to protect the integrity of our student program."

