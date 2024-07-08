ARTICLE
8 July 2024

Simplified Procedures For Foreign Credential Recognition In British Columbia Forthcoming

F
Fragomen

Contributor

Fragomen logo
Explore
British Columbia has passed the International Credentials Recognition Act that aims to reduce regulatory barriers for certain internationally trained professionals seeking jobs in the province.
Canada Immigration
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

British Columbia has passed the International Credentials Recognition Act that aims to reduce regulatory barriers for certain internationally trained professionals seeking jobs in the province. Historically, certain foreign-trained professionals (including architects, engineers, and geoscientists, among others) have faced barriers when seeking to work in their professional field in Canada due to high application fees, significant processing delays and burdensome requirements to have their foreign credentials recognized in Canada. Under the new act, certain foreign professionals applying to have their foreign credentials recognized in British Columbia will no longer be subject to language proficiency, Canadian work experience requirements, or higher fees than Canadian-trained professionals, among other changes. Most changes will come into effect in 2025. The removal of these requirements is expected to attract additional foreign nationals to fill positions in the listed fields, many of which are facing labor shortages. The Act also creates a Fair Credential Recognition Office in British Columbia tasked with monitoring performance and compliance of the province's regulatory agencies involved in the credential recognition process. Additional details on the Act, including a full list of professions/occupations covered by the Act can be found here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Fragomen  
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More