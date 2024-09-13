LMIA Agricultural Stream – LMIA Canada – LMIA For Employers – Canada Immigration (Video)

Are you a farm owner urgently seeking workers, or do you have experience in the primary agriculture sector and wish to find employment in Canada? If so, we invite you to join us in today's article.

The Agricultural and Seasonal Agricultural Labour Market Impact Assessments (LMIAs) are specialized programs that Canadian businesses utilize to hire foreign workers for roles such as general labourers and managers in agriculture and horticulture. These programs address the unique challenges and persistent labour shortages in the agricultural sector. By offering a more streamlined process and certain exemptions compared to other LMIA categories, these streams facilitate the hiring process for Canadian farming operations.

Let's take a look at the aspects that make these programs so advantageous:

If you have an employer who is looking to hire you and either you or they need help going through the LMIA or Provincial Nomination process or any other work permit-based program, reach out to our specialized B2B team at our office in Canada. You can also apply for a FREE email assessment using this link.

LMIA Agricultural Stream - Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for any of these two streams, an employer's business must be a farm, nursery, or greenhouse, and must provide appropriate documentation to verify their legitimacy. Eligible products include:

* Apiary products

*Fruits and vegetables (including canning/processing if grown on the farm)

* Mushrooms

* Flowers and nursery-grown trees (including Christmas trees)

* Pedigreed canola seed, seed corn, grains, oil seeds, maple syrup, sod, and tobacco

* Various livestock products such as bovine, dairy, poultry, sheep, and swine

These products are listed under the National Commodity List.

In addition, the tasks assigned to foreign workers must directly relate to primary farming activities and be performed within the farming operation. Third-party agencies providing workers to other farms are not eligible.

LMIA Agricultural Stream - NOC Codes

Here is a list of the eligible National Occupational Classification (NOC) codes:

* 80020: Managers in agriculture

* 80021: Managers in horticulture

* 82030: Agricultural service contractors and farm supervisors

* 82031: Contractors and supervisors in landscaping, grounds maintenance, and horticulture services

* 84120: Specialized livestock workers and farm machinery operators

* 85100: Livestock labourers

* 85101: Harvesting labourers

* 85103: Nursery and greenhouse labourers

This means that foreign workers can be hired for tasks such as:

* Operating farm machinery

* Caring for animals to prepare products for sale

* Planting, caring for, and harvesting crops, trees, and other plants

LMIA Seasonal Agricultural Stream - Criteria

Finally, the following criteria apply exclusively to the Seasonal Agricultural LMIA Stream:

* Work Hours: Must provide a minimum of 240 hours of work within a period of 6 weeks or less.

* Eligible Countries: Workers must be from specific countries, including Mexico, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts-Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago.

LMIA Agricultural Stream - Wage Rates

Like with any of the LMIA streams, it is extremely important that the wages for temporary foreign farm workers meet or exceed the minimum wage specified in the wage tables for each agricultural commodity or the prevailing federal/ provincial/ territorial minimum wage, whichever is higher.

This is a crucial aspect of the process. If you, as an employer, are not prepared to offer the minimum wages stipulated by the government, your application will most definitely face a refusal.

LMIA Agricultural Stream - Employer Responsibilities

Before determining that this program is a suitable option for their business, employers must understand their responsibilities. All employers are required to provide:

* Round-trip transportation and daily transport between housing and worksite.

* Suitable housing, with possible deductions up to $30 per week, ensuring rent does not exceed 30% of the worker's gross monthly earnings.

* Health insurance coverage until provincial health insurance applies.

* Workplace safety insurance and compliance with provincial safety regulations.

LMIA Agricultural Stream - Duration of Employment

Agricultural LMIA Stream:

* Maximum Duration: Generally up to 2 years.

* Extension: Up to 3 years if the wage offered is equal to or above the provincial median wage.

Seasonal Agricultural LMIA Stream:

* Maximum Duration: Up to 8 months within a calendar year.

* Employment Period: Must fall between January 1 and December 15.

LMIA Agricultural Stream - Processing Time

The processing time for Agricultural LMIA applications is approximately 2 to 4 weeks, reflecting the high demand and essential nature of these roles.

LMIA Agricultural Stream - Exemptions and Benefits

Employers utilizing the Agricultural LMIA stream benefit from:

* Exemption from LMIA processing fees

* Until June 30, 2024, no requirement for recruitment efforts for primary agriculture positions

LMIA Agricultural Stream - Pathway to Permanent Residency

The Canadian government supports the transition of foreign farm workers to permanent residency. Employers can extend permanent job offers to these workers, facilitating their application for permanent residency through the Agri-Food Pilot program. Other provincial programs could also be an alternative.

In conclusion, the Agricultural and the Seasonal Agricultural Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) Streams play a vital role in addressing the persistent labour shortages in Canada's agricultural sector. By offering a streamlined process and specific exemptions, this program enables farm owners to efficiently hire foreign workers for essential roles, ensuring the continued productivity and success of their operations.

