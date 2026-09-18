- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
- in Canada
- with readers working within the Banking & Credit, Securities & Investment and Law Firm industries
The Canadian investment fund industry is regulated by, among other things, a number of National Instruments. The Investment Fund Rules Book, prepared by members of BLG's Investment Management Group, incorporates the most commonly used national instruments and policies affecting investment funds and their managers, and includes all amendments to the various National Instruments that came into force as of July 1, 2026. It does not reflect other amendments that have been proposed but are not yet in force on the date of publication.
This resource includes the following National Instruments & Policies:
- 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure
- 41-101 General Prospectus Requirements
- 81-102 Investment Funds
- 81-105 Mutual Fund Sales Practices
- 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure
- 81-107 Independent Review Committee for Investment Funds
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]