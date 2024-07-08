Simplified Procedures For Foreign Credential Recognition In British Columbia Forthcoming

British Columbia has passed the International Credentials Recognition Act that aims to reduce regulatory barriers for certain internationally trained professionals seeking jobs in the province. Historically, certain foreign-trained professionals (including architects, engineers, and geoscientists, among others) have faced barriers when seeking to work in their professional field in Canada due to high application fees, significant processing delays and burdensome requirements to have their foreign credentials recognized in Canada. Under the new act, certain foreign professionals applying to have their foreign credentials recognized in British Columbia will no longer be subject to language proficiency, Canadian work experience requirements, or higher fees than Canadian-trained professionals, among other changes. Most changes will come into effect in 2025. The removal of these requirements is expected to attract additional foreign nationals to fill positions in the listed fields, many of which are facing labor shortages. The Act also creates a Fair Credential Recognition Office in British Columbia tasked with monitoring performance and compliance of the province's regulatory agencies involved in the credential recognition process. Additional details on the Act, including a full list of professions/occupations covered by the Act can be found here.

