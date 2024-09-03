CURATED
3 September 2024

Temporary Public Policy Ended: Visitors In Canada Can No Longer Apply For A Work Permit From Within The Country

On August 28th, 2024, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada ("IRCC") announced that, effective immediately, it has ended its temporary public policy that allowed visitors to apply for a work permit from within Canada. The policy was initially set to end on February 28th, 2025.

This public policy was initially introduced in August 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under this policy, foreign nationals in Canada as a visitor, could apply for a work permit in Canada without having to leave the country. Additionally, foreign nationals in Canada who had held a work permit in the previous 12 months but who changed their status in Canada to "visitor" could apply to work legally in Canada while waiting for a decision on their new work permit application. IRCC noted they will continue to process applications submitted before August 28, 2024, under the policy.

