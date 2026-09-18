The Canadian investment fund industry is regulated by, among other things, a number of National Instruments. The Investment Fund Rules Book, prepared by members of BLG's Investment Management Group, incorporates the most commonly used national instruments and policies affecting investment funds and their managers, and includes all amendments to the various National Instruments that came into force as of July 1, 2026. It does not reflect other amendments that have been proposed but are not yet in force on the date of publication.

This resource includes the following National Instruments & Policies: