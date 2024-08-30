From Pakistan To Canada: PR Through Business Immigration In 20 Months.

In August 2024, Ms. A.T. (a Pakistani national) and her family were granted permanent residency in Canada. Their journey to Canadian permanent residency, starting in December 2022, reflects the client's dedication, hard work...

In August 2024, Ms. A.T. (a Pakistani national) and her family were granted permanent residency in Canada. Their journey to Canadian permanent residency, starting in December 2022, reflects the client's dedication, hard work, and careful decision-making. This story highlights how she used her skills, $150,000 capital and experience to build a new life in Canada.

Background Information

Ms. A.T. has over 20 years of experience in sales and marketing, particularly in the healthcare industry. Originally from Pakistan, she lived in Dubai, UAE, with her spouse and two children. Wanting to move to Canada to start her own business, she decided to find a business that matched her skills and had a budget of CAD $150,000.

Immigration Process

Our relationship with Ms. A.T. began in 2022 when she approached us to help with her original application to come to Canada as an entrepreneur. We worked closely with her to identify a business opportunity that not only fit her background in sales and marketing but also had the potential to meet the requirements for her immigration journey.

After extensive research, Ms. A.T. invested in acquiring a franchise focused on marketing and promotional services in Mississauga, Ontario. We worked closely with Ms. A.T. to ensure that this business opportunity was a sound investment, aligned with her skills, and could support her future immigration goals.

In December 2022, IRCC granted Ms. A.T.'s work permit application as an entrepreneur. Subsequently, she arrived in Canada to launch and operate her new business. By December 2023, she became eligible to apply for permanent residency. Our team provided ongoing assistance throughout the process, facilitating the submission of her Express Entry profile in March 2024 and her formal application for permanent residency on April 25, 2024. IRCC approved her application in August 2024, a remarkably short period of less than four months since our team's submission.

Why She Was Successful?

Ms. A.T.'s success resulted from making the right choices and having the proper support. By selecting a business that matched her strengths in marketing and sales, she generated $143,000 in gross sales during her first year and hired her first employee.

In addition, Ms. A.T. always complied with her work permit's conditions, further strengthening her application for permanent residency. This achievement was a testament not only to her hard work but also to careful planning and strategic decision-making.

We are honoured to have contributed to her journey and congratulate her on achieving permanent residency. We wish her continued success in Canada.

How We Can Help

For individuals like Ms. A.T. who aspire to immigrate to Canada through business ownership but lack clarity on the process, our services can provide expert guidance. We offer a comprehensive range of tailored solutions aimed at supporting foreign entrepreneurs seeking to establish themselves in Canada:

Business Identification and Evaluation: Our team assists in identifying and evaluating potential businesses that align with your skills and support your long-term immigration objectives.

Our team assists in identifying and evaluating potential businesses that align with your skills and support your long-term immigration objectives. Viability Assessment: We collaborate with professionals to assess the business's commercial viability to ensure it aligns with your immigration aspirations.

We collaborate with professionals to assess the business's commercial viability to ensure it aligns with your immigration aspirations. Legal Support: We coordinate with external legal professionals to handle the legal aspects of due diligence, purchase, and sale transactions.

We coordinate with external legal professionals to handle the legal aspects of due diligence, purchase, and sale transactions. Business Plan Development: To strengthen your immigration application, we help draft a detailed business plan emphasizing how the business will contribute to your success in Canada.

To strengthen your immigration application, we help draft a detailed business plan emphasizing how the business will contribute to your success in Canada. Immigration Application Management: Our services include handling the submission of your immigration application as a business owner. We ensure that all requirements are met and the process is streamlined for a seamless experience.

Our goal is to provide you with the support and expertise you need to succeed in Canada, just like we did for Ms. A.T.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.